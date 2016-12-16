Critics are calling ‘Passengers’ terrible, stupid, grim, creepy and ‘stalkerish’

SPOILERS for Passengers.

I wasn’t going to see Passengers in the theater anyway, but I’m definitely not going to see it now that the film is getting bad reviews all over the place. Entertainment Weekly gave the film a D+, and EW is in the business of supporting movie stars and these kinds of stupid space movies! Reviewers are using words like: grim, mess, stupid, icky, disaster, creepiness and stalkerish. In fact, most of the early reviews are focused (correctly) on the actual, central plot device at the heart of the film. This is pretty spoilery, so if you don’t want to know, don’t read past this paragraph.

The plot, as I’m sure you’ve seen from the trailers, is that Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence are part of a group of people who agree to spend 100 years in deep-space sleep and they’ll wake up in a new century in space or something. Pratt’s space pod malfunctions and he wakes up 90 years early. He gets lonely, being the only awake human on the spaceship. So he watches all of the hibernating girls and decides that Jennifer Lawrence is the one for him, so he sabotages her space pod, waking her up early too. So he decides that they should hang out and that she will be a good girlfriend/companion and her consent doesn’t really come into play whatsoever. NY Mag explains:

The reason Jennifer Lawrence woke up early is because Chris Pratt got lonely. Passengers begins with a mysterious malfunction in the sleeping pod of Pratt’s character, Jim Preston, which causes him to wake up 90 years before his spaceship is supposed to arrive on a new interstellar colony. For the first 30 minutes or so, Pratt wanders around the spaceship, trying to make peace with the fact that he’ll die before anyone else wakes up. He bonds with Michael Sheen’s robot bartender. He grows a beard. (Think Castaway, if it took place in an Apple Store.) One day, he sees Jennifer Lawrence’s character, Aurora Lane, asleep in her pod. He watches interviews she taped before setting out on the journey, becomes convinced that they belong together, and despite knowing that she’d also be doomed to die on the ship if he woke her up, he decides to do just that.

Much of what happens next involves the two leads developing a relationship while alone on the ship together, as well as dealing with the technical problems that start to plague the spaceship. Passengers’ trailers have played up the sexy aspects of the film, lingering on shots of Pratt’s chiseled body or Jennifer Lawrence’s bedroom eyes. But despite what the film’s marketing implies, Passengers is really more of a horror movie, especially if you view it from Aurora’s perspective: Her character never asked to take part in the space rom-com that Jim has devised for her, and compounding matters, she doesn’t know that he woke her up on purpose.

Passengers does explore the fact (it’s not really a question) of Aurora’s lack of consent — whether or not it succeeds is a matter for the reviewers. As you can deduce from the trailers, the film also introduces more action elements as the ship starts to malfunction. There are a few actual twists, which we won’t spoil here. But still, this is not exactly the movie you saw advertised, and we simply feel that it’s our duty to inform you that Passengers is darker than it seems. A lot darker. Like, wow.

[From NY Magazine]

If you couldn’t tell by the name “Aurora,” this is supposed to be a futuristic twist on Sleeping Beauty. But unlike Sleeping Beauty’s forced hibernation because of an evil queen’s curse, this Aurora falls asleep by choice. And she’s woken up without her consent by a guy who wants to be her friend and bang her, because it’s all about him and his loneliness. Many of the early reviews are making this lack-of-consent the central problem of the film – apparently, Pratt’s character seems stalkerish, creepy, predatory. So… yeah, don’t see this movie.

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and WENN.

 

143 Responses to “Critics are calling ‘Passengers’ terrible, stupid, grim, creepy and ‘stalkerish’”

  1. LP says:
    December 16, 2016 at 8:22 am

    Just a few days or a week ago,I said I’d see this just to support an original film not based on anything…and I unequivocally take that back!!!! NO WAY am I seeing this dreck!!

    Reply
  2. Tiffany27 says:
    December 16, 2016 at 8:26 am

    The hell???? Is that for real the plot?? How creepy!!!

    Reply
  3. Smoke Artist says:
    December 16, 2016 at 8:27 am

    If we avoided every film with flawed characters in them…..

    Reply
    • Julia says:
      December 16, 2016 at 9:01 am

      Exactly, the problem isn’t the story per se, yes he is a creepy stalker, but stories are about many types of people. The problem is it was advertised and promoted as Titanic in Space.

      They would have been better going with it as a space thriller, no wonder they got him for he part they thought his cheeky chappie persona would cover for the fact the character did something terrible.

