Ivanka Trump was verbally accosted by a man on a JetBlue flight to Hawaii

This is the dumbest story and I’m really suspicious of how it went viral yesterday. There’s a whiff of set-up to it. The basic gist is that Ivanka Trump and her kids boarded a JetBlue flight to Hawaii, as they were heading on holiday for Christmas. They were sitting in coach, and Ivanka apparently had Secret Service personnel on hand too. That’s when some guy verbally accosted her on the plane. And that’s it. He just said, “Your father is ruining the country” and he was kicked off the plane.

Ivanka Trump just had a bumpy start to her Xmas holiday … an out-of-control passenger on her flight began verbally berating her and “jeering” at her 3 kids. Ivanka was on a JetBlue flight leaving JFK Thursday morning with her family when a passenger started screaming, “Your father is ruining the country.” The guy went on, “Why is she on our flight. She should be flying private.” The guy had his kid in his arms as he went on the tirade. A passenger on the flight tells TMZ Ivanka ignored the guy and tried distracting her kids with crayons.

JetBlue personnel escorted the unruly passenger off the flight. As he was removed he screamed, “You’re kicking me off for expressing my opinion?!!” BTW … Ivanka, her family and bunch of cousins were all in coach.

JetBlue just released a statement, saying, “The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. Our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight.”

Of course that wasn’t the end of it. The Deplorables started doxxing this guy and his husband – they published their emails, addresses and phone numbers online. Of course, one of the guys who accosted Ivanka bragged about it before and after, but then deleted his Twitter:

Yeah, so… I still don’t get why this story is such a thing. The guys who accosted Ivanka are neither folk heroes nor enemies of the state. They were just two guys exercising their free speech. The Secret Service agents didn’t even do or say anything to them and you know why? Because who gives a sh-t? But the Deplorables were in full meltdown mode about how these guys were SO mean to poor little Ivanka and “what about ‘when they go low, we go high’???” because the Deplorables think they’re being clever when they pull a Melania and plagiarize Michelle Obama. Pro-tip: every American has the right to go up to Ivanka and tell her that her father is an unhinged lunatic. Every American has the right to go up to Donald Trump and tell him that he’s deplorable too.

The Secret Service did remove Ivanka and the kids from the JetBlue flight apparently, and they managed to find a private plane and that’s how Ivanka got to Hawaii. Why even go JetBlue in the first place if there was a private plane on call? That’s what I mean about this feeling like a set-up.

FFN_Trump_Ivanka_GGFF_112116_52238115

  1. Balea says:
    December 23, 2016 at 7:18 am

    So the Trumps can say what they want but other people are not allowed to say what they really think about President Trump? Okay.

    Reply
    • Tate says:
      December 23, 2016 at 7:42 am

      Pretty much. They are the ruling class. We must smile and adore them…. or else!! 🤔🙄😟

      Reply
    • uninspired username says:
      December 23, 2016 at 7:47 am

      These people care about free speech as long as they like what you have to say.

      Reply
    • Shambles says:
      December 23, 2016 at 8:01 am

      AND about a month ago, a guy stood up and started making a HUGE scene on plane, praising Trump, asking if there were any “Hillary Bitches” on the flight, and clearly making all the other passengers uncomfortable.
      He was not kicked off the flight.
      But a guy states his opinion in the opposite direction, doesn’t even sound like he was that loud about it, and he’s kicked off.
      Here we go, y’all.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        December 23, 2016 at 8:33 am

        THIS. Holy shit it really is Trump’s World and we’re all just living in it.

      • Esmom says:
        December 23, 2016 at 8:38 am

        Exactly. Every day it continues to get worse. I’m getting going on my women’s march signs asap.

      • ctgirl says:
        December 23, 2016 at 8:46 am

        Delta investigated that incident and banned the guy from flying Delta ever again. I don’t care who you are, getting on a flight and screaming at people, as reported in this story, deserves getting kicked off the flight and/or banned from that airline. It doesn’t matter if your calling either Trump or Hillary an assclown, screaming vitriol on a plane isn’t acceptable.

      • Tris says:
        December 23, 2016 at 8:46 am

        :(

      • doofus says:
        December 23, 2016 at 8:48 am

        which is yet another reason that this sounds like a set up.

        the first tip for me (and plenty of others) was that they were flying coach. that makes NO SENSE to me at all. either first class or private jet for this family. and especially since they then hopped onto a private flight.

        ETA: “It doesn’t matter if your calling either Trump or Hillary an assclown, screaming vitriol on a plane isn’t acceptable.”

        except that the airlines practice selective ejection. the guy on the Delta flight was not kicked off and wasn’t banned until people put up a stink with Delta corporate.

      • ctgirl says:
        December 23, 2016 at 10:35 am

        @doofus, you seriously think that the guy yelling was part of a setup? Several celebrities travel in coach with their kids, including Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The airlines as a corporate entity didn’t make divergent calls, it was the flight crew for each flight. What would be the endgame desired result from a set up? As to “a private jet on call” as stated by Kaiser, large airports frequently have private jets ready to charter which is different than having a private jet on standby. People just need to calm down and remain civil.

      • Shambles says:
        December 23, 2016 at 10:37 am

        CTGirl, what Doofus said.
        The Hillary Bitches guy was banned from Delta after the incident and after people were making a fuss about it. The guy who dared to criticize Virgin Mother Ivanka was kicked off immediately.

      • EM says:
        December 23, 2016 at 10:42 am

        Great point – I saw that video and disgusted that no one told the POS to sit down and shut up.

      • ctgirl says:
        December 23, 2016 at 11:11 am

        @Shambles, I understand the timeline. These situations really aren’t that similar. The Hillary Bitches guy was yelling to whoever, he wasn’t directing his crap at a single person. The guy yelling at Ivanka Trump was yelling directly at her with her young children right there (and the Secret Service). This is the difference between yelling at a group of 100 people and getting in front of one person and focusing all of the anger at a single person. I’m not a Trump fan at all but this kind of behavior (yelling at a group and yelling at a single person over politics) is juvenile and trashy no matter which side engages in this type of behavior.

      • doofus says:
        December 23, 2016 at 11:35 am

        yes, ctgirl, I do. Jolie and Pitt do NOT fly coach, they fly private jets…as has been reported during the divorce proceedings. and Ivanka, I’m pretty sure, has NEVER flown coach before in her life. either first class or private jet for daddy’s little favorite.

        end game for a set up? it’s been theorized on here several times. two-pronged. divert attention from her father’s incessant tweeting that makes him look stupid (and his talks of upping the nuke arsenal) and unprepared, and make her look sympathetic.

        and no, we don’t need to “calm down” and “be civil”. this family and the PEOTUS have done everything in their power to rile folks up, on both sides of the aisle. get used to it.

      • ctgirl says:
        December 23, 2016 at 12:04 pm

        @doofus, google Jolie and Pitt flying with the kids on coach. It happened. BTW, I wasn’t telling you specifically to calm down, it was a general comment. However, your over the top reaction indicates that you do, in fact, need to calm down.

      • doofus says:
        December 23, 2016 at 12:17 pm

        they flew “economy” on Air France ONCE. which is quite different from a US airline’s coach section.

        “over the top”? yeahno.

        get bent. I will express my emotions however I feel like it, as will you.

      • Robin says:
        December 23, 2016 at 12:17 pm

        Nice try, Shambles, you couldn’t even get the Delta story right.

      • Jan says:
        December 23, 2016 at 12:19 pm

        Actually Shambles, I’m a flight attendant . This happened during the flight , so no, we didn’t open the doors mudflight and kick him off the flight. This man has been banned from Delta for life though.

      • siri says:
        December 23, 2016 at 12:46 pm

        The guy was briefly removed from the plane, and was allowed to continue his flight later after he calmed down. Delta banned him for life afterwards, and other travelers received refunds for this flight.
        @Jan: It didn’t happen during flight but before takeoff.

      • MrsK says:
        December 23, 2016 at 3:56 pm

        Actually, he was not only kicked off the flight, but earned himself a lifetime ban from the airline.

      • cindyp says:
        December 23, 2016 at 5:30 pm

        Correction to Jan, the flight attendant. The guy started ranting while the plane was boarding.

      • Shambles says:
        December 23, 2016 at 5:38 pm

        F*ck me, this thread is disheartening.

    • minx says:
      December 23, 2016 at 8:15 am

      Anyone with her resources who would fly coach from NY to Hawaii with young children doesn’t have common sense. That is a long flight and those kids would get so bored they would make everyone’s lives miserable. Sounds hinky.

      Reply
      • lightpurple says:
        December 23, 2016 at 8:33 am

        And in the end, she got off the flight herself and switched to a private plane.

      • JustJen says:
        December 23, 2016 at 11:40 am

        I didn’t even read the whole story. I got as far as flying coach on Jet Blue. Wha???? Oh, right. You live in a billion dollar “apartment” and you’re flying coach with children. Sounds legit (eye roll)

      • LotsOfLuck says:
        December 23, 2016 at 12:12 pm

        @ lightpurple

        The incident happened in NY. The flight was from NY to SFO. The private plane was boarded in SF. She completed the JEt Blue portion of her travels as planned.

        Whether the private jet fm SF to Hawaii was always part of her travel plans or not is not clear, But there was plenty of time -3 hours – for staff to arrange the private plane in SF if they wish to avoid a repeat on another commercial ft out of SF.

        You make this all sound nefarious as if it was part of a set up. Given the private plane switch was 3 hours later, on the other side of the country and could well have been planned all along….Sounds like the contribution to a false news story to me.

        Let’s at least keep the FACTS straight and not make them up.

        @justjen. JEt blue doesn’t have first class. My eyes are rolling too…..

