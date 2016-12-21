Drake, 30, and Jennifer Lopez, 47, are spending a lot of time together

A week ago, Jennifer Lopez posted this Instagram of herself and Drake. Drake came to see her Las Vegas show, apparently, then they possibly spent time together after the show? It’s a remarkable piece of timing, when you think about it. Jennifer is no longer doing that on-and-off thing with Casper Smart, nor is she looking to get back together with Marc Anthony (although I believe Marc would get back with her in a second). She’s really and truly single. And so is Drake. After his on-and-off thing with Rihanna ended a few months back, Drake has been flirting with ladies and looking for his next conquest. Would it be Taylor Swift? No. But it could be J.Lo.
Drake and Jennifer Lopez have been spending a lot of time together lately, and sources who are around both of them tell us it’s only a matter of time … Drake rented out Delilah restaurant in WeHo Monday night, and J Lo was his guest. We’re told 20 others joined the party as the restaurant was shut down to the public.
As for what’s going on … we know Drake and J Lo are working on a music project together, and he’s been to 2 of her Vegas shows recently. One source, who should know, says so far it’s not what you would assume but it’s pretty clearly going in that direction.
Sure. Do you buy that nothing has happened yet? I guess I believe that. It’s not for lack of trying on Drake’s part though – we all know he wears his heart on his sleeve and he’s probably already sending flowers, champagne and jewelry to J.Lo as we speak. And guess what? I’m all for it. Yes, he’s younger (he’s 30, she’s 47), but he’s established, he’s got his own sh-t going on, he’s not a loser or a scrub (like Casper). And Jennifer knows what’s up too. Why not have some fun with Drake? They don’t have anything to lose.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet, WENN, Instagram.
Drake really gets around. If he were a woman, would people be rooting for him to “get it” so much?
this.
I dunno, I bet Kate Hudson, for example, bangs around just as much, and I want her to get it, if that’s her thing.
I don’t personally love Drakes eager puppy seduction method, and if he uses love and romance to dupe girls then I’m definitely not for it. He seems pretty honest though? I could be reading this completely wrong though?
If both people want it, it doesn’t matter to me what his sex life is like.
THIS THIS THIS All of it, Of all the things I can’t with Kate Hudson her getting hers a LOT is not a beef I have at all
Also Drake … Drake stays ON every and all girls, to this day I DIE laughing at the stories of him romancing Strippers in Atlanta and then turning about acting butthurt in music
Has he really been with THAT many women? The only ones I’ve heard of are Serena Williams, Niki Minaj, Rihanna and….Rihanna, Rihanna, Rihanna? I know there was that Taylor Swift thing, but I refuse to believe that was real.
India love, Maliah Michel, Lira Galore, Dollicia Bryant, etc etc.
I’ve read somewhere that he is very…generous.
I don’t care how much he’s “getting” but I do find it odd that he’s portrayed as this “Aw Shucks” schoolboy sending women flowers when he is in fact a really big ho.
You dont care how much he’s getting it but he’s a big ho? That doesn’t actually make a lot of sense.
If he were a woman ppl would be sending him Summer’s Eve, but i doubt he sleeps with all the ladies. Not all woman find him hot. I think he looks like a thumb in jeans with a hokie beard. She’s pretty desperate for a radio hit, i can see why she’s paying to play.
A thumb in jeans? LMAAAAOOOOOO
I haven’t read the story yet. Just wanted to post how irritating I find him to be – waaaay too smarmy and self-satisfied. Up his own butt. And yes, I’m Canadian.
word
Eh, I don’t think he dates any more or less than anybody else who is single in the 20-30s age group. We just hear about it because he’s famous and so are most of his partners.
This coupling makes too much sense.
MAKE IT SO
It does!
Drake is a hoe. Just 3 months ago he was in love with rihanna, since then he’s hanging out with different women.
I think Drake is just man who wears his heart on his sleeve. He is not really my type because he doesn’t really like the same things as I do (that doesn’t matter) but I do like his demeanor towards a certain women he wants. So that’s why I like Drake, however; Drake and J. Lopez is just not cutting it. Drake, you do not want to be with a woman who has been marriage has cut short as much as Elizabeth Taylor.
Drake and Rihanna was always more media hype than anything else. He said a couple of lovey dovey things about her but nothing her hasnt said about Nicki Minaj and Serena and about half a dozen instamodels/former strippers. He is just the male Taylor Swift, thats all.
Nope; not buying this at all. This is about as real as that Taylor Swift relationship from a few weeks ago. They will more than likely be dropping a single soon or announcing some other collaboration.
They do look cute together, though. She has a terrible habit of dating/marrying immature and somewhat ugly men who probably won’t treat her the way she deserves to be treated. He fits right in there with Skeletor and the ugly backup dancer.
+1
I think of him as the male Taylor Swift- falling in love every five minutes, in love with love. He is always chasing after strong women and getting dumped quickly.
Yes! I’m all for this!
But I think jlo likes scrubs. It’s probably her way to control the relationship.
