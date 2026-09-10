Justine Musk: Elon ‘was constantly remarking on the ways he found me lacking’

Elon Musk married his first wife, Justine, 26 years ago. After their divorce, Justine wrote a moving essay about their marriage. That essay became one of the foundational texts of “understanding Elon Musk.” Back then, he was sexist, controlling, baby-obsessed and a huge liar. You can absolutely see the seeds of the monster he was becoming. Well, Justine Musk has spent her post-divorce life living pretty quietly and raising her children (all of them fathered by Elon). But Justine decided to participate in Alex Gibney’s Musk documentary, and she had some sh-t to say.

Elon Musk‘s first wife spoke about her time with her ex-husband in a new documentary, revealing that she learned of the term “gaslighting” during their relationship.

Justine Musk, who married Elon in 2000 and had six children with him, is one of the interviewees featured in writer-director Alex Gibney’s latest work, Musk, about the tech titan. The four-hour film premiered at the Venice Film Festival on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and will hit theaters on Oct. 16.

Among her revelations, Justine spoke about the former couple’s first child, Nevada, who died of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) when he was 10 weeks old. Justine even recalled a social media post in which the Tesla founder alleged he held Nevada when he died. However, she said she was the one who actually held the baby.

Justine also remembered how Elon would be self-conscious when he picked his wardrobe, once telling her, “I can’t look cool or hip, because I need to look like an engineer.”

Meanwhile, his ex-wife shared Elon telling her during the first dance of their wedding that he was the “alpha in this relationship.”

“I learned the term ‘gaslighting’ through my relationship with Elon,” Justine said in the documentary, referring to how he would often make her feel “insignificant” in their marriage, talking down to her like she was one of his employees. As they danced at their wedding, she said, her then-husband even told her, “I am the alpha in this relationship.”

“He was constantly remarking on the ways he found me lacking,” she said.

Justine has only talked occasionally about her marriage to Elon in detail over the years — including in Marie Claire in 2010 and a TED Talk in 2017. Her appearance in Gibney’s documentary marks a rare new set of comments about her ex-husband and the father of her kids.

Following Nevada’s death, the two would go on to have five more children together — including twins Vivian and Griffin in 2004 — before they separated in 2008. Vivian, who is transgender, is referenced in the film, and Elon had previously said that he lost his daughter to the “woke mind virus.” In Gibney’s film, Justine said that Elon cut off Vivian’s health insurance when she came out as trans and that he has “never tried to repair things” with her. She added, “It’s not in his nature.” However, Justine alleged that Elon told her to tell Vivian that “I’ll always love her.”