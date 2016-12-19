Kim Kardashian thought about divorcing Kanye before his nervous breakdown

If and when Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West, I do think that the big mic-drop moment/harbinger will be the story on People Magazine, where a source boldly announced that Kim “currently has no imminent plans to file for divorce.” That story came out in the wake of Kanye West’s meeting with Donald Trump at Trump Tower, and it came after several rough months for the Kardashian-West family. I think they’ll keep it together through the holidays. But beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess. I also believe that People Magazine is getting the dirtier/truthier leaks from Kamp Kardashian, as opposed to the leaks going to E! News, the Kardashians’ home network. If and when Kim files, People Magazine will probably report it first. And Kim will probably do her first interview with People. I can’t believe I’m actually talking this way, but here we are. Anyway, this is the latest leak to People Magazine:
The past three months have been a trying time for Kim Kardashian West and husband Kanye, but a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE that the power duo’s marriage was strained even before the rapper was hospitalized at the end of November.
“The divorce rumors come from before he had the breakdown. She didn’t know what was up with him and they weren’t spending time together. She didn’t realize it was a mental breakdown,” the source tells PEOPLE.
On Oct. 3, Kardashian West, 36, was held at gunpoint and robbed of millions of dollars worth of jewelry in her No Address Hotel room during Paris Fashion Week. Seven weeks later, West, 39, was hospitalized for exhaustion after canceling his Saint Pablo tour. Throughout the week that West was hospitalized at UCLA Medical Center, his wife made it a priority to be by his side, including Thanksgiving when she went to the hospital in the morning to visit him and remained by his side for a few hours.
Although Kardashian West’s robbery in October was an “added stress” to their relationship, the source says that “splitting is not even a point of discussion” between the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and musician.
“Truly no truth behind divorce rumors,” the source tells PEOPLE. “It’s not something she would divorce him over.”
Well… yeah, she’s not going to divorce him because she was robbed in Paris. She’s not going to divorce him because he had a nervous breakdown either. She’s going to divorce him because A) he’s still not around for her or the kids, B) he seems to be actively pushing away any support system they could offer him, C) he seems to be getting worse, as evidenced by that Trump meeting and D) he isn’t taking this seriously. He isn’t taking his mental health seriously, he isn’t taking Kim’s post-trauma issues seriously and he isn’t taking the divorce rumors seriously. It’s getting bad, folks.
Meanwhile, People Mag also had a story about Kanye “conquering” his mental health issues. Sources say he’s getting better every day but that this is something he’ll be dealing with for the rest of his life. Sure. Look at these photos and tell me that with a straight face.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
If that man is well, I will eat my hat. It’s full on winter here, so that’s no idle threat.
If he’s not dealing with his mental health issues, then I wouldn’t blame anyone for leaving. Esp on top of the fact he seems a man child with the emotional labour and general adulting.
The ‘new’ info is that Kim was already thinking about it. I can see that. I doubt it’s easy being married to Kanye or Kim, even without health issues.
I love how it is Kanye’s fault for the divorce even though this will be Kim’s 3rd.
Let’s be honest. Kim waited as long as possible to move into a house alone with Kanye. This mental health issue is confirmed news for us but she knew this pre kids and marriage.
She wanted kids, she wanted to be married and she wanted to be respectable. She got kids and she got semi-respectability.
Of the two, the marriage has obviously been the hardest on Kanye. He wasn’t the pillar of mental health prior to the marriage but this family has not helped him at all.
Wow. Where to start? The reasons for divorce could be because of Kanye even if Kim had been divorced over a thousand times. Each relationship is different and should be treated that way. I’m not saying Kim is some angel, I personally think she’s awful. That being said, I can TOTALLY understand why she might be wanting to get out of this marriage.
She may have known that Kanye was eccentric and more than a little weird, but I think she figured she could work with that. I think it was the Paris robbery that made her feel like their relationship was a one way street where she emotionally supports him and he doesn’t support her. I can really empathize with that.
