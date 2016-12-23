Andre Leon Talley: ‘I don’t want Trump to fail & I don’t want Melania Trump to fail’

wenn21294895

Andre Leon Talley is still considered one of America’s most important style arbiters. Even though he’s no longer Anna Wintour’s right-hand man, he’s still very involved in fashion and everything around fashion. So it’s no surprise that Maureen Dowd was tasked with interviewing Talley about the incoming Trump administration, and the ongoing debate about Melania Trump and what kind of access she will and she should have to designers. The “what will Melania wear?” story seems to have legs, as so many designers have come out to declare whether or not they would dress her. The PEOTUS also met with Anna Wintour at Trump Tower, so I do think there will be some softening from the official fashion world. As for Talley says about Melania… it’s complicated, but he seems to like her. You can read Dowd’s full interview here (it’s worth a read). Some highlights:

He’s not part of Trumpland: “You make the choice to be in Trumpland or you make the choice to eject yourself from the horror of Trumpland. I’ve made my choice not to be part of Trumpland.”

Why Anna Wintour met with Trump: “As for Anna Wintour going to Mr. Trump, she’s a powerful woman, she’s running an empire, she’s the editorial director of Condé Nast. We can’t judge her for going to a meeting. She’s a professional, powerful woman. That’s all I have to say.”

Why he was positive about Melania initally: “She’s a nice person. I do not endorse Trumpism on any level. So why can’t one be positive and want her to shine? I mean, it’s good she cares about napkins, crystal, dinner plates with gilded edges to the point of over the top, and abundant flower arrangements. In the end, why pick on her when they should be picking on her husband’s billionaire cabinet and his seeming readiness to turn the country back towards oppression, anti-Semitism, anti-culturalism, etc. I’m not a big person in the world. I’m maybe a big figure in the fashion world. I mean, sort of iconic. But I don’t want to get phone calls in the middle of the night, telling me I’ve gone over to Trumpland and I’m going to Darth Vader because I said nice things about Melania. I voted for Hillary Clinton. I registered in North Carolina because it mattered. I went through hoops of fire to get my absentee ballot. And, quite frankly, I thought she would have brought back the pantsuit. I thought the gray trouser suit designed by Ralph Lauren she wore with the purple satin shell and the lapels matching the blouse was brilliant. The elegant anthracite gray dry wool actually was slimming.”

Melania’s Election Night look: “Melania, who opted at 3 a.m. for a palazzo jumpsuit, with one arm exposed and a flounce over the other — it seemed to me too Mar-a-Lago, a huge, full-volume jumpsuit. Trying too hard. And I am so tired of the long hair falling on both sides of her face. She has to upgrade her coiffure.”

The change in Donald Trump: “He became the master of darkness, the master of the dark empire, as he became more powerful, as he started with birtherism and in the campaign. Birtherism is terrible. It was a terrible thing he did to Obama. And he never let go. ‘Make America great again.’ A lot of people think that means make America white again… People are really afraid of these dark, dark institutions of bigotry and anti-Semitism that have come out from under the rocks like creepy snakes and come up to rear their heads up like cobras. People seem to have put all their egregious things on the back burner. Melania plagiarized Michelle Obama’s speech. Let’s just wait and see what happens on Jan. 20. I don’t want Trump to fail, and I don’t want Melania Trump to fail. But I’m not going to sit here and say any more positive things, because I’d get crucified from personal friends.”

Whether the Trumps deserve respect: “Did the Congress ever treat Obama as a president? Did they plot in a restaurant the night he was inaugurated to filibuster everything for eight years? This country has elected a president who is on audiotape saying I’m a star and I can do whatever I want with women, grab them in the vagina. Dignity has gone out the door. He’s causing me much ire. He just said, ‘My cabinet has the highest I.Q.’ His cabinet of mostly white men. That’s a dog whistle.”

