Prince William happy that this is his ‘last week of work’ & he can finally ‘chill’

Here are some additional photos from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s outing on Monday in London, with Prince Harry. They attended a Christmas party for a youth-support charity and Kate wore a terrible (and terribly expensive) dress. This outing was one of the events Kate has done in the past few months, which is weird. Usually, William and Kate back-load their events in November and December to get their year-end numbers up, so they won’t look so work-shy. Of course, it never works and they’re always the least-working royals every year. Which is perhaps why Kate hasn’t even bothered this year. But thankfully, William managed to toss off a typically clueless admission while at this event:
Meanwhile, William told a deejay at the party that 3-year-old Prince George and 19-month-old Princess Charlotte are a little excited for the holidays.
“He said the kids are really looking forward to Christmas and George is already ripping open his presents,” London radio host A. J. King, an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, tells PEOPLE. William happily said this was the last week of work for the royals. “They’re looking forward to downtime and a chill with the family.”
Their whole lives are “downtime and a chill with the family”!!! Poor William, so normal and downtrodden, just so middle-class and bloke-ish. He too knows what it’s like to work his fingers to the bone at a 20-hours a month job as a pilot, not to mention doing a handful of events every month with only one taxpayer-funded helicopter at his disposal. Poor sausage needs some downtime. Speaking of the downtime, as I mentioned in a post yesterday, William and Kate are not only skipping Christmas activities with the royal family, but they will also be skipping the royal Boxing Day hunt organized by Prince Phillip. Don’t worry about William though – the Middletons are going out of their way to make sure that the Golden Goose gets to shoot a bunch of birds.
William and Kate are not only going to skip Christmas lunch with the Queen at Sandringham but will also miss Prince Philip’s traditional shoot on the 20,000 acre Norfolk estate the next day. Instead the Cambridges will join Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton and her sister Pippa and fiancé James Matthews on a shoot at the Yattendon Estate in nearby Thatcham. Kate’s brother James Middleton is also believed to be taking part in what is described as “some of Berkshire’s finest driven partridge and pheasant shooting.”
A royal insider said: “William did not want to want to shoot at Sandringham so Carole has negotiated a deal to shoot at the Yattendon Estate on Boxing Day. Special concessions have been made in light of Carole’s royal connections. Pippa has also had a hand in organising it all as she will also be taking part with her husband to be.”
The shoot is understood to be costing at least £9,360 – charged at £39 plus VAT per bird to shoot a minimum of 200 pheasant and partridge.
The party of up to nine guns will have the option of shooting as many as 500 birds with double-barrelled shotguns if they are prepared to pay for “overages”. Starting at 9am, the group will break for sausage sandwich “elevenses” and then carry on shooting before sitting down to enjoy a fully catered lunch in the shooting lodge. Shoots usually finish at around 4pm with a drink in the nearby Royal Oak pub.
A source close to the Middletons said: “While Kate’s family aren’t as into country pursuits as the Royal Family, they do shoot and Carole and Pippa were more than happy to organise it all for William. The Cambridges are a very outdoorsy couple – they love the countryside.”
Seriously, what is this all about? Why did William have a tantrum this year? Why didn’t he want to go shooting with his father and grandfather? Why did Carole Middleton rush to organize a special shooting party just for Will? *taps nose* Something is going on.
i wish my only stress in life was trying to make other people think i’m busy.
Twenty hours a week, eighty a month: https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/646613/Prince-William-work-hours-air-ambulance/
(Typical hours are 170 a month. Alas, the poor Duke, so terribly busy.)
Considering he takes “off” for months at a time, he’s not working 20 hours a week.
Does he still have his job? There were no photo-ops lately.
I agree, it’s probably less, but the Express’s report is the only documented claim we have. And it was confirmed by Poor Jason, so it’s that rare thing, an openly agreed upon fact about the Cambridge household.
I’ve become fascinated by the slippery nature of Royal reporting in recent years, because it’s not obvious what the sources are. Their prose still sounds like something out of the leaky Wales Eighties but they’ve also written stories about the complete lockdown of the Cambridge circle.
I trust Twitter sightings more than the official reporters, basically.
And in the meantime, I like to keep track of whatever few facts we can be sure are true. A year ago, they were forced to confirm Bill works only 20 hours a week. Maybe it’s gone down, but in the meantime, that’s what we know.
He is exhausted and weary – will you peasants please just leave him alone?
Josie: 20hrs a week is actually a media fabrication. Like the Malta story.
When William was first outed as workshy in February 2016, they said he had not been seen at EAAA from end of November 2015.
Further in the same time frame, he had only carried out not more than 7 (?) engagements, most of those over a 2 day period in december 2015.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/archives/news/187552/wills-is-throne-idle-prince-on-1st-job-of-the-year-and-its-a-disaster/
William’s response was to sign up to lots of shifts at EAAA whilst publicly saying that the CAA approved his schedule of not working.
CAA responded immediately saying he was billy liar pants on fire.
A few days of this kerfuffle and the DM finally wrote an article in which they prorata-d his known hours per month with a headline that made it look like he is there every week. Better to say he works *typically* 20hrs per week than to say *typically* works 80hrs a month which given his colleaques’ comments was probably the hours he worked when he was enthusiastic/interested at the beginning rather than his hours after he lost interest and stopped showing up.
Every paper reporting on this story after the DM’s article used the ’20hrs per week’ lie as fact and have been peddling it ever since.
Btw, when he started working, the Palace had said he would do 2/3 of the scheduled 40hours for each pilot ( 4 days on) which should have been 26/27 hrs NOT this BS 20hrs now being touted as fact.
The reduced number of hours was supposed to accomodate his royal duties.
Kaiser saying 20hrs per month is probably closer to the truth and i think that’s a generous assessment.
I want to say straight up that we are essentially in agreement about Workshy Bill. However, the Sun story said “only” that he took four weeks off at Christmas, not that he hasn’t worked an average of 20 hours a week (far less than he agreed to, by the way).
I’m not remotely interested in defending the Cambridges. I am totally fascinated by Royal Reporting in the last decade, when Camilla has led Charles to be much more clever (and private) about his dealings with the Press — at least I believe it’s her influence, and I count it to her credit — and when the Cambridges have made absolute secrecy an essential rule for all who have contact with them.
