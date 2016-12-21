Drake, 30, and Jennifer Lopez, 47, are spending a lot of time together

Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!! @champagnepapi #lovehim #jlovegas #ALLIHAVE A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 11, 2016 at 2:30am PST

A week ago, Jennifer Lopez posted this Instagram of herself and Drake. Drake came to see her Las Vegas show, apparently, then they possibly spent time together after the show? It’s a remarkable piece of timing, when you think about it. Jennifer is no longer doing that on-and-off thing with Casper Smart, nor is she looking to get back together with Marc Anthony (although I believe Marc would get back with her in a second). She’s really and truly single. And so is Drake. After his on-and-off thing with Rihanna ended a few months back, Drake has been flirting with ladies and looking for his next conquest. Would it be Taylor Swift? No. But it could be J.Lo.

Drake and Jennifer Lopez have been spending a lot of time together lately, and sources who are around both of them tell us it’s only a matter of time … Drake rented out Delilah restaurant in WeHo Monday night, and J Lo was his guest. We’re told 20 others joined the party as the restaurant was shut down to the public. As for what’s going on … we know Drake and J Lo are working on a music project together, and he’s been to 2 of her Vegas shows recently. One source, who should know, says so far it’s not what you would assume but it’s pretty clearly going in that direction.

[From TMZ]

Sure. Do you buy that nothing has happened yet? I guess I believe that. It’s not for lack of trying on Drake’s part though – we all know he wears his heart on his sleeve and he’s probably already sending flowers, champagne and jewelry to J.Lo as we speak. And guess what? I’m all for it. Yes, he’s younger (he’s 30, she’s 47), but he’s established, he’s got his own sh-t going on, he’s not a loser or a scrub (like Casper). And Jennifer knows what’s up too. Why not have some fun with Drake? They don’t have anything to lose.