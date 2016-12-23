Ivanka Trump was verbally accosted by a man on a JetBlue flight to Hawaii

This is the dumbest story and I’m really suspicious of how it went viral yesterday. There’s a whiff of set-up to it. The basic gist is that Ivanka Trump and her kids boarded a JetBlue flight to Hawaii, as they were heading on holiday for Christmas. They were sitting in coach, and Ivanka apparently had Secret Service personnel on hand too. That’s when some guy verbally accosted her on the plane. And that’s it. He just said, “Your father is ruining the country” and he was kicked off the plane.
Ivanka Trump just had a bumpy start to her Xmas holiday … an out-of-control passenger on her flight began verbally berating her and “jeering” at her 3 kids. Ivanka was on a JetBlue flight leaving JFK Thursday morning with her family when a passenger started screaming, “Your father is ruining the country.” The guy went on, “Why is she on our flight. She should be flying private.” The guy had his kid in his arms as he went on the tirade. A passenger on the flight tells TMZ Ivanka ignored the guy and tried distracting her kids with crayons.
JetBlue personnel escorted the unruly passenger off the flight. As he was removed he screamed, “You’re kicking me off for expressing my opinion?!!” BTW … Ivanka, her family and bunch of cousins were all in coach.
JetBlue just released a statement, saying, “The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. If the crew determines that a customer is causing conflict on the aircraft, the customer will be asked to deplane, especially if the crew feels the situation runs the risk of escalation during flight. Our team worked to re-accommodate the party on the next available flight.”
Of course that wasn’t the end of it. The Deplorables started doxxing this guy and his husband – they published their emails, addresses and phone numbers online. Of course, one of the guys who accosted Ivanka bragged about it before and after, but then deleted his Twitter:
Oof. Life comes at you fast.
He tweeted.
He deleted.
Now his account is gone. pic.twitter.com/Tj6LVDXC1V
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) December 22, 2016
Yeah, so… I still don’t get why this story is such a thing. The guys who accosted Ivanka are neither folk heroes nor enemies of the state. They were just two guys exercising their free speech. The Secret Service agents didn’t even do or say anything to them and you know why? Because who gives a sh-t? But the Deplorables were in full meltdown mode about how these guys were SO mean to poor little Ivanka and “what about ‘when they go low, we go high’???” because the Deplorables think they’re being clever when they pull a Melania and plagiarize Michelle Obama. Pro-tip: every American has the right to go up to Ivanka and tell her that her father is an unhinged lunatic. Every American has the right to go up to Donald Trump and tell him that he’s deplorable too.
The Secret Service did remove Ivanka and the kids from the JetBlue flight apparently, and they managed to find a private plane and that’s how Ivanka got to Hawaii. Why even go JetBlue in the first place if there was a private plane on call? That’s what I mean about this feeling like a set-up.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
So the Trumps can say what they want but other people are not allowed to say what they really think about President Trump? Okay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty much. They are the ruling class. We must smile and adore them…. or else!! 🤔🙄😟
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These people care about free speech as long as they like what you have to say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
AND about a month ago, a guy stood up and started making a HUGE scene on plane, praising Trump, asking if there were any “Hillary Bitches” on the flight, and clearly making all the other passengers uncomfortable.
He was not kicked off the flight.
But a guy states his opinion in the opposite direction, doesn’t even sound like he was that loud about it, and he’s kicked off.
Here we go, y’all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS. Holy shit it really is Trump’s World and we’re all just living in it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Every day it continues to get worse. I’m getting going on my women’s march signs asap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Delta investigated that incident and banned the guy from flying Delta ever again. I don’t care who you are, getting on a flight and screaming at people, as reported in this story, deserves getting kicked off the flight and/or banned from that airline. It doesn’t matter if your calling either Trump or Hillary an assclown, screaming vitriol on a plane isn’t acceptable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
which is yet another reason that this sounds like a set up.
the first tip for me (and plenty of others) was that they were flying coach. that makes NO SENSE to me at all. either first class or private jet for this family. and especially since they then hopped onto a private flight.
