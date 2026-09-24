Eden: Prince William is ‘thinking hard’ about doing his own Diana project

This week, People Magazine confirmed something which had been long-rumored, that Prince Harry is planning some kind of documentary project about his mother, Princess Diana. Next year will be the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death, and there will be so many books and documentaries coming out about Diana. This whole time, I’ve thought that it’s a good idea for Harry to do a Diana project. I think he would find it healing, and I think he would do it properly. Obviously, royalists do not agree. All week, they’ve been ranting about Harry’s doc plans. Well, now the Mail’s Richard Eden claims that Prince William will probably do his own Diana project too. Silence from the peanut gallery.
When the Duke of Sussex broadcasts his planned television documentary about his mother next year to mark the 30th anniversary of her death, he might find he’s competing for attention with a very familiar rival. For I hear that his brother, the Prince of Wales, is considering appearing in a different television programme about Princess Diana.
‘William has been approached with many offers and is thinking hard about what he wants to do,’ a source tells me.
On the 20th anniversary of their mother’s death in 2017, the brothers appeared in the same BBC documentary – Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.
That is unlikely to be the case next year. Harry has been estranged from William since he and wife Meghan attacked the Prince and Princess of Wales in their interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. Harry continued to pour vitriol over his brother and sister-in-law in his tawdry memoir, Spare, and in numerous interviews.
Harry is understood to have asked a number of Diana’s friends and relations if they would take part in a commemorative film ahead of the milestone next August. However, the project has not been confirmed, and he is believed to be weighing up different ways of commemorating Diana and her legacy.
A source close to Harry said: ‘The duke has discussed a number of possible projects. Nothing has been finalised or confirmed, and he is still considering the most meaningful way to honour his mother’s legacy during this important anniversary year.’
The documentary could be created through Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions, which has a first-look agreement with Netflix for its film and television projects.
A Kensington Palace spokesman tells me: ‘We wouldn’t comment on how the Prince of Wales will mark the anniversary.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Yeah, I’m actually fine with William doing something separate. Diana was his mother too, even if he stood up there and publicly called her paranoid several years ago. The problem for royalists is just that: they don’t want to hear from William, because he is still grappling with Diana’s memory and he probably wouldn’t have much to say (or anything interesting to say). People are upset about a potential doc by Harry because they know it will instantly become a definitive account and part of the historical record.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
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Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales, visits Langstane Housing Association in Aberdeen, Scotland, on 30 June 2026.,Image: 1113591481, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: ANDY BUCHANAN/Avalon
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The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024523, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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The Duke of Cambridge (left) and Duke of Sussex look at a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024624, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024782, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024817, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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The Duke of Cambridge (left) and Duke of Sussex unveiling a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024903, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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Britain’s Prince William talks to participants as he attends a special event at Tate Modern, bringing together the partners, national leaders, businesses and local organisations that make up the Homewards programme in London, Tuesday, 30 June 2026.,Image: 1113552132, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Alberto Pezzali/Avalon
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The Prince of Wales during a visit to the Ysgol Gymraeg Llundain (The London Welsh School) in Hanwell, West London, to join pupils in sending their best wishes to Team Wales ahead of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, taking place from July 23 to August 2, featuring 10 sports and six para-sports. Picture date: Tuesday July 7, 2026.,Image: 1115025357, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
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LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 10: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales speak about the stigma surrounding mental health sat on the Gary Speed memorial bench with the late footballer’s mum, Carol, and Sam who has been supported by Everton in the Community during the launch of a Suicide Prevention Toolkit on World Suicide Prevention Day at Hill Dickinson Stadium on September 10, 2026 in Liverpool, England. The Prince of Wales and The Royal Foundation have launched “On Your Side: A Suicide Prevention Toolkit for People in Sport”, a guide designed to aid suicide prevention across sporting environments.,Image: 1133160440, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Shirlaine Forrest/Avalon
And “thinking” will be as far as it goes, the lazy bastard.
It would also take money and Scooter doesn’t want to spend his .
Camilla doesn’t pay for her book project either. They will find someone forking out the money. A sheikh? Someone used to delivering money in shopping bags? That kind of friend?
Wonder if that ‘thinking’ will get added to the court circular as an event for his 2026 numbers.
LOL. Pretty sure once you’ve called a person paranoid and consigned their own recollections to oblivion, and silenced them when they can no longer speak for themselves, you forfeit the moral standing to take charge of their legacy. This has always been the third rail under the royals — they cannot reconcile Diana’s legacy. Because they treated her so badly.
That would actually make me curious about what a doc by William. Would be like. Bc yes once you’ve said that about your mother, where do u go from there? So it would be interesting to see him try and balance honoring his mother while also protecting himself as the future crown.
