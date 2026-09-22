TV pool refuses to cover Trump event in solidarity with banned networks

Trump detonated a constitutional bomb on Friday afternoon when he unceremoniously banned three news outlets from White House press access. In a social media post, of course. Trump didn’t even bother citing concrete reasons for singling out CNN, MS NOW, and Politico, just his go-to “FAKE NEWS!” screech. What’s stupidly obvious to the rest of us is that “fake news” is Trump’s stand-in for any coverage he doesn’t like, basically any honest coverage of him. On Saturday, reporters from all three outlets showed up onsite at the White House to do their jobs; all of them were denied entry and had their passes disabled. I had no doubt the outlets would sue in response, which they did Monday morning. What is significant, is that they’ve all banded together to file jointly. From The Associated Press, who’ve danced this same dance with Trump over access:
On Monday morning, the banned TV networks were reporting from an intersection just outside the White House complex. CNN, meanwhile, was removed from its pool duties, which are shared by the five major networks. It had been scheduled to cover the president’s trip to New York for the U.N. General Assembly. In an email to members, the TV pool wrote there would be no replacement coverage following the White House actions.
“Effective today, the TV pool will not be covering events designated as pool coverage of the President,” said the email, seen by The Associated Press. “This follows the White House’s position preventing CNN from fulfilling its assigned pool duties. There will be no replacement pool put in place.”
CNN’s chief White House correspondent, Kaitlan Collins, explained on air that this meant: “When the president does anything today, there will be no TV camera with the president that is broadcasting and sharing this footage” to the viewing public.
The White House did not respond directly to a request for comment on the lawsuit. But in a news release, it said of the three banned outlets: “The First Amendment protects their right to publish; it does not entitle them to a hard pass, briefing room seat, or place in the press pool.”
…”This morning, we notified the government that we are filing a lawsuit today to protect our First Amendment rights and defend the principle that the government does not decide what the press reports or publishes,” the outlets said in a joint statement posted early Monday on X. “Left unchallenged, this threatens press freedom and the public’s right to independent journalism free from government interference.”
In the joint complaint, accompanied by a separate request for a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of the bans, the outlets said: “This ban could not be a more direct assault on the First Amendment nor a more blatant violation of our most fundamental constitutional principles.”
They said they’re being banned from doing their jobs at the White House “for one simple reason: (Trump) dislikes the content of the coverage of him and his administration.”
“But the Constitution does not allow a president or any other government official to deprive the press of their First Amendment rights and liberty and property interests with no notice or process based solely on his dislike of the content of their reporting.”
In legal terms, that’s known as “viewpoint discrimination” — the government singling out specific media outlets for the content of what they say or publish. … The case has been assigned to U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, whom Trump nominated during his first term in the White House.
“The First Amendment protects their right to publish; it does not entitle them to a hard pass, briefing room seat, or place in the press pool,” says this administration. It’s true, the White House does not have to open its doors to the press. Here’s what they’re intentionally ignoring, though: as long as one outlet is let in, then the White House is bound to let everyone in. They cannot discriminate and cherry pick outlets deemed favorable. And as I live and breathe, I never thought I’d see in #WorstTimeline the press rallying around their own so solidly. Yesterday I kept saying, “EVEN Fox News!” I’m equally ecstatic over the pool networks standing in solidarity with CNN. Not only because I’m laughing my donkey off watching the mic-less videos of Trump today (really, all Trump videos should be without sound). But more importantly, because of how frickin’ long we’ve been waiting for institutions to use their strength in numbers to stand up to this hack! Finally!! Also, while this is a prime First Amendment case, CNN, MS NOW, and Politico are also suing for a violation of due process under the Fifth Amendment. This is exactly what CNN’s Jim Acosta did when Trump banned him in 2018. In that case, the judge sided with Acosta on the Fifth Amendment grounds. That judge? Timothy Kelly, who’s just been assigned this new case. Let’s f–king go.
Solidarity… finally.
I’ve been waiting for this moment since his first administration. Terrible that it has taken so long, but glad it finally happened.
Meanwhile, Mayor Mamdani insisted that all networks have access to his presser with Trump and gave the opportunity for first questions to CNN and MS Now. What a contrast.
I appreciate that Fox News joined the fight but we’ll see how long all of this press solidarity lasts, especially with Xi Jinping visiting this week.
Trump is too fucking stupid to realize that the relationship between POTUS and press has always been a symbiotic one. Yes, presidents have always had battles with members of the press, frustrations with certain questions and how their presidency is covered etc. But in the end, every POTUS before Trump recognized that the Press is essential for getting their message out and the best way to reach the masses. The majority of Americans are not on Truth Social. Thinking that his propaganda outlets are preaching to anyone but the converted is foolish and his party cannot win in the midterms unless he is able to pick off some portion of the 70% of Americans who hate him. So besides being unconstitutional, it’s also idiotically self-sabotaging.
Also, JD Vance had the nerve to say that no one got mad at Biden or Obama for banning Breitbart and that the WH pool is “exclusive access”. LOL um no actually Breitbart always had a press pass and that’s all the pool is: a pass to listen to the POTUS speak at the WH. It doesn’t guarantee any kind of special access, you absolute fucking moron.
Supposedly the WH announced there is going to be Trump TV??? Who knows? He is a hack Kaiser and needs to be silencesd LOL
That one briefing he did without sound was beautiful. I don’t know why they didn’t do this sooner.
This gave me a modicum of respect for Fox News….just the teeniest amount though 🙂
I LOLed this morning when I saw a comment on Bluesky that, even without sound, you could still see he was lying. George Conway reposted it with, “Yes, his lips are moving.”
He’s using this to push his freaking Trump TV thing and I kind of love this for the journalists who were so giddy saying we are so back when Trump hosted them in the WH again. Ugh.
This is pretty much what I said yesterday that they should do. No access, no coverage. I’d prefer not to listen to Trump on the news anyway because all he does is lie.
He needs press coverage like he needs oxygen. They should starve him out. He’ll die if no one pays any attention to him.
Glad the White House press corps finally discovered their spines.
honestly, they should have done this long ago. what does being in the room mean for them? That they get to record Trump falling asleep again? Standing against him like this is much more powerful than being able to ask him a question which will result in a ranting from him that makes zero sense. I do think its important to document his decline and his rants and his incredible ineptitude, but at this point its just not making a difference so let’s try something else.
10 years too late honestly. It’s been my opinion since 2016 that we should ignore his lunacy and treat him like the whacko he actually is, stop reporting on his insanity as if it’s legitimate. Instead we’ve been robbed of a decade of life with no end in sight. Hopefully this is the start of finally getting some rationality back in place, but I’m not holding my breath. I’ve been burned too many times over the past decade to ever trust anyone with any sort of power to do the right thing.