ETA: “It doesn’t matter if your calling either Trump or Hillary an assclown, screaming vitriol on a plane isn’t acceptable.”
except that the airlines practice selective ejection. the guy on the Delta flight was not kicked off and wasn’t banned until people put up a stink with Delta corporate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@doofus, you seriously think that the guy yelling was part of a setup? Several celebrities travel in coach with their kids, including Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The airlines as a corporate entity didn’t make divergent calls, it was the flight crew for each flight. What would be the endgame desired result from a set up? As to “a private jet on call” as stated by Kaiser, large airports frequently have private jets ready to charter which is different than having a private jet on standby. People just need to calm down and remain civil.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
CTGirl, what Doofus said.
The Hillary Bitches guy was banned from Delta after the incident and after people were making a fuss about it. The guy who dared to criticize Virgin Mother Ivanka was kicked off immediately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great point – I saw that video and disgusted that no one told the POS to sit down and shut up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Shambles, I understand the timeline. These situations really aren’t that similar. The Hillary Bitches guy was yelling to whoever, he wasn’t directing his crap at a single person. The guy yelling at Ivanka Trump was yelling directly at her with her young children right there (and the Secret Service). This is the difference between yelling at a group of 100 people and getting in front of one person and focusing all of the anger at a single person. I’m not a Trump fan at all but this kind of behavior (yelling at a group and yelling at a single person over politics) is juvenile and trashy no matter which side engages in this type of behavior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes, ctgirl, I do. Jolie and Pitt do NOT fly coach, they fly private jets…as has been reported during the divorce proceedings. and Ivanka, I’m pretty sure, has NEVER flown coach before in her life. either first class or private jet for daddy’s little favorite.
end game for a set up? it’s been theorized on here several times. two-pronged. divert attention from her father’s incessant tweeting that makes him look stupid (and his talks of upping the nuke arsenal) and unprepared, and make her look sympathetic.
and no, we don’t need to “calm down” and “be civil”. this family and the PEOTUS have done everything in their power to rile folks up, on both sides of the aisle. get used to it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@doofus, google Jolie and Pitt flying with the kids on coach. It happened. BTW, I wasn’t telling you specifically to calm down, it was a general comment. However, your over the top reaction indicates that you do, in fact, need to calm down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
they flew “economy” on Air France ONCE. which is quite different from a US airline’s coach section.
“over the top”? yeahno.
get bent. I will express my emotions however I feel like it, as will you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nice try, Shambles, you couldn’t even get the Delta story right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually Shambles, I’m a flight attendant . This happened during the flight , so no, we didn’t open the doors mudflight and kick him off the flight. This man has been banned from Delta for life though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The guy was briefly removed from the plane, and was allowed to continue his flight later after he calmed down. Delta banned him for life afterwards, and other travelers received refunds for this flight.
@Jan: It didn’t happen during flight but before takeoff.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually, he was not only kicked off the flight, but earned himself a lifetime ban from the airline.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Correction to Jan, the flight attendant. The guy started ranting while the plane was boarding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
F*ck me, this thread is disheartening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyone with her resources who would fly coach from NY to Hawaii with young children doesn’t have common sense. That is a long flight and those kids would get so bored they would make everyone’s lives miserable. Sounds hinky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And in the end, she got off the flight herself and switched to a private plane.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t even read the whole story. I got as far as flying coach on Jet Blue. Wha???? Oh, right. You live in a billion dollar “apartment” and you’re flying coach with children. Sounds legit (eye roll)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ lightpurple
The incident happened in NY. The flight was from NY to SFO. The private plane was boarded in SF. She completed the JEt Blue portion of her travels as planned.
Whether the private jet fm SF to Hawaii was always part of her travel plans or not is not clear, But there was plenty of time -3 hours – for staff to arrange the private plane in SF if they wish to avoid a repeat on another commercial ft out of SF.
You make this all sound nefarious as if it was part of a set up. Given the private plane switch was 3 hours later, on the other side of the country and could well have been planned all along….Sounds like the contribution to a false news story to me.
Let’s at least keep the FACTS straight and not make them up.
@justjen. JEt blue doesn’t have first class. My eyes are rolling too…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stop whining. To whoever writes these articles: why don’t you see how he runs the country before you complain what a horrible president he is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Honeybunny:
Why do you feel that it’s appropriate to say “stop whining” as though you are a scolding parent? Who are you to order others around in such a manner?
