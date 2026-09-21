Matthew Rhys compares Widow’s Bay to Scooby-Doo: apt?

Matthew Rhys with his two Emmys
Widow’s Bay won a record 14 awards at this year’s Emmys, beating the record set in 2025 by another Apple TV+ comedy, The Studio. Matthew Rhys also made history by becoming the first actor to win Best Actor for two different projects in the same year. I haven’t watched The Beast In Me yet, but all of the acting awards for Widow’s Bay were well-deserved. Every actor on that show understood the assignment, and their performances are a large part of what made Widow’s Bay so enjoyable.

Us Weekly recently interviewed Rhys for their “25 Things You Don’t Know About Me” feature. When they asked him about Widow’s Bay’s longevity, he gave a thoughtful answer and cited an unexpected comparison. From Us Weekly:

After rising to stardom with roles in The Americans, Girls and The Beast in Me, Matthew Rhys was excited to share even more about himself while celebrating award buzz surrounding his new hit series, Widow’s Bay.

“[It is an] the interesting question [to consider] how long [the show could go for],” Rhys, 51, exclusively tells Us in his 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me interview, on newsstands now. “It’s like Scooby-Doo. How long could you draw an episode of Scooby-Doo? How long does it take for them to figure something out? Or how long does it take for them to try and figure something out before they become buffoons for not figuring it out?”

He continued: “If the audience is going, ‘Oh my God, come on! You can see how it’s figured out!’ Then you’ve lost them. So I don’t know but it could be quite finite.”

1. My most valuable possession? In a fire, what am I grabbing? The dog.

5. Celebrity crush growing up was Kylie Minogue or Elisabeth Shue.

9. Kylie Minogue songs bring me that kind of rush of romance for the candle I still hold for her.

19. The Americans is my favorite project because I met Keri.

[From Us Weekly]

The Scooby-Doo comparison is spot on. I love Widow’s Bay and don’t it to end up with a convoluted mythology and unsatifying ending (see: The X-Files and Lost). At Comic-Con, Katie Dippold said that she was holding a writer’s retreat for the second season. I was at the showrunners panel she did with Damon Lindelof and Greg Daniels. She asked for advice on how to make a successful show and they happily mentored her in front of the crowd. You can tell that she really cares about creating a great series. Speaking of, Stephen Root told E! News that he asked for Wyck to get more backstory in season two. If they did it right, that could be a treasure trove of content.

Now I can’t stop thinking about how much Widow’s Bay gives off Scooby Gang vibes. The cast is so good at playing oddball characters with lovable quirks and each episode unfolds with similar beats. I think that’s one reason why so many people enjoyed it. Mystery with a side of comedy and suspense and a pinch of horror thrown in? Zoinks!

Katie Dippold

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Backgrid, Cover Images, Apple TV press and Avalon

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1 Response to “Matthew Rhys compares Widow’s Bay to Scooby-Doo: apt?”

  1. AngryJayne says:
    September 21, 2026 at 7:48 am

    I don’t know how I never noticed it before but holy cow that hair/beard combo is insane lol

    But I digress… I wouldn’t say the show is giving Scooby-Doo. For me its more of a quirky episode of The X-Files vibe

    Reply

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