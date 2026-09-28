Soho House is the new proxy war between the Sussexes & the Waleses

Back in her 20s, then-Kate Middleton was a regular at various posh private clubs in London. It was a pretty regular occurrence, regardless of the “Kate has never put a foot wrong” rewrite, to see Kate and Prince William falling out of private nightclubs, drunk as hell. That was a huge part of their post-university social life for the better part of a decade. That stopped for Kate once she got married. While Prince William still pops into private clubs every so often, Kate avoids all of that. I doubt she’s stepped foot inside a private club for years. Why are we talking about this? Because of the Sussexes’ UK return, and the Duchess of Sussex’s longstanding relationships within all of the Soho House clubs. Both Harry and Meghan have already been seen socializing and hanging out at Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds, so clearly, they’re both members in good standing. But… but… what about Will & Kate? How will the Button Mafia show their support for Huevo & Wig??
Meghan Markle is back in Britain — and Soho House is suddenly getting dragged into the royal cold war. London society insiders tell Naughty But Nice that members are abandoning the once-unmissable private club, with some complaining Soho House has become so closely associated with Meghan that membership now feels like choosing between royals.
“Soho House is firmly Team Meghan,” a London insider tells Naughty But Nice. “In certain circles, being seen there now feels like making a statement: Meghan over Catherine. People don’t want their dinner reservation interpreted as a royal allegiance.”
Meghan’s connection to Soho House runs deep. She and Prince Harry famously dated at its Dean Street location, while her longtime friendship with executive Markus Anderson further cemented the association.
But insiders stress Meghan didn’t create the club’s problems. Longtime members were already grumbling about overcrowding, rising prices and Soho House losing the exclusivity that once made membership a status symbol.
Reports have claimed that members were already making complains about the retreat getting overcrowded and the “truly chic crowd was already drifting away”.
“Meghan didn’t cause the decline. But her return has turned an existing image problem into a cultural one. Soho House suddenly feels political,” they added. “If Meghan makes Soho Farmhouse her regular playground, it becomes ground zero.”
The insider claimed that there were only two end results to this: Either Meghan “makes it hot again”, or “folks loyal to Catherine and William run for the hills”.
[From Rob Shuter’s Substack & Geo.tv]
This is going to be like The Gentlemen, right? They’re seriously going to blame everything on Meghan, and they’re going to make up problems where none exist. Soho House’s membership rolls are declining, it’s all Meghan’s fault! People won’t want to have brunch at Soho Farmhouse, it’s Meghan’s fault! And if people still go to any of the Soho House clubs, then Kate will cry and that will be Meghan’s fault too! Incidentally, the impression I’ve gotten is that everyone with a Soho House membership WANTS to run into the Sussexes. Like, there’s genuine excitement over the sightings of them at Soho Farmhouse. And I’m sure the Soho House people are hopeful that Meghan will eventually visit the club in London, as she used to before she was married. But Kate will cry! Kate was never going to step foot in Soho House anyway. These people need to stop creating proxy wars over dumb sh-t!
Photos courtesy of Netflix, Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
All of this is utter nonsense created by that Rob Suter gutter rat.
I’m not sure why his lies/stories are being amplified and thus given undeserved legs and energy/oxygen. Sometimes, Squaddies are unknowingly and unintentionally Meg and Harry’s worst enemy.
Shuter is a clown. Why are you all giving him so much credibility recently? Meghan had been at this establishment long before knowing Harry. This business having its issues is not a Meghan problem considering they have branches in several cities and more competition for this business model. This says to me that Meghan ghosting the UK and the royals is getting to them. Kate is running around all over the place for photo ops and Meghan is getting coffee and brunch, so naturally the gossips have to create some friction and one sided competition. May Meghan continue in stealth mode.
I absolutely agree. And it’s funny how NONE of the reporters with actual contacts and memberships in SoHo house have reported these sudden “problems and complaints” with the club and membership since M returned, but this leeching hack suddenly knows that there are problems.
It’s like a LOT of unemployed reporters and influencers or people who were on, or about to be on the breadline suddenly realised that they could make money just by putting Meghan’s name in a headline or a substack and are making up for lost time before the gravy train runs out.
I too, cannot understand why he and his lies are suddenly being given such prominence. He has zero sources and even more than the others, just pulls theories out of his ar*e.
Meghan was a member of Soho House long before she met Harry so I don’t get this story. Rob Shuter is grasping at straws.
there are several Soho houses in london so they can pop into any one of them, and they can reserve if they want to. My mate is a member and ive been to a couple with him. Kitty doesnt live in the cotsworld so there is less chance of bumping into Meghan there unless she is itching for a show down. i’m sure there are several private clubs they could go to without a showdown.
I stubbed my toe when getting out of the shower this am…..I’d like to blame it on Meghan.
Thanks, Obama!
Slightly off topic but that one photo of a camera jammed up against the front windshield as the driver is concentrated on pulling out into traffic is super scary. I’d find that really invasive but also worrying that the pap could slip and fall under the wheels of the car?
Just when you think these “stories” cannot get any dumber…
More nonsense from Rob Shuter, who has no sources and makes everything up. I think we can all safely ignore this one!
The very week that H&M arrived in Uk I was watching the IG stories of some of the royal reporters and at least 3 of them were posting from their sudden trips to the Cotswolds and SoHo farmhouse. I won’t name them but they were definitely hoping to spot her somewhere to gossip about.
So tbc, I don’t expect these insane type of stories to die down. But they’re so ridiculous fictional silly and petty that I’m truly just looking at with something like bemusement. It’s just so silly. sure they can spin all these stories, but now unlike when Meghan first entered, were so aware of the manufactured drama that it at best gets an eye roll.
Edit- meant inane not insane but hey both fit
This is so dumb.
And that photo of a drunken William? You can tell he’s a mean drunk.
Kate just posing away for the camera in that picture. She just can’t not pretend. It probably comes as natural as breathing to her.
These people really make the Wales look desperate, jealous, and territorial. Wills and Katie are the biggest pick-mes.
I’m sure globally Soho house has lost some of its cachet as they kept expanding. But somehow this sounds like it all came from the mouth of the woman who was whining about them not meeting local standards during the first school flap. Seems she was renting her house out as a cub, maybe she’s hoping they’ll all run there to not “ choose sides”
This “ lady” https://www.celebitchy.com/998114/telegraph_duchess_meghan_will_need_to_grovel_beg_for_acceptance_in_the_cotswolds/