I don’t have outright proof, but I think their PR is so shoddy now because they fired everyone who played by the old rules (off the record briefings which could shade into inter-family attacks but kept the press feeling part of the Firm, not adversarial to it). Now they’ve got hamfisted Jason, these odd “come see Charlotte on our terms, oops we released our photos to Twitter” moments, and a reporting pool increasingly willing to run with their gut and attribute it to “sources.”
Meanwhile, the major blogs give an echo chamber to all these unsourced claims (and sometimes “facts” that the papers have later had to apologize for — you see this especially in reporting on the Yorks) and the obfuscation continues.
Meanwhile, Workshy Willy and Keen Kate are undoubtedly living in some echo chamber of their own making. It’s serving no one, least of all themselves. It’s also of a pattern with the Saxe-Coburg heirs for 150 years now, and until or unless someone in the Firm puts a foot down, nothing is going to change.
Let’s not forget, the off-the-record colleagues have now been silenced by the William insider who took over EAAA soon after the idle news broke in Feb 2016.
Jason lies all the time to cover for the Dolittles. Who would trust his statements?
Josie: This Sun story was the first story that kicked off the workshy headlines. They state quite clearly that the engagement in mid-february is his first job of the year meaning 2016. They then add that he took december off.
It’s a subtle way of saying he didn’t work from december – mid February.
All other discussions about the number of hours he worked, including ’20hrs per week’ claim came in later articles from the DM and the express AFTER they’d tried to publicly blame other people/organisations for his poor work record, and those people refused to support the offered lie to save his face.
Personally, i think a deal was struck for this ’20hrs per week’ claim to rescue the situation because it makes him look better than the unvanished truth that he doesn’t work or he works rarely.
Since then, Jason ensures that he is papped every single time he has a shift.
No one believes anything Jason says, right? The only thing we can be absolutely sure of is what people capture on Twitter, or long-lens camera, or what Clarence House and the Palace confirm independently.
The Cambridges’ obsession with privacy is matched only by their cluelessness. How can they be so self-defeatingly locked down, and then book a private hunt, which is bound to leak out?
Is there any proof he still works there? My impression is he was quietly relieved of his pilot responsibilities so that the ambulace company could get on hiring a proper pilot who will do the work.
There is something so self congratulatory about this clueless dimwit. I think his little self disclosures are confirmation that he is as empty and vile as he appears.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, he’s still sighted coming to and from work. But Nota is correct, there have been and will be no more leaks from the airbase itself about how OFTEN he works.
The first rule of dealing with the Cambridges is, never speak of the Cambridges.
Now that H/M is handing over 90+ of her charities ( Wimbledon to Clothes horse Kate), William, Kate & Harry are going to be a hell of a lot busier next year especially if Charlie boy is going to go ahead with cutting the R/F down to the top 5! Wills certainly won’t have time to be a part time pilot & clothes horse certainly won’t have much time to sit on her preverbial at Anmer & shop!!!
While reading this I worked out that I work between 200 and 240 hours a month. I’m looking forward to some downtime because I really deserve it, unlike this workshy, privellaged git. Also, how ironic: “The Cambridges are a really outdoorsy couple, they love the countryside” Yeah, i side-eye the shit outta this. You love the countryside so much that you get to shoot up to 500 birds. On. One. Day. Why shoot any birds at all? For sport, not even to feed themselves – does anyone know what happens to the birds they shoot?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know what the Middletons do, but it’s common, on large estates, to put aside some of the birds for the paying hunting party. The rest are usually sold, to restaurants, hotels etc. It’s all business.
ETA: Sixer explained it very well further down.
Pray tell, what does one do with 200+ dead birds once you’ve shot them for no reason? What a creepy holiday tradition.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A large proportion of the birds (especially for down market mobile shoots like Ma Middleton has booked. We are talking maybe 10 or 20 million of them every year) are hatched in France then transported to the UK and fattened in battery cages, beaked to prevent self-mutilation. Then they get ten seconds of freedom before some rich fucker shoots them.
(Some of the dead birds get sold for food. Others are just burnt.)
Thank you for explaining that this isn’t just some jolly out in the woods shooting wild birds. I think it’s akin to those canned hunts where people shoot animals in pens. And just as disgusting.
Just because they aren’t endangered doesn’t mean they deserve a life like that.
Sixer I had no idea. None. Somehow it seemed slightly less awful if these were “wild” birds etc etc but what you describe is barbaric…
Its even more disgusting that he is an alleged conservationist – he truly is the most stupidest prince that ever lived.
They are canned hunts, bluhare. That’s exactly what they are.
Campaigners have had some success in getting ferry companies to refuse to transport chicks but then they just started sending hatching eggs instead.
There is a place for grouse shooting within land management. But the shoots we see – including those the royals participate in – have nothing at all to do with land management.
Thank you for clarifying Sixer. I think it’s just as bad regardless, just shows the mentality of these people who think their money and birth give them the right to do this.
Gah! That is so horrific.
William, and Harry too actually, are so tone-deaf and clueless to champion themselves as patrons of “conservation” when they engage in these blood sports.
Daily Mail recently reported that Harry went on a “very bloody” hunting trip in Bavaria and wondering what his “part time vegan” love Meghan would think.
Meanwhile both William and Harry love to jaunt around Africa and pose with picturesque wildlife. They are frauds.
Don’t they also end up so full of ammunition that they’re often inedible?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Nota, they do.
Lord that is horrible. I’ve never understood shooting animals just for sport. And I never will.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As I say below, it’s better to think of this as a corporate thing than an aristo thing. Yes, aristos do it and we see it because the royals do it. But the vast majority of these shoots are corporate jollies. This is where businessmen schmooze each other much more than it is an aristo thing. It’s not Downton Abbey any more.
There are hundreds of these shoots involving millions of birds. And it’s not just done for a holiday weekend. It’s much more than a few royals behaving like they did last century.
Thanks Sixter, I asked on another thread what they do with the birds. How awful, I can’t stand shooting animals for sport. Why hasn’t this been outlawed? It’s cruel and so disgusting
People should follow him sround dressed as pheasants. This is a horrid hobby!! As bad as those a$$hole Trump sons shooting lions. .
I know the royals sell them. People eat them, they are a very gamey birds. I assume this estate does as well. You raise them to be hunted. Business wise it makes sense it would be like charging thousands of dollars for the privilege of killing chicken and turkeys here.
