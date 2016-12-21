Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ second daughter is named ‘Ines’ apparently

Last week, we got our first-ever look at Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ two daughters. It was for a good cause, I guess: Ryan received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and he had just received a Golden Globe nomination for Deadpool. His career is going well, and he was named in many of the “best of year” lists. Plus, he’s so obviously proud of his young family and I just think he’s chilled out so much since marrying Blake and becoming a dad.

Anyway, their oldest daughter James was born in December 2014, and it was the first-ever public photo-op for the two year old. She pulled focus like a champ, running around and literally dropping the mic. She was amazing. Ryan finally said that they had named James after his late father, which made it a little more difficult to joke about how they had given their baby girl such a “boy name.” Still, we did like to theorize about what they had named their second daughter, born a few months ago. I was particularly enthusiastic about Girl Michael. Or perhaps Peter. Or Nathaniel. Or Javier. But no! Us Weekly got the confirmation:

The family’s first public outing caused a stir, but get ready for another big reveal: Us Weekly can also exclusively confirm the name of the couple’s 2-month-old baby: Ines.

[From Us Weekly]

Ines. Ines Reynolds. It’s interesting that the first and last name end on the “s” sound, although I’m tempted to pronounce Ines like “Inez,” with more of the LIZA WITH A Z sound. I suppose it could be pronounced with the soft “en-es” or “Ennis” sound though. I need to hear Blake say it!

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

56 Responses to “Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ second daughter is named ‘Ines’ apparently”

  1. the_blonde_one says:
    December 21, 2016 at 9:24 am

    I really like that name. Of course, I really like the first daughter’s name too.

    Reply
  2. Amelie says:
    December 21, 2016 at 9:28 am

    It’s pronounced “Een-ess.” Not Eye-ness or Ennis. I actually really like that name. My sister used to have a friend named Ines. I think it’s used in a lot of Spanish speaking countries. In France it is is spelled Inès. Not a common Anglophone name but it IS a girl’s name.

    Reply
  3. lala says:
    December 21, 2016 at 9:30 am

    Yes, but why is he increasingly more orange every time we see him?

    Reply
  4. midigo says:
    December 21, 2016 at 9:30 am

    I’m such a fan of her since she dumped Leo. I am convinced she made his jaw drop. Bigly.

    Reply
  5. rocio says:
    December 21, 2016 at 9:31 am

    Beautiful name. It’s an often used name in my family, so perhaps I’m biased, but I have always loved the name.

    Reply
  6. minx says:
    December 21, 2016 at 9:33 am

    I like the name a lot. But this reminds me of the Bell/Shepherd daughters….Lincoln and then Delta. They gave the oldest a boy’s name but the second one a girls’ name. I would probably give them both similar names, but that’s just me.

    Reply
  7. Hrefna says:
    December 21, 2016 at 9:35 am

    I like it, my great aunt was named Innes, which is a Scottish name usually for boys but sometimes for girls.

    Reply
  8. Lucy says:
    December 21, 2016 at 9:38 am

    My mom’s name is Ines! Love it. It’s pronounced Een-ess, and the last syllable is stressed. It’s a very common name in most Hispanic countries.

    Reply
  9. Elizabeth says:
    December 21, 2016 at 9:41 am

    They have adorable children but I hate both those names. Gender neutral names can be so cute but when I hear” James and Ines” I think of an old married couple from the 1940s. I also don’t see this marriage lasting for more than a few more years. Ryan is very controlling and I think Blake will get tired of it soon.

    Reply
  10. Jayna says:
    December 21, 2016 at 9:41 am

    James may be an odd name for a little girl. I hope they call her Jamie. But her name is Blake. So naming her daughter James isn’t so strange to Blake. But I can’t imagine naming a little baby girl Blake, either. It’s all fine as an adult, but not so cute on a baby girl.

    Ines is pretty.

    Reply
  11. CANDY says:
    December 21, 2016 at 9:45 am

    Much better than James.

    Reply
  12. Sam says:
    December 21, 2016 at 9:46 am

    I like the name. Then again I also liked James for their first daughter. But I heard Blake call James “J” in the video so I’m guessing that’s her nickname.

    Also James was absolutely adorable in that video.

    Reply
  13. PJ says:
    December 21, 2016 at 9:50 am

    Baby Ines looks SO much like her daddy, it’s unbelievable 😄

    Reply
  14. Monsy says:
    December 21, 2016 at 9:50 am

    yeah, it’s pronounced “Een-ess”, very common name in spanish speaking countries

    Reply
  15. N says:
    December 21, 2016 at 9:58 am

    Could they get any dude-ier than james? Its such a guys name. I think of James Bond.
    Would they name their son Mary? Somehow i doubt it. It rarely goes both ways and I wonder why..