    • Honeybunny says:
      December 23, 2016 at 10:15 am

      Stop whining. To whoever writes these articles: why don’t you see how he runs the country before you complain what a horrible president he is.

      Reply
      • Frida_K says:
        December 23, 2016 at 10:23 am

        @Honeybunny:

        Why do you feel that it’s appropriate to say “stop whining” as though you are a scolding parent? Who are you to order others around in such a manner?

        And as to waiting to see how he runs the country…well, where to start? Maybe with some facts–let’s just work with what we have thus far, shall we?

        So here goes:

        He’s pretty clear about his intentions already, vis-a-vis the white nationalist and mega-wealthy corporate sorts with which he is intending to populate his cabinet. He has also made it clear with his ill-thought tweets. Hiis silence, in the face of racial hatred and violence, also tells us what we need to know. His children and their eagerness to cash in and to participate not only in government but also in blatant and unapologetic grifting on their own and their father’s behalf speaks volumes.

        I could go on and on but I will refrain.

        What is there to wait for? Do you really think that things are going to be different–that he will suddenly become honest, honorable, cultured, intelligent, compassionate, and wise once he ascends to the office of the presidency?

        I think we would have better luck if we were to wait for Santa Claus. There’s nothing new to wait for and, this being so, nobody is whining here. People are, instead, expressing valid concern and outrage.

      • Tate says:
        December 23, 2016 at 10:28 am

        @honeybunny he has already shown us how he will run the country. The nuclear weapon talk of the past couple of days isn’t making me feel any better about this ignorant lunatic taking over.

      • steerpike says:
        December 23, 2016 at 10:32 am

        Honeybunny, the people who he is choosing for his cabinet make it very clear how he will run the country. His unhinged treats make it clear how he will run the country. His multiple bankruptcies make it clear how he will run the country. The fact that he is reversing himself on promises that were a major part of his campaign make it clear how he runs the country. Did the republicans ever give Obama a chance? (Hint: the answer is “no”.)

      • doofus says:
        December 23, 2016 at 10:33 am

        Stop whining. stop reading these articles.

      • lightpurple says:
        December 23, 2016 at 10:43 am

        Not whining. Calmly stating. I see how he plans to run the country; by his stated positions, his appointments, and his interference yesterday with a UN vote. I also know that it is a diversionary tactic to accuse others of whining when you can’t actually defend your own position.

      • A says:
        December 23, 2016 at 11:13 am

        The man just stated, openly and plainly, that he wants to restart a nuclear arms race. I don’t know about you, but I kind of don’t want to die any time soon. Nor do I want my loved ones to die. And the way Trump is headed, with his foreign policy especially, that’s going from being a remote fringe idea to an alarmingly real possibility. So yeah, I’ll say whatever the fuck I very well please, and if he wants to shut me or anyone else up, he can ship us off to the closest gulag. And even then, I sincerely doubt that anyone’s gonna be shut up.

        Go to hell.

      • Kylie says:
        December 23, 2016 at 11:30 am

        We already know how he will run the country. He will run it right into the ground lime everything else he has touched. I don’t have to give anyone who panders to white supremacists a chance.

      • Tiffany :) says:
        December 23, 2016 at 12:40 pm

        “why don’t you see how he runs the country”

        We already see his horrific appointments. We already see his tweets about China bitching about the water drone AFTER the drone had been returned. Did you see his warm and fuzzy comments about Putin this morning?

        If you aren’t afraid of his horrible decision making, you haven’t been paying attention.

      • ol cranky says:
        December 23, 2016 at 12:46 pm

        @honeybunny so we have to wait until he destroys the country and our rights to complain about anything he does as PEOTUS? I call BS on that. He’s now:

        ramping up a nuclear arms race (the US “won” and de-escalated that by outspending Russia, we sure as hell don’t need to ramp it up again and his rationale of ramping it up due to instability is ludicrous because that instability makes it all the more likely for nukes to be used – especially with so many volatile & juvenile leaders with access to them).

        he’s appointed Mike Flynn ast national security advisor – a man who was, and still is, in the employ of the Russian government giving Flynn and the Russian’s full access to all US intel. Flynn is connected to and investor who sold biotech to the KGB and who directly shared classified information with foreign military without having the permission to do so. Not to mention Flynn’s overt religious war against those heinous non-Christians known as Muslims & Jews, and Flynn’s son’s lies (and whose own rhetoric) directly lead to pizzagate.

        his appointments to other posts are equally disturbing, he’s already started other international incidents with his juvenile tweeting and has used his status to shill his companies but, hey, if you think his current behavior and appointments are indicative that he’ll suddenly become a responsible statesman well I guess we’ll just have to take your word for it

      • Becky says:
        December 23, 2016 at 1:52 pm

        Honeybunny, he’s already shown he’s inept before even being inaugurated.

      • Llc says:
        December 23, 2016 at 6:36 pm

        Anyone who pays attention to the news should have a clear idea of hoe the country will be run in the next 4 years. Are you up-to-date on his cabinet picks?

        There are a few articles that have popped up recently that note that many people who voted for Trump have been shocked to find out that he plans to repeal the ACA and roll back a woman’s right to choose. A lot of them didn’t realize that tue ACA is Obamacare.

    • Lingling says:
      December 23, 2016 at 2:18 pm

      It’s about tact and not giving them another headline painting liberals as head spinning lunatics.

      We didn’t just lose the presidency we lost the house, Senate, most Governorship. Democrats lost EVERYTHING because of the very loud extremist end of liberals that look insane. We NEED to convert conservatives, not continue to look like screaming toddlers.

      This shouldn’t be about drawing a line, it should be about getting trumpers to switch sides. Anyone saying we should all just act like trump now because that’s acceptable needs to go sit at the kids table and let the grown ups talk, because we need to stop giving them headlines.

      Reply
      • Sarah says:
        December 23, 2016 at 3:13 pm

        We won the popular vote.
        We picked up Senate seats.
        We picked up House seats.
        And I will not be quiet if I see this entitled twit and her brood. Her father said he is cool with killing the children of terrorists.
        He wants to,put Muslims on registries and maybe in camps.
        He want to rip Latino families apart.
        I could go on and on, but i think i made my point.
        Never be silent. Resist at every opportunity. Speak out constantly. This is not a normal President. This is not a normal time.

      • Emily says:
        December 23, 2016 at 7:04 pm

        Are you kidding me??? That is not at all why the liberals lost the election. Liberals lost the election because they (maybe I should say we, as I include myself in this group) sat back and let the Republican party become crazier and crazier and more extreme. We shrugged about Fox News and Breitbart and worse, fake news sites and just hoped that most of the people in the country were agreeing with us that “this is crazy, right?” Meanwhile Republicans were slandering our progressive president, using coded racist language, calling Obamacare by different names to trick their constituents into thinking it was a benefit that had nothing to do with that terrible black president (while taking the credit and saying it’s a state program)…I mean I could go on. Did you ever see a Trump rally? Would you call those people sane and composed? Acting like Trump works, whether we’re ready to embrace it or not.

    • Sarah says:
      December 23, 2016 at 3:07 pm

      This. I’m furious – on a Democratic site i read a lot, people are getitng the vapors that the evil man was scary and rude to Ivanka in front of her children. Comparing her to Sasha and Malia. Ivanka is a grown woman who has actively participated and will continue to participate in an administration that wants to register and maybe imprison all Muslims, rip Latino families apart and reeducate gays.
      We all need to speak out to these monsters every chance we get.

      Reply
  2. Lifethelifeaquatic says:
    December 23, 2016 at 7:20 am

    This is why I try not to watch the news. Was watching GMA this morning with my daughter and between this and the nukes and the twitter, no public appearances since election…I feel very scared very sad… bigly

    Reply
  3. Lahdidahbaby says:
    December 23, 2016 at 7:21 am

    I agree. They have their own planes, ffs.

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    December 23, 2016 at 7:23 am

    Trump supporters better get used to it–there are more of us than there are of them. People are angry and we’re not hiding it.

    Reply
    • Saras says:
      December 23, 2016 at 9:34 am

      He does not read history and Putin did not remind him what happened to the czar and family during the Russian revolution. Americans need to rise and apply pressure to our new royal family to keep them in check. Get off your butts and get into the street! Our government needs to fear us or they will continue to do as they please and enrich themselves!

      Reply
      • Melanie says:
        December 23, 2016 at 4:14 pm

        What Saras said. We have become complacent and lazy as a country. Too many people bitch online all day about how bad things are. Time to put your money and your feet where your mouth is.

        Boycott Inauguration Day. Do not turn your tv’s on. Donate bigly to the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, the SPLC, Emily’s List, etc. I will not sit idly. I will be loud, active and in your face. They will destroy us if we don’t act.

        I urge everyone to find their local march on January 21st. They are popping up all over the country. We have to start showing up in large numbers. Social Media isn’t the way we are going to win this. We have to be active. Find a cause that is close to your heart and volunteer. Call them today and see what you can do for them.

        It’s time to embrace the spirit of MLK and fight. I’m absolutely terrified. And have been paralysed with fear since election night. I’m finding ways to channel my money and my energy. I already have a parent that is no longer speaking to me because of this tyrant. I refuse to let anything else be taken away from me. And if it is, I will not go quietly.

    • word to the wise says:
      December 24, 2016 at 7:56 am

      Ivanka trump is playing Taylor swift’s “innocent blonde child” card. The procreative version.

      Reply
  5. Chaine says:
    December 23, 2016 at 7:24 am

    Sure, they have the right to do that, but yelling at her while she is with her small children on an airplane full of other strangers just trying to get to their destinations? How low-class can you get? They delayed the boarding process and probably the flight and made everyone uncomfortable and perhaps frightened. I travel frequently and anyone who unnecessarily delays the flight or creates unnecessary drama on board gets no sympathy from me.

