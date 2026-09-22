Presley Gerber’s death is being investigated as ‘a suspected overdose’

Presley Gerber passed away on Sunday night at a rehab facility. Gerber was only 27 years old, and he had been quite open about his drug addiction and his efforts to get clean. From what we can tell, he had been in and out of rehabs and treatment facilities for several years. Because he passed away at a rehab center, presumably seeking treatment, there’s a police investigation and what sounds like a comprehensive autopsy. The authorities released some of their early findings on Monday:

Further details of the death of Presley Gerber — son of model Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber — have been revealed. Per recordings obtained by PEOPLE, a call was dispatched to Santa Monica, Calif. police on Sept. 20 for a cardiac arrest in the 1000 block of Berkeley St. at 9:35 a.m. with another dispatch revealing that first responders were responding to an overdose at the address. Presley died at age 27 at a rehab facility, according to Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records obtained by PEOPLE. In a statement shared Monday, Sept. 21, the Santa Monica Police Department revealed that officers discovered Presley dead upon their arrival at the facility. Santa Monica Police Detectives “are investigating the death as a suspected overdose,” the statement continued. “At this time, there is no indication of foul play. The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner. The investigation remains ongoing.” In a separate statement shared shortly thereafter, the Medical Examiner’s office added that they were in “the early stages of investigating” Presley’s death, and that “limited information is currently available.” An autopsy was performed on Monday, but “the cause and manner of death have been deferred, which means additional testing and/or studies were requested in order to make a determination,” the statement continued. “Due to the ongoing death investigation, the [Department of the Medical Examiner] cannot disclose what testing and/or studies were requested. Deferred cases can take a few months before a cause of death is determined.” The Medical Examiner told PEOPLE earlier on Monday that Presley’s death was under investigation, adding, “Death was pronounced at 09:45 hours on September 20, 2026, by responding paramedics. The Santa Monica Police Department is the investigating law enforcement agency.” A representative for the family told PEOPLE, “The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time.”

[From People]

Was it a situation where Presley relapsed and then immediately sought treatment while he was still under the influence of a drug? Like, he checked into rehab high? Or was in treatment and somehow he got drugs within rehab? I mean, that’s why they’re investigating. I would assume the medical examiner’s delay is about running full blood panels too, they’re trying to figure out exactly what was in his system and what was responsible for the cardiac arrest. Meanwhile, family friends spoke to People Magazine about how the family is holding up:

Presley Gerber’s family is mourning his death at age 27. The model’s parents, Cindy Crawford, 60, and Rande Gerber, 64, and his sister, Kaia Gerber, 25, are “in total shock” following his tragic passing, a source close to Kaia tells PEOPLE. “The family is in total shock right now. They are saddened beyond words,” the source says. “Kaia loved that Presley was so open about his struggles; his family was so proud that he was finding strength in helping others.” A second source who has been close to Crawford tells PEOPLE that Crawford and Rande were consistently involved in their son’s life throughout his years-long struggles. “This was never a situation involving two absent Hollywood parents,” the source says. “Cindy and Rande could not have been more supportive of Presley. They were always there for him and did everything they could to help him. The family has always been incredibly close, and Presley was deeply loved.” The source says Presley’s journey included periods when he appeared to be doing well, followed by setbacks. “It was very up and down,” the source says. “There were times when Presley was doing really well. A few years ago, he was working at the family restaurant in Malibu and seemed to be in a good place. That is what makes this so heartbreaking,” the source adds. “His family never stopped supporting him, loving him and hoping that he would be okay.”

[From People]

I believe that Rande and Cindy were very involved parents and that they spent years trying to figure out the best way to support Presley. I’m sure they’re absolutely gutted. Kaia as well – she adored her brother.