You can buy braces of pheasant (and rabbits) at any butcher’s near to me. All shot by farmers. But this is a slightly different thing to the factory conditions commercial shoots keep birds in before being released to be shot. They like to give the impression it’s all about seasonal land management (including the royals) but it really isn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So similar to commercially farmed chicken and turkeys here in the States? Bred to be killed and live a terrible life. However, there they have made a profitable industry for killing them instead of the last stop in the factory?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Grouse shooting in the UK is generally of native birds. Some may have lived wild, some been caged. Pheasant and partridge shooting is almost all of imported birds, almost all having been battery reared.
Similar hunts exist in the US. Remember when Dick Cheney shot his pal in the face?
A mass slaughter of birds doesn’t sound like a good time to me. But I’m just a peasant so what do I know?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t believe you would get to shoot, at least traditionally. Your job would be fetching your husband’s dead birds. So fun!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I genuinely CANNOT understand what goes through these dickheads’ brains as they blast poor stupid pheasants & partridges out of the sky. Just don’t get what possible pleasure they derive from it. Does it make them feel manly? Virile? Powerful?
When I was very young I briefly went out with the son of a Tory Lord & whilst we were staying with his parents one weekend, they held a shoot & returned proudly declaring that they’d shot 800 brace. Most of which would be buried or burned. As a lifelong left-wing veggie, that relationship was doomed from day one.
One good thing: apparently pheasants are getting cleverer as the bright ones learn to avoid the guns & thus they’re breeding smarter. I’ve noticed that they seem to have learned to run towards the hedge rather than into the road so that’s progress. So one day they’ll take over the world.
Since women partake as well, does that mean they also feel manly?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, it means that they feel like the “little woman” sharing his interests and always supporting her manly man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The vast majority of participants in this type of shoot are male. They’re everywhere you go at this time of year & I genuinely can’t remember the last time I saw a woman actually involved in the shooting.
It always cheers me up a bit to make the wanker sign at them as I drive/walk/ride past.
I know a couple of women (in the City) who are very into shooting. They have all-female “empowerment” shoots which are supposedly about networking. Personally I’d rather do anything else (including going to Stringfellows) for networking.
Carole Middleton likes to get her shoot on. Has to get those aristocrat bona fides. http://3.bp.blogspot.com/_dHMUkWjxiWM/TNAwGNydR3I/AAAAAAAAHU8/Kz8rnW__n1s/s640/article-1325740-0BDE1EA7000005DC-624_634x382.jpg
Exactly, Tina. I’ve said it a couple of times already but the majority of shoots cater to business people networking.
It’s sport, plain and simple. It’s a failed way to recreate a sport from a time when conditions around wildlife were vastly different. And even then, it’s arguable that a lot of the people who belonged to royal and aristocratic circles, who hunted, did so in an overwhelmingly wasteful way in comparison to people who hunted as a means of sustenance. Hunting, especially for royalty, has a long history that boils down simply to entitlement. They used to feel entitled over the lands and dominions over which they ruled, and the lives that lived within them, including the ones of the animals. This is why you get stories like the one where the King and his ilk have banned farmers and peasants from hunting for food in the woods, while the rulers can still do so for sport. And what’s most telling about this is that this sort of wasteful hunting has made a transition from royalty to oligarchs. Not surprising at all in my opinion.
I’m from hunting country originally, but there are not animals raised to shoot. It’s stomping around in ranch pastures in the cold. I hunted with my dad until he decided that he disliked it about 25′years ago. Never been since. We still fly fish though. Isn’t that a Charles thing?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, we ate everything that we shot. Cold and miserable activity. Fly fishing is much more fun. We throw back small trout but do clean and cook proper sized trout.
I assume you are from the US?? If so, that’s how it was growing up in VA. There are statewide laws about everything, and an explicit time frame for hunting season. Anyone with a license can go out in the woods and shoot deer and other wild game and all of it either gets processed/consumed, goes to the taxidermist, gets donated to the local food bank, the rest is rendered or donated to animal shelters/petting zoos…anywhere there is a creature that can use the meat as sustenance. MANY people eat venison and wild game, rich and poor. My parents had an offer of venison, just back from the butcher a few years ago and though they aren’t fond of it, accepted gratefully. It’s just kind of how things are done in places where people, good ole boys and yuppie bureaucrats alike, have something called,,,,,oh what’s it called again,,,,that’s right—a soul!!
Oh and I believe that the Health Dept. has to inspect the donated meat before it is consumed.
@kaiko — That sort of community spirit regarding hunting animals for sustenance is comparable to how the Native Americans, First Nations and other indigenous populations in North & South America deal with having to hunt animals for food as well. There is nothing that gets wasted, and everything that’s done, whether it’s consuming the meat as food, or using the skin and bones for something else, is done with the acceptance and respect for the life that was given to sustain another. Something died to keep you going, to keep you walking, and talking, and living, and that deserves acknowledgement and respect.
Compare that to this, and the difference is so stark.
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA! *catches breath* HA HA HA HA!!!! William, you are an insanely wealthy person. Stop trying to act like your “one of the peasents” Your dad and your granny don’t do it
How can William defend endangered animals during his “charity works” and shoot birds for fun during Christimas, a.k.a. the day Jesus was born and that we were supposed to take with reflection and love?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well saving animals isn’t strictly a Christian pursuit, not that I think he is religious. There is a difference in killing birds that were raised expressly to be hunted and killing an endangered animals legally and ecologically speaking. This often delves into the question of morality and if morally it is any better. I have read on this site good points for both sides. It is just one of a running tally of William’s hypocritical behavior. It has been pointed out numerous times but it doesn’t seem to bother him. He just works to hide it better if it is close to a preservation event.
Can we really call it hunting when said birds’ ability to fly away ( no escape attempts here!) has been bred out of them? Like shooting fish in a barrell and calling it hunting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*sigh* its just too easy with these 2, they set themselves up every time.
Yes something is up and this is most def a tantrum from him – Kate has seemed a lot chipper these last 2 events so she’s happy about something at least. As i said in yesterdays thread, I don’t think she likes being around his family – its obvs she’s not that comfortable with them and considering her rumoured bad behaviour to them I don’t blame them for keeping their distance from her. Kate strikes me as being the kind of woman who pouts and has tantrums to get what she wants and she didn’t want to spend ANY time with the RF this year.
