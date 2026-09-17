Eden: Clive Alderton’s Invictus intervention proves King Charles & Harry are in cahoots

Last week, a Ugandan general decided to announce his country’s withdrawal from next year’s Invictus Games, due to “this Harry and Meghan nonsense.” The general decided to make his statement right after Buckingham Palace’s clarification that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no royal status and should be treated as private citizens. Harry quickly laid the blame for the Ugandan-Invictus mess at his father’s feet, blasting Charles and the palace via briefings to various favored outlets, like the Telegraph and People Magazine. Then, this week, the Ugandan government reversed course on Invictus after the king’s private secretary Clive Alderton called the general. Now there will be an Ugandan delegation to the Birmingham games and Alderton was the one who “fixed” it, huzzah. Well, of course the Mail’s Richard Eden sees this as further evidence that Harry and his father are in cahoots in the larger sense. Please. From Eden’s latest Mail column:
King Charles’s Private Secretary Sir Clive Alderton is despised by the Duke of Sussex. So deeply does Prince Harry loathe the courtier, who has loyally and tirelessly served his father for more than a decade, that he singled him out for stinging criticism in his tawdry memoir, Spare. The former diplomat, 59, was held up as an example of everything that was wrong about the British monarchy. Giving him the nickname ‘the Wasp’, Harry claimed that he was one of three ‘middle-aged white men’ at the heart of the Royal Household ‘who’d managed to consolidate power through a series of bold Machiavellian manoeuvres’.
This week, however, Sir Clive found himself in the unusual position of using all his ‘jazzy energy’ and charm to undertake an important mission on behalf of Harry, the man who said publicly that he disliked him and called him a ‘usurper’. The courtier was asked by the King to help ensure that the Invictus Games, which are due to take place in Birmingham next July, are a success.
Sir Clive telephoned the country’s military chief, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, to smooth over relations. A Ugandan spokesman said ‘Sir Alderton [sic] revealed that King Charles III was moved by General Kainerugaba’s sensitive consideration of the King’s opinion on the upcoming Invictus Games organised by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. Sir Alderton said King Charles III has no problem with Uganda’s participation in the Invictus Games.’
As a result of Sir Clive’s moving pleas to the general, Uganda has returned to the games. His intervention will have deterred any other countries thinking of following Uganda’s example and withdrawing from the event.
Palace sources say Sir Clive’s involvement demonstrates the King’s support for the Invictus Games and for Birmingham, something that was never in doubt. Invictus was launched by the Royal Foundation of Prince William and Catherine, as well as Harry. At the inaugural games in London in 2014, Charles and Camilla attended the opening ceremony as well as William.
It is, however, not surprising that Ugandan officials were bewildered about the King’s view of Invictus. The fact that Sir Clive had to intervene is a worrying example of the monarch’s confusing response to Harry and Meghan’s return to Britain.
His decision to instruct the Lord Chamberlain, Richard Benyon, to send a letter to government departments and the military on his behalf reiterating the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s status as non-working royals was meant to clarify their position. In fact, it did the opposite. If their status was ‘akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests’, as the letter suggested, should proud members of the Commonwealth such as Uganda take part in the Invictus Games, of which Harry is patron?
Sir Clive’s intervention is evidence that the King is now dancing to Harry’s tune. Not only is the ‘usurper’ having to work in the duke’s interests, but the Sussexes have managed to achieve what they have long campaigned for: a review of their right to automatic, taxpayer-funded protection.
The fiasco over the education of the children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who were withdrawn from their school after two days because of security fears, might suggest that the Sussexes’ return has been chaotic. The couple are, however, quietly on their way to achieving what they wanted, thanks to our well-meaning but misguided monarch and his loyal servant Sir Clive.