And as to waiting to see how he runs the country…well, where to start? Maybe with some facts–let’s just work with what we have thus far, shall we?
So here goes:
He’s pretty clear about his intentions already, vis-a-vis the white nationalist and mega-wealthy corporate sorts with which he is intending to populate his cabinet. He has also made it clear with his ill-thought tweets. Hiis silence, in the face of racial hatred and violence, also tells us what we need to know. His children and their eagerness to cash in and to participate not only in government but also in blatant and unapologetic grifting on their own and their father’s behalf speaks volumes.
I could go on and on but I will refrain.
What is there to wait for? Do you really think that things are going to be different–that he will suddenly become honest, honorable, cultured, intelligent, compassionate, and wise once he ascends to the office of the presidency?
I think we would have better luck if we were to wait for Santa Claus. There’s nothing new to wait for and, this being so, nobody is whining here. People are, instead, expressing valid concern and outrage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@honeybunny he has already shown us how he will run the country. The nuclear weapon talk of the past couple of days isn’t making me feel any better about this ignorant lunatic taking over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honeybunny, the people who he is choosing for his cabinet make it very clear how he will run the country. His unhinged treats make it clear how he will run the country. His multiple bankruptcies make it clear how he will run the country. The fact that he is reversing himself on promises that were a major part of his campaign make it clear how he runs the country. Did the republicans ever give Obama a chance? (Hint: the answer is “no”.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stop whining. stop reading these articles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not whining. Calmly stating. I see how he plans to run the country; by his stated positions, his appointments, and his interference yesterday with a UN vote. I also know that it is a diversionary tactic to accuse others of whining when you can’t actually defend your own position.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The man just stated, openly and plainly, that he wants to restart a nuclear arms race. I don’t know about you, but I kind of don’t want to die any time soon. Nor do I want my loved ones to die. And the way Trump is headed, with his foreign policy especially, that’s going from being a remote fringe idea to an alarmingly real possibility. So yeah, I’ll say whatever the fuck I very well please, and if he wants to shut me or anyone else up, he can ship us off to the closest gulag. And even then, I sincerely doubt that anyone’s gonna be shut up.
Go to hell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We already know how he will run the country. He will run it right into the ground lime everything else he has touched. I don’t have to give anyone who panders to white supremacists a chance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“why don’t you see how he runs the country”
We already see his horrific appointments. We already see his tweets about China bitching about the water drone AFTER the drone had been returned. Did you see his warm and fuzzy comments about Putin this morning?
If you aren’t afraid of his horrible decision making, you haven’t been paying attention.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@honeybunny so we have to wait until he destroys the country and our rights to complain about anything he does as PEOTUS? I call BS on that. He’s now:
ramping up a nuclear arms race (the US “won” and de-escalated that by outspending Russia, we sure as hell don’t need to ramp it up again and his rationale of ramping it up due to instability is ludicrous because that instability makes it all the more likely for nukes to be used – especially with so many volatile & juvenile leaders with access to them).
he’s appointed Mike Flynn ast national security advisor – a man who was, and still is, in the employ of the Russian government giving Flynn and the Russian’s full access to all US intel. Flynn is connected to and investor who sold biotech to the KGB and who directly shared classified information with foreign military without having the permission to do so. Not to mention Flynn’s overt religious war against those heinous non-Christians known as Muslims & Jews, and Flynn’s son’s lies (and whose own rhetoric) directly lead to pizzagate.
his appointments to other posts are equally disturbing, he’s already started other international incidents with his juvenile tweeting and has used his status to shill his companies but, hey, if you think his current behavior and appointments are indicative that he’ll suddenly become a responsible statesman well I guess we’ll just have to take your word for it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honeybunny, he’s already shown he’s inept before even being inaugurated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyone who pays attention to the news should have a clear idea of hoe the country will be run in the next 4 years. Are you up-to-date on his cabinet picks?
There are a few articles that have popped up recently that note that many people who voted for Trump have been shocked to find out that he plans to repeal the ACA and roll back a woman’s right to choose. A lot of them didn’t realize that tue ACA is Obamacare.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s about tact and not giving them another headline painting liberals as head spinning lunatics.
