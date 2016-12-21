Drake, 30, and Jennifer Lopez, 47, are spending a lot of time together

Look who rolled up to my show tonight to say hi!! @champagnepapi #lovehim #jlovegas #ALLIHAVE

A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

A week ago, Jennifer Lopez posted this Instagram of herself and Drake. Drake came to see her Las Vegas show, apparently, then they possibly spent time together after the show? It’s a remarkable piece of timing, when you think about it. Jennifer is no longer doing that on-and-off thing with Casper Smart, nor is she looking to get back together with Marc Anthony (although I believe Marc would get back with her in a second). She’s really and truly single. And so is Drake. After his on-and-off thing with Rihanna ended a few months back, Drake has been flirting with ladies and looking for his next conquest. Would it be Taylor Swift? No. But it could be J.Lo.

Drake and Jennifer Lopez have been spending a lot of time together lately, and sources who are around both of them tell us it’s only a matter of time … Drake rented out Delilah restaurant in WeHo Monday night, and J Lo was his guest. We’re told 20 others joined the party as the restaurant was shut down to the public.

As for what’s going on … we know Drake and J Lo are working on a music project together, and he’s been to 2 of her Vegas shows recently. One source, who should know, says so far it’s not what you would assume but it’s pretty clearly going in that direction.

Sure. Do you buy that nothing has happened yet? I guess I believe that. It’s not for lack of trying on Drake’s part though – we all know he wears his heart on his sleeve and he’s probably already sending flowers, champagne and jewelry to J.Lo as we speak. And guess what? I’m all for it. Yes, he’s younger (he’s 30, she’s 47), but he’s established, he’s got his own sh-t going on, he’s not a loser or a scrub (like Casper). And Jennifer knows what’s up too. Why not have some fun with Drake? They don’t have anything to lose.

59 Responses to “Drake, 30, and Jennifer Lopez, 47, are spending a lot of time together”

  1. NastyWoman` says:
    December 21, 2016 at 7:53 am

    Drake really gets around. If he were a woman, would people be rooting for him to “get it” so much?

  2. huh says:
    December 21, 2016 at 7:53 am

    This coupling makes too much sense.

  3. Taiss says:
    December 21, 2016 at 7:56 am

    Drake is a hoe. Just 3 months ago he was in love with rihanna, since then he’s hanging out with different women.

    • Kiki says:
      December 21, 2016 at 8:23 am

      I think Drake is just man who wears his heart on his sleeve. He is not really my type because he doesn’t really like the same things as I do (that doesn’t matter) but I do like his demeanor towards a certain women he wants. So that’s why I like Drake, however; Drake and J. Lopez is just not cutting it. Drake, you do not want to be with a woman who has been marriage has cut short as much as Elizabeth Taylor.

    • Ramona says:
      December 21, 2016 at 9:47 am

      Drake and Rihanna was always more media hype than anything else. He said a couple of lovey dovey things about her but nothing her hasnt said about Nicki Minaj and Serena and about half a dozen instamodels/former strippers. He is just the male Taylor Swift, thats all.

  4. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    December 21, 2016 at 7:56 am

    Nope; not buying this at all. This is about as real as that Taylor Swift relationship from a few weeks ago. They will more than likely be dropping a single soon or announcing some other collaboration.

    They do look cute together, though. She has a terrible habit of dating/marrying immature and somewhat ugly men who probably won’t treat her the way she deserves to be treated. He fits right in there with Skeletor and the ugly backup dancer.

  5. Mgsota says:
    December 21, 2016 at 7:58 am

    Yes! I’m all for this!

    But I think jlo likes scrubs. It’s probably her way to control the relationship.

  6. ell says:
    December 21, 2016 at 8:12 am

    she is just gorgeous, cannot believe she’s 47 at all.

    she has appalling taste in men though, and wasn’t drake in love forever and ever with rihanna?

  7. Chingona says:
    December 21, 2016 at 8:12 am

    No J.Lo, how about you spend some time alone and reflect on your life and realize that you don’t need a man to make you happy. Grow as a person and become content on your own and then maybe the right man will come along who just adds to you, not this whole he is my everything bull that many women feel must be needed in order to be happy. And I know lots of you guys love Drake and think he really loved Rih. but this man is a hoe. He is always hooking up with strippers, groupies, and anyone who will let him. He is not ready to settle down, which is fine but Jennifer needs to not be with him.