[From The Daily Mail]
Unfortunately, I think Eden’s assessment is partially correct, in one particular way. Alderton made that call to Uganda to “help” Harry and Invictus, but there’s a much more sinister angle. Alderton was showing Harry that the palace has a lot of power over him and over Invictus, and that the palace can sow chaos in Harry’s life whenever they want. That’s what the clarification letter was really about: a claim of ownership over the Sussexes and their work. The palace was telling everyone that they alone can determine Harry and Meghan’s status, their movements, how their charities operate, how the Sussexes are treated in the UK and abroad. Alderton didn’t call the Ugandan general out of the goodness of his heart, or because Charles is secretly part of the Sussex Squad. It’s altogether more dangerous and more nefarious than that. I’m reminded yet again of those stories about the palace regularly throwing tantrums to foreign governments about the Sussexes too – like, the palace has repeatedly begged various governments not to assist or welcome the Sussexes in the past seven years.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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King Charles III and Sir Clive Alderton (left) and Idris Elba, founder of the Elba Hope Foundation and an alumnus of the King’s Trust, listen during a Youth Opportunity Summit at St James’s Palace in London, with young people, youth organisations, government officials, and representatives from the sports, education and arts sectors. Picture date: Tuesday July 15, 2025.,Image: 1022135357, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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Empfang der Stadt Duesseldorf im Vorfeld der Invictus Games im Rathaus Prinz Harry, Duke of Sussex im Portrait bei der Ankunft im Fraktionsinnenhof des Rathauses in Duesseldorf und Fans im Hintergrund zum Empfang der Gastgeberstadt Duesseldorf zu Beginn der Invictus Games 2023, Duesseldorf, 09.09.2023 Duesseldorf Nordrhein-Westfalen Deutschland *** Reception of the city of Duesseldorf in the run-up to the Invictus Games at the city hall Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex in portrait upon arrival in the caucus courtyard of the city hall in Duesseldorf and fans in the background for the reception of the host city Duesseldorf at the beginning of the Invictus Games 2023, Duesseldorf, 09 09 2023 Duesseldorf North Rhine Westphalia Germany,Image: 804083047, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
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Prinz Harry, Duke of Sussex, bei seinem Besuch anlässlich der Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 vor dem Rathaus Düsseldorf. Düsseldorf, 09.09.2023 NRW Deutschland *** Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, during his visit on the occasion of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 in front of the city hall Düsseldorf Düsseldorf, 09 09 2023 NRW Germany Copyright: xChristophxHardtx,Image: 804311448, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Christoph Hardt / Avalon
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Invictus Games 2023 in Duesseldorf Prinz Harry, Duke of Sussex gemeinsam mit Ehefrau Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex gut gelaunt im Buggy auf dem Weg zur Schwimmhalle fuer die Schwimmwettkaempfe bei den Invictus Games 2023 in Duesseldorf, Duesseldorf, 13.09.2023 Duesseldorf Nordrhein-Westfalen Deutschland *** Invictus Games 2023 in Duesseldorf Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex together with wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex in a good mood in the buggy on the way to the swimming hall for the swimming competitions at the Invictus Games 2023 in Duesseldorf, Duesseldorf, 13 09 2023 Duesseldorf North Rhine Westphalia Germany,Image: 805068101, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
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Invictus Games Prinz Harry und Meghan beim Rollstuhl Basketball Finale Prinz Harry, Herzog von Sussex gemeinsam mit Ehefrau Meghan Markle, Herzogin von Sussex beim Rollstuhl-Basketball Finale zwischen Frankreich und der USA im Rahmen der Invictus Games 2023, Duesseldorf, 13.09.2023 Duesseldorf Nordrhein-Westfalen Deutschland *** Invictus Games Prince Harry and Meghan at the Wheelchair Basketball Final Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex together with wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex at the Wheelchair Basketball Final between France and the USA during the Invictus Games 2023, Duesseldorf, 13 09 2023 Duesseldorf Nordrhein Westfalen Germany,Image: 805086137, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO / Avalon
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DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – 13th Sep 2023. SEPTEMBER 13: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. *** DUESSELDORF, GERMANY 13th Sep 2023 SEPTEMBER 13 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany,Image: 805097831, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Moritz Mueller / Avalon