Marc Anthony actually had more money at the beginning of the relationship. But, yeah, she favors scrubs.
She either wants a scrub who she can tell what to do or a man who is very successful like Marc or P.Diddy.
J-Lo has the most Broken-dest Picker in America FOR REAL!
she is just gorgeous, cannot believe she’s 47 at all.
she has appalling taste in men though, and wasn’t drake in love forever and ever with rihanna?
She is gorgeous, but I wish she would learn how to make a different face.
Rihanna, is just like J.Lo. They want men who treat them like shit
I know. And that front page picture of her…too severe. The stick-straight center-parted hair and extreme contouring isn’t flattering. She looks great for her age but she should soften it up a little.
She looks great for any age.
BTW she has stage makeup on the header pic because she performed at the Latin Grammys so that’s why it looks a little intense. I, for one, love that she does so many different looks and is not someone boring af like bland Garner.
YES! that “sexy” face is looking pretty close to brain-dead these days…. that, or stoney out of her gourd!!! LOLOLOL…….
She is STUNNING. JFC. Not that 47 is old by any means but she is definitely aspirational to my 37-soon-to-be-38-year-old ass.
So true! She is inspirational to my much older ass! And how does she do it? I’m convinced she must be sacrificing virgins or something.
J-Lo is a walking example of what a healthy lifestyle can do for you. She’s never smoked, she doesn’t really (if ever) drink alcohol, and she exercises regularly. And it shows. She really is stunning.
No J.Lo, how about you spend some time alone and reflect on your life and realize that you don’t need a man to make you happy. Grow as a person and become content on your own and then maybe the right man will come along who just adds to you, not this whole he is my everything bull that many women feel must be needed in order to be happy. And I know lots of you guys love Drake and think he really loved Rih. but this man is a hoe. He is always hooking up with strippers, groupies, and anyone who will let him. He is not ready to settle down, which is fine but Jennifer needs to not be with him.
Most rappers are hoes who have strippers as their girlfriends. That’s why most strippers turns out to be Gold-diggers. Look what happpen with Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian and Tyga. It is just Drake would find a girl he really like and they spit him out like food. I think Drake should take his time to find that special girl who loves him for him. Jennifer Lopez is not that woman, she would immaturely marry someone and then divorce them in a little as two years, she is 47 and she needs to grow up, or she will end up like Elizabeth Taylor or Zsa Zsa Gabor minus hip fracture.
Drake is in the prime of his career and if he wants to be with whoever he wants that is cool, I am not judging. I am also not judging the women he hooks up with. I don’t think that at this point of his life he is ready to settle down yet and I don’t think most men in his position would. I just don’t think that either one of them is right for each other, but who am I.
Not buying it
Yes! And they make a hot couple. And who cares about the age difference. You go JLo. I would!
I would too, he’s a hottie!
Jlo Looks like she is in her 30s, acts like she is in her 20s and thinks like a 16 year old who cant bear one day of life without a boyfriend. So sure, she is 47 but its an extremely immature 47. I see no age gap here.
@Ramona lol!
I dont find Drake attractive AT ALL. His face always looks to me like he is six years old, even with the beard. But i suppose if J-Lo can keep harvesting men young enough to be her sons, more power to her…
I have no opinion on Drake, but what is going on with her makeup situation? She used to have amazing makeup. On the cover photo, someone has applied contouring with a shovel and looks to be using actual clay as a pigment. In the pic by the car, it looks like all of her cheeks are orange. Nonono I blame Kardashian.
On the header pic it’s stage makeup as she performed at the Latin Grammys.
Hottest couple if true. Ben who? Why are their ages on the headline though?
She plays shows for dictators so all that pretty is pretty ugly to me.
She apologized and it was years ago.
I think J-Lo has said that addiction to “love” is her vice. So I think she’s aware that people think she can’t live without a man. She’s admitted she can’t be alone. She owns it.
And I understand that. I don’t like to be alone either and I am a girl who wants love for a boyfriend (even though, I don’t have a boyfriend) but you don’t see me having another boyfriend for 3 months and them married them or have a scrawny man after my break up in the next month. You have to be stronger and take care of yourself on your own. She would end up like Za Za Gabor with a man 50 years younger who will milk her money like liquid.
If they are dating, then I think this relationship would work. Drake is corny and J-Lo likes corny men.
This would be a good match because neither one of them can be single for five minutes. She’s been dating for thirty years.
I just came to say that his “cheese” face gives me life! I don’t think he’s attractive. At. All! But I love seeing him grin.
I don’t get the need to draw attention to their age gap.
I actually love this! Get yours Jenny from the Block…
As much as I like Drake, he can’t hold down a relationship and JLo is a relationship kind of lady.
And isn’t Minaj supposedly single again? I’m sure he will be high tailing it back to her if she is.
She needs a hit single and he is one of the most popular artists in the charts. If there is anything it’s just probably a bit of flirtation.
I’m 45 and I have two kids, and I cannot imagine dating a child-free 30-year-old man. I just can’t.
