Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ second daughter is named ‘Ines’ apparently

Last week, we got our first-ever look at Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ two daughters. It was for a good cause, I guess: Ryan received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and he had just received a Golden Globe nomination for Deadpool. His career is going well, and he was named in many of the “best of year” lists. Plus, he’s so obviously proud of his young family and I just think he’s chilled out so much since marrying Blake and becoming a dad.
Anyway, their oldest daughter James was born in December 2014, and it was the first-ever public photo-op for the two year old. She pulled focus like a champ, running around and literally dropping the mic. She was amazing. Ryan finally said that they had named James after his late father, which made it a little more difficult to joke about how they had given their baby girl such a “boy name.” Still, we did like to theorize about what they had named their second daughter, born a few months ago. I was particularly enthusiastic about Girl Michael. Or perhaps Peter. Or Nathaniel. Or Javier. But no! Us Weekly got the confirmation:
The family’s first public outing caused a stir, but get ready for another big reveal: Us Weekly can also exclusively confirm the name of the couple’s 2-month-old baby: Ines.
Ines. Ines Reynolds. It’s interesting that the first and last name end on the “s” sound, although I’m tempted to pronounce Ines like “Inez,” with more of the LIZA WITH A Z sound. I suppose it could be pronounced with the soft “en-es” or “Ennis” sound though. I need to hear Blake say it!
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I really like that name. Of course, I really like the first daughter’s name too.
=] that’s my grandma’s name! =]
I like it too.
And it doesn’t show here but Ines’ eyes are soooo blue.
Both kids have nice eyes.
It’s pronounced “Een-ess.” Not Eye-ness or Ennis. I actually really like that name. My sister used to have a friend named Ines. I think it’s used in a lot of Spanish speaking countries. In France it is is spelled Inès. Not a common Anglophone name but it IS a girl’s name.
That’s how we pronounce it in French (Ee-ness), so I was curious how it would be in English.
You are correct about the pronunciation. It is my middle name. Also, the second syllable is the accentuated one, so it would be ee-NES.
Also correct in being well loved and and used tones in Spanish speaking countries… quite nice and sedated
Oh I really like that pronunciation. I know someone with that name; she pronounces it eye-nez, which, to my ears, sounds harsh. The Spanish pronunciation is much prettier.
Actually is more used in Portuguese language countries like Portugal or Brazil.
I’ve heard it pronounced “Eye-nez,” which is also pretty. Cute name either way.
Exactly. In the Arab world, it’s Enass or Innas, and yup, feminine.
It’s a beautiful name.
My best friend growing up had that name. She pronounced it EYE-nez. Guess we’ll have to hear how Ryan/Blake pronounce it for it to be definitive ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
hope this isn’t offensive to those with this name, but it sounds better in Latin-based languages. In America, it just sounds like penis without the “p”.
In croatian also, but the accent is one the “I”and it’s short. I’ts quite a common name.
In spanish it’s Inés.
A pretty name that works well in different languages but if the english pronunciation is EYE-NEZ, then it’s butchered lol
Yes, but why is he increasingly more orange every time we see him?
I’m such a fan of her since she dumped Leo. I am convinced she made his jaw drop. Bigly.
crazy hey? She had the biggest actor in the world in the palm of her hands and dropped him for Ryan Reynolds..lol
She upgraded.
He might never be as high up in movie success like DiCaprio but he seems way more genuine and real and respectful about his relations with women.
Ines is a beautiful name, a friend of mine is from Portugal and named her first daughter
Ines. She said it is the portugese form of Agnes. It means kind and innocent.
In the palm of her hands? LOL. She was just another number in his long line of girlfriends who know the drill. It will not be forever. Enjoy the yacht vacations and partying with Leo and then move on when you want commitment.
Beautiful name. It’s an often used name in my family, so perhaps I’m biased, but I have always loved the name.
My uncle’s name is Ines (he’s from Belize), so I guess it can be a male name, too.
I like the name a lot. But this reminds me of the Bell/Shepherd daughters….Lincoln and then Delta. They gave the oldest a boy’s name but the second one a girls’ name. I would probably give them both similar names, but that’s just me.
I have a friend from high school who has three girls named Ryan, Drew, and Kyle and I actually think it’s cute.
I like it, my great aunt was named Innes, which is a Scottish name usually for boys but sometimes for girls.