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DUESSELDORF, GERMANY – 13th Sep 2023. SEPTEMBER 13: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. *** DUESSELDORF, GERMANY 13th Sep 2023 SEPTEMBER 13 Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Mixed Team Gold Medal Wheelchair Basketball match between Team United States and Team France during day four of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 13, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany,Image: 805098241, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Moritz Mueller / Avalon
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Prinz Harry, Herzog von Sussex und seine Ehefrau Meghan, Herzogin von Sussex als Zuschauer auf der Tribuene, Sitting volleyball Mixed Team Prelim. Rnd – Pool A, Match 10, Ukraine UKR vs. Nigeria NGR 0:2, am 14.09.2023 Invictus Games Duesseldorf, vom 09.09. – 16.09.2023 in Duesseldorf/ Deutschland. Â *** Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as spectators on the grandstand, Sitting volleyball Mixed Team Prelim Rnd Pool A, Match 10, Ukraine UKR vs Nigeria NGR 0 2, on 14 09 2023 Invictus Games Duesseldorf, from 09 09 16 09 2023 in Duesseldorf Germany Â,Image: 805501636, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Anke Waelischmiller/SVEN SIMON / Avalon
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(left to right) Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Sir Clive Alderton, King Charles III and Idris Elba, founder of the Elba Hope Foundation and an alumnus of the King’s Trust, during a Youth Opportunity Summit at St James’s Palace in London, with young people, youth organisations, government officials, and representatives from the sports, education and arts sectors. Picture date: Tuesday July 15, 2025.,Image: 1022135346, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
I dob’t think Charles and Harry are “in cahoots” but I do think Charles and Harry’s are on friendlier terms than Charles and William are. This media madness is all William trying to push Harry out of the UK again and it shows.
I do think Charles can’t stop his eldest son’s tantrum but I think he’s doing what he can behind the scenes to at least make sure Invictus goes right for Harry.
Charles looks soooo much like Mr. Burns from the Simpsons in that shot. SO I guess that makes Clive Smithers. I agree with this assessment, BP thinks they still own Harry and Meghan, full stop.
Clive Alderton has “jazzy energy”? Eden is such a weirdo.
I kept wondering if he was using jazz hands the whole time. Would have to have been a video call for all that.
Nice to see Sir Clive doing as the boss tells him.
Maybe his call to help was the second call to Uganda. And his first was to make them leave? Until the King, on his way to the “Father of the year”-title, intervened?
Lap dog.
I strongly believe Museveni got involved and cleaned up his son’s mess. Not saying Alderton didn’t call, but my strong belief is the call was made to president Museveni himself and he ordered his foolish son to zip it. That man Muhoozi has porridge for brains, that’s a fact. He rushed to tweet some “we revere Charles foolishness” which I am 100% sure ticked off Museveni. Unless its Muhoozi that “reveres’ Charles or anyone in the monarchy, 99% Ugandans DO NOT hold those colonizers in any high regard and a president’s son putting it out there that the president himself and his family “revere” Charles was very stupid on Muhoozi’s part, he should have spoken just for himself. And the infighting in the Uganda first family, IMVHO, especially between Muhoozi and his sister Natasha and her husband (Natasha is BTW Museveni’s fav and her husband holds a lot of favor with the president. And he too is a big shot in the army) gives me pause as to whether Muhoozi even had the authority to pull the army out of TIG. My belief is that the cleanup and subsequent reversal must have involved Alderton, Museveni and his daughter Natasha and her husband rather than just Alderton and Muhoozi. My opinion of course, but I could be wrong. Anyway, it doesn’t matter now, Uganda is back in and I guess that’s it……
“The courtier was asked by the King to help ensure that the Invictus Games, which are due to take place in Birmingham next July, are a success.”
Oh please. The games were going to be a success with or without the Ugandan team. The other countries no doubt saw exactly what was going on and like Harry, blamed the palace’s stupid shenanigans and attempted sabotage. That man Alderton was pre-emptively doing a victory lap and had his minions in the telegraph and daily mail credit him with “saving” the games (ha!) because he didn’t want people to focus on the fact that it really had been an attempt at sabotage which backfired when Harry called them out. I don’t think that IG made *any* overtures towards Uganda at all, so the UK media didn’t get to run any stories about “poor Harry begging Uganda to reconsider” and that also added to BP’s (and KP’s panic) lest additional details concerning the background to that stupid letter came out.
