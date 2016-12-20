Mariah Carey doesn’t know Demi Lovato, Madonna or Ariana Grande either

One of Mariah Carey’s greatest achievements is still I Don’t Know Her, the amazing diss she dropped years ago when asked about Jennifer Lopez. J.Lo and Mariah were – and perhaps are – enemies with a convoluted history. That’s not the point of this story. The point is that Mariah’s “I don’t know her” is still classic, and still used as a perfect diss to this day. So Mariah appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday to promote her E! show, and Andy Cohen made her play a special game called Does She Know Her. Mariah was asked whether she “knows” various pop princesses. Her answers are at times very funny. In the second clip, you have to get through Mariah telling Andy that she’s “so virginal” about dating before they get to the Demi Lovato diss.

Some assorted comments about whether Mariah knows various women.

On Lady Gaga: “She came to my show, she was very sweet…and we had a nice conversation. We’ve met, we’ve had a conversation in my dressing room, it was very sweet.”

On Ariana Grande: When asked “do you know her?” Mariah just said “no.” When pressed about how Ariana seemed like a baby-version of Mariah, Mariah said: “I don’t know when early in the career was…I don’t know…honestly I’m really not familiar, I listen to hip-hop more than I listen to pop music.”

On Taylor Swift: “Very nice girl. Met her once, she was really sweet. She came up to me…yeah.”

Madonna: “Uh, never had a conversation with her.”

Katy Perry: “Nice girl, she came to my show as well.”

Britney Spears: “I love Britney Spears.”

Miley Cyrus: “I think we met in a bathroom…I don’t know.” When Andy Cohen pointed out that they performed at some Divas concert once, Mariah responded, “I performed on that show a lot of times, with Aretha Franklin, Diana Ross. How am I supposed to remember everybody else?”

On Demi Lovato, who has dissed Mariah as a hateful Mean Girl: “I don’t know her either, and so I wouldn’t say anything to her. She should come up, introduce herself to me, say here’s my opinion, ‘What do you think about it?’ That’s how you handle sh-t, OK?”

The impression I get is that if you’re a diva and you go out of your way to pay homage to Mariah in person, especially by going to one of her shows, then she “knows” you. If you’re just doing your own thing and don’t pay respect to her, she doesn’t know you. I’m surprised that Mariah did not have any shade for Taylor Swift or Lady Gaga, just because those two seem like potentially juicy beefs. It’s funny that Mariah and Madonna have “never had a conversation.” And the Demi Lovato diss… it’s just funny.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

77 Responses to “Mariah Carey doesn’t know Demi Lovato, Madonna or Ariana Grande either”

  1. Michael Kelly says:
    December 20, 2016 at 7:10 am

    Why would any of these women give a crap about this has been?

    Reply
  2. Darkladi says:
    December 20, 2016 at 7:11 am

    I’m not surprised by this. It clear she doesn’t know mirrors either.

    Reply
  3. paolanqar says:
    December 20, 2016 at 7:16 am

    Not a fan of Mariah.. but if she doesn’t personally know these people why should she say something about them?
    I am sure she follows other singer’s careers though. I am not a superstar but I too wouldn’t waste my time on following Ariana Grande or Demi Lovato’s career.

    Reply
  4. Alleycat says:
    December 20, 2016 at 7:27 am

    I’ve never heard anyone say anything bad about Britney Spears. I love her too 😭

    Reply
  5. Louise177 says:
    December 20, 2016 at 7:31 am

    Why is Mariah being attacked for saying “I don’t know her”. I never understand how she dissed Jennifer Lopez either. Meeting somebody for a few minutes doesn’t mean you know them and easy to forget if done years ago. This isn’t much of a story.

    Reply
    • Ramona says:
      December 20, 2016 at 8:29 am

      In the early years, I think that it was either Tony Motolla himself or Benny Medina and Jlo helped push this harmless statement into proof of cattiness. Why? Because up until that point the growing narrative was that Jlo was a mega diva, was untalented, was hooking up with Mariahs ex and was going along with his vindictive sabotage of Mariahs album. This, “I dont know her” thing was not only misrepresented but it also allowed Mariah to be depicted as the aggressor because the ex fiddling with the music labels politics was completely forgotten in favour of the juicy alleged cattiness. Now its 20 years later, most people dont know the history and Mariah is still trying to explain that she just didnt want to answer a paps deliberately baity question about somebody she didnt really know. Mariah is no angel but she was so set up here.

      Reply
  6. Lucy says:
    December 20, 2016 at 7:39 am

    I really like that no one ever seems to have anything bad to say about Britney.

    Reply
  7. Cool Character says:
    December 20, 2016 at 7:43 am

    I’m with Mariah.