“She wanted kids, she wanted to be married and she wanted to be respectable. She got kids and she got semi-respectability.” So she deserved all this? That’s a bit harsh.
I wouldn’t say it’s Kanye’s fault. Not unless he is actively avoiding help for his health issues.
It’s a trial a lot of women go through, bearing the burden of the emotional labour. The organising, the parenting, the planning, and the support of your partner. If the terms of support don’t match up in terms of what Kim expected, or what Kanye did, I’m not surprised they are parting or talking about it. That doesn’t mean it’s one or the other’s fault. In most breakups, no one is at fault per se.
I don’t think it’s fair to blame Ye’s health breakdown on someone else. They aren’t witches who fed him a brew of bipolar, it more sounds like he’s not medicating or getting therapy.
@denisemich agree 100%. People easily fall on kim’s side, not sure why.
@Dq, that puzzles me as well. Or they blame her mother. Of course, dealing with a family member who suffers mental illness can be extremely difficult and demanding but Kim herself exploited his problems for her own advantage. I never followed them or paid attention to any of them until recently. The Kim that I have watched since the spring and through the summer is NOT a nice person. In fact, she comes across as a down right nasty person. Not that she deserves bad things or misery or any of that, nobody does, but it does not surprise me that she is ready to bail when the going gets really rough. And it is HER decision and actions, not her mother’s.
Isn’t that why most people marry? I didn’t realise that’s a bad thing?
If things don’t go Kim’s way, it’s hit the highway. To me she doesn’t want to put much effort into her marriage(s). Marriage is a full time job, you have to work on it through the good times as well as the bad.
I really don’t get the “I decided that my slip counts as a dress” look or how having her jacket deliberately falling off one shoulder is supposed to be fashionable. I think the picture of her wearing a trench coat as a strapless dress was from that same time period and as much of a head scratcher.
Having said that-yeah, she should just get it over with. I would hope that this is one time they don’t drag everything out for ratings (unlikely)-it isn’t healthy for either of them, or their kids.
The funny/sad thing is that Kanye has been dressing Kim for the past few years. It was confirmed he went through her closet and threw out anything that wasn’t pleasing to his eye. Setting aside the fact that Kanye himself always dresses like he’s homeless, which should’ve clued her in, I’m quietly cackling at Kim and all the people who bought Kanye’s Homeless After the Apocalypse clothing line when in fact the line was created in the throes of his mental illness.
I dress like that now only shabbier, but it’s just b/c I’m poor. Of course I do now have some mental issues too, a very real depression due to my circumstances.
Hmmm. “Homeless After the Apocalypse”… I’d love to see that as the theme for MetGala17…
Wow! Harsh! And should all the people climbing over themselves to get their hands on the last Alexander McQueen collection actually designed by Lee himself before his suicide feel embarrassed too that they purchased something designed by someone with a mental illness? Or is it strictly Kanye’s customers buying something from someone with a mental illness that tickles your funny bone?
Make fun of Kanye’s fashion sense all you want. Don’t ‘cackle’ at people supporting the business of someone who turned out to have a mental illness after he fact. Kinda sick.
I remember back in the day we used to wear slips as dresses all the time and if we got attention, we were all like, why are they looking at us?! (feign shock) lol! It was the fun of it and we were young and sexy and wanted to show off our bodies and it looks cute with fur or jacket. Plus is she paid to show off the clothing or designers? Not sure but it would make sense. It’s so posed like a photo shoot not real life…
The man has issues, no doubt. But visiting the president elect of the USA isn’t evidence of same. Unless of course you want to claim mental instability for Anna Wintour, Leo DeCaprio and others,
Kanye is supposed to be in outpatient therapy in California, not fame whoring in NYC.
He reminds me of wealthy privileged psych patients I had before. They were the WORST. They’re special and different and nothing is wrong with them and how dare you suggest otherwise.
My thoughts too. I was thinking something was off when he was having a baby with this one and she was still married to that other guy. Not to mention all the other stuff that’s happened since.