      Reply
      • Sky1215 says:
        December 16, 2016 at 9:43 am

        EXACTLY! If this was marketed as kind of a creepy space thriller, I’d be super into it. But they played up the romantic aspect of it so much that it just seems gross and weird now. There’s nothing wrong with movies about the subject matter, in fact, it’s rather interesting. But only if it’s marketed as such, not as some great romance.

    • Val says:
      December 16, 2016 at 9:50 am

      I would love it if this film actually exposed him as a creepy selfish ass – now that would be novel. No romantic story, and her making it/saving everyone (whatever the plot it) without him.

      Reply
    • teacakes says:
      December 16, 2016 at 1:21 pm

      The issue is not that he’s flawed, the issue is that the movie apparently presents his creepy and horrible action as somehow justified because what? Dude got lonely?

      I mean, we have fangirls for Loki, clearly the moviegoing public has no problems with flawed characters as long as the movie isn’t trying to tell you they’re great.

      Reply
    • Lucinda says:
      December 16, 2016 at 2:38 pm

      There is flawed and then there is this. They are presenting the decision to consign a woman to a lonely life and death without her consent as a romantic gesture. It reflects and encourages the societal idea that women are here only to serve at the pleasure of men. It’s gross.

      Reply
  4. bluerunning says:
    December 16, 2016 at 8:28 am

    Wow. Okay, yeah… that’s not at ALL what the previews would lead you to believe. So, either they think it’s such a ~clever plot device they didn’t want to spoil it, OR, they realized it’s kinda creepy too, so why put it out there?

    Reply
  5. Cool Character says:
    December 16, 2016 at 8:28 am

    I wasn’t going to see the movie anyway.

    JLAW is gross and Chris is treats animals like crap.

    Reply
  6. Nicole says:
    December 16, 2016 at 8:30 am

    Yep. Read the script months ago and the one thing I hoped they would change was the central plot of how Aurora wakes up (they changed her name btw). It’s really disturbing that they didn’t. Even more disturbing is seeing the director tout this as a love story.

    So while I still like Jen and Chris I will be skipping the movie unless I go to a free screener. Yikes

    Reply
  7. CornyBlue says:
    December 16, 2016 at 8:31 am

    I dont think the film will bomb but yeah.. I doubted the film from the moment they announced the director.
    But I have been enjoying the creative ways critics have been panning this movie. I loved David Ehrlich and Mark Harris have been my favorites.

    Reply
  8. Margo S. says:
    December 16, 2016 at 8:31 am

    Yeah. Wasn’t going to see the movie even if it was good. I’m just over lawrence and her try hard attitude, and Pratt gave away he’s old frail cat on twitter.

    Reply
  9. paolanqar says:
    December 16, 2016 at 8:34 am

    I though it was bad because they’re pushing this film far too much with the help of JLaws shenanigans. Sounds like a mess with a stupid plot. I love sci-fi but this sounds really bad.

    Reply
  10. Scar says:
    December 16, 2016 at 8:36 am

    Lord, I hope it bombs badly

    Reply
  11. Khaleesi says:
    December 16, 2016 at 8:37 am

    I never liked Chris Pratt…

    Reply
  12. ell says:
    December 16, 2016 at 8:38 am

    hold on, not a fan of either of them, but the review says that her lack of consent is explored in the film? or is it romanticised?

    Reply
  13. Jenns says:
    December 16, 2016 at 8:39 am

    Yeah, no. Hard pass.

    This plot may have worked as long as Pratt’s character was a bad guy. But it doesn’t work as a rom-com.

    Reply
  14. Elle says:
    December 16, 2016 at 8:40 am

    Those two are giving serious Jolie-Pitt vibes, Mr. & Mrs. Smith era.

    Reply
  15. astrid says:
    December 16, 2016 at 8:41 am

    I was interested after seeing an earlier trailer. I like sci-fi movies. After reading the reviews and spoilers, I won’t be going.

    Reply
  16. Rocío says:
    December 16, 2016 at 8:43 am

    It’s seems like a film I would watch while doing the ironning. In my familiy, we usually watch bad movies while we iron so we don’t have to pay them too much attention. Crazy rituals.

    Reply
  17. Shijel says:
    December 16, 2016 at 8:49 am

    Oh, good. I thought it looked completely idiotic from the trailers, but I like sci-fi, so I figured I should give it a chance. Gonna buy some booze and read the latest Expanse installment instead.