    Reply
  16. OSTONE says:
    December 21, 2016 at 10:06 am

    Inés is the name I had picked for my future daughter (if I had one, I am also Hispanic) I just hope it does not become the next big name!!

    Reply
  17. Lifethelifeaquatic says:
    December 21, 2016 at 10:09 am

    James has blakes version 1.0 nose.
    Baby Ines does look like Dad…but
    Why is he so orange? Too much spray tan never a good look.

    She looks fabulous. Love them as a couple.

    Reply
  18. Dani says:
    December 21, 2016 at 10:11 am

    They could name her Michael, she’d still be soo delicious. Their kids are gorgeous.

    Reply
  19. EEV says:
    December 21, 2016 at 10:23 am

    I actually like both names. James doesn’t bother me for a girl. I just hate that they’d probably never name a potential boy kiddo “Jane”. Double standards GRRRR. (To be fair, there are many traditionally male names that have flipped over to female names – e.g. Kelley, Shannon, Leslie, Ashley, etc. – I wonder if they’d ever consider one of those for a boy?)

    I guess I don’t really see why names are gendered anyway – it’s kind of silly when you think about it. It’s just a name, and in the end ‘James’ for a girl is MUCH better than some of the names other celebrities (or even ‘regular people’!) have used.

    Reply
  20. my3cents says:
    December 21, 2016 at 10:34 am

    I have heard of Inesa used in Russian culture.

    Reply
  21. anonymous says:
    December 21, 2016 at 10:42 am

    Beautiful name. I also want to name my first daughter Ines.

    Reply
  22. Fiorella says:
    December 21, 2016 at 10:43 am

    This is perfect as a sister name for James. Not way fancier or prettier or super feminine . Also not less a “real name.” Really a lovely complimentary sister set though I wouldn’t chose these for my own daughters

    Reply
  23. Maria T. says:
    December 21, 2016 at 10:50 am

    It’s a beautiful name but a a tough one for Americans to pronounce, for sure. I have a Spanish name that is butchered in English and made sure my kids had names that were easy to spell and pronounce in both languages. I gave up on correcting people long ago!

    Reply
  24. Ninette says:
    December 21, 2016 at 11:09 am

    Well, it´s a girl name, and very pretty. I HATE her sister´s name. I dont even like “Jamie” for a girl.

    Reply
  25. Rocío says:
    December 21, 2016 at 12:01 pm

    Spanish name like mine. Cute! :)

    Reply
  26. Sumodo1 says:
    December 21, 2016 at 12:05 pm

    Maybe the baby’s name comes from former Chanel muse and fabulous Parisian designer Ines de la Fressange?

    Reply
  27. S says:
    December 21, 2016 at 12:19 pm

    I have no strong thoughts about either of these people as actors, but I will say that I like how their kids are dressed, and seem to act like, regular kids (babies & toddlers, more accurately). Even at a photo call, they’re not wearing ridiculous looking adult-esque couture. They seem like an actual family, and not props to add interest in their celebrity parents’ photographs.

    Oh and, it’s also kind of nice that they “debuted” the new baby here, at a public event, with very little fanfare and an extremely “no big whoop” attitude.

    Reply
  28. Tila says:
    December 21, 2016 at 2:30 pm

    I think they are using either middle or decoy names for their kids. I like them, I really do but I can imagine them sitting around in their home and country spread living room cackling to themselves at how smart they are in being able to outfox the public.

    Reply
    • N says:
      December 21, 2016 at 6:25 pm

      You are probably right. I get the same feeling about scarlett johansson. I doubt her daughters real name is rose. I just get a strong feeling its a made up name for the public, similar to what Christian bale did with his daughters name when it turned out it wasnt emmeline or whatever after all.

      Reply
  29. Penelope says:
    December 21, 2016 at 3:20 pm

    Their body language with each other is so good. The way Ryan looks at her, sigh.

    Reply
  30. Allie B. says:
    December 21, 2016 at 4:14 pm

    I don’t like it, but oh well, cute family.

    Reply
  31. Cee says:
    December 22, 2016 at 8:45 am

    One of my closest friends is named Ines. It’s a beautiful name and works wonderfully in multiple languages.

    However they went from James to Ines? Weird.

    Reply

