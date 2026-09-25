Lili Reinhart homaged another romcom for The Love Hypothesis LA premiere



Lili Reinhart’s new rom-com, The Love Hypothesis, is now streaming on Prime Video. As we talked about the other day, Lili’s promo tour had a fun theme where she paid tribute to iconic outfits from Y2K-era movies. They were mostly comedies, but she also wore a gown inspired by Keira Knightley’s famous green dress from Atonement.

The Love Hypothesis Los Angeles premiere was held on September 22. Lili stuck with her fashion theme, this time wearing a pink velvet Miu Miu dress inspired by Elisabeth Harnois’ fashion in 1998’s My Date with the President’s Daughter. While talking to E! News on the red carpet, Lili revealed that her final look was actually the one that inspired them all. From E! News:

“This was sort of the dress that sparked the idea of doing an homage,” Reinhart exclusively told E! News’ Erin Lim Rhodes on the red carpet. “I don’t know why it was this one. I guess this is the one that lives in the back of my head forever.” And once she had the idea, designer brand Miu Miu was ready “to play,” making the 30-year-old a custom version of the pink dress that she could keep forever. “It’s an honor to have a custom anything,” she added, “but custom Miu Miu is really special.” Of course, her My Date with the President’s Daughter-inspired outing is just the most recent time Reinhart has recreated an unforgettable movie dress during her press tour. She also nodded to Kate Hudson’s yellow dress from How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, a floral dress worn by the late Brittany Murphy in Uptown Girls and a purple slip dress with a coat similar to what Jennifer Garner wore in 13 Going on 30. But it wasn’t just rom-coms that captured her attention. “I paid homage to Ever After and Atonement,” she noted. “Those are romance movies and also dramas. To me, rom-coms can kind of seemingly be taken less seriously, so I wanted to put them all into a group together.”

[From E! News Online]

My Date with the President’s Daughter is a Disney Channel movie and is the least known of her recent homages, so it’s wild that it was the catalyst for her press fashion. It’s so funny how things stick with us for years. She looks super cute in it, too. The hem, coloring, and neckline are different from the original dress, but it’s a nice update.

I love how much Lili committed to the theme. I came of age as a fashion and gossip fan during the Y2K era, so I’ve been delighted by this trip down fashion memory lane. In another red carpet interview, People asked Lili if there were any dresses on her list that she didn’t get to. She said she’d checked a lot of boxes but was open to the possibility of other homages in the future. Lili already hit one of my favorite Y2K looks when she did Brittany Murphy’s floral dress from Uptown Girls. I’d love to see what else she comes up with.

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