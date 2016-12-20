Star: LeAnn Rimes has been Single-White-Female-ing Eddie’s ‘Rosewood’ costar

Since I’ve mostly stopped paying attention to LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian this year, I didn’t realize that Eddie had gotten a new job: he got a decent-sized role in the Fox series Rosewood, about Miami detectives and Morris Chestnut plays Dr. Rosewood, the pathologist. The co-lead of the series is an actress named Jaina Lee Ortiz. She’s attractive, 30 years old, curvy and oh right, she’s married. That never stopped Eddie before! And since LeAnn knows very well that a woman’s wedding ring (nevermind his own wedding ring) never stopped him before, LeAnn is predictably Single White Female-ing the sh-t out of Jaina. According to Star Magazine…
Eddie’s wandering eye has now become an obsessive concern for LeAnn Rimes. Source claim the singer, 34, has gone off on a new tear because she’s worried Eddie is trying to cozy up to Jaina Lee Ortiz, his sexy young costar on Rosewood.
Even though Jaina is happily married to writer/director Bradley Marques, “she’s gorgeous and vivacious and Eddie can’t wipe the smile from his face when he’s with her,” an insider tells Star. “There seems to be a real connection between them, so it’s no wonder LeAnn’s jealous. After all, if anyone knows about how on-set romances get started, it’s her – even though I think she’s way off base this time.”
It hasn’t helped matters that Jaina has also been gushing about Eddie like a schoolgirl. “He’s amazing!” she told an interviewer last September. “He’s Cuban and adds so much of that spice and flavor… he’s so damn fine! Don’t tell my husband I said that, but he knows anyway.”
The insider adds: “Jaina is obviously just having fun with the situation – but LeAnn doesn’t see it that way, and it’s driving her nuts.”
Adding fuel to the fire? Jaina’s Instagram post last month, showing her and castmates (including Eddie) celebrating her 30th birthday in LA – while LeAnn was 2,000 miles away, performing at a concert in Alabama.
Indeed, LeAnn seems to have reverted to a disturbing pattern from her past, when she had a compulsion to mimic Eddie’s ex, Brandi Glanville.
“She’s on her phone 24/7 monitoring Jaina’s social media accounts and copying everything she does,” the insider claims. “It’s creepy.” Among LeAnn’s “double takes” was her Oct. 30 statement to an interviewer that she loves “skipping” and that she carries a jump rope around with her – just two days after Jaina had posted a photo of herself working out with a jump rope. This summer, LeAnn posted a shot of herself with Max, the dog on Rosewood, just hours after Jaina did the same. Earlier in December, Jaina and Eddie posted a cat-faced Snapchat pic of themselves – then LeAnn followed suit.
The insider says: “Rosewood is a hit show, so Eddie and Jaina will only grow closer. That’s bad news for LeAnn, because she would love it if Rosewood got canceled.”
I did some creeping on Jaina’s Instagram and while she does post a few set photos with Eddie, he’s not all over her IG. But I still believe that LeAnn is probably sick with jealousy and I absolutely believe that Jaina is LeAnn’s latest Single-White-Female-ing victim. LeAnn has done the same thing with Brandi Glanville and Eddie’s other costars in the past. It’s like she can’t help herself – she creeps so hard on their social media and then just obviously copies whatever they’re doing. It’s sad.
Eddie Cibrian has a job?????
That’s really the news here.
Talk about burying the lead!
Seriously. Maybe he’s so desperate to get away from Leann that he decided to work.
Lol. That was my first thought as well.
That’s what I said!!! LOL
LOL!! That was literally my first thought.
LOL mine too. The second surprise was Leann’s concert. 😳
Leann Rimes can waaay out sing Taylor Swift, Britney any day.
Blues, soul, give this a listen. You will be surprised.
1:26 – 2:30 You Tube: A song she wrote: “Long Live Love”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_DV6ZwIZcxA
No, I am not a fan but, talented people deserve better than the untalented singers passing as talent today.