I wish them the best… Not because I like either of them but because they have those sweet kids. Those children need a healthy mom and dad.
Well considering Kanye has spoken up for presidential treatment of the black community in the past, and then you have him standing next to a racist pig who is known to say “look at my African American” when he is actually able to find one single black supporter in a crowd, I would indeed say it’s a sign of Kanye’a ongoing mental health crisis.
(I actually pictured Trump saying that again when I first saw these pics of him and Kanye. “Look at my famous African American!”. You know that’s what he’s thinking)
Leo was making an honest attempt to talk climate change with the buffoon. And Anna wintour… yes I do now wonder what’s going on with her mentally because of that meeting.
This is not a normal president elect by a long shot.
Sigh. Just get the divorce over with. Idk if I can take months of these stories from “sources” that will ultimately lead to a divorce announcement.
Yes, this^^^. We don’t need the soft lead-in. Kim tried so hard, was by his side, b.s. just effing file already. It’s obvious what they’re doing. Trying to soften the blow, so to speak, so she gets less backlash for her 3rd divorce before 40.
I don’t know that she’s “softening the blow” because it will be her third divorc. To me, it’s more like she’s buying herself some time, so she’s not seen to be, and called, a cold, heartless itch-bay for abandoning her husband too/so soon after his breakdown. It’s about waiting a decent amount of time so the PR spin can be about how she tried so hard to stick by and support him, tried to get him help etc., but that the situation became intolerable, and she had to do what was best for the kiddies etc., which may or may not be true.
“Sources” aka PMK.
They’re testing the waters to see how badly Kim will come off when the divorce happens. I hope she doesn’t throw him under the bus, but I have zero expectations of decency when it comes to this family.
I wouldn’t have talked to him, much less married him. I’m no MD but I think he has had mental health issues for some time. His behaviors are grandiose and I do think he has delusions. After his d/c from the hospital, meeting with Trump was his priority, not going home to see his kids, not spending time with Kim – which as his wife it would seem she needs to be his most stable, important relationship. He consistently calls out figures like Trump, George Bush, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, etc. Also he is endlessly renovating his house to the tunes of MILLIONS of dollars (which he says he does not has).
I REALLY like most of his music and I think he’s talented, but unstable for sure. I don’t blame Kim for divorcing him but I also never would have married him in the first place.
+1..seems like the same old self-important delusional egomaniac she married
I still wanna know if she’ll get invited to industry events and red carpets without him. Because if not, divorce and fade into irrelevancy lately lol.
That being said she won’t divorce until after the Grammys. No way is she giving up that +1.
I think she’s “respectable” enough now, with or without Kanye. She struggled to gain footage before him, but now that door is wide open. In fact, Kanye may be the liability now.
LOL, footage…
Again, the poor Kim angle. This has been coming for a long time. She encouraged his behavior in the past so, other than the breakdown, why is she not complaining about traveling to NYC when he should be home getting the help he needs. Yes, it was reported he was looking for someone in NYC to work with him, but at this point I would think you would want the person who was involved from the beginning to be the one to work with. JMO. Both of them knew who each other was going into this relationship. The only ones that are being hurt by this are the children.
She encouraged and exploited his bad behavior.
Lightpurple… Exactly. She was onboard with his antics. I have no pity for her. She of all people has the time and energy to put into her marriage and helping her husband thru a crisis. If she won’t do it for him… She should do it for their children. Of course, I doubt this was ever a real relationship to begin with.
Kanye is out and about in NYC, meeting donald to discuss “issues” important to him. People magazine is reporting that Kanye is getting better every day. If Kim wants to file for divorce all she has to do is wait for a few more “Kanye is on the right path” to full health stories to be put out there.
Like people have pointed out, Kim would never divorce Kanye while he was ill. She (and Kris) remember the outrage from the public when she ended her last marriage.