    Reply
  6. Alleycat says:
    December 23, 2016 at 7:26 am

    They were not only on a public flight, but in coach? Why wouldn’t they be at least in first class? She’s not only a millionaire, but now the presidents favorite daughter. Wouldn’t that be a safety hazard? I don’t trust this story either.

    Reply
  7. Alleycat says:
    December 23, 2016 at 7:26 am

    .

    Reply
  8. Sarah says:
    December 23, 2016 at 7:26 am

    Such a divided country, the next four years are going to be interesting.

    Or should I say eight years because Trump already said he thinks he’s going to be president for eight years lol?

    Reply
  9. paolanqar says:
    December 23, 2016 at 7:26 am

    Given the chance I would never EVER fly coach when I have a whole private jet at my disposal.
    Sounds like a set up but whoever screams at a woman while with her children is an asshole in my book regardless of who she is or who she politically supports.

    Reply
  10. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    December 23, 2016 at 7:28 am

    I guess some of the Dump supporters missed Obama’s recent remarks stating that we should be calling out racism when we see it.

    As far as I am concerned, that guy is doing exactly what he is supposed to do. What they are doing is no different than Dump’s own remarks during his klan rallies. Actually, the loud mouth on the plane was a tad bit more respectful than Dump.

    Reply
  11. Jeo says:
    December 23, 2016 at 7:29 am

    I’m just curious how they have secret service with them? Aren’t they ‘normal’ people like us or this basically confirms that both of them or one of these horrid individuals will be in government by January? These people are mega rich and they have secret service is disgusting and a waste of public money.

    Can’t stand the whole family!

    Reply
    • Jenn4037 says:
      December 23, 2016 at 8:41 am

      Presidential immediate family always receives protection. Even if they don’t live in DC.

      Reply
      • Hazel says:
        December 23, 2016 at 10:28 am

        Not quite: it’s the spouse & children 16 & under who automatically get Secret Service protection. That trump’s adult children get SS protection is one of the many screwy things about the coming apocalypse.
        As for the alleged incident, I’m leaning toward set-up. I also have my doubts that the guy ‘screamed’ anything. He could have simply made that statement, even in a loud voice, but it wasn’t necessarily a scream. That’s just people trying to put him in a worse light to keep Ivanka on her pedestal.

  12. Lucy2 says:
    December 23, 2016 at 7:31 am

    The whole thing sounds sketchy.

    Reply
    • RussianBlueCat says:
      December 23, 2016 at 7:49 am

      A few years ago there was an incident on a plane where someone made comments about Kim K and North. I believe there was a post on this site about it. People were saying it was made up. Not saying in this case it was made up but parts of this incident do not add up

      Reply
  13. leigh says:
    December 23, 2016 at 7:33 am

    This was a set up.

    I don’t believe for a second that this family would set foot on a JetBlue plane with the “common folk.” This was a set up. They have a private plane. They’re manipulating the media again to get good press.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      December 23, 2016 at 8:45 am

      What was the thinking behind the set up? Just asking out of curiosity, I loathe Trump like the sane among is. To show she’s “regular folk” and flies coach? Or were they hoping someone “attacked” her so they could be scream outrage and persecution? Just trying to understand the thought process…

      Reply
      • Miss M says:
        December 23, 2016 at 9:19 am

        I don’t know what they would gain… maybe justify his family needs protection and explain the use of private jet… Or to change the focus while The President-Elect and his tram is doing something that they do not want press coverage…
        But this story screams set-up.

      • Original T.C. says:
        December 23, 2016 at 9:41 am

        Ivanka is finally now being scrutinized by NPR, The New York Times, The Washington Post and the Wallstreet Journal since it was leaked that she is planning to occupy her own East Wing offices in the White House. Meaning she is going to be part of the administration, just without a formal title to avoid violating nepotism laws.

        I would guess she is starting to feel the burn from being held to account for the first time without hiding behind her father and husband. Need to gain sympathy again so the press can back off. I’m sure her husband was part of this stunt.

      • lightpurple says:
        December 23, 2016 at 10:38 am

        Without a title, she also avoids the full brunt of ethics laws over government workers.

    • Mumzy says:
      December 23, 2016 at 12:17 pm

      I read yesterday that the Jet Blue flight was originally booked, and taken as planned. The private jet was the 2nd flight, from CA to HI, and it was prearranged, *not* in response to this incident. Not sure why these facts were left out of the report above.

      Reply
      • katie2you says:
        December 24, 2016 at 4:54 am

        Wow. People, just…wow. I need a Xanax after reading these comments. Oh, and the article is not factual, as others commented.
        Ivanka, her husband, and three children were on the flight on Jet Blue from NY to San Francisco. They had a private plane (pre-arranged!) waiting in San Francisco to take them to their destination…Hawaii. They did NOT just leave the JB seats and fly private after all this happened. As for them flying JB and coach, maybe this was a spur of the moment decision for Christmas vacation and all they could get for the first leg was JB? Even private planes can be unavailable if you need them without advance warning. Dad’s plane was probably in Fla which I believe is where they are spending the holidays. Nahhh…has to be a set up. Right!?!
        People commenting that there was no “hatred” in these comments, only *passion*??? Wha…??? If that’s passion…
        I bet there would be a different vibe to these comments if it were Saint Angie with her kids on board a plane and someone started yelling at her!! That dude would be ANIHILATED in these comments and castrated as well!! How DARE someone do that to Angie in front of her kids!!! Doesn’t matter who or what Angie, Ivanka, or Gertrude from the next block, support. It doesn’t give anyone the right to do what he did! What kind of parent does that anyway?? A parent (with a child in his arms no less!) should know better! And the husband tweeting that the guy was chasing Ivanka and family down IN THE TERMINAL to harass them!! He is no better!!
        I know this won’t stay up but I gave it anyway!

  14. wood dragon says:
    December 23, 2016 at 7:34 am

    In front of children : questionable judgement.

    But seriously! Ivanka and her husband are you stinking rich. What were they doing in coach on a Jet Blue flight? That’s really odd.
    And yes, she and the other money grubbing chinless wonders had better realize that they are going to hear from the American public whose tax dollars they are fleecing.

    Reply
  15. robyn says:
    December 23, 2016 at 7:36 am

    I have no trust in anything the Trump camp does. Why is she even on coach. This smells like a setup to me too. Secret service? Is she president now. I think these deplorables are looking to get their supporters riled up and it sure doesn’t take much. They need to act like victims to create some sympathy because a lot of people can’t stand this spoiled egotistical bunch.

    Reply
    • valkenburg says:
      December 23, 2016 at 7:44 am

      Obama’s daughters have secret service officers that attend to her safety. Why wouldn’t Trump’s daughter? Especially when there are people out there who are willing to accost her while she’s with her young children (and proud of it), and there are commenters on this thread who say things like “better get used to it”. It sounds like every member of his family will need extra security.

      Reply
      • lightpurple says:
        December 23, 2016 at 7:49 am

        Because Obama’s daughters are minors and Ivanka Trump is not.

        Also, I don’t see the Secret Service agreeing to her flying in coach.

      • Josefina says:
        December 23, 2016 at 8:13 am

        Just because she’s an adult doesn’t mean she can defend herself from the threats every relative of a big (in this case the biggest) politician can face. Especially when that politician is arguably the most hated man on earth.

        I detest this family and Im not buying this story but come on now. Let’s not fall into irrational territory. Or do you seriously think Michelle Obama, not a minor either, walks around without protection?

      • Josefina says:
        December 23, 2016 at 8:37 am

        I just read about how the SS works and private security. I was talking out of my ass. Sorry. Her kids were there, though, and they are Trump’s grandkids. I imagine the service can extend to them as well?

      • valkenburg says:
        December 23, 2016 at 8:39 am

        @lightpurple Malia is no longer a minor, and she still has secret service agents that pull her out of parties before the police show up. There was just a news story about it. And if they were attending her while she was flying coach, why do you say “I don’t see the secret service agreeing to her flying in coach”? Clearly they did agree to it. She has the right to fly coach if she wants to!

      • robyn says:
        December 23, 2016 at 8:40 am

        I don’t like the idea of anyone being accosted. However, when you support someone who has insulted his way to the top and who has said the most outrageous things to instill hate, you really do need to get used to “enjoying” a similar blow back. You reap what you sow.

      • Esmom says:
        December 23, 2016 at 8:47 am

        valkenburg, yeah that nasty Malia parties so much she needs the SS to keep her out of trouble. Time to take your ball and play elsewhere, nice try.

      • lightpurple says:
        December 23, 2016 at 8:55 am

        @Valkenberg, the Blessed Saint Ivanka the Corrupt took herself off the Jet Blue flight, along with her blessed spawn, Jared the Impregnator, and the cousins and boarded a waiting private plane. But I’m sure she is ever so grateful for your defense. She’ll be posting yet another picture of herself and the blessed spawn opening Christmas presents or lighting a menorah or something special just for you in the next few days, while her father declares war on China or calls for internment camps for Muslims or something.

      • lightpurple says:
        December 23, 2016 at 10:57 am

        @valkenberg, the Secret Service objected to some of the illegal acts Jenna Bush committed but she did them any way and got arrested. See how that works? So, the Secret Service may have objected to Saint Ivanka the Corrupt flying on Jet Blue but she put her butt on the plane any way. And then, she took it off and put it on a private plane. Also, police show up at teenage parties all the time because they tend to be loud; it doesn’t mean the kids attending the party are doing anything wrong other than being loud.

        @Josefina, Michelle Obama gets a Secret Service detail because the President’s spouse always gets Secret Service protection. The issue is who is likely to be a target.

