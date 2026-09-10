Justine Musk: Elon ‘was constantly remarking on the ways he found me lacking’

Elon Musk married his first wife, Justine, 26 years ago. After their divorce, Justine wrote a moving essay about their marriage. That essay became one of the foundational texts of “understanding Elon Musk.” Back then, he was sexist, controlling, baby-obsessed and a huge liar. You can absolutely see the seeds of the monster he was becoming. Well, Justine Musk has spent her post-divorce life living pretty quietly and raising her children (all of them fathered by Elon). But Justine decided to participate in Alex Gibney’s Musk documentary, and she had some sh-t to say.
Elon Musk‘s first wife spoke about her time with her ex-husband in a new documentary, revealing that she learned of the term “gaslighting” during their relationship.
Justine Musk, who married Elon in 2000 and had six children with him, is one of the interviewees featured in writer-director Alex Gibney’s latest work, Musk, about the tech titan. The four-hour film premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and will hit theaters on Oct. 16.
Among her revelations, Justine spoke about the former couple’s first child, Nevada, who died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) when he was 10 weeks old. Justine even recalled a social media post in which the Tesla founder alleged he held Nevada when he died. However, she said she was the one who actually held the baby.
Justine also remembered how Elon would be self-conscious when he picked his wardrobe, once telling her, “I can’t look cool or hip, because I need to look like an engineer.”
Meanwhile, his ex-wife shared Elon telling her during the first dance of their wedding that he was the “alpha in this relationship.”
“I learned the term ‘gaslighting’ through my relationship with Elon,” Justine said in the documentary, referring to how he would often make her feel “insignificant” in their marriage, talking down to her like she was one of his employees. As they danced at their wedding, she said, her then-husband even told her, “I am the alpha in this relationship.”
“He was constantly remarking on the ways he found me lacking,” she said.
Justine has only talked occasionally about her marriage to Elon in detail over the years — including in Marie Claire in 2010 and a TED Talk in 2017. Her appearance in Gibney’s documentary marks a rare new set of comments about her ex-husband and the father of her kids.
Following Nevada’s death, the two would go on to have five more children together — including twins Vivian and Griffin in 2004 — before they separated in 2008. Vivian, who is transgender, is referenced in the film, and Elon had previously said that he lost his daughter to the “woke mind virus.” In Gibney’s film, Justine said that Elon cut off Vivian’s health insurance when she came out as trans and that he has “never tried to repair things” with her. She added, “It’s not in his nature.” However, Justine alleged that Elon told her to tell Vivian that “I’ll always love her.”
One of the creepiest things about Elon – which I wish people would discuss more – is that he doesn’t want daughters. He’s not simply baby-obsessed, he’s only interested in having sons. That’s part of the reason why Vivian’s transition upset him so much, because he doesn’t want a daughter, he has no interest in being a father to a girl. I would argue that he has no interest in being a father in general, but he only really acknowledges his sons. Anyway, yeah, he’s a gaslighter and a liar and he treats women like crap.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Justine Musk’s Instagram.
If anyone hasn’t read Justine’s Marie Claire article, Google it STAT. One of the creepiest things I’ve read in my life and I’m a Stephen King girl. I dated and escaped a controlling narcissist when
I was younger so I have some understanding but we didn’t have children and he didn’t become the richest and arguably most powerful man on earth. 😱
ETA: Here’s the direct link: https://www.marieclaire.com/sex-love/a5380/millionaire-starter-wife/
I literally linked to it in the post, babe
It’s early, hot AF, and also I’m a moron. 🤦♀️
It’s fine! LMAO
I remember reading it when it came out. Before that, i’d really only known Elon as that Paypal guy. When I read it, my only thought was, “wow, he is a terrible human.” That was before he became even more monstorous.
He’s so pathetic and dangerous. And lol at him thinking there was a chance that he’d look “cool”. He LONGS to be cool or hip. There is no danger of that happening. Ever.
We need to collectively bully him viciously until he climbs (back?) into his spaceship and flies to Mars.
People who can’t manage complexity – which is an inherent characteristic of humans (we are multifaceted and contradictory) – end up like Elon. Very one dimensional. I think the fact he is neurodivergent (asberger’s) is part of the picture. Not making excuses but he grew up with a deeply dysfunctional, abusive father (his father likely has had at least one child with Elon’s stepsister – she is and was with her partner then and they never got DNA tests to know for sure so “likely”. But the fact is the father took advantage of the stepdaughter when she had no money for food.)
She knew he was a white South African from the start. That was the first red flag. They were not that long past apartheid when she met him. Not all white South African males supported apartheid but apartheid was heavily supported by white South African males. The odds he was a fascist were always high.