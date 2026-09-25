Elizabeth Holmes approved to move to halfway house next year



In November 2022, Theranos scammer Elizabeth Holmes was sentenced to 11 years and three months for four fraud convictions. Holmes was seven months pregnant at the time, so didn’t begin her sentence until May 30, 2023 at Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas, a minimum security prison nicknamed “Club Fed.” After only six weeks, her sentence was already reduced by two years, and it was reduced again by another year this past March. I do not know enough about federal sentencing guidelines, clearly, but this does not seem like justice when weighed against the severity of Holmes’ crimes. So you better believe that I was gobsmacked by the news that Holmes has been approved to move to a halfway house next year. According to the Department of Justice’s Victim Notification System, in August 2027 Holmes will relocate to the Austin Transitional Center in Del Valle, Texas. HOW is this happening??

The Federal Bureau of Prisons declined to provide information on the move, saying it doesn’t discuss “the conditions of confinement for any individual, including release plans.” “BOP assigns individuals to facilities based on several factors. These include the level of security and supervision required, medical or programmatic needs, separation or security considerations necessary for the individual’s safety, and other relevant factors, such as proximity to the individual’s release residence,” the spokesperson told CNN Wednesday. CNN has reached out to Holmes’ attorneys for comment. Halfway houses, also known as residential reentry centers, offer a supervised environment for inmates nearing release and services including career counseling and financial management assistance, according to the bureau. The Austin Transitional Center is a 460-bed “community corrections center” owned by a private prison company. It’s located about 7 miles southeast of downtown Austin and is one of eight residential reentry centers in Texas. Holmes, 42, began serving her sentence in May 2023 and was scheduled for release in February 2030, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. News of the move comes about six months after a federal judge reduced Holmes’ prison sentence from 135 months to 123 months, finding she qualified for a retroactive sentencing-guidelines reduction for offenders who had no prior criminal history and met other conditions, according to a March court order. Holmes had also asked President Donald Trump for an early release from prison, according to a request filed with the Department of Justice. The White House earlier this year told CNN it does not comment on clemency requests. …Earlier this year, Holmes had gained renewed attention online after posts again began appearing on her X account, including a post lauding Trump’s health care affordability efforts. The Holmes account, which also features posts about Holmes’ husband, children and activities in prison, notes that posts are “mostly my words, posted by others.” It’s not clear who is managing the account. “We are continuing to fight for my innocence and we know the truth can not be repressed for ever (sic),” Holmes’ account posted in January.

[From CNN via Yahoo]

As I’ve said before, I’m extremely disappointed that Holmes continuing to maintain her innocence doesn’t seem to be factoring into her sentence reductions. At least she and Sunny Balwani (Theranos President, also convicted and serving time) are still on the hook for $452 million in restitution to victims. Which reminds me of another moment that stood out to me from the full You Can See Everything trailer that dropped this week: when Nathan Fielder is addressing Holmes’ devoted partner (and hotel heir) Billy Evans, and asks Evans if he was worried Holmes was scamming him. Evans says, “100%, but what does she have to gain from me?” and Fielder responds, “Well, isn’t your family rich?” That is not a question/accusation that should have taken Evans by surprise, is alls I’m sayin’.

And now this halfway house news… Holmes relocating next August means she will have served four years and three months in prison on an 11-year-three-month sentence that’s been cut down to eight years (so far), and who knows how long she’ll be in the halfway house before getting sprung. My blood is boiling, and more than a pin-prick’s worth.