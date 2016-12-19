Kim Kardashian thought about divorcing Kanye before his nervous breakdown

If and when Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West, I do think that the big mic-drop moment/harbinger will be the story on People Magazine, where a source boldly announced that Kim “currently has no imminent plans to file for divorce.” That story came out in the wake of Kanye West’s meeting with Donald Trump at Trump Tower, and it came after several rough months for the Kardashian-West family. I think they’ll keep it together through the holidays. But beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess. I also believe that People Magazine is getting the dirtier/truthier leaks from Kamp Kardashian, as opposed to the leaks going to E! News, the Kardashians’ home network. If and when Kim files, People Magazine will probably report it first. And Kim will probably do her first interview with People. I can’t believe I’m actually talking this way, but here we are. Anyway, this is the latest leak to People Magazine:

The past three months have been a trying time for Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye, but a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE that the power duo’s marriage was strained even before the rapper was hospitalized at the end of November. “The divorce rumors come from before he had the breakdown. She didn’t know what was up with him and they weren’t spending time together. She didn’t realize it was a mental breakdown,” the source tells PEOPLE. On Oct. 3, Kardashian West, 36, was held at gunpoint and robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewelry in her No Address Hotel room during Paris Fashion Week. Seven weeks later, West, 39, was hospitalized for exhaustion after canceling his Saint Pablo tour. Throughout the week that West was hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center, his wife made it a priority to be by his side, including Thanksgiving when she went to the hospital in the morning to visit him and remained by his side for a few hours. Although Kardashian West’s robbery in October was an “added stress” to their relationship, the source says that “splitting is not even a point of discussion” between the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and musician. “Truly no truth behind divorce rumors,” the source tells PEOPLE. “It’s not something she would divorce him over.”

[From People]

Well… yeah, she’s not going to divorce him because she was robbed in Paris. She’s not going to divorce him because he had a nervous breakdown either. She’s going to divorce him because A) he’s still not around for her or the kids, B) he seems to be actively pushing away any support system they could offer him, C) he seems to be getting worse, as evidenced by that Trump meeting and D) he isn’t taking this seriously. He isn’t taking his mental health seriously, he isn’t taking Kim’s post-trauma issues seriously and he isn’t taking the divorce rumors seriously. It’s getting bad, folks.

Meanwhile, People Mag also had a story about Kanye “conquering” his mental health issues. Sources say he’s getting better every day but that this is something he’ll be dealing with for the rest of his life. Sure. Look at these photos and tell me that with a straight face.