    Reply
  18. Bex says:
    December 16, 2016 at 8:52 am

    Haven’t seen it or read the script, but it sounds like it could have been an interesting premise if they’d properly explored the ramifications of the Pratt character’s decision. But if it’s just a brief plot point in a fluffy space romcom, then yeah, I’ll have to pass.

    Reply
  19. Mia4S says:
    December 16, 2016 at 8:53 am

    I’m flabbergasted this was green lit at that budget! I don’t object at all to exploring difficult themes or troubling characters…but that works in a $20 million dollar indie, not a $100 million plus movie that needs total mass appeal. Oh and if they gloss over her reaction….to hell with that. Gross. What were they thinking?!?!

    Anyway, go see Rogue One, it’s fantastic!

    Reply
  20. IMO says:
    December 16, 2016 at 8:54 am

    So it’s like a bad version of Titanic.

    Reply
  21. DianaB says:
    December 16, 2016 at 9:07 am

    I think if it was intentional, that would be an interesting plot. If they explore the problem and make it a problem concerning consent, that’s interesting. If the lack of consent is accidental and made as not a big deal, then we have a problem, Houston. So how is it? was it the intention of the movie to point out the lack of conscent as a central problem on the plot or are they trying to down play it and marketing it as a rom com?

    Reply
    • AmunetMaat says:
      December 16, 2016 at 9:01 pm

      I think the plot would have worked better for the 21st century if he accidently opened her pod and then explored that as a B storyline note for his character. Also, they needed to either make this and market it as a romance in space or a space thriller with romance on the side. As it is now it seemed like a bland space thriller with some romance because why else would you use two hot actors alone in space plot point.

      Reply
  22. mkyarwood says:
    December 16, 2016 at 9:11 am

    I’m all good with having to sit through another white people in space movie.

    Reply
  23. Jesie says:
    December 16, 2016 at 9:14 am

    If I remember the script correctly, that aspect is clear and it is explored. That there’s no big resolution to it is the point. There’s nothing Aurora can do once she actually knows what happened. Going back to sleep isn’t possible. They have all these problems to deal with and if she got revenge on Pratt’s character or just stopped talking to him she’d be alone and dealing with everything alone. That’s the horror of it. At least in the original script it is meant to be more of a dark psychological thriller. That the trailers make it out to be something different shouldn’t really be held against it, unfortunately that’s becoming standard.

    Pratt’s character makes a lot of questionable choices, but it explores some very human frailties. If you woke up all alone, through no fault of your own, and the only way to ever talk to another human being again was to wake someone else up, would you? I think almost everyone would at some point. It’s human nature to want to be with people, and extended time alone makes people do strange things.

    Reply
    • Sarah says:
      December 16, 2016 at 9:23 am

      I totally agree. Not every movie has to be a paragon of gender equality. It’s a story. It explores a real aspect of what it’s like to be human. If I woke up alone on a ship and faced being alone for 90 years, I’d wake up other people, too. Companionship is an essential element to humanity.

      Reply
    • Val says:
      December 16, 2016 at 10:19 am

      I like to think I wouldn’t be that selfish to ruin other peoples’ lives because I feel lonely.

      Reply
      • Jag says:
        December 16, 2016 at 1:05 pm

        Exactly! I would leave them videos so that they would know what happened to me, and I’d take great care of them if the ship started having problems – and would let them know that I didn’t let them die.

        No way in the world would I wake up someone knowing that I would be killing them like that.

      • Anon33 says:
        December 16, 2016 at 5:23 pm

        Annetommy. Yes, I would rather be alone than force someone that I didn’t even know to begin with, to do something they had no control over. Sorry if that’s a concept you can’t get your head around.

      • Annetommy says:
        December 16, 2016 at 7:29 pm

        I can, thank you. I’m not applauding the character’s action. The noble thing would be not to do it. But I think it’s quite easy to say what one would or would not do in an extreme situation. Some people act heroically. Some are primarily concerned with self-preservation. It’s hard to predict without experiencing it. But humans are a social species and I can well imagine people taking the action the character takes. Good to know that others belive they would adhere to higher moral standards.

    • Backstage Bitchy says:
      December 16, 2016 at 11:20 pm

      This is exactly what I wanted to hear, that it was meant as a thriller where his waking her up, and the dubious morality of that, was part of the point. THAT is a movie I’d see. But casting a problematic doucheface like Chris Pratt doesn’t help. The movie will, and should, suffer from being marketed as a Space RomCom, a star vehicle for an up-and-coming star plagued by stories of douchey behavior.
      I feel bad for the original writers/ producers…

      Reply
  24. Adele Dazeem says:
    December 16, 2016 at 9:27 am

    I suspect some of the criticism/frustration with this movie altogether is Pratt/Lawrence fatigue. Personal and professional just TOO MUCH OF THEM.