We didn’t just lose the presidency we lost the house, Senate, most Governorship. Democrats lost EVERYTHING because of the very loud extremist end of liberals that look insane. We NEED to convert conservatives, not continue to look like screaming toddlers.
This shouldn’t be about drawing a line, it should be about getting trumpers to switch sides. Anyone saying we should all just act like trump now because that’s acceptable needs to go sit at the kids table and let the grown ups talk, because we need to stop giving them headlines.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We won the popular vote.
We picked up Senate seats.
We picked up House seats.
And I will not be quiet if I see this entitled twit and her brood. Her father said he is cool with killing the children of terrorists.
He wants to,put Muslims on registries and maybe in camps.
He want to rip Latino families apart.
I could go on and on, but i think i made my point.
Never be silent. Resist at every opportunity. Speak out constantly. This is not a normal President. This is not a normal time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are you kidding me??? That is not at all why the liberals lost the election. Liberals lost the election because they (maybe I should say we, as I include myself in this group) sat back and let the Republican party become crazier and crazier and more extreme. We shrugged about Fox News and Breitbart and worse, fake news sites and just hoped that most of the people in the country were agreeing with us that “this is crazy, right?” Meanwhile Republicans were slandering our progressive president, using coded racist language, calling Obamacare by different names to trick their constituents into thinking it was a benefit that had nothing to do with that terrible black president (while taking the credit and saying it’s a state program)…I mean I could go on. Did you ever see a Trump rally? Would you call those people sane and composed? Acting like Trump works, whether we’re ready to embrace it or not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. I’m furious – on a Democratic site i read a lot, people are getitng the vapors that the evil man was scary and rude to Ivanka in front of her children. Comparing her to Sasha and Malia. Ivanka is a grown woman who has actively participated and will continue to participate in an administration that wants to register and maybe imprison all Muslims, rip Latino families apart and reeducate gays.
We all need to speak out to these monsters every chance we get.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. People like her should be made to feel uncomfortable in lots of public spaces.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is why I try not to watch the news. Was watching GMA this morning with my daughter and between this and the nukes and the twitter, no public appearances since election…I feel very scared very sad… bigly
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He actually said “big league”, which is a phrase he uses fairly frequently. But don’t let facts get in the way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Robin, you’re busy around here today. Did Trump hire you to defend him or are you just that broken inside that you could really defend Trump on your own?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or maybe she just believes facts matter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unless it’s climate change or any myriad of facts that you guys selectively ignore right?
Because that’s what the GOP is known for: sticking to the facts. LOL and GMAFB.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kitten, you seem to generalize and stereotype a lot here. On the basis of any post that isn’t anti-Trump vitriol, you complete entire back stories for others…….assume you know their politics, their values……start lumping them into categories…..nd start deflecting with climate change and other issues .
All the poster said is Bigly = Big League. But then she’s a hired Trump defender…..or emotionally broken. 👀
Maybe Trump needs to enunciate. Maybe some folks need to adjust their hearing aids. Maybe some folks just need to chill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe you and Robin need to chill. Just an idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He uses the word bigly, which Webster’s does consider a word. “I’m going to lower taxes big league. You’re going to raise taxes big league.” That makes even less sense than bigly.
In May the Guardian reported on him telling supporters: “We’re going to win bigly”. In June, Dictionary.com reported that he’d warned Iran was taking over Iraq “and they’re taking it over bigly”. In June 2015 the New York Daily News quoted him saying Obamacare was about to kick in “really bigly”.
So it’s a word he uses but you are right he does use big league often as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LotsofLuck- oh so YOU believe in climate change, you just voted for a president who doesn’t. Ok sorry my bad.