[From The NY Times]

There’s a ton of other stuff, but you get the idea. Basically, Talley is trying to be nice and positive but he sees the Trumps for what they are. He believes Melania is truly private and concerned about Barron first and foremost. He believes that Melania will be glamorous but uneventful fashion-wise, and that no one should forget that her husband is a deranged lunatic.

wenn29993480

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

61 Responses to “Andre Leon Talley: ‘I don’t want Trump to fail & I don’t want Melania Trump to fail’”

  1. minx says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:08 am

    “It’s good she cares about napkins, crystal, dinner plates with gilded edges.”
    As did Marie Antoinette, no doubt. Let people lose their rights, healthcare, social security…but Melania’s tableware will look fabulous!

    Reply
  2. Shambles says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:10 am

    I was ready to be pissed about this, but I actually like what he has to say.
    He’s giving Melania a pass because he thinks she’s simple. Alright, whatever.
    But he’s spot on about Trump, the emperor of darkness.

    Reply
  3. Talie says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:16 am

    I’m with him on this. I get trying to look on the brightside, but he said too much jacked up mess to forget it all, right?! We’d all have to be in some kind of mass delusion to forget this crazy election.

    Reply
  4. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:25 am

    Ehh. there is a part of me that sees what he is saying and agrees and then there is a part of me that goes, “burn them all”.The racists and their enablers went after Obama and his family for 8 years, so we should go after Dump’s family-except Barron and the grand kids, just the adults. She and Trump’s parasite kids sit by and support that trash bag. They smile and laugh and benefit from the lunacy that he brings into the world, not one of them are victims, not one of them.

    Andre should not be harangued for having better manners than the Trumps, though. He is clearly on the right side and went out of his way to prove it.

    Reply
  5. Rapunzel says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:43 am

    Melania won’t fail… she’d have to actually do something first.

    As for the Trumps– I want this a–hole and his family to be so bad every one of his supporters turns on him. The problem is I can’t see how that can happen without hurting innocent folks. So I am torn.

    Reply
  6. poppy says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:55 am

    ❤️ me some andre

    Reply
  7. Luffy says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:59 am

    I don’t think people who want trump to fail understand what that really means. America isn’t immortal. We’re facing a lot of problems right now (ridiculous debt, crumbling infrastructure, shrinking middle class, increasing cost of college causing a large amount of student debt, etc…) privilege will only protect you so much. We need a strong and capable leader and I truly hope that trump can be that because If he fails we are all going to feel it.

    Reply
    • IlsaLund says:
      December 23, 2016 at 9:10 am

      Then why wasn’t an effort made to work WITH President Obama these past eight years. Our country would be much further along in recovery from the Great Recession if Republicans had worked with and not against Obama. So now, we’re all supposed to forgive and forget, join hands and kumbaya with a corporate fascist regime hell bent on destroying us. I’ll pass and I hope Trump and his whole administration fails…..we’re screwed either way.

      Reply
    • Carol says:
      December 23, 2016 at 11:47 am

      @luffy I agree. I can’t stand Trump and am not ready to call him President. But I do hope he doesn’t fail because this country has too many issues it has to face. But I get why peeps want him to fail.

      Reply
      • jwoolman says:
        December 23, 2016 at 9:19 pm

        He has to fail in implementing his horrible agenda. His failure in such atrocious policies would be a success for the rest of us. You wouldn’t wish success for a rapist or a bank robber, would you? Some activities should never succeed.

        Really, it’s ok to wish that someone will fail at causing great harm. If he wants to try his hand at some helpful things, then we can wish him success. But so far he just wants to trash and destroy everything like a two-year-old, refusing to listen to the adults saying “No, Donnie, please don’t set fire to the house!”.

    • SusanneToo says:
      December 23, 2016 at 12:05 pm

      Here’s what I want: trump’s plan to destroy environmental protections-FAIL; to undermine civil/human rights for all-FAIL; to deprive citizens of healthcare-FAIL; to loosen workers’ safety protections-FAIL; to destroy public schools-FAIL; enacting tax policies favoring the 1%-FAIL. And that’s not even mentioning his dangerous foreign policies. FAIL, FAIL, FAIL.

