Shuter: Prince William was behind the palace’s clarification on the Sussexes’ status

On Monday, the Lord Chamberlain – who is senior officer of the royal household – issued a big, public statement about the Sussex family’s status. This was Buckingham Palace saying, on the record and as clearly as possible, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not working royals and they’ve returned to Britain as private citizens, with no royal status, with no “half-in” royal work schedule. My immediate thought was “this is King Charles placating Prince William.” I even wrote that the statement was more about the heir than the spare, since William thinks all work done by Harry is “royal work” and therefore “against the rules of the Sandringham Summit.” It was also interesting that the Sussexes’ spox said, out loud, that the Sussexes were surprised by the statement. Well, Rob Shuter’s royal sources are proudly proclaiming that the clarifying statement was all about Prince William. The heir threw a salty-baby tantrum, basically.

King Charles issued the message — but sources say Prince William was the force behind it. After days of confusion surrounding Harry and Meghan’s return to Britain, Charles has formally confirmed that nothing has changed: the Sussexes are not working royals, cannot use HRH and remain “private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.” William, sources say, wanted zero ambiguity. “William had had enough of the confusion,” a royal source tells Naughty But Nice. “Lord Lieutenancies were asking how Harry and Meghan should be treated. William’s answer was brutally simple: nothing has changed. They are out.” The clarification, issued through the Lord Chamberlain at the King’s direction, effectively kills any suggestion that returning to Britain brings the Sussexes closer to official royal life. And sources say Harry and Meghan were stung. “Their team received the message shortly before the rest of the world,” an insider tells Naughty But Nice. “There was no negotiation. They were informed. That was the moment they realized they had underestimated William’s power.” Sources say the Sussexes hoped returning could gradually thaw relations and create an informal place around the family. Instead, they got a reminder: Megxit still means Megxit. “They’re starting to question whether this return can work,” says the insider. “William can close doors faster than they expected.” Charles remains King. But William is increasingly setting the boundaries. “William has won, for now,” says the source. “Harry and Meghan are back in Britain — but they’re not back in the royal family.”

[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]

If the Sussexes’ spokesperson hadn’t issued a statement on the record, I would shrug off part of this story. The thing is, the Sussexes *were* surprised and it does sound like they really uprooted their family with zero guarantees about safety, position or even general reconciliation with Charles. “They’re starting to question whether this return can work” – this kills me because WHY DIDN’T ANYONE QUESTION IT BEFORE NOW? Y’all had all of this knowledge, all of these facts at your fingertips, back in July. Where was the strategy? Why weren’t there more realistic conversations about what to expect? Did the Sussexes honestly believe that the Windsors would suddenly stop with the humiliation rituals?