    Reply
  8. giulia says:
    December 20, 2016 at 7:46 am

    Im not a great fan but I find mariahs diva ways very funny – that miley diss is splendid. Oh yeah, she came up to me in a bathroom once LOL

    Reply
  9. KatnissforKaepernick says:
    December 20, 2016 at 7:50 am

    Mariah is awesome. Love her comment about the Diva concert…how is SHE supposed to remember anyone else after Aretha Franklin or Diana Ross?

    Reply
  10. DavidBowie says:
    December 20, 2016 at 7:54 am

    I don’t listen to her music and the way some blogs make her out to be some great thing really annoys me…BUT I think after watching these segments have changed my opinion of her. Thank you Andy!

    Reply
  11. The New Classic says:
    December 20, 2016 at 7:56 am

    I used to be in such awe of Mariah’s singing voice, I honestly believe her and Whitney were the best of the best in their day. However, they both abused their talents and now it’s really sad to hear what Mariah sounds like without auto tune. Seriously, check out her live mic feed from her performance at last years tree lighting at Rockefeller Center. It’s unbearably bad.

    Reply
  12. Nancy says:
    December 20, 2016 at 8:03 am

    Andy Cohen is such a desperate housewife. I’m glad Mariah didn’t respond in the way he had hoped for. I wish someone else would ask her if she knew him and should would say ah I don’t think so. All I Want For Christmas Is You playing in the background…divalicious!

    Reply
  13. Crox says:
    December 20, 2016 at 8:06 am

    I’m just surprised that in so many years of both being THE pop stars, she has never talked to Madonna. I would think they’d run into each other several times.

    Reply
  14. anonymous says:
    December 20, 2016 at 8:18 am

    I live for this !

    Reply
  15. Tig says:
    December 20, 2016 at 8:19 am

    For years now December=Mariah! Goodness, Heaven help you if you don’t like “All I Want” – one day out shopping/running errands heard it 12 times over 5 hrs. Lucky for me, I do love it. I really don’t buy Mariah as the master of shade- I think she is that self-centered and clueless. She has a show to promote- can’t imagine any of this wasn’t scripted.

    Reply
  16. Macheath says:
    December 20, 2016 at 8:29 am

    I take it to mean that she doesn’t know them personally. She probably knows of them but hasn’t spoken to them and doesn’t follow their careers so as far as she is concerned, she doesn’t know them.

    Reply
  17. perplexed says:
    December 20, 2016 at 8:31 am

    Well, she’s not wrong. What she said was the truth.

    Reply
  18. Sam says:
    December 20, 2016 at 8:37 am

    Honestly usually I would side eye something like this but Demitra and Arianna have been sneaky with their shade towards her and no one ever calls them out for it. They’re like snakes.

    Plus I’m here for someone putting Demitra in her place. She’s always on Twitter talking crap about other people but I bet you she would never say it to their face.

    Reply
  19. Tris says:
    December 20, 2016 at 8:45 am

    Arg! Why does she keep touching herself in these videos? It’s the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen!

    Reply
  20. Sam says:
    December 20, 2016 at 8:52 am

    Also why are you surprised that she has no beef with Taylor Swift? The impression I have gotten from Taylor is that she is a nice person who is also petty and mean with folks that she feels has wronged her. If Mariah didn’t do anything and they just talked why would Taylor beef with her?

    Reply
  21. SM says:
    December 20, 2016 at 9:31 am

    If you praise me – i know you. If you don’t – you don’ t exist. Classic. She is stuck in the 90 style, the only new purchase is her constantly updated face. It was painful watch her sing on James Corden carpool karaoke episode. The same as I-don’t-really-know-her Madonna

    Reply
  22. lizzie says:
    December 20, 2016 at 9:32 am

    ariana grande is a complete hack. you can’t understand a single word she says when she sings – her style is terrible and she looks ridiculous with that plastic pony tail. mariah carey doesn’t need to know her b/c she’s unknowable and will be gone in two years. i kind of wish she was honest and said “i’ve heard her and she sucks”

    comparing her to a young mariah is like comparing one direction to the beatles – which is to say there is no comparison.

    Reply
  23. Bridget says:
    December 20, 2016 at 9:46 am

    Part what made Mariah amazing in her early career was her songwriting – the voice was incredible, but her songs are also flat out great. Ariana Grande always seems like she gets whatever song has been kicking around the writer’s room for 6 months that they don’t know what to do with. I can understand why Mariah doesn’t know her.

    Reply
  24. Grant says:
    December 20, 2016 at 10:01 am

    I don’t understand why Mariah is so salty at Ariana. Girl, those comparisons are the only thing keeping you semi-relevant these days!

    Reply
  25. Lambda says:
    December 20, 2016 at 11:35 am

    She’s more caricature than diva. A couple of opera divas I have in mind – they would act eccentrically and extra pampered, but then their voice would floor you. Whereas Mariah’s voice is gone, and now it’s only about batting fake eyelashes and weird cleavage.

    Reply

