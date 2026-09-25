Kylie Kelce makes a public appeal to get Princess Kate on her podcast

Jane Lynch was the guest on this week’s episode of Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie. They have a funny/gross segment about men’s grooming habits that’s worth watching. Before Jane’s interview, Kylie revealed she has her eyes on a royal guest and fellow athlete: the Princess of Wales. Kate caught Kylie’s attention by playing shinty (it’s similar to field hockey) during the Waleses’ recent trip to Rothesay, Scotland. Kylie, who coaches field hockey, used the moment to make a broader point about women’s sports before circling back to invite Kate on NGL. From People:
Kylie Kelce is hoping to get some royal representation on her podcast…
“Princess Kate just reminded everyone that she’s still an absolute boss at field hockey,” Kylie, who coaches field hockey for her local team, said, adding that Kate, 44, “looks beautiful doing it.”
“For everyone in the comments, who are about to correct me, I’m aware that she’s actually playing the Scottish sport of shinty,” Kylie added. “I’m still calling it a win for field hockey because where do you think she got that skill? Yeah, that’s right. She’s a field hockey player.”
Kylie then decided to shoot her shot of her own and invite the British royal onto her podcast.
“Princess Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, if you ever wanted to come on and chitchat about some field hockey and maybe kids,” she offered. “I don’t know. We got a couple things in common.”
Kylie, who shares daughters Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finn, 1, with her husband Jason Kelce, added that “our husbands chitchatted on the other podcast.”
Back in July, Prince William, 44, made a surprise appearance on Jason, 38, and his brother Travis Kelce‘s New Heights podcast.
Kylie concluded her pitch by noting, “But you could come on this one. I don’t know. Just a thought. It’s a thought. We’d love to have you. No pressure. Please.”
Kate is not an engaging public speaker to say the least, but from a PR perspective, an NGL appearance is a no-brainer. Kate likes talking about sports and her kids, and Kylie loves finding common ground with women who are tall like she is. Both women will get introduced to new audiences, and it would generate a week of positive headlines. If Kate were game, Kylie could do her “Blind Fashion Rankings” segment (see Sandra Bullock’s) to get her to open up about some of her well-known looks. I don’t think she would dish on anything interesting, but you never know. Kylie’s good at making conversation and leaving space for her guests to fill.
Prince William just appeared on New Heights in July. The Kelces have Prince William’s contact info. Is no one sharing Kate’s contact information or are her people not answering Kylie’s calls?
photos via YouTube and credit Avalon.red, Jeff J Mitchell/Avalon
As if Mumbles could be natural enough for a podcast. She doesn’t even do radio interviews. Also lol at getting her titles wrong. “OH they’re so popular in America!!!” Sure, Jan.
She should absolutely do it. She needs to speak up and let reg folks “get to know” her. She’d be great on NGL. (Surprisingly, no snark:)
Sure, KKKate would be great…if she could string two intelligent sentences together!
I’m sure KP has already contacted Kylie’s team about getting Kate on the show. In this one-side competition with Meghan, KP would desperate for Kate to be next to a Taylor Swift adjacent.
I get it maybe, but mumbelina cant speak? If Kylie does the work, doesn’t ask questions that require a modicum of knowledge (im still extra about Faberge eggs) and its edited to the hilt, possibly. Kylie is smart and articulate. How do they parse mumbles? Its going to be so heavily edited and kp will want that job. It could be fun.
My guess, kate a few things about her kids – of course they ADORE American football. Louis is learning! As thats her go to. There will be willy loves American football and something. Everything else is Kylie.
Well, my first thought was – isnt she way too american for Kates views?
She got Kate’s titles wrong, that right there will put Kate on her fainting couch in a total snit.
*rolls eyes*
Why, Kylie ?
Because she is “ sporty? “. Hm..
I guess I see the tall part. And kids.
I’m sure Kate would do it – desperate/ thirsty for attention Kate…. Carol would make her wouldn’t she?!
Kylie has a huge podcast. Its very successful..AND it’s directed to mums. Kate will be all like, im a mum. Go me! I doubt she’ll do it because Kylie us smart and asks specific questions. She’d fall apart.
She would totally fall apart! Kate has no real sense of humor, either, and she’d be mystified by Kylie’s banter.
Why? To hear her say, “Um, sort of … you know, is there – sort of, addiction and things. Is there sort of …”
I love the Kelce family, but they are so impressed with royalty and the abusers in particular. It’s so disappointing.
Most Americans don’t know how useless Kate is. One of my nieces remarked casually that she likes Kate — and was shocked when I briefed her on how lazy and racist Kate is.
Most people in the US get the People mag version of Kate, not the Celebitchy one (though trust me, I’m recruiting people to our ranks).
Very strange, this association. Like Tom Cruise, the royals trying to become popular in the U.S. Apparently Kylie hasn’t heard what’s she done to Meghan, a fellow American. Side-eyeing the Kelces now. Never an attempt to invite Harry or Meghan who are much more interesting and better communicators.
Kate has always been sporty. I always thought it a glaring oversight that she didn’t lean into girls’ sports like that. Since girls playing sports have good social outcomes (exercise, access to scholarships, decline in teenage pregnancy rates, etc).
She doesn’t like children at all, unless they are her own.
Keen needs to get voice lessons and lose the fake posh accent. First.
Kate should definitely do it! Maybe they can bond over the peasants that clean their houses and raise their children.
I hope Kylie has good producers/editors, because Kate can barely string two sentences together and this would take a LOT of editing.
I’ve wondered why Kate is not involved with sports and art, since those two areas seem to be in her wheelhouse. I mean she could focus on kids and sports or kids and art. She might be okay on a podcast to talk about sports, which she seems to enjoy, and kids, which she has. She might be able to talk about those two topics coherently. I heard she went on a podcast that focused on mothers and babies. I didn’t listen to it so don’t know how she did, but she’s had babies so should have been able to talk about her experiences.
Kate has never cared about anything but herself. Over the ten years of waiting for a proposal she barely worked and didn’t do any charity or volunteer work. She has shown since the marriage that she is more interested in attending celebrity events like Wimbledon than doing any bread and butter events that are not a celebrity event.
She 44 almost 45 and her character is fixed at this point.
I like Kylie, especially after she recently threw her full-throated support behind the new male cheerleader for the Philadelphia Eagles after he received heaps and heaps of homophobic attacks from MAGA knuckledraggers for being talented and making the squad.
Tamsin, Katie talking coherently about anything? Your expectations are too high.
I like Kylie, she speaks her mind and really does care about women in sports. So of course she’s going to like the imagery of a princess playing sports well. Regardless or what you think about Kate, it’s easy to see Kylie getting/seeing it as a message to little girls you can be a princess and an athlete.
Hehehe, Kelce is living in some parallel reality—”Fellow athlete”??? :))) Kate is about as much of an athlete as she is a piano virtuoso. As always with the Waleses, it’s just a staged photo op.
There’s a video of this “match” where Kate tries to hit the ball on camera, misses it by about half a meter, and that’s the end of the session—and the sport.
Someone also needs to let Kelce know what to expect if she agrees:
– submitting all questions to KP for approval so Kate can memorize the answers;
– sending the recorded footage for “approval”—which actually means edits, re-cuts, and cutting out scenes;
– whatever remains will undergo retouching, adding curls, etc.;
– *then* Kelce can air the final result “live” :)))
It would be easier for her to just use an AI version of Kate—one that adds curls and hips, and—most importantly—ensures a coherent, articulate statement longer than a single sentence, all without the wild arm-flailing, since AI can’t quite handle that yet. :)))