And the story changes once more. I love him, I love him not. If anyone watches that show or the clips of it E shows under their contract to them and Seacrest, she said they were Twinsies (her words) and she wouldn’t be with anyone else but him, Think that was shortly before he gave her the matching ring she posted. I love him so much I would never leave him…..till he gets ill, tarnishes their brand and closes down the 2,516th episode of Keeping Up With The Korrupts.
Its so obvious a divorce or separation announcement is coming. Kim’s hiatus after the robbery pretty much confirmed how much she and PMK ran to the press with stories over the years. Now all of a sudden we’re hearing stories about her again which make me think they are planting them and they are setting up the narrative for a break up soon…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true. Her disappearance after the robbery really exposed how much she called the paps.
Kim is the Zsa Zsa Gabor of it time!
RIP Zsa Zsa!
I was thinking today that Zsa Zsa was a pre-Kardashian from the Old Hollywood/Mesozoic era. But in those days, the Attention Seeking Women wore clothes which covered their toned tummies and pert derrieres/posteriors. (Thank you, Daily Mail Fail) I miss those Halcyon days.
These two will announce a divorce in the next 6 months but I can’t even blame her for once. I have said it before, i will say it again. If my husband was a Trump supporter I would divorce his ass in the second with literally no hesitation. People wanna compare her with Kris Jenner, please Kris is a lot of things but at least she doesn’t associate herself with neo-nazis. She is 100% right about divorcing him. He has no maturity at all.
Kanye is about as much of a trump supporter as I am, and that is less than zero. Anything for a headline, in fact, when Kimmie was still tweeting, SHE gave trump some love, then the next day said I’m With Her. I would love it if Kanye divorced her, best karma in the world. PMK may not have neo-Nazi as friends, but she was best friends with O.J. Simpson, oh yeah until he murdered his wife. The whole family is a fraud and Kanye, as strange as he is, should run for the hills.
Ah, divorcing someone who’s struggling with their mental health, that’s nice. Whatever happened to in sickness and in health? For better for worse? If she does this, I will think even less of her than I do now, which i thought was impossible. Yes he may not be dealing with his issues as he “should” be, but he’s barely out of hospital, I don’t get why everyone thinks he should be acting 100% rational when it’s clear he’s still unwell. I don’t even like Kanye but this smearing of him by the Klan when he is clearly unwell makes me sick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
I have no idea how much he drinks, or even if, but his brand of mania always brings to mind Korsakoff’s Syndrome, a type of dementia brought on by heavy alcohol abuse, or an extreme thiamine deficiency (often both), characterized by extreme grandiosity. I’m not trying to diagnose him, here, it’s just a set of behaviors/attitudes that I’ve seen as a professional and it makes me wonder.
It is exhausting to live with someone with untreated mental health issues. Kanye has been mentally ill for most of his adult life. Just because he finally had a major breakdown, that doesn’t herald the beginning of his mental health issues. He just had a crisis. So Kim (and everyone else close to Kanye) have been dealing with him for a long time, and my guess is that he was self treating with illicit drugs until the breakdown. Hopefully he is now on a real drug regimen, and stays on them. Whether or not Kim will stick around is anyone’s guess.
Yeah, I don’t get why people are dragging Kim over this, esp. if Kanye is not taking it seriously and assuming this story is true. It gets to a point where you (the general you) have to say “enough.”
No tears for any of these useless fools. The kids are lucky the parents have money – as long as they don’t burn through all of it. I thought St Kim was on a cot sleeping in the room with Kanye? Doesn’t seem like it from this latest update. She showed up for a few hours on thanksgiving, lollllllll. And that idiot Kanye, roaming around the country … he looks pale and waxy in those photos. These people, gah!! I am counting my Xmas blessings that we don’t see more of St Kim in her bra and jeggings pretending to be dressed …. so thanks for that universe!!!!
His eyes look so different in the recent pictures like the ones at Trump Tower……is it eyeliner? Something else? Weird.