      Reply
      • K says:
        December 23, 2016 at 12:44 pm

        I want his plan to
        repeal Obamacare to FAIL,
        i want his plan with the EPA to FAIL,
        I want his plans of Law and Order to FAIL,
        I want his regulation roll back to FAIL,
        I want his immigration plan to FAIL
        I want his plans to limit freedom of the press to FAIL
        NUCLEAR ARMS RACE I WANT THAT IDEA TO GO NOWHERE AND FAIL

        I don’t want his plans to even make it out the door much less be implemented to do damage.

        If he can get the republicans to finally do infrastructure which they refused every time Obama proposed it then I am 100% behind it and want it to succeed because the country needs it.

        If he can get more manufacturing jobs (although we are currently at A NINE YEAR HIGH) then great for the mid west. I support this as long as he doesn’t roll back worker rights regulations.

        His proposals will do a lot of damage so yes I want them to FAIL before they can even start but if he has a sane idea that would help yeah let’s do it.

      • MFM008 says:
        December 23, 2016 at 4:28 pm

        They are FAILS to start with.
        I want them to FAIL and so do around 65 million people.
        RESIST.

    • jwoolman says:
      December 23, 2016 at 9:46 pm

      luffy – Trump is 70 years old. He is not going to change now. He is not strong, he is a marshmallow who goes along with the last person he chatted with and changes his mind faster than New England weather. He is also not capable. He’s run businesses into the ground by cheating people, saying he will do one thing and then doing the opposite, bankrupting other investors after he has successfully made off with his cut, not paying his contractors what he owes, exporting production and importing workers to be able to pay low wages. He is still afloat only because his father gave him a lot of money over the years. American banks won’t even give him a free calendar anymore, much less financing for his projects. If he were not born rich, he would very likely be in prison most of the time. He has a severe personality disorder (malignant narcissist) among other things, including a severe attention deficit disorder that seems untreated or undertreated. He can’t focus to learn new things but at the same time his accumulated knowledge is very limited. He lies as easily as he breathes. His ignorance of science and world politics is astounding. Now he wants us to build more nukes when we should be steadily reducing the arsenal.

      It is very unrealistic to hope that this man will miraculously become a competent President. Others will try to manipulate him, probably with varying success. But we don’t know who the real President will be. Pence isn’t very bright and seems intimidated by Trump (who doesn’t really like Pence), so it will likely be someone else. Probably Paul Ryan is angling for the job. Yes, the guy whose dream for years has been to trash Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security, and of course the ACA.

      Reply
  8. IlsaLund says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:05 am

    Andre was on point with everything he said. What ticks me off is the Trump supporters and Repubs with their now holier than thou attitude making remarks about how “hateful” Democratics and others are towards Trump. How people aren’t being fair and trying to “delegitimization” his Presidency. Oh the hypocrisy is sickening. They all conveniently forget the hate and invective hurled at the Obamas and how they did everything in their power to resist and work against Obama his entire Presidency. But we’re supposed to just forget all that while they do their best to undo Obama’s legacy cause they want to hurt him and erase the achievements of the first black President from history.

    I will resist Trumpism 4ever. #NEVERMYPRESIDENT

    Reply
  9. robyn says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:28 am

    Republicans have obstructed Obama like a pack of schoolyard bullies at every turn. Republicans put party over country for decades and that’s why Russia could corrupt the election for comrade Trump and his Natasha lookalike wife. But their “success” means more of Obama’s work dismantled so how can anyone wish that?

    Reply
  10. hey-ya says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:39 am

    …hes an icon…official since Kim dressed up North as him…loved it…glad hes not described as someones right hand…totally fair views from him..no screaming or tantrums…love it…

    Reply
  11. Aren says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:54 am

    “This country has elected a president who is on audiotape saying I’m a star and I can do whatever I want with women, grab them in the vagina. Dignity has gone out the door. He’s causing me much ire.”