My mom’s name is Ines! Love it. It’s pronounced Een-ess, and the last syllable is stressed. It’s a very common name in most Hispanic countries.
They have adorable children but I hate both those names. Gender neutral names can be so cute but when I hear” James and Ines” I think of an old married couple from the 1940s. I also don’t see this marriage lasting for more than a few more years. Ryan is very controlling and I think Blake will get tired of it soon.
Yeah, why does he seem like a cranky douche to me? She’s not my favorite person but she seems sweet and good tempered.
From what I know of Blake, “old married couple from the 1940s” is what they were aiming for
James may be an odd name for a little girl. I hope they call her Jamie. But her name is Blake. So naming her daughter James isn’t so strange to Blake. But I can’t imagine naming a little baby girl Blake, either. It’s all fine as an adult, but not so cute on a baby girl.
Ines is pretty.
Much better than James.
+10000
Plus that baby is all kinds of cute
I like the name. Then again I also liked James for their first daughter. But I heard Blake call James “J” in the video so I’m guessing that’s her nickname.
Also James was absolutely adorable in that video.
Baby Ines looks SO much like her daddy, it’s unbelievable 😄
yeah, it’s pronounced “Een-ess”, very common name in spanish speaking countries
Could they get any dude-ier than james? Its such a guys name. I think of James Bond.
Would they name their son Mary? Somehow i doubt it. It rarely goes both ways and I wonder why..
You may think of James Bond, but they’ll think of Ryan’s late father, whom she’s named after.
Inés is the name I had picked for my future daughter (if I had one, I am also Hispanic) I just hope it does not become the next big name!!
James has blakes version 1.0 nose.
Baby Ines does look like Dad…but
Why is he so orange? Too much spray tan never a good look.
She looks fabulous. Love them as a couple.
They could name her Michael, she’d still be soo delicious. Their kids are gorgeous.
I actually like both names. James doesn’t bother me for a girl. I just hate that they’d probably never name a potential boy kiddo “Jane”. Double standards GRRRR. (To be fair, there are many traditionally male names that have flipped over to female names – e.g. Kelley, Shannon, Leslie, Ashley, etc. – I wonder if they’d ever consider one of those for a boy?)
I guess I don’t really see why names are gendered anyway – it’s kind of silly when you think about it. It’s just a name, and in the end ‘James’ for a girl is MUCH better than some of the names other celebrities (or even ‘regular people’!) have used.
I’ve met a lot of men named Ashley.
I have heard of Inesa used in Russian culture.
Beautiful name. I also want to name my first daughter Ines.
This is perfect as a sister name for James. Not way fancier or prettier or super feminine . Also not less a “real name.” Really a lovely complimentary sister set though I wouldn’t chose these for my own daughters
It’s a beautiful name but a a tough one for Americans to pronounce, for sure. I have a Spanish name that is butchered in English and made sure my kids had names that were easy to spell and pronounce in both languages. I gave up on correcting people long ago!
Well, it´s a girl name, and very pretty. I HATE her sister´s name. I dont even like “Jamie” for a girl.
Spanish name like mine. Cute!
Maybe the baby’s name comes from former Chanel muse and fabulous Parisian designer Ines de la Fressange?
I have no strong thoughts about either of these people as actors, but I will say that I like how their kids are dressed, and seem to act like, regular kids (babies & toddlers, more accurately). Even at a photo call, they’re not wearing ridiculous looking adult-esque couture. They seem like an actual family, and not props to add interest in their celebrity parents’ photographs.
Oh and, it’s also kind of nice that they “debuted” the new baby here, at a public event, with very little fanfare and an extremely “no big whoop” attitude.
I think they are using either middle or decoy names for their kids. I like them, I really do but I can imagine them sitting around in their home and country spread living room cackling to themselves at how smart they are in being able to outfox the public.
You are probably right. I get the same feeling about scarlett johansson. I doubt her daughters real name is rose. I just get a strong feeling its a made up name for the public, similar to what Christian bale did with his daughters name when it turned out it wasnt emmeline or whatever after all.
Their body language with each other is so good. The way Ryan looks at her, sigh.
I don’t like it, but oh well, cute family.
One of my closest friends is named Ines. It’s a beautiful name and works wonderfully in multiple languages.
However they went from James to Ines? Weird.