      • Jaded says:
        December 23, 2016 at 12:27 pm

        Because, Valkenberg, the lunatic threats against Obama, his wife and daughters increased dramatically from the normal threats against the President because they are African American. The same racist scum that has now risen to the surface thanks to T-Rump.

      • LP says:
        December 23, 2016 at 2:44 pm

        “Accosted”? Drumpf supporters really like throwing themselves pity parties, huh? The commenters on this thread (including your truly) have explained thoroughly and at length why this dude’s actions were free speech at work. Go cry on Drudge Report or Breitbart if you want a safe space.

      • LP says:
        December 23, 2016 at 2:45 pm

        “Accosted”? Drumpf supporters really like throwing themselves pity parties, huh? The commenters on this thread (including your truly) have explained thoroughly and at length why this dude’s actions weren’t harassment. Go cry on Drudge Report or Breitbart if you want a safe space.

  16. Jack Daniels is my patronus says:
    December 23, 2016 at 7:40 am

    The comment I was responding to was deleted! Please disregard

    Reply
  17. original kay says:
    December 23, 2016 at 7:44 am

    The guy should have just called her a “hot piece of ass” and grabbed her by the pussy. After all, that is the example not only her father, but the newly elected president, has set for all of america.

    Don’t yell, just grab people or call for the “2nd amendment people” to solve your issues.

    She doesn’t get a pass. I’m sorry for her children, but she does NOT EVER get a pass for what she and her family are doing to the entire world. The time for appropriate response is over.

    Reply
  18. Nancy says:
    December 23, 2016 at 7:53 am

    Don’t like her, don’t trust her. Don’t understand why she would fly coach with her children with her wealth and new found status. Makes no sense. If she is willing to put her children who she loves in potential jeopardy, where does that leave us. I think we all know the answer to that question.

    Reply
  19. I Choose Me says:
    December 23, 2016 at 7:55 am

    Definitely a set up in my opinion. However, IF he/they? did scream at Ivanka infront of her kids and was being disruptive then that is not cool and the Jet Blue employees were within their rights to remove him/them from the flight.

    Reply
  20. lightpurple says:
    December 23, 2016 at 7:58 am

    I don’t care that she had her kids with her. The guy did not yell at her kids. Trump supporters are trying to portray her as some Sacred Madonna, blessed Mother figure and she uses her kids as shields and posts pretty pictures of them as distractions whenever her father does something horrible, which he did yesterday. Yesterday, her father decided to mess with a UN vote, when he is not yet President, overturn decades of US -Israel policy, and restart the arms race with his Twitter account and pull another insider trading move with Boeing. And what is getting the most coverage? A gay guy, holding his own child, yelled at the Precious Sacred Mother Ivanka on an airplane, in coach, during the holiday season.

    People seem to think that she is a calming, saner influence on the madman that spawned her. This sainted, Sacred Vessel Madonna Ivanka. No, I don’t see it at all. From what I have seen of her behavior in the past month, she is an unethical, money-grubbing grifter, out to bilk the US taxpayers out of all she can. How much money does she stand to make out of official government meetings she has attended over the past few weeks? How much Boeing stock did she buy up after her father crashed its value in the past two weeks? To me, this woman has a future in a federal prison for insider trading and it cannot come fast enough.

    And if the Trumps don’t want the spawn of the Sacred Madonna Ivanka exposed to the anger many of us feel about their crap, she should keep them out of crowded places. If I encounter her, I do not intend to restrain myself from telling her precisely what I think of her and I don’t care if she is in the process of birthing another one at the time.

    Also, SAVE THE ROCKETTES! The producers have signed them up to perform at the Inaugural, although most of them do not want to participate. If they refuse to perform, they will lose their jobs. Contact information is on their website. There is also direct contact information for their management people floating around on Twitter (Patton Oswalt posted it.)

    Reply
  21. Snowflake says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:00 am

    Can you guys comment on the Daily Mail article? The comments there are always so pro Trump, need some liberal comments :-)

    Reply
  22. grabbyhands says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:03 am

    So why does a woman like Ivanka Trump, whose family probably owns more than one private jet and has zero reason to get within a hundred yards of a Jet Blue plane, much less fly economy (at least, it didn’t look like she was in first class)?

    Could it be because they knew that this was exactly what would happen and that it would garner them lots of sympathetic attention for her, while at the same time dangling something shiny in front of the base to further distract them from her father’s continued horribleness and recent remarks about how he is no longer interested in “draining the swamp”?? This was PR and nothing else.

    And people, left and right, fell for it hook, line and sinker.

    Reply
  23. Josefina says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:05 am

    I wonder how things would’ve gone if it was Hillary Clinton and a Trump supporter. We all know how shy they are.

    And yeah, this looks sketchy as hell. It makes no sense for her to be flying coach.

    Reply
  24. boredblond says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:13 am

    She isn’t spending the holiday with daddy?? The whole story ( which I hadn’t heard before) smells a bit..

    Reply
  25. MissMerry says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:13 am

    this is absolutely a set-up to get a story out there about how anti-trump americans are ‘terrible’.

    how transparent.

    Reply
  26. Limanera2016 says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:19 am

    Even if it was a set up, someone still had to take the bait.

    Just because you have the right to free speech doesn’t mean you get to exercise it on private property. I don’t care if you are the racist woman in the Kentucky J.C. Penney berating the Hispanic women or this guy, feeling the need to spew your hatred at a stranger is harrassment regardless of how politically correct/incorrect you think your assumptions are. I wish the mall had kicked her out immediately and I’m glad this guy was removed from the plane. Even if she is Trump’s daughter and I don’t like a lot of things about their family but at that moment she was woman on a plane with her family, not at a political function.

    Reply
    • LotsOfLuck says:
      December 23, 2016 at 8:50 am

      Ah ..a voice of reason, self respect and personal accountability for poor behavior. Thank you.

      Reply
    • Beatrice says:
      December 23, 2016 at 9:08 am

      Thank you. Some unhinged guy yelling at a woman (no matter who she is) traveling with children would frighten anyone and he should have been removed. I think Ivanka showed a lot of grace in ignoring the guy and the secret service allowed the airline to handle the situation. I am appalled at the apparent break down in civility over the election and surprised that so many people are crying fake news or a set up. These same people believe anything the media reports about Trump supporters. I see that she’s being criticized for flying commercial–but on the other hand is lambasted for showing her wealth. Maybe she was trying to show her children that most people don’t have private jets. By the way, Jet Blue does not have first class–it’s all coach.

      Reply
      • Bridget says:
        December 23, 2016 at 9:46 am

        Because that’s really not the Trump style to run elbows with the non-rich. You don’t think it’s odd that they coincidentally had the private jet on standby, fueled and ready to go? Ivanka Trump has spent years trying to curate her image and is very aware of her ‘brand’. Setting up something like this to make her look more like a regular mom and to elicit sympathy (especially in the face of that icky access kerfuffle with Eric Trump, or Trump deciding he’s done with “drain the swamp”) is absolutely something she would do. The Trump family has proven that they’re excellent at going viral.

      • LP says:
        December 23, 2016 at 12:37 pm

        “Unhinged” because he (they) stated accurate facts, with no threats or cursing? LOL thanks for the laugh, I needed that!

        As usual, free speech for the right means they say or do whatever they want with no repurcussions.

    • Bridget says:
      December 23, 2016 at 9:40 am

      The guy was part of the set up too.

      Reply
    • Roxy says:
      December 23, 2016 at 9:49 am

      Thank you! So many posters here are choosing to ignore that

      Reply
    • honeybee blues says:
      December 23, 2016 at 9:53 am

      Do you actually think they would set this up and risk no one verbally attacking her? Oh no, he was a plant too.

      Reply
    • steerpike says:
      December 23, 2016 at 11:06 am

      This is classic manipulation to keep the angry hordes quiet. Trump uses Ivanka as a shield. He can do any terrible thing he pleases, dangle Ivanka in harm’s way, and when someone says something mean to her, everyone screams about how awful and nasty the liberals are. In general, polite behavior is important to me, but I’m not going to allow myself to be manipulated to sit quietly while Trump destroys the country just because people might scold me for my rudeness when I speak up. Trump is using Ivanka as a shield. Ivanka is using her children as a shield. I’m not buying it.

      Reply
    • Sarah says:
      December 23, 2016 at 3:27 pm

      The woman was spouting hate.
      This man was speaking out against hate and bigtory.
      See the differnence?

      Reply
      • LotsOfLuck says:
        December 23, 2016 at 4:11 pm

        Seriously? When and how did Ivanka spout hate?

        She was on a vacation. He interrupted that vacation, and he interrupted that flight, and he inconvenienced people on it with his self serving rant that got him, his family booted off the flight and delayed.

        He behaved as a classless moron. No different than Trump does. And both are personally accountable for Their behavior. His husband pre tweeted his intent for goodness sake

        What did his little temper tantrum accomplish actually ….????

  27. Neelyo says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:22 am

    Set up. It worked with Hamilton, now this.

    Next up, Jared Kushner will innocently attend the BETs and be shocked at the fallout.

    What are Steve Bannon, McConnell and Ryan doing over the holidays, that’s what I want to know.

    Reply
  28. jerkface says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:25 am

    Something in the milk aint clean.

    Reply
  29. Pedro45 says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:28 am

    Why do they have Secret Service protection anyway? I thought it was for minor children. I don’t think Reagan and Bush 41′s adult children received protection. The Kushners could easily pay private security. But why pay when you can grift?

    Reply
  30. Rapunzel says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:29 am

    I also smell set up. This is to distract from Agent Orange starting a nuclear arms race on Twitter. And Eric Trump’s foundation being called out by the IRS for basically be a scam to make the Trump family richer.

    These grifters are obvious with their manipulations at this point.