I can guarantee that there will be paps camped in Buckeberry (invited by Carole) to photograph the boxing day church visit and shoot. She is recreating the RF xmas traditions on the cheap – so instead of fresh food from the estate, it’ll be food from Waitrose or M&S.
If the Christmas news bulletin has not one, but two, pointless parades of royals walking into a church, my head will explode.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m calling this!!
The fall out from Chuck will be epic – i hope he sic’s the press on the whole lot of them.
It is going to happen. Gah.
Even I am on Chuck’s side in this one!
Totally agreed. I can live with them spending Christmas with Kate’s family, most people alternate, but to skip Phil’s shoot in favour of Carole’s bourgeois, wasteful, and completely unnecessary parade on Boxing Day is just beyond words.
It was just reported that the Queen is transferring 25 patronages and Kate gets Wimbledon so she is happy. Will is probably mad he has to work more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This could explain why they are NOT going near the RF at Xmas – they are pissed that they are being made to work more.
Expect to see the Middleton clan en masse in the Wimbledon royal box EVERY YEAR!!!
If someone offered me lifelong free tickets to Wimbledon I’d be happy, too.
@Tina, the SNUB!!!!!! They only thank Harry and The Queen but no one else? HAHAHA
That’s probably why she is so happy. Aren’t the Middletons not supposed to cash in on royal connections?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitty, to be fair, the Wimbledon tweet linked to a longer story where they said they were looking forward to having Kate as patron, but it was nowhere near as effusive as English Rugby’s praise for Harry. But that’s understandable, as Harry has been a very active and successful vice patron for English Rugby and they know he’ll do a great job as patron.
@Tina then where is William’s praise?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope. This is down to the extra patronages being dumped on them and something else, something bigger to do with her family. My personal theory is that they demanded approval for an official role for Carole and/or a title for the family. When both were refused, this is the response. There has been far too many pro Carole stories of late.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Betti, my bet is HM put her foot down about the Middletons taking over Anmer (and Sandringham) and pretending they were all members of the royal family. W&K would be welcome at the Sandringham shoot, not all of the Middletons, so William went into a snit. Plus more work. And maybe the BRF see Meghan as a potential future asset, unlike their attitude towards KM.
My theory is that the Xmas change is about Will, not Kate. I think he doesn’t want to be in sustained close quarters with a bunch of people that are going to tell him he’s doing a terrible job – pretty much the ONLY people that can and will tell him. He is doing so badly and so stubbornly not improving, there has to be some pressure behind the scenes. And I think it seems like classic William to just throw a tantrum and go to the Middleton’s instead.
What rumoured bad behaviour? Please tell!
”If you don’t have anything good to say about anyone ….. come sit next to me” – Alice Roosevelt Longworth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cussing out Princess Beatrice at that charity roller disco in front of the paps. Blaming the Queen on the fact that she couldn’t get a job saying the palace was stopping her.
These r a few that springs to mind. Am sure other ladies on the board have more.
The bullying of the York sisters that continues to this day. Blaming Charles for the ’07 break-up. She and her family are relentless. And stupid Whiny just love to stick it to his family too. Him not going to Sandringham is a total snub. Everybody knows it. Pretty sure the Queen doesn’t lose sleep over it though.
Look at that whiney light bread. He’s not king material.
So much dysfunction. And Carole has a hand at all of this. Little does she know that if and when her golden goose and puppet daughter are kicked off the golden meal meal ticket (AKA TRF) she can thank herself because she had a hand at it as well.
Wills needs to wake up, I don’t think the Brits will cater to him like Mama Middleton, and being Diana’s boy makes it worse because his mother gave her all to charity. Tsk tsk Wills.
It will blow up in their faces. Carole’s influence is found in most of the decisions these 2 make as a couple and as individuals.
Given the pro MIddleton stories over the past few months something big has been going on behind the scenes with them, the Cambridges and the RF. I wouldn’t be surprised he asked (or demanded in his case) titles for them and was refused, the stories about how they can’t live without Carole certainly point to her at least wanting some sort of official public role within the family.
There’s pretty clearly some royal jockeying for position now that the Queen is in her Twilight years. I wouldn’t be surprised if it was indeed that Will was pushing for a title (just as allegedly Andrew is pushing to have his girls set up as well).
@Bridget, William seems to forget once The Queen passes, the public and media will pay attention to him and his family twice as much. I think Charles will turn to Harry in the future. I think my prediction will come true it will be Harry who will be King in the future.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought the same thing, and isn’t he into protecting the environment? Those birds are a part of it.
What a waste. Kick them out of the welfare system called The Royal Family!!!!
I’m scared that George will be like his father…
Sounds like he’s on his way if he’s already opening Christmas presents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, I know he’s just a kid, but with parents like that he doesn’t stand much of a chance, does he.
ITAWY.
Ehhh, let’s leave the kids out of this for now. As a rule, I really don’t think it’s fair to extend the sins of the parents to the children. We saw how it worked out with the York girls in the media. There’s no coming back from that sort of thing, and they carry it with them for their life. Let’s not set people up for failure before they even start. We have everything to gain and nothing to lose if George and Charlotte are good, upstanding royals in the vein of their grandma. We should hope for that.
Only 60-something more years of this and then the UK gets to see if George is any better.
Wills doesn’t want to be king, it’s quite obvious when you listen to his interviews etc.
He will be a horrible king.
He doesn’t want to be *anything,* which is bizarre. He seems to exist to be entertainingly distracted by others, whether it’s the Middletons or his friends.
There have been plenty of princes and kings like that in history. He’s going down a very traditional path. Whether that type of behavior will continue to play today, when it’s what made Prince George so unpopular a couple hundred years ago — well, I don’t have faith in anything getting better any longer, so probably. Parasitic aristocrats will keep flourishing, poor children will continue to have food snatched from their mouths and disabled people will be allowed to die so Buckingham Palace can get another facelift that costs millions of dollars.
“George is already ripping open his presents” – George will be just as bratty and arrogant as William. Just wait and see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He always criticizes George in public, it’s kinda strange.
I wonder how that works royally, though, in regards to the number of gifts.
But I suppose at George’s young age, just write the official thank you, donate what isn’t personalized and he’d be none the wiser (or spoiled).
Is it me or does William seem to be struggling as a father? Didn’t he say that once as well?
William struggles with A LOT of things.