Seriously, you support a party that denies climate change and I’m supposed to just assume that you don’t subscribe to their political Ideology? How does that make any sense?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. They have their own planes, ffs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is going to run for president, watch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And she switched to her private plane right away so this whole thing is super fishy. Don’t trust this family further than I can carry them. They are liars and con artists. I’m sure her cousins were all able to fit in her private plane.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I call stunt too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just so you know, the first leg of the trip was on Jetblue. This is the one Ivanka was harassed on. After that flight landed in San Fran, is when she and her kids transferred to a private jet for the rest of the trip to Hawaii. It would be nice if the author of this article could get the facts straight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
liars and con artists about sums it up
Report this comment as spam or abuse
K Williams, I don’t understand how that makes a difference. It is odd that they would fly commercial, coach for a cross country trip. The adding of a private flight after makes it all the more odd. This family owns planes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I got the impression that the set up comments were about a Trump taking Jet Blue in the 1st place, it’s just asking for trouble.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please read a reputable source of info
She stayed on the flight. The flight landed in SF. There she switched. 3 hours later. The other side of the country
This article is factually inaccurate and misleading as to facts. Several posters have made up stuff that isn’t true or accurate either.
There’s no evidence of a setup and the facts do not support such conspiracy theory.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lotsofluck-
Why on earth would she fly coach on JetBlue in the first place? Especially with young children on a long cross-country flight? Her husband is the son of a billionaire. Of course the family was aware, as well as the secret service, that taking this flight would expose ivanka and the fam to the public. And the public has opinions. I doubt she was shocked, or that this has been the first time someone has said something about her father to her that was not complimentary. This whole situation seems Like a calculated effort to paint in a sympathetic way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump supporters better get used to it–there are more of us than there are of them. People are angry and we’re not hiding it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He does not read history and Putin did not remind him what happened to the czar and family during the Russian revolution. Americans need to rise and apply pressure to our new royal family to keep them in check. Get off your butts and get into the street! Our government needs to fear us or they will continue to do as they please and enrich themselves!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What Saras said. We have become complacent and lazy as a country. Too many people bitch online all day about how bad things are. Time to put your money and your feet where your mouth is.
Boycott Inauguration Day. Do not turn your tv’s on. Donate bigly to the ACLU, Planned Parenthood, the SPLC, Emily’s List, etc. I will not sit idly. I will be loud, active and in your face. They will destroy us if we don’t act.
I urge everyone to find their local march on January 21st. They are popping up all over the country. We have to start showing up in large numbers. Social Media isn’t the way we are going to win this. We have to be active. Find a cause that is close to your heart and volunteer. Call them today and see what you can do for them.
It’s time to embrace the spirit of MLK and fight. I’m absolutely terrified. And have been paralysed with fear since election night. I’m finding ways to channel my money and my energy. I already have a parent that is no longer speaking to me because of this tyrant. I refuse to let anything else be taken away from me. And if it is, I will not go quietly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ivanka trump is playing Taylor swift’s “innocent blonde child” card. The procreative version.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, they have the right to do that, but yelling at her while she is with her small children on an airplane full of other strangers just trying to get to their destinations? How low-class can you get? They delayed the boarding process and probably the flight and made everyone uncomfortable and perhaps frightened. I travel frequently and anyone who unnecessarily delays the flight or creates unnecessary drama on board gets no sympathy from me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+2
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with what you are saying about holding up the boarding of a plane but it is irrelevant that she had her kids with her. The Trump supporters are trying to portray her as some sort of sacred Madonna with her children. She cannot use them as shields. She knows full well that people are going to react to her because of her father’s disgusting behavior and policies. She has the ability to keep those children out of the fray but is choosing to hide behind them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s a greedy hypocrite who promotes herself as just a working mom, trying to cope like the rest of us. It’s her brand. In fact she is the future FLOTUS and quite happy to be that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it is relevant. I voted for Hillary, but don’t care if the parent was Saddam Hussein, there is no reason to frighten small and blameless childen. This was a long haul flight on Jet Blue, i doubt that she was taking young children including a few months old baby on that flight to “shield” herself from anything, it is obviously a private trip.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she wanted to protect her “small and blameless children,” she should have taken a private flight, as she is more than capable of doing. The fact that her children were involved in this is her fault, not the two people who expressed their opinions to her. She has willingly and extensively involved herself in her father’s political madhouse. All backlash she receives, so long as it is not physical or violent, is deserved.