It wouldnt be a documentary initiated or hosted by Bully. He doesnt have what it takes and everyone knows that. Unlike with H where everyone just takes it as a fact that he will be doing a doc about his mother on the 30th anniv of her passing.
Whats most likely happening is, just as with the 20th anniversary in 2017, several third parties have approached Bully & H (separately) about doing a doc for the 30th anniv as they had done in 2017 for the 20th. So if Bully says yes, he will be just another interviewee in such a documentary; whereas with H, everyone expects that he will be producing/hosting and appearing in his own tribute to his mother.
PS:
Earl Spencer already revealed that since last summer (2025) he has been approached by many people wanting him to participate in media products about Diana for next year’s 30th and he said that was one of the reasons that prompted him to write Swan Song.
They did not “attack” the Scooters on Oprah. They set the record straight. Kate would not go to the media to correct the false story about Meghan. So why shouldn’t they correct that and other false claims about them. They were not ‘attacking” the Scooters. And why didn’t the Scooters stop making things unpleasant for them.
Mrs. Scoot hid behind the late Queen’s “Never Complain never explain.”
This piece doesn’t say that William is doing a documentary just that Harry is considering doing one. I think this is Richard Eden’s wish just like he wants William to take over the Invictus Games. William declared in 2016 that the 20th anniversary documentary would be the last word on Diana so I doubt that he would do one. It serves him to remain silent on Diana so the press can bash Harry for cashing in on Diana.
Yes the plan to blame it all on Harry makes sense. Especially after William calling his Mum paranoid. Not an easy thing to deal with.
William was not making a formal medical diagnosis of paranoia, but rather seemed to be using the term as we all use it sometimes. He blamed the BBC and its handling of the interview, not Diana. Just trying to set the record straight.
It is surprising to have to set the record straight in CB, but… William said, “The interview was a major contribution to making my parents’ relationship worse and has since hurt countless others…” Moreover, he said, the BBC interview inception “substantially influenced what my mother said.” The War of the Wales was nearing its end at that point. It did not make his parents’ relationship worse–the Windsors conning a romantic teenager to be a breeder in a lavender marriage and then the cruelty of Charles and his beard Camilla destroyed that marriage, not paranoia. Plus, as Harry said, it is nor paranoia when they really are spying on you.
He also said:
“It brings indescribable sadness to know that the BBC’s failures contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation that I remember from those final years with her.”
And made a point of walling off Diana’s own remarks about her situation by demanding it never be aired again, giving aid and comfort not only to ‘The Firm’s’ version of ‘unstable Diana’ but the British media’s maligning of his mother and her mental state close on the heels of having found out William had recently taken a secret settlement for an undisclosed sum from the Murdoch news organization.
Had William left it to ‘fear and isolation’ those of us who remember the Diana years would have been less irked. Also the fact one can’t tell if William’s framing was free of BM influence in light of how much valuable defense in keeping William’s less flattering behaviour out of view Murdoch media provide him to this day.
It is not paranoia if they are really out to get you. Diana was not paranoid if anything that’s more obvious now that her brother’s book has been released.
he used the term paranoia to try to discredit everything his mother said in that interview. That’s why his verbiage was so problematic.
He’s thinking hard – is that why he looks like he’s in pain?
But yeah, a Diana project might be a good idea for him – if he takes it seriously and actually does the work, he might learn something about himself. But, if he farms it off to his sycophants it will be worthless.
Yes, what does “thinking hard” look like for William? Perhaps a performative biting of the lower lip while holding his sweaty clenched fists in his lap in order to stay still. Inside the brain, I can only imagine cobwebs, tumbleweeds and an empty bottle of scotch.
In other words he will have the courtiers write this documentary for him
He’s also “thinking hard” about solving homelessness, but we see how far that’s gone.
He saves most of his energy for the Aston Villa forums.
Yes, he’s been thinking hard about doing anything for 20 years, but hasn’t done it.
William is not capable of thinking hard about anything.
Lucky Great Britain and the rest of the world won’t ever see a Diana project from him. He’ll only ever “think” about it, otherwise it will be “work” (detestable word). So my guess would be he’ll try to wreck or disable Harry’s project in multiple ways, since will is a destroyer and not a creator. He’ll probably also steal more money (like his mentor, Trump). Oh, and William will try to always have Tom Cruise nearby for some gold dust neither man has. Done.
“Harry has been estranged from William since he and wife Meghan attacked the Prince and Princess of Wales in their interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.”
— Not true. Harry has been estranged from William since William attacked Harry, prior to the Oprah interview.
Whatever …
It’s that awful statue that gets me every time.
It’s just – bad
imho
Figurative statues are almost always awful. Their time has come and gone. And Trump is paving over a park next to the Potomac River for a Garden of American Heroes statues–many of which will likely look as bad as this one.
Ah, geez, I hadn’t heard that. Sigh. I’ve got to go find some sand to bury my head in.