    Reply
  31. jerkface says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:36 am

    Also those kids grandfather is Trump. Do you really think they haven’t already been exposed to some sincerely vile vocabulary? Especially when Kushners parents and family have been very open about their disgust with Jareds involvement with the campaign. You know they’ve seen some ish go down.
    How about this? I think she is a crap mom for taking her kids on Jet Blue even with secret service when she’s knows whats going on right now. It would only make sense its some sort of stunt.
    They have multiple planes. You know people are mad as fark and so you drag your babies out like that? If its not a set up (it is) then she is stupid. How many nannies were on the plane? That would be telling info too.

    Reply
  32. marshmellow says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:37 am

    “But the Deplorables were in full meltdown mode…”

    You’ll come to find that the deplorables are in a perpetual state of full meltdown mode; the only thing that changes is what trivial topic they’re freaking out about. Just ask Leslie Jones, Zoe Quinn, Anita Sarkeesian, Chanty Binx (not real name) or Rebecca Watson, among others, the vast majority of whom are women.

    Reply
  33. HK9 says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:38 am

    As soon as I saw Ivanka & Jet Blue together I thought this can’t be true because we all know they fly private. I side eye this story hard….I think it’s a set up for sympathy.

    Reply
  34. Veronica says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:39 am

    I feel bad for the kids. I don’t feel bad for her. I hope the next few years wind up being as hellish for her as it will be for the rest of us.

    Reply
  35. Nina says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:40 am

    I may feel sorry for her kids, but her? Not at all. I happily say she deserved this. She lied through her nose to help her disgusting dad get elected.

    Reply
  36. Eric says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:51 am

    Of course both “flightgate” and Emperor Zero’s tweet (ffs!) about nukes coincided. Every time something controversial occurs in Orange Julius Caesar’s transition, a smaller but more newsworthy piece of controversy occurs. Rex as SoS vs the Kanye meet’n'greet.

    Genghis Con and his transition team are now probing the State Dept to inquire about issues regarding women’s rights/equality in government. Very concerning. I’m surprised we haven’t heard that Melania broke a nail or the Kray sons had a dispute at their tailor.

    Reply
  37. Jayna says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:05 am

    Awful. I can’t stand Ivanka, but he was acting like a deplorable and giving liberals a bad name. His behavior was an embarrassment to the Democrats.

    Reply
    • hmmm says:
      December 23, 2016 at 10:01 am

      Don’t fall for it, Jayna. Also, did he declare himself a Democrat?

      They are filthy rich. She flies privately all the time. It’s a stunt. So revolting but typical of that sociopathic family. I wouldn’t be surprised that this entire episode was set up by these psychos.

      Meanwhile, the Orange Abomination wants more nuclear weapons, because thousands and thousands are not enough. That’s the real story.

      Reply
      • lightpurple says:
        December 23, 2016 at 10:09 am

        And he wants us all to feel sorry for his poor son Eric because he has now been told twice by the IRS that he can’t sell access to the Presidency and isn’t that a horrible thing for the IRS to do to all those poor kids with cancer.

      • Jayna says:
        December 23, 2016 at 10:50 am

        @Hmmm, I didn’t fall for anything. I have no doubt flying coach for that leg of the flight was a publicity stunt, I’m of the people. LOL

        But his behavior was out of line, and don’t forget his partner was bragging on twitter about what his partner was doing beginning in the terminal.

  38. TyrantDestroyed says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:08 am

    Her face looks so frozen in the last photo. That’s all I got.

    Reply
  39. tw says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:24 am

    Ivanka was on a Jet Blue middle seat coach flight to Hawaii. Right. Something in the milk ain’t clean.

    Reply
  40. AnnieO says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:31 am

    The private plane was prebooked for the second leg of the trip. The Jet Blue portion was booked in a calculated attempt to show they are just like us. What I want to know is why a family of Orthodox Jews is going to Hawaii to celebrate Christmas. Ivanka is the least orthodox Orthodox Jew I have ever seen.

    Reply
  41. poppy says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:38 am

    let me make this clear NO love for ivanka.

    one should never confront another passenger pre-flight or on a plane. if one must, wait to disembark. if there is a whiff of instability or the possibility of other passengers being uncomfortable, the airline should remove the cause.
    an airplane is not the place to get into with someone. you are locked in a can 40k feet in the air. the probability of escalation is too great a risk.
    it isn’t safe and is extremely inconsiderate to the other passengers.

    that said, she is awful. this seems like another plastic bag of debris swirling in the sh¡t storm that is president rump. there is something stinky about them flying jetblue. my guess is it was for reasons we will never know but like much of what they try and manipulate, it didn’t turn out as planned yet somehow better than expected.

    Reply
  42. Telicity says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:40 am

    I was on this flight and was seated right by the guy too. I boarded near the end so I didn’t see how much of a scene he made, but he was complaining pretty loudly. It was notable because everyone else was just trying get settled. I didn’t even realize she was there until I heard him.

    I’ve seen people say there isn’t first class, but there was definitely a nicer section at the front of the plane. Though all of the seats looked full. Also, it looked like most people got off the plane at SFO too.

    Reply
    • hmmm says:
      December 23, 2016 at 9:56 am

      “Complaining pretty loudly”? Is that supposed to be an indictment? Geez.

      Reply
      • Telicity says:
        December 23, 2016 at 2:24 pm

        No, but from how it was handled it seemed like a judgement call on the crew’s part. Allow one passenger to continue causing a ruckus and/or hope he stops and that it doesn’t escalate – especially once you’re in the air for a 6 hour flight. Or choose to nip it in the bud before there’s potentially a bigger problem.

        I didn’t see how he behaved in the terminal or even how he reacted once he saw her. But as a passenger I also wouldn’t have wanted to hear him whine about sharing a plane with her for the rest of the flight. So she’s in coach? Would he have felt better if she’d been at the front with the “luxury” seating area? No, she’d still be there. And so would everybody else that he’s disturbing.

        Should she be flying commercially? Probably not. But she isn’t the first or last high-profile person to do so.

    • Robin says:
      December 23, 2016 at 12:29 pm

      He also was pursuing them through the airport prior to the flight, trying to harass them. He doesn’t sound very stable. And yes, “complaining pretty loudly” on an airplane is a pretty good way to get the flight crew to notice you, and if they think you might escalate, get you removed.

      Reply
  43. Donna says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:56 am

    Goldstein boarded the plane with the intent to harass her. His husband was an ass to post his intent on Twitter. I don’t care how much anyone hates Trump. Only a moron acts up on a plane these days. Common Sense 101.

    Reply
  44. Jayna says:
    December 23, 2016 at 10:06 am

    I had insomnia last night and went on the internet. Can I just say I got a thrill reading how Trump still has barely secured anyone for his inauguration parties. Cover bands were listed and Washington DJs. No lie. Cover bands. Ha-ha. He’s got for the ceremony Jackie Evancho. He has the Rockettes and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

    Then to read his pouting, high school tweet about it and the twitter replies to it put a big smile on my face. The replies were priceless.

    Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      December 23, 2016 at 11:04 am

      And The Rockettes themselves don’t want to perform. It’s a labor-management issue. People are calling the producers and asking that they be allowed to refuse to perform without repercussions. The contact names and numbers are all over Twitter.

      Reply
    • jwoolman says:
      December 23, 2016 at 8:20 pm

      Reportedly the Trumpster is even having trouble getting local marching bands…. One band from another state committed to it before the election and now would like to get out of it.. :( There must be bands in Trump Country who would be willing if transportation and housing were paid, though.

      Andy Borowitz at the New Yorker has a satirical piece claiming Putin is willing to sing at the inauguration. Apparently Vlad fancies himself as quite talented! It might come down to that. Can Scott Baio sing? Maybe Kanye could do an incoherent rant in celebration.

      Reply
  45. Dani says:
    December 23, 2016 at 10:22 am

    Everyone is entitled to voice their opinion freely. No doubt, this is American and it’s part of our right. But to brag about chasing her and her family in JFK to harass them is pretty gross. You can’t even deny that because they openly tweeted about it. It’s harassment, and had this been done to Chelsea Clinton, it would be just as horrible and inexcusable. She’s gross for backing her father, sure, but subjecting little kids to it – regardless of private jet or not (it clearly started at the Jetblue terminal) – is not cool. Bragging about harassing someone is not cool, it’s not hip, it’s not freedom of speech.

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      December 23, 2016 at 10:42 am

      I agree with your post wholeheartedly. Plus, it reduces us down to the Deplorables’ level. And she had her little ones with her. I would have just given her a whithering stare.

      Reply
    • Nicole says:
      December 23, 2016 at 10:51 am

      Thank you for this +1

      There are some comments I have read here, that are on the level of deplorables as well to me. It makes me incredibly sad to see it too.

      Reply
      • steerpike says:
        December 23, 2016 at 11:20 am

        Nicole, you are so right. As we wait to lose our reproductive rights, health insurance, civil liberties, etc, we must never forget to be polite. From now on, I will try to remind myself to be just as polite as Trump is.

      • Kitten says:
        December 23, 2016 at 11:44 am

        LOL @ steerpike

      • Jayna says:
        December 23, 2016 at 12:14 pm

        @Steerpike, no one said you had to be polite or friendly. That doesn’t mean the extreme, you chase someone down an airport terminal, according to his partner bragging on twitter, (who deleted that tweet later and tried to change the story) and in a very confined space on a plane, with her children there, go over to Ivanka and verbally berate her as she is sitting there.

        I’m just as devastated and depressed and worried for this country like my fellow Dems. But I call it like I see it.

        I watched on YouTube the other day the most amazing concert at “Desert Run” by Neil Young. It was highly reviewed as the best performance His music was transforming. I was blown away by it, and it reinvigorated me regarding becoming more of an environmental activist like him(albeit in a smaller capacity) regarding our earth and resources and climate change.