@MaryMary it’s great that she can sing. Johnny Depp is a good actor, but it doesn’t excuse his domestic violence. Bill Cosby was a good comedian- doesn’t excuse his assaults on women. Leann’s voice doesn’t excuse her vicious, infantile behavior.
That shocked me too, I was like wait…what?!
Ed won’t have this job much longer as it’s highly probable “Rosewood” is on it’s last season.
It’s being moved to Friday night next month to make room for Brandi & Dean’s new cooking competition show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Rosewood, and Morris Chestnut and Jaina have a lot of chemistry together. I was surprised by Eddie’s casting but I have to say, he’s pretty good at this role. Instead of Jaina though, I imagine Eddie is partaking of the myriad extras on that set, not the famous married star of the show.
The only thing I have seen Eddie in is a movie called But I’m a Cheerleader, and he is actually pretty good in it. Granted, it is not a complicated role, but still, I was surprised.
He played a sleazy murdering unsub on Criminal Minds. He was appropriately creepy.
I only watched the first episode, and didn’t get into it at all. I liked MC so much on Nurse Jackie and he was good, but I really disliked the female lead (was it this actress Jania? can’t remember) and the whole medical/procedural format.
Was Leann doing an actual concert or was she performing at some dive bar? The type of bar with mismatched furniture, a few customers who could care less about the musical act. Plus a big old hound dog gnawing on a bone who howls whenever Leann hit the high notes.
I made the mistake of looking at her insta. Holy hell, she’s gotten rough. Like, even for her. I felt so much second hand embarrassment looking at her photos.
I wish she’d just hire a PI to follow eddie when he cheats divorce him, get cute, work on her music and then make a real come back….her fear is killing her.
And to think she once bragged about taking 40 vitamins a day. I wonder if the pills and booze are all she consumes. She doesn’t look healthy at all!
I truly try to avoid commenting on looks. But lately, she looks haggard. Maybe a combination of work and worry? Or more than that?
@Christin. She has lost more weight. I cannot figure if she has had work done to her face.
Those appearances are called ‘intimate lounge tours’.
Let’s not forget the parking lot tour! She played one 30 minutes away from me. It’s the same place the infamous Footgirl attended and said people called her a celebrity. Gag me.
Oh my. One ‘hire a speaker/performer’ site lists her asking fee as being a lot more than a 1990s act would usually cost.
Hard to believe she can really command big bucks for these lawn chair / small venue gigs.
Pretty soon it will be singing while walking through Target tour
LeAnn is the only one that matters. I know it is true because Eddie said it and LeAnn had it tattooed on her foot. 🤔
Karma is a b!tch. What goes around, comes around.
I used to think the marriage ending (or a very public cheating episode) would be her worst moment.
Now I think their mutual karma is this ‘functional’ marriage just drifting along, with all the extra effort it’s apparently taking to keep the illusion of money and happiness going.
Since when has healthy and curvy been Eddie’s type? Leanne doesn’t need to bring out her psycho until Jaina starts on the one cracker, three grapes, and a packet of ketchup a day diet.
I was just coming down to say that, she’s not his type (beyond being a living female). He’s likely playing up her insecurities with the costar to distract from his hijinx with extras or whatnot.
Actually, Brandy once commented that Eddie preferred brunette, curvy women.
I was thinking the same thing but then I realized he cheated on Brandi with Scheana Marie as well. The girl from Vanderpump Rules. She’s lost a lot of weight now but she was kind of curvy when she and Eddie were having an affair.
I also remembered the stripper that he cheated with in NY from my bar was also curvy.
I haven’t heard about the stripper, when he was married to Brandi or LeAnn?
You won’t hear about the stripper. I was a bartender at a gentleman”s club here in NY and Eddie and some of his co-stats from that Fireman series he was on came in a few times. He hooked up with this stripper, sorry, exotic dancer that danced there.
He cheated on both Brandi and Leann at the same time with Sheana. Sheana said she had been with him two weeks prior to the scandal hitting the tabloids. Leann had already been messing around with him for many months. He was getting a threefer.