    Reply
  25. QueenB says:
    December 16, 2016 at 9:35 am

    if this wasnt a romcom but a thriller i would have liked this premise. like a romcom in the first 30 minutes with them doing romantic sci fi stuff and gazing at the stars and then she finds out what he did. maybe even her killing him and later on waking up another man because she also felt lonely.

    Reply
  26. Kathleen says:
    December 16, 2016 at 9:51 am

    Her name is Aurora Lane. And she’s supposed to be a journalist. My first thought was that she was named after Sleeping Beauty and Lois Lane. Apparently, there is some scene in the movie (per the Variety review) where they go on a “date” outside the ship in the night sky calling back to the romantic flight in Superman the Movie except, as per Variety, this isn’t romance. This is horror.

    Reply
  27. Katherine says:
    December 16, 2016 at 9:52 am

    Thank you! I was going to go see it, the trailer seemed like fun but now I won’t as I’m a little depressed (not bythis, just generally) and this is definitely not something I’m interested in seeing

    Reply
  28. Micki says:
    December 16, 2016 at 9:54 am

    “Passengers is darker than it seems. A lot darker. Like, wow.”
    Sounds like Event Horizon 2.
    Snort, snort

    Reply
  29. Patty says:
    December 16, 2016 at 10:00 am

    This could have been a low budget thriller in space. Aurora starts to suspect something is off and investigates. Discovers that she’s the 4th person Pratts character has woken. She works with him to fix the ship and also discovers what happened to the 3 woken up before her (all dead because Pratts crazy). Ship gets fixed / or doesn’t — either way she manages to save the other passengers and Pratt dies. Auroras the hero. The end. LOL.

    Reply
  30. Grant says:
    December 16, 2016 at 10:10 am

    So he basically condemns her to death by waking her up?? No way they’re going to survive as long as the others who remain in their cryo-sleep (can’t believe that sentence just came out of my mouth). That’s incredibly F’ed up!

    Reply
  31. Dyan BENDER says:
    December 16, 2016 at 10:12 am

    I’d rather see Pandorum again.

    Reply
  32. Allie B. says:
    December 16, 2016 at 10:41 am

    I have tried my best to like Jennifer Lawrence, but I can’t. I think she was just okay in the Hunger Games and that came after an Oscar win. Joy was hard to finish because of her facial expressions alone. Three words: Weinstein, casting couch.

    Reply
  33. QQ says:
    December 16, 2016 at 10:44 am

    Last week I told my BF that it seemed like they didnt know what to do with this movie in advertisement cause first it looked like Mystery Sci fi, then they try to sell us on the romance and lately the trailers were about explosive vacuum seal out of the ship sequences and Michael Bay-ish sh*t , It seemed off ( as does their chemistry in the trailer) and NOWWWW we know why.. That said can I say that Glory Be to God that finally these things are being examined from these POVs?? Like not only was the premise of your film sh*tty, but here is why and so on… the cracked podcast STAYS talking about how movies give men these false ideas of how to relate to and deal with women from the appearance thing to things like pulling ” the Hail Mary Pass” and doing stalkery creepy sh*t to women, taking advantage of vulnerable chicks as played for laughs, or things like fostering this entitlement to a certain type of woman ” cause they are nice” or “They have their heart set on them” or whatever other tripe in the name of love and not taking no for an answer… So.. Good for critics for taking a dump on this shiny piece of trash

    Reply
  34. sara says:
    December 16, 2016 at 10:49 am

    I think sometimes Hollywood thinks we are retards! that’s the only explanation for them to do this movie.

    Reply
  35. Dyan BENDER says:
    December 16, 2016 at 10:54 am

    No.
    Allie B, three words…see Winter’s Bone.

    Reply
  36. TJ says:
    December 16, 2016 at 11:13 am

    I would be so happy if Hollywood would make a solid funny, goofy (not stupid), not overly sexual, not overly gross/creepy movie for once. Nothing racial, sexist, ageist, victim, secret suffering, rage filled, or dark. Like when people used to have a sense of humor and like to laugh.

    Reply
  37. lizzie says:
    December 16, 2016 at 11:24 am

    the trailer for this movie makes me think of the movie “america’s sweethearts” it is like the final absurd space movie they shoot that ends up being a mockumentary.

    Reply
  38. notlistening says:
    December 16, 2016 at 11:37 am

    “Pratt’s character seems stalkerish, creepy, predatory.”