Sorry, but not. Not at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And she ended up getting off that plane and boarding a private jet. She is using her kids as props.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with LP, Minx, and Shambles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also agree with LP, Minx, and Shambles. Ivanka is intelligent. She knew what she was doing when she took her children on coach during this time of fear and unrest. She absolutely has the means to protect them and she chose not to. I can only imagine what her reasons were for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I don’t care if the president is Saddam Hussein” — With all due respect, if Ivanka’s kids wind up ANYTHING like Saddam Hussein’s offspring, I feel like you’re going to be swallowing your words about them being ‘innocent children’ really really fast. You might not want to talk about things you don’t have any idea about. I get your point, but stick to making that point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. Did any Republican care that Michelle is a mother when they were calling her a man? Does any Republican care about all the mothers (and fathers) across the country who struggle to put food on the table, struggle with healthcare, struggle to find and afford quality education, struggle to keep the roof over their head, even struggle to get maternity leave etc.
With all that said, holding Ivanka up as some sort of sainted mother while she hides behind her kids and her privilage is disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+3
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, that makes perfect sense Shambles. We should not expect anyone to exercise self control or conduct themselves like an adult on an aircraft when someone they disagree with is on board. This is her fault for bringing children on a coach flight. No, I’m not a Trump supporter but this logic is hypocritical and stupid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. I don’t care for her one bit, I was never on the “love her cause she’s a working woman!” brigade but “This is her fault for bringing children on a coach” sounds perilously close to “she shouldn’t have been walking down a dark street alone/ worn that dress/had too much to drink.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not her children’s fault this happened. But it is Ivanka’s fault that the children were involved. She should know that stuff like this is going to happen when she has so closely associated herself with someone so polarizing and vitriolic. So if she wants to make sure her children aren’t involved, she shouldn’t bring them on a public flight. But it is her fault this happened, sorry. She has made her bed. She’s not some innocent college girl just wanting to drink and have fun at a party without being assualted, so that comparison does not hold up for me. She consciously supported the election of a monster, and endorsed him all the way. She stands to profit from his tenure as president. She made a choice to be deeply involved in this. She deserves to be called out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, please, just stop, Shambles. She shouldn’t bring her children on a public flight? That’s just simply ridiculous. If she’d flown on a private jet all the way you’d be bitching about that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Robin-We’d be bitching about them flying on a private plane? You mean, what the Trumps NORMALLY do every time they fly? Yeah no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Robin, I don’t give a single flying f*ck how Ivanka Trump travels. I’m simply stating she gets absolutely no sympathy from me in this situation. She is no innocent bystander. She deserves to be called out, as does her father.
Your tone toward me is incredibly nasty, considering we’ve never had any interaction on this forum before. Thanks for all the holiday cheer.
I see the Trump Minions are out in full force today. Depressing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ive read that the flight was delayed because of Ivanka (boarding first in the plane with security) and it was a part why the man was frustrated in the first place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The spouse of the obnoxious guy posted IN ADVANCE they had seen her at terminal and were going after her.
Premeditation much ?
Sorry — the “she held us up and so we are angry” as an excuse for their poor behavior doesn’t hold water with the twitter audit trail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You have to go low class to be on a level playing field with any trumps.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously. Anything less at this point is probably considered tacit support or praise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doesn’t sound like they cussed her out or threatened anyone. The kids are gonna learn sooner or later that a massive number of people disagree with good ol’ grandad, and with mommy’s enabling of his policies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, LP. As someone said on Twitter yesterday, this person is actively engaged in removing rights of Americans and setting the country back a century for her own status and profit. Yell at her all you like.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And yet… still not nearly as frightened as the mothers and fathers and children that are minorities, or gay. To see the KKK in the WH, to see Pence as VP.
No, the time for proportional response is over. It’s DONE.
Save your empathy for the mothers who have to tell their children they can either eat or get the epi pens. Or their cancer treatments. Or the fathers who have to tell their children to pray they never get pulled over by the police because they are black.
Or any Muslim now living in the USA, who may be forced to register very shorty, based on nothing. No proof of any wrong doing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
PREACH. So done with all the manipulations from Trump supporters calling for peace and civility.
