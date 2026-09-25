Kylie Kelce makes a public appeal to get Princess Kate on her podcast



Jane Lynch was the guest on this week’s episode of Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie. They have a funny/gross segment about men’s grooming habits that’s worth watching. Before Jane’s interview, Kylie revealed she has her eyes on a royal guest and fellow athlete: the Princess of Wales. Kate caught Kylie’s attention by playing shinty (it’s similar to field hockey) during the Waleses’ recent trip to Rothesay, Scotland. Kylie, who coaches field hockey, used the moment to make a broader point about women’s sports before circling back to invite Kate on NGL. From People:

Kylie Kelce is hoping to get some royal representation on her podcast… “Princess Kate just reminded everyone that she’s still an absolute boss at field hockey,” Kylie, who coaches field hockey for her local team, said, adding that Kate, 44, “looks beautiful doing it.” “For everyone in the comments, who are about to correct me, I’m aware that she’s actually playing the Scottish sport of shinty,” Kylie added. “I’m still calling it a win for field hockey because where do you think she got that skill? Yeah, that’s right. She’s a field hockey player.” Kylie then decided to shoot her shot of her own and invite the British royal onto her podcast. “Princess Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, if you ever wanted to come on and chitchat about some field hockey and maybe kids,” she offered. “I don’t know. We got a couple things in common.” Kylie, who shares daughters Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finn, 1, with her husband Jason Kelce, added that “our husbands chitchatted on the other podcast.” Back in July, Prince William, 44, made a surprise appearance on Jason, 38, and his brother Travis Kelce‘s New Heights podcast. Kylie concluded her pitch by noting, “But you could come on this one. I don’t know. Just a thought. It’s a thought. We’d love to have you. No pressure. Please.”

[From People]

Kate is not an engaging public speaker to say the least, but from a PR perspective, an NGL appearance is a no-brainer. Kate likes talking about sports and her kids, and Kylie loves finding common ground with women who are tall like she is. Both women will get introduced to new audiences, and it would generate a week of positive headlines. If Kate were game, Kylie could do her “Blind Fashion Rankings” segment (see Sandra Bullock’s) to get her to open up about some of her well-known looks. I don’t think she would dish on anything interesting, but you never know. Kylie’s good at making conversation and leaving space for her guests to fill.

Prince William just appeared on New Heights in July. The Kelces have Prince William’s contact info. Is no one sharing Kate’s contact information or are her people not answering Kylie’s calls?