Charles Spencer: Princess Diana wanted to move to South Africa with Hasnat Khan

In 1997, this was the timeline: Princess Diana was deeply in love with Dr. Hasnat Khan, who worked at a London hospital and they had been dating since 1995. While Khan adored Diana, he was realistic about how hellish life would be with her if they married and/or if they went public with their relationship. Diana made a last-ditch effort to salvage the relationship by visiting Pakistan and meeting his family (without him). They reportedly ended things in the late spring of 1997, which is why Diana was available to be wooed by Dodi al Fayed (at his father’s urging). Even while she was spending time with Dodi that summer, Diana was still thinking about Hasnat Khan and dreaming about what their life could be together. Well, Charles Spencer addressed some of that relationship in Swan Song:

Princess Diana plotted to move to South Africa with her lover Dr. Hasnat Khan in a bid to flee her “petulant” ex-husband, King Charles, her brother Charles Spencer claims in a bombshell new book. The tragic royal went as far as to speak to famed medical pioneer Dr. Christian Barnard as she hoped he could snag Khan, a British-Pakistani cardiothoracic surgeon, a post at his Cape Town hospital.

As Spencer, her youngest sibling, notes in his new memoir, “Swan Song: My Sister, Diana,” out today, his sister was “prone to naive yet impossible dreams [about how] her life could be.”

He details the chaos Diana lived in — a state of frenzy also whipped up by the stories planted about her by palace courtiers, the “men in grey suits,” as she dubbed them. Life in England, indeed, had become “intolerable” by the time she flew to visit her brother at his home in Cape Town in March 1997, he asserts.

“She had come to see for herself if this sublimely beautiful tip of Africa … could provide a haven for her and her heart surgeon lover,” he writes. “Might they, she dared hope, move there together, and carve out a life?”

Diana, whom Spencer admits was “mercurial,” dated Khan in secret for two years before they split in the summer of 1997, weeks before her death at age 36 in a car crash in Paris. She famously called him “my dishy doctor.”

The now-62-year-old Earl Spencer admits Diana had previously “scoured” Country Magazine “looking for a rural getaway” where she could live in “perfect peace” with an “earlier man in her life.” Now, he said, “in the latest of these whimsical scenarios, she hoped her new love could work at Groote Schuur Hospital, a few miles away from my Cape Town home. This was where Christian Barnard had performed the first successful human heart transplant thirty years earlier. Diana dreamed that she and her man could live happily — normally — nearby. The other side of the world seemed to offer the possibility of asylum.”

Dr. Barnard, in turn, promised that he was “busy investigating possible medical opportunities for her man. He was confidant something suitable would turn up.”

With her sons, Princes William and Harry, boarding at Eton College in the UK, the world was opening up for Diana, Spencer said. Although he spent the trip trying to shield his sister from the press, she asked to meet President Nelson Mandela, which he facilitated.

As for Khan, Spencer writes, “Diana had spent her waking hours at my home with her mobile in her hand, constantly waiting for the man in her life to call. And, to her obvious distress, he rarely had.”

The couple first met in 1995, two months before her infamous Panorama interview, when the princess was visiting Joe Toffolo, the husband of her friend Oonagh, who was having triple bypass surgery at the Royal Brompton hospital, supervised by Khan. After the visit, Diana returned to the hospital almost every day for three weeks to pursue Khan and a romance eventually began. Although it was Diana’s most serious relationship since her separation from the then Prince Charles in 1992, the relationship was kept away from prying eyes.

[From Page Six]

Once you realize that the summer with Dodi was Diana’s attempt to make Khan jealous, doesn’t that make the whole thing even sadder? Like… Diana wasn’t even with the man she really loved. Diana still yearned for Hasnat Khan. As for Diana’s dream of possibly moving to South Africa, it sounds like something she would have fantasized about. The other fantasy was moving to Malibu and basing herself in California for most of the year.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

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15 Responses to “Charles Spencer: Princess Diana wanted to move to South Africa with Hasnat Khan”

  1. Amy Bee says:
    September 22, 2026 at 10:30 am

    Didn’t they also break up because Khan’s parents didn’t approve of their relationship. Anyway reading this piece, I can’t help but think how similar Diana and Harry are.

    Reply
  2. MidnightSuperNova says:
    September 22, 2026 at 10:31 am

    “As for Khan, Spencer writes, “Diana had spent her waking hours at my home with her mobile in her hand, constantly waiting for the man in her life to call. And, to her obvious distress, he rarely had.”

    I wonder if Harry knows this? Maybe it’s why he was so determined to find a true partner instead of just settling.

    Seeing how he and Meghan support and take care of each other makes me even happier for them.

    Reply
  3. Mightymolly says:
    September 22, 2026 at 10:32 am

    I only know about Hasnat from movies (Hello Naveen Andrews! Rowr!). But I sometimes wonder about him. He clearly struggled after. He tried marrying the type of young woman his family expected and it fell apart quickly. Now it seems he’s married to a colleague. I hope they’re happy. He was right that a marriage to Diana wouldn’t have been healthy for him. But imagine the guilt he must live with.

    Reply
  4. ChillinginDC says:
    September 22, 2026 at 10:36 am

    What a shame. Why I thought that Dodi’s father was delusional saying that she was killed because she was going to marry Dodi and was pregnant.

    Reply
  5. Alla says:
    September 22, 2026 at 10:45 am

    What gave you the idea that she wanted to go to California? She wanted to get away from the paparazzi—and there are tons of them in California; given how aggressive they were back then, she wouldn’t have had any peace there. Her brother stated clearly that she wanted to go to South Africa. Many British people live there, so it’s not surprising. Princess Charlene fled there too, and the press didn’t manage to get her on camera.

    Reply
  6. QuiteContrary says:
    September 22, 2026 at 10:47 am

    All she wanted was love and peace. Which is the main reason I think she would have loved Meghan for Harry.

    Reply
  7. bisynaptic says:
    September 22, 2026 at 11:09 am

    Living in South Africa doesn’t sound like a naive, impossible dream, to me. It might not have worked out to her satisfaction, but there isn’t anything “impossible” about it, ipso facto.

    Reply
  8. Tessa says:
    September 22, 2026 at 11:51 am

    Dr. Khan gave a later interview where he said he was trying to reach Diana in August 1997. She had changed her number so he could not reach her. He may or may not have wanted to get back together. He did not stop trying to reach her.

    Reply
  9. Catherine says:
    September 22, 2026 at 11:53 am

    Khan never got over her. He tried a traditional marriage to a beautiful wife. It failed.

    Reply
  10. KC2 says:
    September 22, 2026 at 12:26 pm

    Who is the young girl with Diana?

    Reply
  11. Duchess of hazard says:
    September 22, 2026 at 1:28 pm

    @KC2 I think that would have been Jemima Goldsmith. She was married to Imran Khan, a Pakistani cricketer turned Prime Minister, iirc.

    Reply
  12. Emm1 says:
    September 22, 2026 at 6:23 pm

    So, so sad. Poor Diana she never stood a chance at happiness except when with her children. 🥺

    On a complete different note, KUDOS to Charles Spencer for the correct use of the word “haven”. Drives me completely nuts when people say “safe haven”! The word “haven” means a safe place, so there’s no need to say “safe, safe place” #petpeeve

    Reply

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