    • Kiki says:
      December 21, 2016 at 8:31 am

      Most rappers are hoes who have strippers as their girlfriends. That’s why most strippers turns out to be Gold-diggers. Look what happpen with Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian and Tyga. It is just Drake would find a girl he really like and they spit him out like food. I think Drake should take his time to find that special girl who loves him for him. Jennifer Lopez is not that woman, she would immaturely marry someone and then divorce them in a little as two years, she is 47 and she needs to grow up, or she will end up like Elizabeth Taylor or Zsa Zsa Gabor minus hip fracture.

      Reply
      • Chingona says:
        December 21, 2016 at 8:48 am

        Drake is in the prime of his career and if he wants to be with whoever he wants that is cool, I am not judging. I am also not judging the women he hooks up with. I don’t think that at this point of his life he is ready to settle down yet and I don’t think most men in his position would. I just don’t think that either one of them is right for each other, but who am I.

  8. Mar says:
    December 21, 2016 at 8:19 am

    Not buying it

  9. Seraphina says:
    December 21, 2016 at 8:26 am

    Yes! And they make a hot couple. And who cares about the age difference. You go JLo. I would!

  10. Ramona says:
    December 21, 2016 at 9:54 am

    Jlo Looks like she is in her 30s, acts like she is in her 20s and thinks like a 16 year old who cant bear one day of life without a boyfriend. So sure, she is 47 but its an extremely immature 47. I see no age gap here.

  11. Chaine says:
    December 21, 2016 at 10:04 am

    I dont find Drake attractive AT ALL. His face always looks to me like he is six years old, even with the beard. But i suppose if J-Lo can keep harvesting men young enough to be her sons, more power to her…

  12. Nameless says:
    December 21, 2016 at 10:04 am

    I have no opinion on Drake, but what is going on with her makeup situation? She used to have amazing makeup. On the cover photo, someone has applied contouring with a shovel and looks to be using actual clay as a pigment. In the pic by the car, it looks like all of her cheeks are orange. Nonono I blame Kardashian.

  13. Twink says:
    December 21, 2016 at 10:34 am

    Hottest couple if true. Ben who? Why are their ages on the headline though?

  14. NEO says:
    December 21, 2016 at 10:41 am

    She plays shows for dictators so all that pretty is pretty ugly to me.

  15. perplexed says:
    December 21, 2016 at 11:30 am

    I think J-Lo has said that addiction to “love” is her vice. So I think she’s aware that people think she can’t live without a man. She’s admitted she can’t be alone. She owns it.

    • Kiki says:
      December 21, 2016 at 11:43 am

      And I understand that. I don’t like to be alone either and I am a girl who wants love for a boyfriend (even though, I don’t have a boyfriend) but you don’t see me having another boyfriend for 3 months and them married them or have a scrawny man after my break up in the next month. You have to be stronger and take care of yourself on your own. She would end up like Za Za Gabor with a man 50 years younger who will milk her money like liquid.

  16. sage says:
    December 21, 2016 at 12:18 pm

    If they are dating, then I think this relationship would work. Drake is corny and J-Lo likes corny men.

  17. Libra girl says:
    December 21, 2016 at 1:38 pm

    This would be a good match because neither one of them can be single for five minutes. She’s been dating for thirty years.

  18. Angelica says:
    December 21, 2016 at 1:42 pm

    I just came to say that his “cheese” face gives me life! I don’t think he’s attractive. At. All! But I love seeing him grin.

  19. Rico Shew says:
    December 21, 2016 at 2:55 pm

    I don’t get the need to draw attention to their age gap.

  20. sweetpea says:
    December 21, 2016 at 2:56 pm

    I actually love this! Get yours Jenny from the Block…

  21. Amanda D says:
    December 21, 2016 at 4:48 pm

    As much as I like Drake, he can’t hold down a relationship and JLo is a relationship kind of lady.

    And isn’t Minaj supposedly single again? I’m sure he will be high tailing it back to her if she is.

  22. Sam H x says:
    December 21, 2016 at 4:55 pm

    She needs a hit single and he is one of the most popular artists in the charts. If there is anything it’s just probably a bit of flirtation.

  23. Granger says:
    December 22, 2016 at 6:04 am

    I’m 45 and I have two kids, and I cannot imagine dating a child-free 30-year-old man. I just can’t.