    It’s a horrible thing not just for the USA, but for the whole world really.
    And I’m not even mentioning the nuclear arms race Trump wants to start now.

    This isn’t about not wanting him to fail, but about all the people who are going to suffer, or get killed if he succeeds.

    Reply
  12. nic says:
    December 23, 2016 at 10:16 am

    I want them to fail so bad they get kicked out of office. I want their initiatives to fail. I want their war on the environment to fail. I want his horrible children to fail. I want his appointed cabinet to fail to get anything done. I want them to be totally ineffective, blocked at every turn, and exposed for the horrible people they are. Fail, fail, fail, fail, fail.

    Reply
  13. Macscore says:
    December 23, 2016 at 10:33 am

    I agree with what was mentioned up-thread: the headline to this article doesn’t really reflect Talley’s thoughts and statements. I’ve never been a huge fan – always found him rather pompous – but he was articulate and on-point here, and also quite amusing. And, oh, yes, do I want Trump to fail. Step One: ignore the inauguration! Make it the least-watched “show” ever. Let’s hope all the real stars with clout can get their act together at the “We the People” concert in Miami – let’s pray it happens, and blows Trump and his pathetic circus show into outer space.

    Reply
  14. oce says:
    December 23, 2016 at 10:46 am

    I think everyone should live our lives as usual and watch what happens with the Trump Administration. My guess is that he will hang himself and be impeached within a couple of years, and that the Republicans will support him as long as they need him. Then they will throw him under the bus. Then we would then possibly have to deal with a Pence running the show.

    For Americans, and for all of us in society, the biggest lesson to take away from the elections is that this all comes down to money. Money is the one true god that everyone worships. Everyone wants a bigger bottom-line in their bank accounts. Including the President-Elect all the way down to the man who works in WV coal mines. Everything else comes second, including social justice. This is why you see the financial markets rallying.

    Reply
    • AnneC says:
      December 23, 2016 at 3:27 pm

      The biggest lesson is that people need to get up off their as*es and vote. 56% of registered voters as turnout is appalling and frightening. We needed to make sure that this narcissistic know nothing fascist wasn’t elected. And now 90,000 votes in 3 states gave us this threat to American democracy and the candidate who won by 2.8 million votes lost. Apathy, low information and people willing to believe fake news could destroy health care for 25 million, make abortion illegal, take away the safeguards for dreamers and all immigrants, destroy environmental laws presently on the books and tank the economy. My only hope is that Trump and his terrible children thoroughly destroys their brand and he is impeached. He will never be my president.

      Reply
  15. Soothsayer says:
    December 23, 2016 at 11:32 am

    This article title is VERY VERY VERY misleading. Why do this? I was so ready to blacklist this poor guy until I read the content

    Reply
  16. Weekenderbedford says:
    December 23, 2016 at 4:45 pm

    @ Ichooseme – you have the best list of curses ever. Paper cuts and stepping on lego beat everything.

    Reply
  17. Kath says:
    December 23, 2016 at 6:23 pm

    I wish 4 years of anal warts and venereal disease on the entire family (except the kid).

    I hope the media finally does its effing job and digs into Trump’s business links with Russia, which are no doubt all over the tax return he refused to release.

    I hope someone also finally has the guts to release the tapes from The Apprentice which show Trump in all his racist, sexist glory (not that this would sway his deplorables one iota).

    Finally, I wish all my celebitches a happy, Trump-free Xmas and New Year. xx.

    Reply
  18. maryquitecontrary says:
    December 23, 2016 at 7:27 pm

    Andre Leon Talley. You are a superstar with that article. You hit the high points with grace and eloquence. Here’s the only thing I’d correct: I don’t want AMERICA to fail.

    That’s all.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment