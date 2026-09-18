Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi welcome their second baby, a boy



Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi got married in May 2024 and welcomed their daughter through adoption in August 2025. They were 21 and 23 at the time, and had been vocal about wanting to start a family. They’re both adamant about protecting their daughter’s privacy, but Millie has shared stories about her over the last year. She’s also talked about being a working mom and wanting more children. Earlier this week, Millie posted an Instagram video of her holding their daughter and Jake seemingly wearing a baby carrier. Fans speculated that their family had grown and they were right. A source exclusively confirmed to People that they are now a family of four. From People:

Millie Bobby Brown is a mom of two! The Stranger Things alum, 22, and her husband Jake Bongiovi, 24, have welcomed their second baby together through adoption, a source tells PEOPLE. Representatives for Brown and Bongiovi could not be reached. Brown recently shared a hint at her growing family in an Instagram post on Sept. 7. The actress shared a video in which she could be seen holding her daughter while Bongiovi walked alongside her with a baby carrier strapped to his chest. The view of their newest addition was obscured as the couple strolled with alpacas in the Dolomites mountain range of Italy. Nearly one year ago, Brown announced that she and Bongiovi had welcomed their first daughter together. “This summer we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption. We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” she wrote in an Instagram post in August 2025. “And then there were 3.”

[From People]

Congratulations to Millie, Jake, and Big Sister Bongiovi. I saw the Instagram post she made from the Dolomites, but completely missed that Jake was wearing a baby carrier. I should have read the comments! It looks like they had a beautiful vacation. I would love to visit the Dolomites one day. While it’s great to see Jake holding the baby, he better start carrying those baby bags too. Going from one to two kids is a big adjustment and they’re going to have twice the amount of baby stuff.

When Millie and Jake didn’t immediately comment after the news broke, I wondered if the family vacation post was her official announcement. I was prepared to wait until Millie was promoting something to get more information. I didn’t have to wait that long. On Thursday evening, Millie made a post welcoming her “little guy.” Welcome, Little Brother Bongiovi!