@Jess The stripper was when he was with Brandi. He was on this series called Third Watch. He played a fireman or cop, one of the two. It was filmed in NY.
Ooooh juicy gossip! I’m not at all surprised though, dude has serious issues staying faithful to anyone.
I kind of thought “having a vagina” was Eddie’s type.
LOL. He’s not overly choosy, obviously.
Right, and if this woman had an brains she wouldn’t even think twins about getting involved with him.
Maybe Leeanne will start eating voraciously to put back on all the weight she lost when she met Eddie so that she, too, can look curvy.
She’s annoying AF but I feel sorry for her. She has a sad existence. We all know he’s going to leave her at some point and when he does the fallout will be spectacular.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Leann knows Eddie’s penis will go rogue. It’s just a matter of time.
LOL!!
LeAnn is pitiful.
In my 30 something years I have yet to see a good and lasting relationship when the man was the more attractive one of the couple. (And yes I know Eddie is a slimy worm but just taken at face value I think he’s more attractive than her.) Maybe it’s just coincidence but I wonder.
Oh no! Please don’t say that! My guy is better looking than me. Maybe it didn’t start out that way… But he certainly is now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My guy is really good-looking and 8 years younger than me. And I don’t mean *good-looking* in a “Kitten thinks he’s cute” way, he’s objectively handsome and gets a ton of attention from both women AND men lol.
It can be stressful if I think about it too much but what are you gonna do? If he’s gonna wander then he will wander. Acting insecure and crazy like LeeAnne does nothing to prevent that. On the contrary, it just makes you look like a lunatic, which isn’t attractive at all.
Same here, Lalu! I am showing my age bad and he is still FINE and gets mistaken for being in his 30′s!
I feel all of this! My man is also younger, and when we first got together I was a lot trimmer, and he had such a baby face. Now that we’re aging, I’ve put on weight and am sprouting hair in all kinds of places I never had it before-meanwhile the hubs gets hotter and hotter as he ages!! His face is getting more defined, he’s going very sexily gray, and he’s losing weight. He gets hit on constantly, also by men and women, and I swear to god if he wasn’t ridiculously and foolishly devoted to me I would worry a lot more…
I dare say that every one of you is prettier than you see yourself. A kind heart is what matters. Looks fade for both genders anyway.
I think if the woman is really insecure that is probably true. But they both cheated to be together and there is nothing to say they won’t cheat on each other. Probably him before her.
Its not true Lalu. I know happy couples with conventionally prettier men. Even in the celebrity world, there are several very prominent ones from Pierce Brosnan to Wolverine Whatshisname to Denzel Washington to Paul Newman. All very long term stable relationships in Hollywood of all places. To be clear, these women are all beautiful but just not considered as attractive as their partners. Leanns problem is that she is psycho and she married a cheater.
Hugh’s wife is also 13 years older. I love them so much as a couple…I hope they never disappoint me!
This isn’t true for everyone one. It depends on the man, not the looks. He may have more flirting thrown his way and opportunities….but ugly men cheat as well. Cheating isn’t limited to only goodlooking, its the person that is willing to do it that matters.
I have a ridiculously handsome husband who is six years younger than me. I’ve struggled with my self esteem a bit over the years, particularly as I see my own looks fading and his getting better, but I compensate for it by dressing him really funny when we go out so no one will notice the difference in our hotness 😎
Hahaha…that’s awesome.
You and Anon33 make me feel better. I’m so used to seeing the reverse: older man/younger woman that sometimes I feel like something is wrong with us.
Love you celebitches
Emmgee, that’s a very solid plan, I like your style! It’s so unfair, men just get better and better looking as they age. And we just… don’t so much ☹️️
That is so funny EmmGee!
I have a younger boyfriend by 8 years but if you ask him is 7 and a half. Been together for 2.5 years now. He is better looking than me and looks a little older than his 28 years but he has eyes only for me and I can be pretty funny looking. Also I am not one to put that much effort in my everyday look. The only good thing about me are my genetics that are helping with my looks.