        I am terrified how we are going backwards in this area because of Trump. It doesn’t mean I will go verbally attack Ivanka on an airplane.

      • Nicole says:
        December 23, 2016 at 3:31 pm

        @Steerpike – Your comment is a prime example of what I find sad. You don’t think, I a first generation born American born Vietnamese, that didn’t speak a lick of English until the age of 8 has not been faced with the hatred that unfortunately a lot of Trump supporters have thrown my way, and my son’s way over the years? You don’t think I have faced disgusting racism, or looked down upon? Or the fact that Asians weren’t even able to become naturalized citizens until the 70′s? Or that I really want someone taking my rights to birth control away? Or anything else? Or how about the fact that a good majority of my significant other’s relatives live in Iowa (Trump state), and when visiting gave me interesting looks? I live in California, am liberal, and Agnostic. I am 100% a Bernie supporter. I have green and blue hair, a ton of tattoos, and piercings. I am by far, so removed from conservative, it’s not funny. Please, go somewhere else with that noise of yours. The difference between me and you is, I refuse to continue the cycle of hatred. I refuse to allow myself to be lowered to THOSE types of people. When a person calls me a Chink, I respond to them “Have a good day”. Because when I react like them, I am them, and I am ABOVE them. If you can’t understand that rationale, then I don’t know what else to tell you. Now, have a wonderful day.

  46. megan says:
    December 23, 2016 at 10:43 am

    It makes me sad how many people think that accosting a private citizen on a plane is just fine and dandy. What is happening to civilized behavior and civil discourse? 50% of the people have different political views than you…what makes it okay to act like this in public?

    Reply
    • robyn says:
      December 23, 2016 at 10:57 am

      No one is advocating violence. Trump is the master at that. Knowing how conman Trump operates, however, it is understandable that some people smell a rat and think this was a setup by Trump’s team to change the narrative and drum up sympathy. And it’s working, by the way. That is all the news is talking about this morning.

      Reply
    • Nicole says:
      December 23, 2016 at 10:59 am

      Listen, I 100% detest Trump. I don’t like what he stands for, and everything that has come about because of him. The reverse discrimination is so obvious, its gross. We live in a country that everyone has the right to live their life the way they want. When we as a people are so focused on hating people to the point where we are doing exactly what we are condemning them for, it is hypocritical.

      Reply
    • minx says:
      December 23, 2016 at 11:02 am

      She wasn’t assaulted. Someone popped off to her. She’s not a private citizen anymore, she is willingly acting as an advisor and will be helping her father set policy.

      Reply
    • Lambda says:
      December 23, 2016 at 11:12 am

      Civil discourse died the moment the man you voted for said Mexican are rapists. There.

      The gall of Trump supporters to ask fr civility and tolerance!

      Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      December 23, 2016 at 11:45 am

      Most people here are saying that it should not have happened on a plane. It makes me sad that Ivanka supports her father’s plan to end health care coverage for millions of children in this country and that if she can find a way to make money off of it for herself, she will.

      Reply
      • LotsOfLuck says:
        December 23, 2016 at 5:34 pm

        i do believe the intent is repeal and REPLACE. because when premiums are shooting up 40% and insurers are dropping out…..then it simply isn’t sustainable as it is.

        I get the concern of not knowing the how’s and specifics of replacement. But everything I read says they will repeal in theory, freeze for a period of time (3 years has been repeatedly mentioned) and replwce with something else.

        ACA is n r

      • jwoolman says:
        December 23, 2016 at 7:44 pm

        Lotsofluck- the insurance companies are the reason for the premium hikes, not the ACA. They did the same to me long before the ACA. They were raising rates easily by 30% to 35% every year. I had to quit when it reached 53% of my income. That’s what happens when a medical insurance industry is practically unregulated. Subsidies should rise along with the premium increases, though, but I wouldn’t count on that with Trump in the White House. They can pretend to repeal with a long delay but then just underfund the programs to kill it prematurely.

        If they repeal ACA with a delay, the insurers will most likely just leave the exchange now. They really want to get back their ability to deny or limit or charge more for pre-existing conditions and low lifetime limits on claims. Otherwise ACA was a bonanza for the insurance companies. They cancelled policies to force people onto the exchange, where the subsidies let them sell much more expensive policies to the same people with guaranteed money from the Feds. And many of them narrowed their networks so much just for the exchange people (knowing they didn’t have other options) that those policies were really just catastrophic insurance since emergency care had to be covered regardless.

        ACA doesn’t need to be repealed to deal with such problems. They just need do some real regulation of those racketeers selling insurance (especially coming down hard if they try to narrow the network) and also move toward the public option we wanted in the first place. Offering Medicare starting in the fifties would be good, since the insurance companies start pushing us out of the pool then with higher and higher premiums and deductibles. Let them sell private insurance to people who want it and can afford it but provide a better option for the rest of us.

        Trashing ACA will cause serious problems for hospitals, especially small ones in less densely populated areas. It includes money for other things besides subsidies for the policies. Hospitals may very well end up closing in some areas, leaving people with a very long ride to get care. In my area, we don’t even have intercity busses any more and there is just one cab company that is hard to reach. I would have to find an unemployed or retired friend to take me to the nearest in-network hospital, which is 1-1.5 hours away by car. A routine test would cost me for an entire day.

  47. Scout says:
    December 23, 2016 at 10:57 am

    It totally make sense that two BILLIONAIRES and the favorite children of the President-Elect would choose to take a cross-country flight for likely the first time in their lives and sit in Coach. Ivanka, you’re not as smart as you think, sweetheart. I hate this entire family.

    Reply
  48. teacakes says:
    December 23, 2016 at 11:00 am

    The right-wing media is going to make hay with this one (and I suspect, plant more stories – real or not – about scary non-rightwingers being mean to Trump, his kids and other so-called “alt-right” figures).

    And the very legitimate and real reasons why people are angry, afraid and expressing it, are going to be lost in a haze of ‘look at these left-wing bullies’. I hope people don’t undermine their own cause this way.

    Reply
  49. A says:
    December 23, 2016 at 11:23 am

    No offence, but if I were Ivanka Trump, I would not be flying economy class with three children. I would not put myself and my children in a position where they could be harmed, either verbally or physically, regardless of how much protection and how many secret service officers I have.

    When you choose to become a public figure, especially one as contentious as herself and her family, you choose to undertake the risks that come with that. She knew perfectly well what the chances were of her being confronted. Her father is notorious for being thin-skinned, so I highly doubt that she hasn’t picked up a thing or two from him about protecting herself from any and all forms of criticism. And I have literally never, ever heard of her or her clan flying economy class. Especially with children involved. I’m sorry, but I really really fault her for taking that risk at all, and I do not buy that she wasn’t looking for some type of incident here. She has the means, she has the money, so why do this at all? Who would? Especially since she went ahead and flew on a private plane right after?

    At any rate, I don’t like that the man was disruptive either. I don’t think him shouting was helpful–if I were him, I would have calmly and politely gone up to her and told her that her that, as a citizen, I believe her father is a bigot and is not taking the country in the right direction. That would be his right, as a concerned citizen of the country Trump is leading, to tell her as much. However, something tells me that even if he had been polite and respectful, somehow he would have gotten kicked off the plane for some strange reason. And that’s what bugs me the most about everyone else who bangs on and on about how Trump’s opponents should be, “polite” and “go high when he goes low.” It doesn’t matter if you go low or go high as heaven–the fact and the problem of the matter is that you’ve gone at all. And so long as you go in any direction that threatens to oppose Trump’s regime, his supporters will mark you for some form of revenge. No matter if you send your message with cupcakes or with screaming.

    ETA: Since some other folks are talking about how this is potentially a set-up, I would keep an eye out for any potential stories about Trump’s future policies as president. Either in terms of another cabinet appointment or his future foreign policy. He’s already made headlines today about something related to a nuclear arms race. We shouldn’t let his camp force is to not see the forest for the trees, if that is indeed what he’s doing.

    Reply
  50. jmeow says:
    December 23, 2016 at 11:26 am

    OMG you are all drinking too much koolaid… seriously! If this happened to the Obamas you would all be losing your minds. From a human perspective nobody deserves to be harrassed on a flight. EVER! She didnt make a big deal about it. But its absolutely disgusting to read all of your justifications that this type of behaviour is ok. Its not. I have never seen so many butt hurt babies as i have since trump was elected. Have some class! You look so petty.

    Reply
    • Lambda says:
      December 23, 2016 at 11:35 am

      Since you voted for the classiest candidate in the history of American politics, go meow somewhere else (that’s the PG version of my message, mind).

      Reply
    • lightpurple says:
      December 23, 2016 at 11:42 am

      Most people are saying that it should not have happened on the plane. Or did you miss that?

      Reply
    • Inez says:
      December 23, 2016 at 12:08 pm

      @jmeow
      Well some of us have been harrassed on flights. It happened to me and it was much worse than what is being described here.. All I did was pull my seat back when I wanted to sleep. The guy behind me was annoyed and preceded to harras me in a verbally abusive and physical way by kicking his knees in the back of my seat. Nothing actually happened to the cranky middle aged WHITE guy who harassed me, I had to move seat to get away from him ..i didn’t get any celebrity treatment where they move the people who cause the problem. And please don’t compare trump with Obama, Obama never villified specific groups of people. This was a gay couple and their child and if you’re are a minority you’d know that a lot of us feel vulnerable because of what’s happening, but of course we are supposed to be nice and polite while being villified by the trumps and their ilk. Of course now that he won only they are allowed to express them self freely ( or be “honest” as they like to call it). I don’t believe it’s right to harrass trumps family members in any way but to be fair ivanka sits in on the president elects meetings she’s is practically part of the trump administration. Since she chooses to be so closely linked with his administration what did she expect? This is the most divise administration in recent memory and she’s more or less part of it.