I agree with you Kaiser. I think something is up. Don’t know what, but William missing the traditional Sandringham hunt for a hunt for hire?
It’s flat out weird.
The whole narrative was that William found refuge within the warm bosom of the Middleton family because they were normal and had decent middle class values.
There is nothing middle class or normal about a rented shoot. And it appears that the interpersonal relationships in the Midd clan are as dysfunctional as the royals.
Agreed, Bluhare and Suze. It’s also weird because Prince Philip is super old (95), so how many Christmases does he realistically have left? It feels … targeted.
Because the Middletons en masse are not welcome at Sandringham anymore?
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry does plenty of the gross shooting and hunting, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand why they can’t spend Christmas day with the Middletons and then go back and spend the 26th at Sandringham. They go to their obligations and back in the same day, they could make it to Boxing Day as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does Phillip actually participate in the shoot as in, does he literally ride and shoot? If so, that is frickin amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hardly a comparison.
Trump and Farage
I know. They compare only from the standpoint that they are disgusting.
Except in theory Trump will only be in office four years, maybe eight at most. (I think he is forced out earlier). These two are in it for life unles the UK drops the monarchy.
I have a feeling that Trump might not even last 4 years.
I hope he’s jailed before he can even take the oath of office! Of course then we’d be stuck with Pence, and that could be even worse…at least Trump is outright blatant with his awfulness, whereas Pence is more like a snake that you don’t even know is there until it has bitten you.
These two disgust me. They can’t spend one day with the Queen, who is 90 and loves having her traditional family Christmas? Carol is practically living with them but they still have to spend Christmas with the Mids. Then social climber Mom sets up a shoot for William on Boxing Day? Will and Kate live a life of privilege because he is the heir so both of them need to suck it up, quit whining, step into their roles with enthusiasm, and show some work ethic. I like to think things would be a lot different had Princess Diana lived. For one thing the Middletons would not have gotten within 10 miles of William.
My idea is that the Queen didn’t want the Middletons around (and their extended family) for Christmas so she could have a peaceful day and send Willy boy to have fun with the other side of the family.
And at 90 she probably had enough Christmases with her family.
I think she must know William is not up for the job to be King.
Do people here remember Diana complaining that even she was having trouble at times with a very young William “Not wanting to be King”? How she was firmly telling him that he WOULD be?
I grew up and live in an area with strong hunting and fishing traditions, the typical country pursuits. In and of themselves, I do not find them intrinsically bad. The hunter who goes out and spends the day in the dreary cold, stalking and killing animals , dressing them in the field, and then feeding family and friends, raises no ire from me
But these rented shoots set up for the amusement of the rich make my eyebrows raise to the middle of the back of my head. Vulgar and cruel to the extreme.
Willy definitely thew a fit this year. Who is he mad at? Dad? Grandpa? Gran? The extended clan who are on to his work shy ways??
This is a tiny, crowded country with few large wild animals and hence little genuine wilderness hunting goes on. But I feel the same as you. Hereabouts, there is a need to keep the rabbit population down and farmers shoot them. I’m happy to buy and eat so they don’t go to waste. And a prey animal has lived a normal, wild, free life until the moment it was predated by the farmer. I’m good with that.
All this talk of the royals makes it sound as though the majority of this stuff is done by our remaining anachronistic rump of aristos for traditional reasons. But it isn’t. Bird shoots are big business, mostly patronised by corporate types having their jollies. I wish they’d just get a box at a football or rugby match instead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s how it is in MD/VA too, SIxer. Only here it’s mainly the deer herds that need thinning and the meat is always appreciated and usually donated to churches, food banks. In late August into Sept, right before hunting season, you see so many dead animals along highways that have been hit whilst trying to cross in front of cars (something they naturally avoid) in search of food. Fawns end up grazing along the road, usually skin and bones. They are most certainly starving by the time hunting season begins. I really hate seeing those beautiful animals like that and feel relief once the guys go out to hunt. Pretty sure there are certain laws about the age of the animal that can be killed also. A large buck that can feed a few families, that has lived a certain # of years, etc. will get taken first, whereas a doe can come second if they don’t have young, and fawns are always left to grow larger. I think that’s how most places do it.
Slaughtering hundreds of birds………..yeah that is much different than the sportsman going out and shooting a few ducks or whatever, and bringing them home for food. This aristo thing is really repulsive. It would be better to go skeet shooting.
I hope someone will leak to the press about what is going on with Willie Boy. Something has happened! My guess is a break with his father…..
Agreed.
Public hatred of these people is brewing all over the place due to thoughtless comments like Wlliam’s… they need to buck up their ideas or else step aside into obscure middle class life.
You know – i think they are baiting the public and press, he is looking for a way out and someone to blame for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even if William abdicates, he will still be supported by the taxpayers, right?
Will has to, on some level, know how silly he is making himself sound (even if he really believes he has worked hard and deserves a “chill”, he has to be aware of how it might come off). His father and grandmother are solidly elderly, and you don’t read about them making comments about how they can’t wait to get home and put their feet up. And does Will imagine that it’s going to get better/easier than it is now? I just don’t understand where he thinks this is going. Especially when you read the comments here from some people in the UK – if they exist to do charity work and the eventual king and queen aren’t prepared to do a full week of even that, what is the point?
If Will and Kate think it’s hard now, they better get a grip. This is the easy part.
What baffles me is how they can be so lighthearted making these kind of statements with an excellent, living example like Queen Elizabeth. I mean.. she is a hard worker royal, always have been, famous for never making stupid statements, taking sides, showing emotions and for her rigor (sometimes too much maybe), loyal to her country and her oath since day 1 of her coronation.
I have no idea how these mouth breathing idiots don’t feel ashamed when crap like that comes out of their mouths.
Disrespectful to say the least.
I doubt he knows. He expects the world to revolve around him, for everything to exist for his convenience. He thinks this is a deep truth of existence. When anyone even hints to him that that’s not the way it is, it’s like someone claiming gravity doesn’t exist.
I think that the Cambridges are getting ready to abdicate. The BBC just did a long, glowing essay on Prince Harry and how much he enjoys public service, why he has come to appreciate a position that he once distained….that combined with the F U attitude of the Cambridges makes me think that they are grooming Harry to take a much larger (official?) role in the family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No way would Carole ever allow that to happen.