I have normal looking guys cheat on me. One could be considered ugly too when I look at old photos. Anyway I think it has to do with a combination of things, opportunities, dreams, lust, distance etc etc. No one is immune. We can only hope for the best
So many women with younger men on the Celebitchy boards! Also have a husband 8 years younger who is ridic good looking and only going to get better with age. Women will just walk up to him and say he reminds them of XYZ celebrity – Collin Farrell and George Clooney are 2, which seems weird, but he’s got the brows and and the brown eyes and the great nose. (When they start saying Vince Vaughn he knows it’s time to hit the gym.) He just has a famous-y face. I, on the other hand, was Franka Potente when we got together 19 years ago but am now more Bag of Polenta. Fortunately our insides have grown old and bitter at the same rate. Together 5evah!
I love your wry sense of humour!
That includes everyone on this thread….It makes you all hella attractive in my books!
my goodness I would not touch that man with a 10ft pole but he is very nice eye candy. The gray beard adds to it.
Sad. She never really developed her own personality so whenever she gets bent on one of these people, it’s probably subconscious that she copies them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry. It’s Christmas, so let me edit: alleged psycho-bitchy succubus.
You are too kind!
One day, one fine day, ALL of us women will finally learn how to be confident in our own skin, stop comparing ourselves to other women and stop competing for the attention of men. One amazing day we will all realize that certain things just don’t matter, and aren’t worth our time.
THIS. All day and forever.
I saw a video from Jania’s birthday party and she was doing a dance and toward the end it looked like Eddie was pointing to her butt, which is an amazing butt! I have no doubt LeAnn is losing it, as she should, he’s a serial cheater and loser. LeAnn doesn’t seem to promote his show at all either, I follow the drama but not that closely anymore, but from what I can see she’s still psycho and stalking people and taunting Brandi of course. It really is getting sad, she’s such a z-list celebrity who thinks she’s Carrie Underwood.
Even her BFF songwriter Darrell is tweeting carrie underwood.
Time to look for new opportunities
Exactly, Jaina has natural sex appeal in that IG video. She’s a great dancer and wears clothes that look amazing on her. She seems genuinely sweet. It must be driving LeAnn nuts.
It’s weird because I think Brandi promoted Ed’s show before LeAnn did. It’s like she doesn’t want it to succeed.
And per usual, cancelled a concert to stalk the set. I’ve lost count how many times she’s been there. But you know at least once was going to have a cancelled concert connected to it.
I saw that video. Jaina was wearing this skin-tight yellow dress and working it. She is a pretty good dancer. I did see Eddie pointing to her rear end as well. I wonder if Leann saw that and went totally ballistic?
I remember when she was fourteen and really was all that. Amazing voice. Such a shame to see what she’s become as an adult. And I use that word loosely.
It is, she was quite talented. I’m sure all the fame and family problems didn’t help, but at some point she needs to get a grip.
It is truly a wash, rinse, repeat when it comes to her. How long can one play victim and not move on?
Deprived of childhood (which was also a few teenage years of making millions)…Fought hard for love (which was also destruction of two marriages)…So misunderstood (when every aspect of personal life is on social media)…
she was SWFing the girl from Baby Daddy (which is where she got the chalk-talk idea)
She borrows everything from everyone, husband, kids ideas…everything was someone else’s 1st.
I had to laugh that Eddie is partying in LA while she’s in Alabama. Banished to Alabama! bwahaha!
its like she did not get a real childhood, so she is stunted at a high scool age. She does teenage things, such as openly repeating things that other have just done. crazy.
She is the worst… But also my guilty pleasure when I come on this site. I can’t help it!
Ha, me too!! I’m fascinated by her behavior.
I came for the comments.