      Reply
    • hmmm says:
      December 23, 2016 at 5:03 pm

      Another sore winner.

      Reply
  51. Harla Jodet says:
    December 23, 2016 at 11:45 am

    Mr. Trump spent the better part of a year sowing hate and intolerance and is now quite surprised to be reaping the rewards of all that hate.

    Reply
  52. DK says:
    December 23, 2016 at 11:57 am

    I took a JetBlue flight to NYC from Vegas in September and Don Jr was on it, sitting in an exit row, so it doesn’t surprise me that the Trump kids fly it.

    He had tweeted and retweeted some horrendous things while we were waiting to board so if I had been sitting closer, I may have said something politely, likely asking him why he said/retweeted those things. But I was seated way in the back of the plane.

    I’m curious what his actual tone was when he spoke to her.

    Reply
  53. Riley says:
    December 23, 2016 at 12:17 pm

    Hating her father doesn’t pave the way for people to abandon every ounce of human decency and comparing these people’s actions to other people who have behaved “deplorably” doesn’t excuse it either. And no , I’m not a Trump fan, but come on people! I would be equally outraged if it happened to Chelsea or any other first daughters. People need to lead by example and not act like the orange orangutan acts. Most of us are better than that.

    Reply
    • LP says:
      December 23, 2016 at 12:40 pm

      Free speech baby, free speech. She has always always had the option to distance herself from the racism/sexism/everything else ism, and instead she helped get those qualities in the White House. Stating facts isn’t harassment.

      Reply
    • LP says:
      December 23, 2016 at 12:41 pm

      Free speech baby, free speech. She has always always had the option to distance herself from the racism/sexism/everything else ism, and instead she helped get those qualities in the White House.

      Reply
      • Riley says:
        December 23, 2016 at 12:49 pm

        @LP- Yes free speech is a wonderful thing, but it’s not without consequences. In this case, the consequences were getting kicked off a plane. Only the people involved can say if it was worth it, but based on their tweets and comments, it appears not.

    • Inez says:
      December 23, 2016 at 12:42 pm

      @riley

      She shouldn’t be harrassed on planes but don’t give me that her father is not her bullshit.Ivanka sits in on meetings. She’s really not that far removed from him. Her husband is his advisor. They are practically part of his administration. This isn’t the bush daughters or the Obama daughters just trying to live their life in spite of their fathers position. Ivanka made a choice to be part of this. And the reality is that politicians get harrassed, this happens to left wing politicians as well as right wing politicians. If this was Tiffany or Barron I would feel bad for them. But ivanka made a choice to be very much part of her fathers rule.

      Reply
      • Riley says:
        December 23, 2016 at 12:53 pm

        @Inez.
        You make a good point that she is part of what got him elected and much more active than Tiffany, etc. I guess the part that got me was her little kids were there. I’m not advocating to like or respect this woman, but people need to check themselves on whether or not it’s the proper setting to engage. As I previously stated, denouncing him for acting like the fool he is, while demonstrating the same behavior isn’t the best way to get your message across.

  54. Jan says:
    December 23, 2016 at 12:29 pm

    And if Ivanka did take a private jet all the way to Hawaii, everyone would be screMing that she’s too rich and elite and ruining the environment!

    Reply
  55. Sandy says:
    December 23, 2016 at 12:34 pm

    Just like Ivanka Trump and her family do not care about me or my children, I do not care about them. Her children are scared? So are many children, thanks to Donald Trump. Cry me a river!

    Reply
    • Robin says:
      December 23, 2016 at 12:35 pm

      If children are scared about Trump, it’s their parents’ fault for traumatizing them. Leave the kids out of politics entirely. Let them be kids.

      Reply
      • jerkface says:
        December 23, 2016 at 1:37 pm

        Fine Robin, you try prying their smartphones, i-pads, computers, and televisions from their sticky little hands and let us know how that goes honey. Oh I was talking about the children, not trump. Didn’t want you to get confused with the tiny hands part of what I said.

      • Kitten says:
        December 23, 2016 at 1:45 pm

        I can’t tell if Robin incredibly naïve or disgustingly privileged or both.

        LOL @ jerkface

      • lightpurple says:
        December 23, 2016 at 2:12 pm

        What should they do when Trump eliminates the programs that pay for the kid’s medically necessary medicine and health care treatments? You do know that is what he plans to do , don’t you?

      • Sandy says:
        December 23, 2016 at 3:34 pm

        And if Ivanka’s children are afraid of people speaking out about their grandfather, whose fault is that? Answer: Donald Trump’s!

      • jwoolman says:
        December 23, 2016 at 8:06 pm

        Robin- kids are scared of Trump because they are being bullied by other kids (and much more rarely, even by teachers) at school in his name. This started with his campaign. It’s even worse after the election and much different from the usual type of schoolyard bullying.

        The targets are immigrant, refugee, and Muslim kids especially. they are being told by the bullies that Trump is going to round them up and deport them. They are repeating his words. So the victims are not being made fearful by their parents, although the bullies might be hearing things from parents approving such language and behavior. Kids really zero in on anything said with high emotions such as the way people talk at Trump rallies, as any parent knows when the toddlers pick up certain language used, say, after smashing a thumb with a hammer….

        Refugee kids are having an especially hard time since they are already so traumatized and are terrified about being sent back to a war zone. It’s such a problem, being reported by teachers all over the country, that a national education group has put together materials to help teachers address such issues.

  56. whyme says:
    December 23, 2016 at 12:37 pm

    I didn’t get a chance to read anyone else’s comments but I feel this is a setup for the Trumps to now say “See we can’t fly commercial, it would endanger our lives. We tried to be just like normal folk like those that voted for us and we love but it’s too dangerous.” Voila, now they can all be on Air Force One and private planes. We may even hear a new tune coming from Trump on how he does need that new expensive plane. I don’t trust this family at all.

    ETA: I don’t feel anyone should be yelling at anyone about political beliefs, democratic/republican/independent/not involved in politics. But, I just don’t believe this story. Forgive me but they are liars.

    Reply
  57. Jan says:
    December 23, 2016 at 12:47 pm

    Look, I feel the need to clarify a few things . I’ve been a flight attendant for 24 years. JetBlue does NOT have a first class . Many celebrities fly on them because their whole concept is larger more comfortable seats for the whole plane . Also, I have had many celebrities , many super rich people flying in coach . I had Maria Shriver and all her kids and nannies in coach . A lot of times people rebook their tickets and change plans last minute and people take whatever seats they can buy tickets on . I’m not understanding how this could be a set up? Unless the man yelling was involved in the set up,. If any passenger starts berating, yelling before a flight takes off 99.9% of the time this passenger will be removed . No one wants to take off and have issues while midflight with everyone stuck in a metal tube at 30,000 ft. Some of these comments are so far off base that I just had to step in .!

    Reply
    • robyn says:
      December 23, 2016 at 1:15 pm

      Yes, it wouldn’t be too far fetched to suspect that man who said some things to Ivanka on the plane was paid by Trump supporters to do it. This is a lot more believable than the verbally abusive Trump insisting Obama wasn’t born in America.

      Reply
      • Nicole says:
        December 23, 2016 at 3:06 pm

        Ok, first, I hate trump. I want to get that out of the way so assumptions aren’t made. However, the person kicked off has been very vocal on his twitter about how anti-Trump he was, even organizing rallies to do so. This was all over his twitter before he closed it down. I think extremist on both sides, makes the entirety of each group look terrible. I logically don’t understand how some people are justifying their hatred.

      • robyn says:
        December 23, 2016 at 4:20 pm

        I don’t approve of anyone yelling on a plane … too dangerous, especially nowadays and scary for everyone on board. Didn’t realize this guy had a twitter account where he voiced his dislike for Trump. In this hateful atmosphere created by Trump, I wonder if he was bought off. But if he wasn’t, he definitely choose the wrong time and place to vent. I guess he saw her and thought this is my chance to say what I think.

    • jerkface says:
      December 23, 2016 at 1:17 pm

      The other celebrities you flew with were not the daughter of the newly elected and highly contested president who’s businesses are being aided by sitting in on meetings with foreign dignitaries. From a security standpoint alone it was foolish and careless.

      The dude yelling very well could have been a plant. Part of his anti gay agenda.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        December 23, 2016 at 1:46 pm

        This. Trump and his family aren’t just your average celebs.

      • jwoolman says:
        December 23, 2016 at 8:37 pm

        It shouldn’t be hard for a reputable reporter to find out if the guy was who he said he was and genuinely opposed the Trumpster. I still think it was the wrong time and place, but it would be good to rule out the possibility of it being a Kardashian-like setup. People who were close enough to really see and hear what was going on could be interviewed to find out what noise level it really represented.

        It does sound as though it’s not abnormal for Ivanka to travel commercial, but that can be verified also. I would wonder about why they didn’t go private because of the Secret Service and the size of the group. If she and her family require SS protection, a commercial flight sounds like a nightmare for the agents. On the one hand, she’s damned if she does or doesn’t, since some people will complain about the expense and environmental impact etc. of a private flight. But if she needs the Secret Service, the rules change.

    • lightpurple says:
      December 23, 2016 at 2:09 pm

      Again, most people on this thread are saying that the guy should not have done it on the plane for the simple reason of it being on a plane and all that entails. We have all covered that Jet Blue doesn’t have first class.

      Maria Shriver let me cut in front of her in line in a ladies room once when I was having a “monthly emergency” problem. I will forever love her for that.

      Reply
    • hmmm says:
      December 23, 2016 at 4:58 pm

      Amazing how a flight attendant pops up with all sorts of info. Amazing, All in favour of Trump, of course.