@bess well she has no control over that does she? I wouldn’t be shocked if The Queen and Charles are grooming Harry to take a much larger offical role than William and Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG I cannot imagine saying that at a professional function where everyone is literally there just to see you. How tone deaf!
“Your royal highness, its such a pleasure to have you here, we are so honored! are you looking forward to the holiday?”
william: “why yes, I am very keen to not be doing this again for quite some time.”
Idiot.
That is an excellent point.
That’s exactly true. Since this is his “work” it is totally insulting.
Word. Could it BE any more obvious that William hates every minute of his royal duties and feels like the masses should be fortunate just to gaze upon him?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There always seems to be a lot of talk about how the royals earn the U.K. money, but isn’t there a real lack of transparency? The French make a substantial amount of money off Versailles and I’ve read that the money from Versailles is far more than the tourists who go to Buckingham, etc. Also, I’ve read that the top tourist sites in England are not related to the monarchy at all…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Genuine question.. what do you mean with ‘be fairly uneducated compared to other royal families’?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because they are fairly uneducated compared to other royal families. Charles and Edward have undergrads, Anne and Andrew do not. HM never went to university vs. former Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands who has a law degree.
Royals around W&K’s age, 35-50? Let’s see.
W has an undergrad in geography, KM has an undergrad in Art History.
In Sweden, Victoria has a generic Bachelor of Arts and year-long diplomat training course. Daniel didn’t attend university.
Haakon of Norway has an undergrad in Political Science from Berkeley, Masters in Development from London School of Economics. Mette-Marit didn’t attend university, but earned a Executive Master of Management from a business school in Norway (which is either admired or mocked depending upon the writer).
Frederik of Denmark has an undergrad in political science which included a year abroad at Harvard, Masters in Political Science. Mary has an undergrad in Business and Law.
Felipe of Spain has an undergrad in Law, a Masters in Foreign Service from Georgetown. Letizia of Spain has undergrad in Journalism, Masters in audiovisual journalism.
W-A of the Netherlands has undergrad and Masters in History. Maxima has undergrad in economics.
Philippe of Belgium has an undergrad from Oxford and a Masters in Political Science from Stanford. Mathilde has an undergrad and Masters in Psychology.
Most of those other royals speak 3-5 languages.
Preach @Nota, and Haakon can play the guitar I don’t think people understand how truly unremarkable the BRF is. And yes, education is just one of the areas they are lacking in. It’s a sticking point for QEII and it kind of makes sense for Camilla. But you really don’t see an increasing emphasis on education or much improvement in that area through the generations. You have Prince Edward getting into Cambridge even though his A-level grades were far from what was required of others. But still, he did end up with a Masters making him the fourth of five Windsors with a uni degree. Several of the young royals struggled (like Harry) or were absolutely mediocre (like William) students. And just to be clear, degrees aren’t everything. Daniel shows you don’t need a degree to succeed in life. I’m not judging Harry and the like. Just as I wouldn’t judge C.P. Victoria, who has struggled with dyslexia among many other things. (But you do see a similar pattern with the Swedes as you do in the BRF, I think.) It’s just… When Kate was being touted as the best educated married-in and will be the first Queen with a degree… you know you got a problem. When you hear William and Kate speak, you know you got a problem. Will Kate also be the only Queen Consort in Europe with a degree who never did anything with that degree?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@nota — Compare this to the Thai royals though. King Bhumibol Adulyadej was on track with a Bachelor of Science before he had to make the switch to history and political science when he became king. His father was, I think, a doctor. His mother was a nurse, and the story of that is even more remarkable when you read it. His daughter is also fairly well-educated, and his granddaughter from his older son’s first wife studied in either Stanford or MIT, I can’t remember which.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’d make tons more money from Buckhingham Palace if they could open the whole place up for tourists. You don’t even have to look to France — historical tourism is a huge deal in the U.S. too. People do not go to that kind of site to see royalty.
We don’t prop Jefferson’s descendants up at Monticello. It’s the buildings and artifacts that draw in tourists.
notasugar, and none of all the European royals can hold an candle to the Japanese royals, it’s almost surreal all their education !!!!
I’d really like to know what happened between the RF and the Middletons.
I’m guessing that William wanted the entire Middleton clan to attend the RF`s Christmas at Sandringham, somebody (the Queen? Prince Charles?) said no, and William decided to boycott the entire event in retaliation, spending Christmas with the Middletons instead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t believe Billy cares for the members in BRF.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read elsewhere that it’s maybe not got much to do with the royals and middletons. It’s William boycotting his family because of last year. Last year, he and Kate supposedly got lectures and ribbing from the rest of the royal family for their workshy ways and were basically told by Granny and Grandpa to shape up. Not sure how true that is but I can see him refusing to go again unless he has guarantees only fawning is allowed and no one will ever question him about his work ethic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@pleaseicu, haha that is so funny!!!
I got that sense as well. The Middletons seem like they would do anything for the royal family to like them. However, they seem like they feel that they have to appease William, who, given his comments, genuinely thinks that he works *so* hard and doesn’t want to do more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if Normal Bill has some type of substance issue that is affecting his public utterances? He used to be able to spit out a decent speech. Nothing exciting but definitely competent, certainly more professional than his wife.
Lately he has been confused at best and completely incoherent and stupid at worst. Coupled with all the hints about Harrys out of control drinking, I wonder if there wasn’t a come to J*sus intra family meeting with the Windsor lads that sent Wills off pouting to Carole and Harry to Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
@suze where did you hear Harry’s out of control drinking?
I wonder if Normal Bill has some type of substance issue that is affecting his public utterances? He used to be able to spit out a decent speech. Nothing exciting but definitely competent, certainly more professiona than his wife.
Lately he has been confused at best and completely incoherent and stupid at worst. Coupled with all the hints about Harrys out of control drinking, I wonder if there wasn’t a come to J*sus intra family meeting with the Windsor lads that sent Wills off pouting to Carole and Harry to Meghan.
I used to think William was the more intelligent of the two – he did graduate from university – but Harry now comes across as smarter. He wouldn’t make such a stupid statement. Does Will think we are total idiots? As for Carole controlling everything, William could just say no. He is paying the bills after all. I know, Charles is. As for Charles, give Kate a clothing budget for the year, don’t tell her she can spend what she wants.
University education is no substitute for emotional intelligence. If it were, we’d have a much different world.
