Prince William happy that this is his ‘last week of work’ & he can finally ‘chill’

Here are some additional photos from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s outing on Monday in London, with Prince Harry. They attended a Christmas party for a youth-support charity and Kate wore a terrible (and terribly expensive) dress. This outing was one of the events Kate has done in the past few months, which is weird. Usually, William and Kate back-load their events in November and December to get their year-end numbers up, so they won’t look so work-shy. Of course, it never works and they’re always the least-working royals every year. Which is perhaps why Kate hasn’t even bothered this year. But thankfully, William managed to toss off a typically clueless admission while at this event:

Meanwhile, William told a deejay at the party that 3-year-old Prince George and 19-month-old Princess Charlotte are a little excited for the holidays. “He said the kids are really looking forward to Christmas and George is already ripping open his presents,” London radio host A. J. King, an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, tells PEOPLE. William happily said this was the last week of work for the royals. “They’re looking forward to downtime and a chill with the family.”

[From People]

Their whole lives are “downtime and a chill with the family”!!! Poor William, so normal and downtrodden, just so middle-class and bloke-ish. He too knows what it’s like to work his fingers to the bone at a 20-hours a month job as a pilot, not to mention doing a handful of events every month with only one taxpayer-funded helicopter at his disposal. Poor sausage needs some downtime. Speaking of the downtime, as I mentioned in a post yesterday, William and Kate are not only skipping Christmas activities with the royal family, but they will also be skipping the royal Boxing Day hunt organized by Prince Phillip. Don’t worry about William though – the Middletons are going out of their way to make sure that the Golden Goose gets to shoot a bunch of birds.

William and Kate are not only going to skip Christmas lunch with the Queen at Sandringham but will also miss Prince Philip’s traditional shoot on the 20,000 acre Norfolk estate the next day. Instead the Cambridges will join Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton and her sister Pippa and fiancé James Matthews on a shoot at the Yattendon Estate in nearby Thatcham. Kate’s brother James Middleton is also believed to be taking part in what is described as “some of Berkshire’s finest driven partridge and pheasant shooting.” A royal insider said: “William did not want to want to shoot at Sandringham so Carole has negotiated a deal to shoot at the Yattendon Estate on Boxing Day. Special concessions have been made in light of Carole’s royal connections. Pippa has also had a hand in organising it all as she will also be taking part with her husband to be.” The shoot is understood to be costing at least £9,360 – charged at £39 plus VAT per bird to shoot a minimum of 200 pheasant and partridge. The party of up to nine guns will have the option of shooting as many as 500 birds with double-barrelled shotguns if they are prepared to pay for “overages”. Starting at 9am, the group will break for sausage sandwich “elevenses” and then carry on shooting before sitting down to enjoy a fully catered lunch in the shooting lodge. Shoots usually finish at around 4pm with a drink in the nearby Royal Oak pub. A source close to the Middletons said: “While Kate’s family aren’t as into country pursuits as the Royal Family, they do shoot and Carole and Pippa were more than happy to organise it all for William. The Cambridges are a very outdoorsy couple – they love the countryside.”

[From Express]

Seriously, what is this all about? Why did William have a tantrum this year? Why didn’t he want to go shooting with his father and grandfather? Why did Carole Middleton rush to organize a special shooting party just for Will? *taps nose* Something is going on.