Star: LeAnn Rimes has been Single-White-Female-ing Eddie’s ‘Rosewood’ costar

Since I’ve mostly stopped paying attention to LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian this year, I didn’t realize that Eddie had gotten a new job: he got a decent-sized role in the Fox series Rosewood, about Miami detectives and Morris Chestnut plays Dr. Rosewood, the pathologist. The co-lead of the series is an actress named Jaina Lee Ortiz. She’s attractive, 30 years old, curvy and oh right, she’s married. That never stopped Eddie before! And since LeAnn knows very well that a woman’s wedding ring (nevermind his own wedding ring) never stopped him before, LeAnn is predictably Single White Female-ing the sh-t out of Jaina. According to Star Magazine…

Eddie’s wandering eye has now become an obsessive concern for LeAnn Rimes. Source claim the singer, 34, has gone off on a new tear because she’s worried Eddie is trying to cozy up to Jaina Lee Ortiz, his sexy young costar on Rosewood.

Even though Jaina is happily married to writer/director Bradley Marques, “she’s gorgeous and vivacious and Eddie can’t wipe the smile from his face when he’s with her,” an insider tells Star. “There seems to be a real connection between them, so it’s no wonder LeAnn’s jealous. After all, if anyone knows about how on-set romances get started, it’s her – even though I think she’s way off base this time.”

It hasn’t helped matters that Jaina has also been gushing about Eddie like a schoolgirl. “He’s amazing!” she told an interviewer last September. “He’s Cuban and adds so much of that spice and flavor… he’s so damn fine! Don’t tell my husband I said that, but he knows anyway.”

The insider adds: “Jaina is obviously just having fun with the situation – but LeAnn doesn’t see it that way, and it’s driving her nuts.”

Adding fuel to the fire? Jaina’s Instagram post last month, showing her and castmates (including Eddie) celebrating her 30th birthday in LA – while LeAnn was 2,000 miles away, performing at a concert in Alabama.

Indeed, LeAnn seems to have reverted to a disturbing pattern from her past, when she had a compulsion to mimic Eddie’s ex, Brandi Glanville.

“She’s on her phone 24/7 monitoring Jaina’s social media accounts and copying everything she does,” the insider claims. “It’s creepy.” Among LeAnn’s “double takes” was her Oct. 30 statement to an interviewer that she loves “skipping” and that she carries a jump rope around with her – just two days after Jaina had posted a photo of herself working out with a jump rope. This summer, LeAnn posted a shot of herself with Max, the dog on Rosewood, just hours after Jaina did the same. Earlier in December, Jaina and Eddie posted a cat-faced Snapchat pic of themselves – then LeAnn followed suit.

The insider says: “Rosewood is a hit show, so Eddie and Jaina will only grow closer. That’s bad news for LeAnn, because she would love it if Rosewood got canceled.”