"Kaley Cuoco's doily dress was actually close to being cute" links
  • December 21, 2016

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Kaley Cuoco wore a fancy holiday doily to her Why Him? premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
Everyone was going crazy over these Justin Bieber photos. [Dlisted]
The FBI warrant used to sink Hillary Clinton was flimsy as hell. [Jezebel]
Common interviews his ex-fiancée Serena Williams. [LaineyGossip]
Hilary Duff climbs the wall. [Celebslam]
I can’t believe they made a movie about emojis. [Pajiba]
Tom Arnold is the one to bring down Donald Trump, apparently. [The Blemish]
Kate Upton does squats, sure. [Popoholic]
Andy Cohen hopes Countess LuAnn’s new husband is a drama queen. [Reality Tea]
La La Land and the privilege of nostalgia. [Buzzfeed]

29 Responses to ““Kaley Cuoco’s doily dress was actually close to being cute” links”

  1. prince says:
    December 21, 2016 at 11:42 am

    over 4 million signatures encouraging the electoral college to ditch trump and vote hillary. it backfired, hillary lost more electoral votes than trump. hillary lost 5 electoral vote while trump lost only 2.

    hillary was suppose to lose more ekectoral votes if they didn’t force the hands of some of the electors.

    biggest loser of 2016-hillary clinton
    lost the election to trump
    lost the recounts to trump
    lost more electoral vote than trump
    lost time’s magazine person of the year award to trump.

    Reply
  2. Ceener says:
    December 21, 2016 at 1:14 pm

    Gawd Prince. Hillary may be a loser, but not as big a loser as you. Go find a bridge to troll. All you have done is to once again prove what level of stupid the deplorables function on. I feel I am all the dumber for reading your post, however I will go cleanse myself with some NPR to regain the IQ points I lost engaging with you. Please note, there was a time when all us lefties, quietly sat back and rolled our eyes at the likes of people like you. That time has passed. Anytime you post on here you will only be greeted by a 💩. I ask all of Celebitchy to join me in the shunning of you and only reply with a 💩 to you. We will stop feeding the troll in hopes you and your kind starve and die.

    Reply
  3. robyn says:
    December 21, 2016 at 7:56 pm

    Kaley looks very pretty in that dress and Putin’s puppet Trump is ugly as ever as prez-elect. When are they going to put that corrupt conman in jail for treason?

    Reply

