Ivanka Trump was verbally accosted by a man on a JetBlue flight to Hawaii

This is the dumbest story and I’m really suspicious of how it went viral yesterday. There’s a whiff of set-up to it. The basic gist is that Ivanka Trump and her kids boarded a JetBlue flight to Hawaii, as they were heading on holiday for Christmas. They were sitting in coach, and Ivanka apparently had Secret Service personnel on hand too. That’s when some guy verbally accosted her on the plane. And that’s it. He just said, “Your father is ruining the country” and he was kicked off the plane.

Ivanka Trump just had a bumpy start to her Xmas holiday … an out-of-control passenger on her flight began verbally berating her and “jeering” at her 3 kids. Ivanka was on a JetBlue flight leaving JFK Thursday morning with her family when a passenger started screaming, “Your father is ruining the country.” The guy went on, “Why is she on our flight. She should be flying private.” The guy had his kid in his arms as he went on the tirade. A passenger on the flight tells TMZ Ivanka ignored the guy and tried distracting her kids with crayons. JetBlue personnel escorted the unruly passenger off the flight. As he was removed he screamed, “You’re kicking me off for expressing my opinion?!!” BTW … Ivanka, her family and bunch of cousins were all in coach. JetBlue just released a statement, saying, “The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. Our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight.”

[From TMZ]

Of course that wasn’t the end of it. The Deplorables started doxxing this guy and his husband – they published their emails, addresses and phone numbers online. Of course, one of the guys who accosted Ivanka bragged about it before and after, but then deleted his Twitter:

Oof. Life comes at you fast. He tweeted.

He deleted.

Now his account is gone. pic.twitter.com/Tj6LVDXC1V — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) December 22, 2016

Yeah, so… I still don’t get why this story is such a thing. The guys who accosted Ivanka are neither folk heroes nor enemies of the state. They were just two guys exercising their free speech. The Secret Service agents didn’t even do or say anything to them and you know why? Because who gives a sh-t? But the Deplorables were in full meltdown mode about how these guys were SO mean to poor little Ivanka and “what about ‘when they go low, we go high’???” because the Deplorables think they’re being clever when they pull a Melania and plagiarize Michelle Obama. Pro-tip: every American has the right to go up to Ivanka and tell her that her father is an unhinged lunatic. Every American has the right to go up to Donald Trump and tell him that he’s deplorable too.

The Secret Service did remove Ivanka and the kids from the JetBlue flight apparently, and they managed to find a private plane and that’s how Ivanka got to Hawaii. Why even go JetBlue in the first place if there was a private plane on call? That’s what I mean about this feeling like a set-up.