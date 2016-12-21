Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ second daughter is named ‘Ines’ apparently

Last week, we got our first-ever look at Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ two daughters. It was for a good cause, I guess: Ryan received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and he had just received a Golden Globe nomination for Deadpool. His career is going well, and he was named in many of the “best of year” lists. Plus, he’s so obviously proud of his young family and I just think he’s chilled out so much since marrying Blake and becoming a dad.

Anyway, their oldest daughter James was born in December 2014, and it was the first-ever public photo-op for the two year old. She pulled focus like a champ, running around and literally dropping the mic. She was amazing. Ryan finally said that they had named James after his late father, which made it a little more difficult to joke about how they had given their baby girl such a “boy name.” Still, we did like to theorize about what they had named their second daughter, born a few months ago. I was particularly enthusiastic about Girl Michael. Or perhaps Peter. Or Nathaniel. Or Javier. But no! Us Weekly got the confirmation:

The family’s first public outing caused a stir, but get ready for another big reveal: Us Weekly can also exclusively confirm the name of the couple’s 2-month-old baby: Ines.

[From Us Weekly]

Ines. Ines Reynolds. It’s interesting that the first and last name end on the “s” sound, although I’m tempted to pronounce Ines like “Inez,” with more of the LIZA WITH A Z sound. I suppose it could be pronounced with the soft “en-es” or “Ennis” sound though. I need to hear Blake say it!