    Well, but isn´t that all the rage in the romance genre these days? Last summer I was in the mood for some chick lit and almost all the popular books had these themes so I just gave up. Women, look at lives, look at your choices.

    Reply
    • AmunetMaat says:
      December 16, 2016 at 9:08 pm

      But those books are sooo deliciously awesome. I actually not into the Kidnapped/captive/stalker love interest stories but a lot of them do have those themes. A whole sub-genre actually. I especially love the Billionaire CEO who discovers he loves her from afar and then does everything in his power to get her into his circle so he can woo her genre. Lol, ridiculous!

      Reply
    • Veronica says:
      December 16, 2016 at 11:49 pm

      Eh, I’ve read and enjoyed dark romance novels, and I have no problem recognizing and calling out that behavior outside of fantasy. It’s problematic when normalized, not so much when it’s acknowledged as a kink.

      I actually have a theory that the real appeal of those books isn’t the “alpha male” behavior- it’s the power placed in the hands of the *woman.* She takes a man who is (superficially) acknowledged as a completely unacceptable partner, and then utilizes the power of love (read: her vagina) to break down his walls and completely reconstruct him into a loving and devoted partner. Since we all know how “changing him” tends to work out in reality, it’s the height of female sexual conquest fantasy if I ever saw it.

      Reply
  39. AG-UK says:
    December 16, 2016 at 11:58 am

    My 16 y/o when we first saw the trailers weeks ago ooh do you want to see that, NO that looks like rubbish. Now that I know the story won’t be seeing it either.

    Reply
  40. wood dragon says:
    December 16, 2016 at 12:33 pm

    So, in other words, it is like the earliest version of the Sleeping Beauty tale from Italy: some Baker type guy finds a sleeping beauty in the woods, has sex with her pretty much as often as he wants; she bears twins; his wife is furious and tries to kill the twins, but fails…AND SLEEPING BEAUTY NEVER WAKES UP.

    Reply
  41. Bread and Circuses says:
    December 16, 2016 at 1:04 pm

    Well.

    If it was based on Sleeping Beauty, then I guess the studio decided to go back to the source material and put the rape back in.

    Because Sleeping Beauty didn’t just get kissed in her sleep in the original stories; she wound up pregnant.

    Reply
  42. sasha says:
    December 16, 2016 at 2:05 pm

    Of course, he can’t really get her consent to wake her up without waking her up without her consent, so ….

    Reply
  43. Elizabeth says:
    December 16, 2016 at 6:06 pm

    I remember reading the script and thinking Pratt’s character was creepy, but then also having some sympathy for his situation.

    There’s actually another twist to the plot (if the film sticks to it) that made me feel better about Aurora’s situation.

    Reply
  44. ferdinand says:
    December 16, 2016 at 6:29 pm

    I’m still seeing this.
    I’ll end up watchig this two to three times.

    As a matter of fact, I’m starting a line at my local multiplex.

    Reply
  45. MI6 says:
    December 16, 2016 at 10:32 pm

    …So basically it’s (white) Tinder in Space with involuntary profiles.
    Swipe right, baby.

    Reply
  46. DesertReal says:
    December 17, 2016 at 3:14 am

    Yeah. I stumbled upon the original script spoiler in a Jezebel or Gizmodo comment awhile back. I’m totally fine with watching this (when it comes on HBO) because I love creepy sci-fi twisted flicks. I just thought it was odd they didn’t market it that way? Because a scary film where you find yourself trapped in isolation with an amoral stalker is far more intriguing than that romantic comedy atrocity they were going for.

    Reply
  47. Sarah says:
    December 17, 2016 at 9:01 pm

    Why are you all freaking out? IT’S FICTION!!!!! You can talk about dark topics in FICTIONAL MOVIES.

    So much drama for nothing.

    Reply
    • DesertReal says:
      December 18, 2016 at 8:36 am

      Yep. Pretty much.

      Reply
    • Kace says:
      December 26, 2016 at 3:21 am

      I agree. All kinds of terrible things happen in fiction. These people are freaking out about what this fictional story should and should not contain.
      Incidentally, Donald Sutherland calls Jennifer an acting genius and says she is the best actor he has seen in his 60 years of acting. The director of The Burning Plain said that she was the best actor of her generation and would win “many Oscars.” Read the praise she has received from other actors and directors. It is endless.
      Her personality characteristics come from a disorder related to ADHD that causes impulsiveness, reduced inhibition, disorganization, lateness, etc. She was treated for many years for it

      Reply

