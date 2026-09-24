Bryce Dallas Howard: ‘there’s been a generational shift’ in menopause awareness



Over the last few years, prominent women have spoken out about their experiences with menopause. I’m having perimenopause symptoms in my early 40s and I really appreciate that it’s no longer a taboo topic. I learned so much from women’s health summit that Halle Berry participated in.

Bryce Dallas Howard, 45, was at the opening of the Lucas Museum when she spoke to People about being in perimenopause. She said that she’s doing hormone replacement therapy and is grateful that it’s an option for her. While there’s no evidence of this yet, I suspect that Bryce has an endorsement deal. No shade!

Bryce Dallas Howard is exploring a new chapter of her life. While catching up with PEOPLE at the opening night gala for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 19, the 45-year-old actress shared a bit about the “new” experience of navigating perimenopause… At Saturday’s star-studded gala, the Jurassic World star — who attended with her father, Ron Howard — told PEOPLE she is “doing great” amid the transitional period. “That’s been a new exploration for me, and it’s been very, very positive,” the actress says. “I’m very grateful to be part of a generation of women who are being treated.” Bryce additionally shared that she has been using “hormones” to manage the symptoms that accompany perimenopause, which lasts several years and is accompanied by hormonal fluctuations… Of seeking medical advice and treatment for symptoms related to perimenopause, Bryce told PEOPLE that “there’s been a generational shift, I think, that’s really, really powerful.”

[From People]

It does feel like a generational shift in how we talk about menopause. When I was younger, I knew about hot flashes, weight gain, insomnia, and out-of-control emotions, but had no idea about many of the other symptoms. I always thought you’d have to suck it up and be hot and miserable for a decade. Getting a diagnosis and treatment can be such a challenge. A friend struggled for two years before she finally found a doctor to prescribe her HRT. She had to pay out-of-pocket for the visit, but says it’s been life changing. It’s ridiculous that women still have to jump through hoops to get treatment for something most of us go through.

I see women asking about symptoms and treatments online all the time. On a Reddit thread about Bryce’s comments, women were sharing their symptoms and commiserating. Celebitchy says that the r/menopause subreddit has helped her a lot. She also wanted me to mention that we should credit Gen X women for destigmatizing menopause.