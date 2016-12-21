“Kaley Cuoco’s doily dress was actually close to being cute” links

Kaley Cuoco wore a fancy holiday doily to her Why Him? premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]

Everyone was going crazy over these Justin Bieber photos. [Dlisted]

The FBI warrant used to sink Hillary Clinton was flimsy as hell. [Jezebel]

Common interviews his ex-fiancée Serena Williams. [LaineyGossip]

Hilary Duff climbs the wall. [Celebslam]

I can’t believe they made a movie about emojis. [Pajiba]

Tom Arnold is the one to bring down Donald Trump, apparently. [The Blemish]

Kate Upton does squats, sure. [Popoholic]

Andy Cohen hopes Countess LuAnn’s new husband is a drama queen. [Reality Tea]

La La Land and the privilege of nostalgia. [Buzzfeed]