Critics are calling ‘Passengers’ terrible, stupid, grim, creepy and ‘stalkerish’

SPOILERS for Passengers.

I wasn’t going to see Passengers in the theater anyway, but I’m definitely not going to see it now that the film is getting bad reviews all over the place. Entertainment Weekly gave the film a D+, and EW is in the business of supporting movie stars and these kinds of stupid space movies! Reviewers are using words like: grim, mess, stupid, icky, disaster, creepiness and stalkerish. In fact, most of the early reviews are focused (correctly) on the actual, central plot device at the heart of the film. This is pretty spoilery, so if you don’t want to know, don’t read past this paragraph.

The plot, as I’m sure you’ve seen from the trailers, is that Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence are part of a group of people who agree to spend 100 years in deep-space sleep and they’ll wake up in a new century in space or something. Pratt’s space pod malfunctions and he wakes up 90 years early. He gets lonely, being the only awake human on the spaceship. So he watches all of the hibernating girls and decides that Jennifer Lawrence is the one for him, so he sabotages her space pod, waking her up early too. So he decides that they should hang out and that she will be a good girlfriend/companion and her consent doesn’t really come into play whatsoever. NY Mag explains:

The reason Jennifer Lawrence woke up early is because Chris Pratt got lonely. Passengers begins with a mysterious malfunction in the sleeping pod of Pratt’s character, Jim Preston, which causes him to wake up 90 years before his spaceship is supposed to arrive on a new interstellar colony. For the first 30 minutes or so, Pratt wanders around the spaceship, trying to make peace with the fact that he’ll die before anyone else wakes up. He bonds with Michael Sheen’s robot bartender. He grows a beard. (Think Castaway, if it took place in an Apple Store.) One day, he sees Jennifer Lawrence’s character, Aurora Lane, asleep in her pod. He watches interviews she taped before setting out on the journey, becomes convinced that they belong together, and despite knowing that she’d also be doomed to die on the ship if he woke her up, he decides to do just that. Much of what happens next involves the two leads developing a relationship while alone on the ship together, as well as dealing with the technical problems that start to plague the spaceship. Passengers’ trailers have played up the sexy aspects of the film, lingering on shots of Pratt’s chiseled body or Jennifer Lawrence’s bedroom eyes. But despite what the film’s marketing implies, Passengers is really more of a horror movie, especially if you view it from Aurora’s perspective: Her character never asked to take part in the space rom-com that Jim has devised for her, and compounding matters, she doesn’t know that he woke her up on purpose. Passengers does explore the fact (it’s not really a question) of Aurora’s lack of consent — whether or not it succeeds is a matter for the reviewers. As you can deduce from the trailers, the film also introduces more action elements as the ship starts to malfunction. There are a few actual twists, which we won’t spoil here. But still, this is not exactly the movie you saw advertised, and we simply feel that it’s our duty to inform you that Passengers is darker than it seems. A lot darker. Like, wow.

[From NY Magazine]

If you couldn’t tell by the name “Aurora,” this is supposed to be a futuristic twist on Sleeping Beauty. But unlike Sleeping Beauty’s forced hibernation because of an evil queen’s curse, this Aurora falls asleep by choice. And she’s woken up without her consent by a guy who wants to be her friend and bang her, because it’s all about him and his loneliness. Many of the early reviews are making this lack-of-consent the central problem of the film – apparently, Pratt’s character seems stalkerish, creepy, predatory. So… yeah, don’t see this movie.