It’s obvious to the public that Kanye is dealing with mental health issues. The fact that they are what appears to be setting the stage for a potential break up. This will probably back fire on Kim and her family. They are happy to indulge, enable his behaviour & use him for their own means. But they will abandon someone who is clearly troubled & throw him under the bus when the time comes. So they are portrayed as martyrs. Sick if you ask me.
I only clicked to say I really love that lipstick she has on.
It’s like saying to your girlfriends “I currently have no plans to tell you that my pregnancy report is positive”…. very Ron Burgundy-esque announcement from a magazine header.
FREE KANYE
This actually makes me sad. I generally think this two are both pretty self absorbed and vain, but I also believe that they really loved each other and I definitely believe that Kim thought this was her forever.
Also, what kind of a loving husband takes a public meeting with someone who publicly body shames his wife multiple times?
ITA about them really loving each other when they finally got together. They’ve been in each others’ orbits for years and it seemed like a really appropriate pairing when they got together. The stressors in their marriage (his mental health, the robbery, young kids) might be too much for a pair of people who are used to snapping their fingers and making things happen to deal with. That said, it’d be great if they could pull on their adult clothes and figure out how to find their way back to each other and whatever passes for stability in their world.
Kanye has been slipping into mental disease for years now. It was there long before those trash bags got with him and exploited him. Kim and her entire klan is a den of whores, users, and fame hungry wenches, and that’s not stopped a single boyfriend of husband from dealing with them. The men know exactly with whom they are dealing. That the trash bags often catch these men in decline or encourage their destructive behaviors is the part that sickens me. Kanye was the perfect pedestal for Kim and her cloven hooved mother. The marriage likely never included the sickness, health and all those vows many people recite in the real sense. I don’t believe for one second that Kim can see beyond Kanye’s needs because her desires are in the way. Kanye cannot help Kim because he is sick. I’m more worried about the kids in this relationship. In fact I worry about all the trash bag kids, because that family has got to be difficult to survive in if you’re not an attention whore and ready to do anything for money or fame or both.
The Kardashians are selfish pigs and West is a broken man.
He’s a mess and she’s a stunt queen. More tacky crap out of the Kardashian Krew. And yes, I just posted this exact same comment on the story about Rob and Chyna. There are parallel lines of nonsense that connect this whole family. Please don’t waste your time trying to defend any of them. Just look away.
There is no way that she is happy with him. She loves the A list status of being with him. The Kardashians get invited to much better events from this upgrade of Kim’s.
To the person who posted that she is depressed because she is poor and does not have any decent clothes:
There are a couple of things you can do to change this.
1) Start visiting a Goodwill or St. Vincent de Paul store located as close as possible to the wealthiest neighborhood in your town. You will need to visit regularly – about once every three days or so – for several months. But you will not believe what you can find. Wealthy folks often discard clothing items that still have the original tags on them! But you MUST go to the right store location to find this kind of stuff.
2.) There are Christian churches that have clothing sales of items donated by their church members. You can pick up some nice clothing from church sales. You have to ask around to find these. Look for a large church and call the church. Usually the church secretary will answer. If her church does not do this, she will likely know which churches do. Ask. This is what churches do. They help people.
3. Put an ad on craigslist asking for what you need. Be specific and list your sizes and what you need. I have donated clothing in this manner several times. And there is also freecycle. Hint: Meet up in public at a fast food restaurant rather than going to anyone’s home.
Good luck to you! There are people out there who will help you. And when you get into a better situation, be sure you pass it on.
Great comment…hope you don’t mind me adding one thing. Yard sales! You can get super nice stuff for cheap. I got a brand new looking coach bag for $25, 6 pairs of brand new $200 a pair jeans for like $50, basically all of my stuff is from yard sales and it isn’t cheap junk either. You can find pretty much everything you need at yard sales if you’re patient enough. Good luck!!
Money and individual talent aside, the men in direct contact with this family have really sad fates…hope the younger generation (Saint, Mason, etc) have happier and healthier outcomes.
