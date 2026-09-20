Charles Spencer: Prince Charles tried to center himself behind Diana’s casket

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Friday afternoon, the Daily Mail released their second big chunk of their Swan Song serialization. This section is entirely Charles Spencer’s recollections of Diana’s funeral, from meeting up with then-Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Philip, all the way to the burial at Althorp. Spencer would have had every right to make this section about his stunning eulogy at Westminster Abbey, but he did not. Instead, he draws on his recollections of the walk behind Diana’s casket, his concerns for his nephews, and he continues to document then-Prince Charles’ behavior throughout this period of time. Spencer writes that Prince Charles couldn’t contain his jubilation at Diana’s death, nor could he stop predicting that everyone would soon forget Diana. Then Prince Charles wanted to hijack Diana’s funeral and put himself front and center. From Swan Song, via the Mail:

Before the walk behind Diana’s casket: Prince Philip was there, his usual gruffness replaced by a calm and quiet kindness. He was clearly determined to help his motherless grandsons in their walk to the funeral, and he did so with grace. Prince Charles tried to take charge, having seemingly thought hard about the formation that the five of us chief mourners would adopt behind Diana. When he said, ‘Now, I will walk in the centre, with William on my right and Harry on my left’, Prince Philip overruled him, in an even voice that closed down any possible dissent. ‘No, that isn’t how we will do it,’ he said. Then, nodding towards me, he continued: ‘Charles is representing his sister and their family, so he will walk in the middle, with William and Harry either side of him, and you and I will be on the outside flanks.’ Prince Charles looked pained but capitulated to his father’s authority without a word.

The motherless sons: I was struck by the ghastly beauty of it all. White flowers were laid out on the coffin – lilies from my family and me, with a bouquet up front that particularly drew the eye. It showed the agonising word ‘Mummy’ on its card, in a young hand. That, for me, remains the searing image of the day: a son’s silent, written cry of desolation, to a mother, gone.

Spencer’s thoughts were on Harry: I could not get over how tiny, and slight, and bereft, Harry looked. Too small to be doing this, I thought, and wondered how on earth this heartbroken child could bear the ordeal of that moment, or how he could possibly be expected to deal with the agony that the day ahead would insist upon. William, although doubtless suffering equally terribly, looked more self-possessed. He was the image of his mother then: tall and handsome and dignified. Although I cared deeply about what he must be going through, his greater composure and maturity made him my secondary concern that morning.

Spencer continued to wonder why Prince Charles was there: What was Prince Charles actually doing there? I thought at one moment. This ex-husband, from a marriage that had collapsed so bitterly four years before and finally ended in divorce a year earlier, surely had no place at his ex’s funeral. Supporting his sons was the reason given for his prominent place, but what were the boys doing there, anyway? It all seemed mad to me.

Spencer kept checking on Harry: I was anxious that I could not look sideways to check how Harry was doing. But at one point I found us marching briefly out of sight, under a massive arch. Relieved that nobody could see us here, I quickly leant across to Harry, and gave him an encouraging hug. ‘Well done, Harry!’ I said. ‘You’re doing bloody brilliantly!’

The presence of the Windsors at Westminster Abbey: Beyond the coffin, in the South Lantern, sat the serried ranks of the Royal Family. I thought how some had supported her in life while others had taken delight in the demotion that had followed her divorce. I saw the face of Princess Michael, whom Diana had considered her ‘nightmare neighbour’ at Kensington Palace. She had accosted my sister after she was deprived of her HRH title, and said, with feigned kindness: ‘Don’t worry, Diana – you only need to curtsy to me when we are in public !’ There was Princess Margaret, who had been a good ally of Diana till the Panorama interview had taken place. Margaret could never forgive what she viewed as an unforgivable act of treachery against the Royal Family and had chosen not to bow to Diana’s coffin when it had passed her that morning.

Spencer’s eulogy: When I got to my favourite line in the speech, ‘Perhaps the greatest irony about Diana’s life is this: that a girl given the name of the ancient goddess of hunting was, in the end, the most hunted woman of the modern age’, it was a relief finally to lay out the true horror of Diana’s ordeal, in language that begged to be noticed. I remember registering the surprise in Westminster Abbey when I delivered such a startling thought. But then I felt all those around me settle, as they realised that my accusation was true, and fair, and appalling. How had we all let it happen?

The journey to Althorp: My chief memory of that train journey is of being concerned at the lack of obvious care for Harry, as he decompressed from the ghastliness of the morning. He needed Diana’s hugs, of course, and they would forever be denied him. But instead of calm and nurture, he was allowed to spin out of control. I have often looked back, reckoning that a more caring hand at such points as this would have helped him enormously in the future. Instead, he seemed so very alone in his despair and torment.

What Spencer heard about QEII’s reaction to Diana’s death: When the Queen had heard the first news of Diana’s being in a traffic accident, she had asked tetchily, ‘What is she up to now?’ This, before the seriousness of it all became clear. After Diana’s death the Queen said she wanted Diana’s coffin to be placed in the royal burial ground at Frogmore, near Windsor Castle. But my family was determined that Diana must come home to Althorp. We knew she would have wanted to do so. Besides, having had her HRH title removed as part of the package of humiliation handed to her at her divorce, almost a year to the day before her death, Diana was no longer eligible for royal Frogmore.

Diana’s burial at Althorp: Apart from two members of her household staff and my then-girlfriend Josie, whom Diana had spent time with and liked, we in the funeral party were all related to Diana. So I was surprised to spot a stranger on the island, in a dark suit. He seemed to be part of Prince Charles’s retinue. Trying to be unobtrusive, he looked at me in a fluster before uttering the unforgettable line: ‘Please ignore ­me – I am a tree!’ He then pushed himself in behind a few straggly fronds hanging down from one of the island’s beeches. He remained there, motionless, having failed quite spectacularly to achieve invisibility. He blinked more than a tree should. Diana was lowered into the ground as the vicar offered his sentences of Christian comfort. Several of us threw in our flowers on top of the coffin. Prince Charles plucked a single stem from my bouquet for Diana and let it drop on his ex-wife’s coffin. How very generous, I thought, angry now on Diana’s behalf, as she began to disappear under the soil.