Right? I just rolled my eyes so hard at this, please, those fools need to quit inserting themselves in TIG business.
“Invictus was launched by the Royal Foundation of Prince William and Catherine, as well as Harry”
Sigh, Eden trying to rewrite history? If I sent him a bag of dog biscuits would Maureen say that I invented Invictus? (Asking for a friend 😉)
Maureen thinks he’s being sleek by using “launched” and not “founded”
If Charles is trying to control the Sussexes, he is failing. The Invictus Games would have continued merrily on its way without Uganda. No other country has a stupid general in charge. And now, the Sussexes are having their security reviewed after Charles basically told the government that the decision (and therefore all risks to the Sussexes) was in their hands.
Who would want to juggle a risk so clearly handed over in public?
The IG will be successful whether Uganda is there or not. And I think the fact that Charles has ignore the IG for a decade does put his support in doubt. And if Eden questions why “proud Ugandans ” should participate in games set up by a private organization, then what does he think about British participation, or Australian, or Canadian?
I agree that Charles’ lett was meant to control, but some things (like Diana) are too big to control. They can only be reached to, and I think Harry is beginning to reach that level.
I think they just realised, belatedly, that attempting to destroy Invictus – an international organisation which supports injured military veterans – is an EXCEPTIONALLY bad look for the palace, despite any satisfaction they might get from point-scoring against Harry. So they were just cleaning up their own mess (again).
I would even go beyond that and say that the palace probably got a quite upset call from His Majesty‘s government. In the sense of „wtf do you think you are doing?“ (IIRC) The UK government applied to host the Invictus Games, it was not Birmingham alone. So the government applied to be a proud host, and then the head of State issues a statement that can be construed as the Head of State being against the games? And once another government interpreted the statement that way in a public communication, the Head of State does not promptly issue an on the record statement that indeed the UK is proud to host the Games and so is of course the Head of State? I really hope their ears bled from the shouts down the phone line from the involved line ministries. That’s the opposite of what you need a Head of State for.
Eden is betting it all on his “Operation Thaw” socalled exclusive (and who told you this, Richard? Was it Maureen?) He needs the Sussexes to have some sort of quasi-royal role so he can pay his rent.
I’m still hoping for a diplomatic role for Harry and Meghan, and a secure home to go with the job.
Last week, KP sources were crowing about how it was William who had furiously pushed his father to release a “clarifying” letter about Harry, making the king out to be a mere pawn in William’s game of 4d chess. Then, there were other sources about the same letter being a “strong” admonishment of Harry by the king, laying down the law with his wayward son, Harry.
THEN, hilariously, that sh!t blew up right in their faces and suddenly neither Charles nor William could back away fast enough. Instead, Clive Alderton, the “wasp” himself who is on his way out of Charles’ household, comes into focus to fix the mess ( and pull focus from his boss’ role in the whole debacle).
I see this as Charles pushing back on unfounded claims that he was opposed to Invictus. I also think this was his way of indirectly responding to Harry’s accusation that Charles’ letter was responsible for Uganda withdrawing from the games.
No Alderton sprang into action because the perception was that Charles didn’t support IG and veterans. He knew that the letter made Charles look bad and that’s why he called the General.
That was my thought also..
If the goal of the palace’s letter was to exert control over the Sussex’s charities & movements, it clearly has not worked LMAO. Harry has a full international diary starting today over the next few weeks, which was announced after this letter.
Even the BBC published a map of today’s royal engagements today in Scotland/England which included Harry’s event in London on the map. Charities/organizations aren’t listening to the letter, and neither is the media.
And Meghan clearly is not holding back on her IG posts, which are breaking news around the world. Even though Charles wants everyone to treat them like “private citizens,” it seems like everyone is ignoring his request.
The palace projecting the elusion of control is not the same thing as the palace actually having control.