Some people say men marry women who remind them in some way of their mother. William on the other hand has picked someone who seems the complete opposite. Diana was very much her own woman, alone in the world – no running home to mummy and daddy, even though she felt so lonely among the royals. Rather she threw herself into work. And she loathed that country-life shooting and hunting stuff. I wonder how much of it was just from growing up in the 1970s during the height of feminism. After all she refused to use “obey” in her vows.
I wonder what Diana would have thought of all of this if she was still with us.
Good point. Diana was a much more independent person than Kate. Even as a teenaged Earl’s daughter in late 1970s London she was running around earning her own money cleaning flats, nannying, working at a preschool. Contrast with Kate who ensconced herself in the posh Chelsea flat that mummy and daddy bought for her for six years after college, emerging only to shop, go clubbing, shag William at St James Palace, go home to Bucklebury, and vacation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Diana had many fine qualities and was excellent at her public role, but there has been a lot of revisionist history as to her personal likes and dislikes. Although she preferred city life and didn’t hunt or shoot as much as her fellow aristocrats, she didn’t loathe hunting. She considered it part of the aristocratic country heritage.
Where she was smarter than either her ex husband or son was that she kept that view in the background. She was also careful to never be photographed with a gun in her hand.
That fact is mentioned in several biographies, Tina Browns “Diana Chronicles” probably being the best known.
He chose someone with a warm, tight knit family. Whatever you may say about the Middletons, it’s clear that they’re a close family unit. Making that comparison to Diana isn’t particularly fair – Diana’s parents weren’t exactly the people that she could run home to, had she wanted.
I am not so sure about the warm, tight knit bit. Maybe they were years ago but there seems to be plenty of dysfunction in MIddleton land these days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve heard many a remark that Kate would have no way landed Bill if Diana hadn’t died when she did. He did lose his mom at probably one of the worst times, you can lose a parent. And unlike Harry, I think Will’s growth was severely stunted/frozen at that moment.
Queen Meghan anyone?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And The Queen approves.
http://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/queen-elizabeth-ii-supports-prince-harry-meghan-markle-w456687
Dear Lord, it says jason’s helping advise her? Please, no!!!
Meghan has already proven that she has at least three qualities which Kate doesn’t have (and never did): 1. she’s hardworking, 2. she’s articulate and 3. she’s passionate about charitable causes. She would make a much better queen than Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a petulant, spoiled, entitled turd William is. Can’t be bothered to attend his 95 year old grandfather’s annual shoot. Instead, he just steals the entire schedule to set up his own special snowflake shoot away from his family, likely paid for by his mother-in-law.
The Fail has pics of the Trio going to the Queen’s Luncheon. Is it my imagination or does Harry seem irritated with or tense around these two? Yes he is missing his bae (as the kids say ) but something is off in his demeanor.
Yeah he looks tense or something with his arm resting up on the side of the door like that with.
Whenever I hear people complain about wealthy people complaining I cant help but notice that we’re all insanely rich compared to probably about 75% of the world population. Insanely rich. I so wish that someone from Haiti or Malawi would read this comment thread and leave a real comment.
There’s comfortable, such as much of the world’s population doesn’t know, and then there’s obscene wealth such as the Royals, businesspeople and oligarchs know. They possess most of the world’s wealth. Just because we have a decent standard of living does not mean we all possess bat crap crazy wealth, and these two are miles apart.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps the royals should spend less on themselves and more on the poor. That would help, wouldn’t it?
Such an interesting comment Danish, thank you for this perspective
There’s nothing wrong with having a decent standard of living and a few luxuries. That’s what /everyone/ should have. A lot of us try to make it so. And btw, there are millions of poor people in the U.S. and Britain who are being made poorer all the time by the rich — it’s not like we all live in a nice 4-bedroom home in suburbia, not by a long shot.
There is something wrong with being born to obscene wealth and then not using it to help others.
@Emily C. – I’m not defending these leeches, but this argument doesn’t stand: as someone has mentioned above, we are richer than most people on Earth and insanely by some standards but do we ever feel quilty? Do you try to share your wealth? On the appropriate scale, like donate $20 to Wikipedia or something? And $20 is a lot of money in some countries! Most people don’t. And they don’t feel bad about it.
So, of course these two don’t feel bad. They definitely do not feel like they should share and help others more than they already do. It’s just a reality of how people are in general.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read an article a couple of decades ago that said if you have a couple of dollars in your pocket, some change on the fridge or dresser, and a few bucks in the bank, you are among the top 5% of the world’s richest. This same article also said that of the 6 billion people on the planet, 5 billion have never heard a phone ring or a toilet flush.
Well I read one that said most Americans are one pay check away from being on the street and that most do not have any savings as they cant afford to save.
What a disgusting wasteful tradition. The shooting and the monarchy.
Free the peasants and pheasants of these people.
I actually do like Kate’s dress, if not how it’s styled.
And I too would like to know the real story behind Willy’s atrocious disregard for his elderly grandparents.
Off topic, but how rich are the Middletons? I read their company is worth 30M pounds, but they borrowed from Gary all the time. William paid for the Middleton Manor?
Around 50M I think.
I really doubt that they’re that wealthy. If so, then why did Willnot lend them money for their “manor” upgrade? I think Carole would like us all to think the Midds are that wealthy as she wants nothing more than to impress aristocrats. She would kill to be accepted into that set but it all seems to be smoke and mirrors IMO.
@Chrissy why would she want to impress the aristocrats? I would think being a grandmother to a future King is bigger than that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually, their success has more to do with selling the mailing lists and, more probably, money laundering the profits of Uncle Gary’s questionable activities. Why would an enterprise like Party Pieces, need to be linked to not one, but two shell companies, as reported in 2010 by the Telegraph?
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/royal-wedding/8147929/Royal-Wedding-Middletons-money-how-was-it-made.html
Theory: they’re laundering Uncle Gary’s child-prostitution $$, and were paid off handsomely to keep quiet about it.
Fair question: Why does the British people (or the UK) still put up with the Royals? Monarchy seems such an old and useless institution. Look at these people! Lazy and spoilt!
The comments on British websites about the RF are getting worse every year. So who knows? Maybe there will be a Rexit one day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not like anyone has ever asked us.
You should ask for a referendum or something like that. I know that the Queen is pretty much powerless but you’re handing these people money to live a spoilt life while I guess many of you don’t.