The thing with her SWFing, is that she’s so damn blatant. She’s not sneaky or clever about it and it’s not subtle at all. She seems to have a very unformed personality. She’s copied Brandi in every way for years, down to getting her boob job at the same Doctor, she goes to Brandi’s dermatologist, went to her dentist, tried to hijack her Pilates studio that was over an hours drive away, when there are places galore near where she lives. She copied Monica Potters braids, her chalk board postings and who knows what else. Now this new girl is the target That level of insecurity is staggering. Nobody who is in a good healthy, happy relationship behaves that way. She knows he’s hers by default and this kind of obsessive need to morph into the other women in his life shows it Sadly for LeAnn, it will take a miracle for her to be able to dance like Jaina. Poor LeAnn can’t dance to save her life.
Her exercise videos are also hard to watch. It looks like she just showed up to a class instead of being proficient at said exercise.
Have you seen the famous hip-hop dance video she put out? A few people on Twitter went off on her and called it the “slug dance” . I was so uncomfortable watching it because Leann cannot dance to save her soul in it.
I have not seen that one, but will look it up.
It’s one of her tight tush Tuesday videos. It’s painfully uncoordinated and she tries so hard to be sexy. She’s just not.
Oh dear Lord. I looked up the Tight Tush hip hop video. Can anybody say Elaine Bennis?
@freewhitebaby: Spot on. Some people on Twitter claimed the same thing. I simply did not get the kick the hand behind her rear end move, then that strange rolling motion….SMH!
On one hand, I think the LeAnn haters go way too hard on her. You see some pretty disgusting woman-on-woman misogyny directed at her.
On the other hand, LeAnn has *always* been weird about men. This is not new. In her teens, she was buying cars for guys despite her dad trying to get her to stop.
To me, she seems creepy but mostly harmless. No, it’s not okay for her to target a woman, but all that woman needs to do to enforce her boundaries is ignore LeAnn. Posting photos of yourself that no one else needs to look at isn’t particularly harmful behaviour.
I think my attitude toward her changed when she started using the children to taunt their mother, especially after playing a huge role in the destruction of a family, and she’s not sorry. Some people are hard on her, mostly about her looks and obvious mental illness, but most of the time she brings it on herself so I don’t feel bad for her.
I completely agree with you Jess. I don’t think what leann has done to other women is harmless. I don’t like brandy, but the level at which leann has taunted her, using her kids to do so, and even having darrel clown and his husband leave her incredibly vile messages after what leann did to her family isn’t harmless. The kids seem to have adjusted, but what happened to them b/c of the affair wasn’t harmless. Her lack of awareness and refusal to take responsibility for the crap she continues to do till this day matters. This is just what we know, but I have heard from several people close to the situation that what has publicly been revealed about leann is just the tip of the iceberg. I don’t think leann is harmless, but I do think she’s weak and pathetic and has no real identity of her own.
Every time I feel sorry for her, she does something passive aggressive over the boys, humble bragging or tragedy hijacking that erases that sympathy. My guess is that the taunting (directly or via alt-accounts) will ramp up next month when Brandi and Dean are on TV.
There is nothing harmless about what she’s doing. It’s a sign of severe instability and insecurity. Imagine having the woman who, with the help of your husband, tore your family apart, copy your clothes, hair and physical attributes, all while using your children to hurt you. It would be horrible. She literally will post almost identical photos and captions, soon after Brandi, Jaina etc post theirs. She’s stalking their social media accounts. It’s completely mental.
She isn’t harmless. Using children as tools against their mother isn’t harmless. Harassing and stalking someone is NOT harmless. Setting out to hurt and destroy someone because you prefer she doesn’t exist because she gets in the way of your inner dialogue: not harmless. Using the boys’ images and posting their personal information: beyond harmful.
Just to add a little bit to what’s missing from the Star article is that LeAnn’s being sneaky she’s also SWFing from Jaina’s Snapchat and posting it on her Snapchat. Which disappears after a while
The article has a few IGs and Snapchat stills that catches the SWFing. Not sure if the article caught this part but LeAnn keeps trying to capture Eddie looking as happy as he does in Jaina’s Snapchats. But all she keeps catching is him looking annoyed.
