Eden: Prince William is ‘thinking hard’ about doing his own Diana project

This week, People Magazine confirmed something which had been long-rumored, that Prince Harry is planning some kind of documentary project about his mother, Princess Diana. Next year will be the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death, and there will be so many books and documentaries coming out about Diana. This whole time, I’ve thought that it’s a good idea for Harry to do a Diana project. I think he would find it healing, and I think he would do it properly. Obviously, royalists do not agree. All week, they’ve been ranting about Harry’s doc plans. Well, now the Mail’s Richard Eden claims that Prince William will probably do his own Diana project too. Silence from the peanut gallery.

When the Duke of Sussex broadcasts his planned television documentary about his mother next year to mark the 30th anniversary of her death, he might find he’s competing for attention with a very familiar rival. For I hear that his brother, the Prince of Wales, is considering appearing in a different television programme about Princess Diana.

‘William has been approached with many offers and is thinking hard about what he wants to do,’ a source tells me.

On the 20th anniversary of their mother’s death in 2017, the brothers appeared in the same BBC documentary – Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.

That is unlikely to be the case next year. Harry has been estranged from William since he and wife Meghan attacked the Prince and Princess of Wales in their interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. Harry continued to pour vitriol over his brother and sister-in-law in his tawdry memoir, Spare, and in numerous interviews.

Harry is understood to have asked a number of Diana’s friends and relations if they would take part in a commemorative film ahead of the milestone next August. However, the project has not been confirmed, and he is believed to be weighing up different ways of commemorating Diana and her legacy.

A source close to Harry said: ‘The duke has discussed a number of possible projects. Nothing has been finalised or confirmed, and he is still considering the most meaningful way to honour his mother’s legacy during this important anniversary year.’

The documentary could be created through Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions, which has a first-look agreement with Netflix for its film and television projects.

A Kensington Palace spokesman tells me: ‘We wouldn’t comment on how the Prince of Wales will mark the anniversary.’