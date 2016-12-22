“Did Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill break up after some messy drama?” links

Did Nicki Minaj dump Meek Mill with a messy Instagram? Reportedly, Meek Mill was cheating on her, so I believe she dumped him. [Dlisted]
Mariah Carey is staying at an Aspen Airbnb. For free. [LaineyGossip]
Is it just me or is Billy on the Street kind of irritating after a minute? [OMG Blog]
Brad Pitt & Justin Theroux did not have an awkward run-in. [Wonderwall]
Is this Irina Shayk’s emerald engagement ring? [Moe Jackson]
Passengers, rape culture & interstellar ethics. [Pajiba]
Breakup gift = sausages. [XOJane]
Justin Bieber busted his ass on a hike. [IDLY]
Morris Chestnut roasting on an open fire. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Good riddance to bad rubbish. I don’t know why, but I never liked Meek, and the cheating is a clincher. Be free Nicki! Spread your wings! Get laid like Drake at a ripper convention if that’s your jam!
Merry Christmas and happy holidays CBies!
Merry Christmas to you too! 🎅🏾🎄
I was kinda rooting for Meek after the whole Drake beef, (cuz Drake is corny and you’ll never be able to convince me otherwise) but geez dude. How many Ls can you take in one year?? This whole thing reminded me of this one post I saw on insta though,
“Guys who are 5/6s will cheat on their girls who are 8/9s with people who are solid 2/3s.”
Poor Nicki.