And of course, she keeps trying to taunt Brandi from the Snapchats too. Apparently, Twitter and IG aren’t enough for LeAnn.
There’s another article in OK Magazine. Both are the Dec 26th editions and two page spreads.
I have both magazines and they both pretty much say the same thing. I love the pictures of the SWFing, though. Leann cannot deny she copies Jaina.
If you go to her Eveleigh Rose Pinterest board, you will see pretty much everything she copies including: clothes, shoes, boots, body art, jewelry and quotes. Heck, even the infamous skirt and top she had an “accident” on is in there. (Of course on 2 other models.)
She literally has no personal identity. She uses other people’s ideas to dress her. Of course she doesn’t have the money for a personal stylist.
I don’t understand how she isn’t embarrassed by it? She’s been caught so many times doing it that some of her fans actually started accusing Brandi of being the one who SWF’d her. Which proves even they knew how sad it is.
I haven’t been to the Pinterest board in a while but it was interesting to watch her pouring over various looks and then try and recreate them. But just like with Brandi SWFing, she failed miserably.
And that infamous dress, she’ll never pull that out again. Which actually was one of her best attempts at recreating a look. Though it is hard to mess up a matching skirt and top set. lol
And soooo true, she has no personal identity. There’s nothing that’s all hers. She even mimicked Britney Spears in her teens. She’s always done this. Her previous record company must have cringed every time she was do to an event.
@Kitty I can’t either. It is so blatantly obvious what she does and she seems to wear it like a badge of honor.
Personally I don’t think there is anything wrong with copying things from Pinterest. Heck, I do it for my classroom all the time, but that is when I need serious concrete solutions to problems for space or classroom management or a cute Christmas treat idea. However, I don’t let it take over my life like Leann. I look at my boards perhaps once or twice a month.
90% of all pictures I see of her has that blooming phone in her hand. The countless hours she must spend on social media must be maddening. I believe she would flat out lose her mind if she was without a phone for a couple days thus missing out on something or not being able to brag about her hubby love.
I think she enjoys upsetting the people she stalks and copies by putting it out there. I don’t think she’s embarrassed; I think she enjoys upsetting the objects of her obsessions.
My apologies in advance, but is anyone prepared to discuss Eddie’s jeans in the photo with his co-star?
Maybe my assumption that he becomes easily excited is impacting my view of that photo.
Perhaps “little” Eddie is “excited” for the first time in a long time? I mean… Jaina is a very beautiful woman. I’m sure Eddie isn’t the only man who has moments around her. Men seem to glow when they are photographed with her. You’ll have to pardon my crudeness…it was my last day with the kiddos and I had my first 2 glasses of wine in 2 months. I’m a tiny bit sloshed.
I really regret being so crude, but she is very attractive and seems to ooze charisma.
Based on things Brandi has said, plus his track record, I suspect he’s craving to sample the menu. If not his co-star (hopefully she has more sense), then someone else.
@Christin I feel that Jaina is very comfortable in her own skin, has wonderful friends who love her and aren’t “hangers on” to make her look good, and is probably very good to other people…something Leann is incapable of achieving.
This in turn is making Leann bat s*** crazy with jealously. Leann tries way too hard to be sexy, cool and provocative. In turn it looks forced and unnatural. There are even times it has an over-the-top cringe factor.
I am wondering how Eddie is going to explain all this SWFing at work when he is finished with his umpteenth vacay with Leann? Oh to be a fly on the wall somewhere on the set.
Epcot Center is throwing major shade at LeAnn. She’s burned so many bridges professionally. She honestly thinks she’s in the same category as Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert, when she’s never been close. She was a child star with a few hits. That’s it. Her voice WAS good, but rather than refine it and train it, she just lean on it and thinks her natural talent is enough. She won awards that she probably didn’t deserve, so she gets to tack Grammy winner, etc. onto her info, but her casino gigs aren’t her choice. Eddie’s happy because he can gamble with her money, but even with her inflated ego, playing places where people get free concerti tickets when they purchase the deluxe buffet, has to sting.