      Reply
  58. jerkface says:
    December 23, 2016 at 1:13 pm

    Im so shocked people are mean to a family with clear nazi ties. Like oh my god why can’t we just respect the fact that this family has hired people with KKK affiliations to work against everything we have fought against since the birth of this pretty ok country. Like why can’t we just bend right over and let them go ahead and round us up into fun camps where we can have kool aid tea parties? This woman has given birth to three children which means absolutely nothing except that she is fertile. We should hire angels to put her on a fluffy cloud carry her over the ocean because no one else on this planet has three children either. Eye rolls till the nuclear end.

    Reply
  59. LadyGreen says:
    December 23, 2016 at 2:46 pm

    This whole things reeks of a set-up. #1 – A jet blue flight – yeah right. #2 – there were trumps in coach – rubbing elbows with the common folk. I read this story to my resident household repub (yeah I know but he gives good back rubs and makes cute babies) and I made it as far as jet blue and he shouted – it was a set-up by trump. We see you dumf and your anime faced daughter too.

    Reply
  60. shouldawoulda says:
    December 23, 2016 at 2:59 pm

    I never heard of anything like this before. If you do not bow down to the Ivanka, she and her daddy will have you disappeared. Trump has not even been swore in yet.

    Reply
  61. Nicole says:
    December 23, 2016 at 3:12 pm

    Man, this comment section really makes me sad. I keep hoping for a better world for my kids to grow up in. One where they don’t see hatred, or are called derogatory names. Though people don’t use profanity, the hatred still is there. It’s like a living breathing entity amongst us that I don’t see dying anytime soon. Be mindful people, especially with the holidays so near, that although you may dislike a person and hate their beliefs, that when you combat their hatred with your own, you are demeaning yourself as a human being. Because you have now allowed yourself to be as hateful, as you are claiming the other party is. The world would be a better place with less hatred. Happy holidays everyone, and remember that love is greater than hatred.

    Reply
    • robyn says:
      December 23, 2016 at 3:33 pm

      The fact is that Trump won proving that Hate Trumped Love not the other way around and that’s what’s disturbing.

      Reply
      • Nicole says:
        December 23, 2016 at 3:38 pm

        Trust me robyn, I totally agree with you. When I knew Trump won, I pictured the entire world laughing at us. I am scared for what the future brings. But at the same time, I always knew racism was just lying leniently under the surface. It has now basically been okay’d by the President-elect, and so its ugly head has reared again. But that still doesn’t mean, I will tolerate hatred either way. So I have personally decided that I will be different, and show my son empathy and to be better.

    • Kitten says:
      December 23, 2016 at 3:47 pm

      What you see as “hatred” I see as passion, intensity, and rightful anger.
      What you see as divisiveness I see as unity; a coming-together from people who refuse to let this hateful oligarchy forever ruin the country we adore.
      Because the only thing more horrifying than a Trump presidency would be the kind of apathetic, benign, indifferent public reaction you seem to be calling for.

      If you want love, look no further than this post and the commenters here who are uniting to rail against an administration that has no love for us.

      Just a different perspective that I hope you will consider.

      Reply
      • Nicole says:
        December 23, 2016 at 4:08 pm

        @Kitten – Thanks for your perspective, and I can understand it. And I agree with some of it actually. But from my perspective there is a fine line between hatred and passion amongst some. I am not trying to be apathetic to Trump, or his supporters. And here’s the thing, just because there are some (and there are alot of commenters that seem to feel the way I feel) that aren’t voicing their opinions in the way that some are, means they are benign. It is, they choose to standup for their own beliefs in a different way. Being peaceful, doesn’t mean you are indifferent. However, what I see is that those that are maybe more, passive? are being called Trump supporters. Accused of voting for Trump. Accused of wanting to take away women’s rights, insurance, or civil liberties. That isn’t passion to me. I hope you understand my perspective as well.

      • Shambles says:
        December 23, 2016 at 6:00 pm

        Always so passionate, articulate, and insightful, Kit. I love you.

    • Riley says:
      December 23, 2016 at 4:55 pm

      @Nicole!!

      YES!! Not spewing hate doesn’t mean that you agree or support Trump, but are choosing to not let him change who you are or what you believe in. These same people who were posting things like “Make America kind again” are now spewing hate which is exactly what they are rallying against. How about being what we expect others to be?

      Reply
  62. Rico Shew says:
    December 23, 2016 at 3:34 pm

    Accosting a woman who is with her children? This asshole deserved to be thrown off the plane. What did he actually think he was going to achieve by doing this? A change in foreign policy?

    Reply
  63. HeyThere! says:
    December 23, 2016 at 3:58 pm

    Okay, unpopular opinion time: it’s not okay to cause a scene on a plane, ever. It’s really not okay to yell at a woman who is with her kids on a plane because you don’t like her dad. She can’t control who her dad is. The guy causing a scene had his toddler in his arms, also. So inappropriate on so many levels.

    Reply
  64. jj says:
    December 23, 2016 at 4:21 pm

    I am just stunned by what I’ve just read. I think Trump is absolutely awful and I hope Democrats obstruct, obstruct, obstruct like the Repubs did in congress for eight years but to harass Ivanka in front of her children is frankly deplorable and I can’t believe so many people here agree with this behavior. When Ivanka is alone then have at it but her children are innocent and don’t deserve to be traumatized by a crazy man yelling at their mother.

    Reply
  65. JRenee says:
    December 23, 2016 at 4:33 pm

    Now this guy and his family will receive death threats and be harrassed. His personal information should not have been released.

    Reply
  66. lightpurple says:
    December 23, 2016 at 5:08 pm

    Her father is now tweeting that people need to fight back against religion, apparently ALL Muslims, in response to the Berlin terrorist. He is encouraging hate crimes when it will be his job as President to prosecute them.

    Reply
  67. Juluho says:
    December 23, 2016 at 5:20 pm

    Any American has the right to express him or herself. Knock yourself out. Any private business has the right to kick you out for doing so.
    Personally, I think if your belief system has you yelling at anyone- grandma at Thanksgiving, kids waiting to see Santa in the mall, a Trump, a Clinton, whatever- then you need to chill out and reevaluate. Dehumazing people is wrong no matter why or when or whatever reason.
    These guys have perfectly good reasons for having the passion that would lead them down this path- but volunteering, donating, educating are a better use for your existential energy than a publicity stunt.

    Reply
  68. SusanneToo says:
    December 23, 2016 at 7:08 pm

    Another disgusting trumper shows his a$$.
    http://www.mediaite.com/online/trump-surrogate-wishes-death-on-obama-says-michelle-should-live-in-africa-with-apes/

    Reply
  69. Kori says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:50 pm

    To see the deplorables the family hangs with, check Carl Palladno’s comments which hit the news today. What a total….I don’t even have words for his comments.

    Reply
  70. jwoolman says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:00 pm

    Have to point out that it’s easy to get booted off a plane these days. If other passengers feel uncomfortable, that can be enough reason. With some predictable results in these intolerant times.

    Apparently speaking Arabic to your mother will now get you removed from a US airliner:

    http://mobile.nytimes.com/2016/12/21/world/delta-air-lines-adam-saleh.html

    Didn’t occur to anybody that the last thing a terrorist will do is draw attention to himself by speaking Arabic…. The Arabic speaker was actually an American, he was talking to his mom on the phone before takeoff to tell her when the plane would arrive.

    Don’t write mathematics either, that got an Italian fellow escorted off a plane. The equations made other passengers nervous.

    I’ve heard other reports of other people getting booted for similar reasons. I can understand if someone is acting drunk or drugged or yelling or setting up a soapbox to complain directly to a Trump. A plane is a sealed box hurtling through the atmosphere and options for dealing with such problems in the air are limited. But this other stuff is pretty scary. If you can be removed from a flight for reading or speaking something other than English, something is very wrong. It can get stranger – I recall one young man who was interrogated vigorously some years ago and not allowed on a plane because he was carrying a Harry Potter book. Can’t remember all the details, but it was very weird.

    Reply
  71. TheOriginalMe says:
    December 24, 2016 at 12:39 am

    Venting on the interwebs is cathartic, but here’s what we really need to do:

    http://www.newyorker.com/news/john-cassidy/nine-ways-to-oppose-donald-trump

    A poster above inspired me; she reminded me that Hillary won the popular vote, Dems gained seats in the house and senate. So… we have spoken. Let’s continue to do so; let’s continue the fight for 2018!!!

    Reply
  72. Inka says:
    December 24, 2016 at 2:20 am

    I read today on facebook an evidence of a passenger on the flight, though didn’t remember a name of the guy, hence can’t bring a link to his facebook, anyways he told he sat just behind Ivanka on that same plane and flight was delayed because of Trumps’ boarding procedure. The guy who “offended” her was not happy about flight delay, so he said something like ‘not enough they ruined the country, they now ruined the flight’, and then about president elect himself. Very important is that evident guy mentioned it was not screaming, yelling, over neurotic etc. act in any way. He also mentioned Ivanka asked not to make a big deal of that. So the airline made it’s own decision whom to remove, and obviously it was not Trumps.

    Reply
  73. Vox says:
    December 24, 2016 at 5:10 am

    I think it’s pretty ridiculous to say it’s a set up. The guy was directing his words at a specific person and she had her kids with her. When you show aggression to a specific person it’s different than general angry ranting. That guy was banned for life rather than kicked off. This guy was kicked off but not banned for life. It’s really, really easy to get kicked off a plane these days as someone else mentioned.

    And in case anyone thinks I support Trump in any way, no. I absolutely despise him, but I’m not letting my political beliefs influence the way I see this situation.

    Sometimes liberals do and say dumb things. Just because it makes liberals look bad doesn’t mean it’s a set up.

    Reply