He really comes across as a pompous, self-indulgent twit. Even when he was a little boy there was something unlikeable about him. He has definitely not improved with age and I can’t see him ever changing.
Speculations:
Whiney Willy had a fallout with his family and therefore tries to punish them by being absent. The only thing he manages though is to weaken his father’s position. Poor Charles will face his brother Andy who brings his daughters and who no doubt will tease Charles about the whereabouts of the all-important heir.
W and K are trying to build their own important branch of the Royal Family. That is why they have the separate celebrations and don’t even join in for a day / an evening. Their absence from the Royal Family christmas is supposed to take away importance from the Royal Family because “the heir” and “the babies” won’t be there.
I already asked this on the other thread. What do you guys really think is going on? She doesn’t look well. Do you think he is cheating or a divorce is imminent? I have read reports of a divorce. Spending time away from TQ will allow Willy the leeway to go off and do what he pleases. Or do you think they want to hand over the throne to Harry?
He’s cheating but I’m not sure if divorce is an option unless he gives up the throne. Unfortunately when it clicked that my oldest brother was cheating was when he ditched his immediate family and our parents over Christmas last year. His wife and kids went to TX to visit her family and he went to Canada (I still heart you guys) to “visit” random extended family. He couldn’t even keep up appearances for Christmas so that is what convinced me he was cheating; and the more I read about Will I’m like this pattern looks familiar. So maybe that’s his problem too. He doesn’t want to spend Christmas with his family because he can’t dip out because my family would have surely asked my SIL where my brother was, in addition to my parents calling him to rip him a new one about the importance of family. Who wants to bother with that when you can do what you want. :: shrugs::
And instead of dealing with his tantrums and t*tty fits they are going to force him out and give it to Harry. Don’t underestimate the Firm and Charles. The more Will (and Carole and Kate) looks like an *ss publicly the easier to force him out. It’s the setup before the fall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with all of this..I do feel bad for Kate because her mother wanted the throne for her. Kate never could form her own identity. It’s sad. This weight loss and horrid appearance tips me off to an affair. I guess she thought it would stop when married, but a leopard doesn’t change his spots.
I wish she would leave him. You can see it’s literally killing her. And it’s a shame that William didn’t try to be different than his father with his own mother; that part I don’t understand. He should have waited to marry the one that he really loved, not Kate. Oh well..But then again, cheating is a common thing in aristocratic circles.
I think he cared more about his position prior to the marriage. The marriage sucked the joy out of both of them. Depression doesn’t make people want to do anything. Interesting that they are doing mental health because they both have issues with it from what I can see.
Divorce wouldn’t disqualify him from the throne. It didn’t for Charles.
Didn’t he also say how we was not ready to be a father or get married. Also, he is a struggling parent?
@ TC a divorce won’t disqualify him but a scandal will not help the BRF especially in this political and economic environment. I like to think of it as forcing him to resign.
I’m conflicted about Kate. I want to feel sorry for her but then she has no ambition to do anything. But then she is literally wasting away. Ugh.
@TheOtherOne, Kate wanted this life, but even we all think she probably regrets this. Look how much she aged since her wedding! I feel as if this was not the life she is meant to have. I mean after 5 years and still does not get IT!
Nothing says “love of the countryside” than murdering wildlife for fun.
But seriously, the BIG question is WHY arent Kate and Bill spending Christmas at Sandringham? Inthink it’s really odd.
I think Willie has had a falling out with Charles.
I’m not completely convinced that he is cheating on Kate. I think he’s being petulant.
Charles needs to cut these two off financially.
vava, “He’s Cheating “!!!!
He would never do that. William is a complainer and petulant.
He cheated throughout their entire courtship. Why would he change now?
@Too Curious. wait he did? He cheated on Kate while they were dating? Why did he marry her?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh yes, he cheated during their entire time together. All Willy’s girlfriends couldn’t stand his wandering eye. He did so many awful things to her. He was dating her and at his 21st party he made Jecca the guest of honor and left Kate in a huff. There are so many incidents of bad behavior and cheating on his end, but Carole would try to patch them up. I think once Kate really wanted to kick him to the curb, but mommy dearest made them make up. That’s why I feel sorry for her. LAK, Bluehare and Notasugar especially have more details. The more recent ones were his leaving Kate with George on her own to go shooting with Jecca and his guy friends in 2014, him abandoning her and his cousin and going to Jecca’s brother’s wedding rather than his own cousin Peter’s wedding( he sent Kate instead), and of course, this year he went to her “wedding” ( though some said it was a reception and that they got married earlier leaked by Tanna-Midd’s pap) instead of spending Easter with his wife and seeing his daughter have her first Easter. It has been said that Tanna was the source for the article calling Jecca William’s Camilla because the Middleton’s propagated that info. That’s the recent stuff. There were so many incidents of them while dating. No one wanted him in the end, and so he thought he had to marry Kate. She was the last woman standing. All the aristocratic ladies didn’t want that life and they didn’t have too. They could live leisurely outside of the spotlight..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my god, up to five hundred birds?? I’ve always despised shooting as recreation, but I’ve never heard of a small party of people being allowed to kill literally hundreds of birds in one day of shooting. Unless you’re performing a necessary cull I don’t see any scenario where killing hundreds of birds in a few hours for sport is acceptable.
The Windsors are huge assholes for “championing’ conservation and then enthusiastically participating in the slaughter of hundreds of animals who had no chance of survival for ‘fun’. So completely tone deaf.
I can’t believe I wanted to marry this Dud when I was 14. Lol
Oh wow, wow, wow, wow.
The news just reported that HM and Prince Philip have cancelled their stay at Sandringham for Christmas because they both have heavy colds. As if anything was needed to emphasize how fragile life is and what an idiot William is not to spend every possible moment he can with his grandparents.
Not to mention, just when I thought Carole Middleton couldn’t come off as more gauche, how tasteless will it be when she throws her rented hunting party while HM and Queen Phillip are BOTH feeling too unwell to be at Sandringham on Christmas.
Oh that is sad. So no Christmas walk?
Sorry, I heard the report incorrectly. Apparently at the moment the trip to Sandringham has been postponed, not cancelled entirely. I guess they will report developments. CNN just had a piece about it now.
I hope they will both be feeling better soon. A heavy cold is no fun for anyone but it can be quite serious for older people.