GTFO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“And yet… still not nearly as frightened as the mothers and fathers and children that are minorities, or gay”
SING IT AGAIN. I have no sympathy for her. None.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+ 1,000,000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously. And by the sounds of it, this man is a gay father of a young child. Everyone who is all “think of Ivanka’s poor children who had to hear a stranger express displeasure with their grandfather”, maybe try thinking of this man’s child or other children like him. I am a gay mom (in Canada fortunately) and I have friends in the US who are now paying thousands of dollars in legal fees to try to protect their marriages and their parental rights because Trump and (especially) Pence are in office. They are fearing the worst – no longer having rights to protect and parent their own children. I think having your children hear that you are no longer their parent in the eyes on the law is lot more terrifying than whatever this man said to Ivanka.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Powerful post, original kay!!! Well said!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Excellent post, Original Kay!
+1,000,000 bigly
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because it’s a set up. This isn’t real.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 Chaine. This is making me angry. I did not and would never vote trump, but I have small kids and it’s disgusting to say it’s all on the table and anyone can say anything to her in their presence because her dad is bad. What?! Just….what?! The story said he was screaming at her. That’s scary. And commenters are saying yelling, trying to argue with or any other behavior is ok. So I would be at blame if some crazy person started screaming at me at the store because they didn’t like my sister, and my kids were with- it would be my fault because I could have kept them home? Ok it’s legally allowed I suppose, but come on. These are children. Don’t condone this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The time for civility has ended. If I found myself within shouting distance of a Trump, I would be using the opportunity to call them out. I don’t care about societal niceties in this situation. Silence in these times is compliance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*If your sister were Kellyanne Conway…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. No grown as*man should be yelling at a woman with her kids around her. All this guy did was give fodder to the deplorables, their motto liberals are bitter heartless losers. He proved all of their stereotypes conservatives foam at the mouth on. We should behave better than them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I loathe the Trumps, but I can’t condone overt rudeness or threat against a woman, even Ivanka, w her very small children nearby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Their grandfather thinks it’s okay to grab women by the pussy. Isn’t that a bigger threat against women? Don’t go around in public saying things like that if you never want it to touch your children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her Daddy said he is ok with killing children of terrorists. He wants to register Muslim children and maybe out them in camps. Latino chikdren will be ripped out of their homes and sent to a land they dont remember.
Don’t yell at her in front of her children? This is life and death here and now. Lets get real.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They were not only on a public flight, but in coach? Why wouldn’t they be at least in first class? She’s not only a millionaire, but now the presidents favorite daughter. Wouldn’t that be a safety hazard? I don’t trust this story either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her, three kids, her husband and apparently a bunch of cousins were all flying coach during the holiday season when thousands of other people probably would have wanted to buy those coach tickets.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh boo hoo, other people wanted to buy those tickets…Seriously? thats your best defence!!?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, it isn’t. Ivanka ended up taking her precious butt and her precious spawn and her husband and her cousins off that plane and boarded a waiting private plane. But so nice of you not to care about those who cannot afford a private plane being unable to purchase plane tickets to visit their families during the holidays because your beloved Ivanka the Corrupt wanted to play a stunt on an airplane.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Defense”? Defense against what exactly?
She could easily afford to fly first class during a time of year when plebs like the rest of us can only afford to fly coach.
LightPurple’s point was a factual one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
(Slow clap). Congratulations you just found the worlds flimsiest excuse to support bad behavior. “But she took the seats of an average person”!
That is just silly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jet Blue does not have first class.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Then don’t fly JetBlue? They’re not the only airline that flies to Hawaii.
…. or better yet: TAKE THE PRIVATE PLANE you have ready access to.
Oh smart troll changes names. *eyeroll*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fly the waiting private jet that you already have fueled and ready to fly you when you get yourself off the Jet Blue flight, which is exactly what she did. Which means all those seats on the Jet Blue flight went unused.
@LotsoLuck, I do not support Ivanka’s constant bad behavior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@lightpurple.
She did not get off that plane. She completed that leg of the flight, She got on a private plane in SFO ….not in NY.
A private plane from SF to Hawaii may have been part of her plans all along.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a family that owns planes, and no doubt they have access to flight share programs like NetJets, etc. It is INCREDIBLY odd that she was flying coach.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Feel the need to state this. JetBlue has no coach. That’s the whole point of JetBlue. The entire airplane is basically like first class. More room between every seat, tv’s on the back of every seat as well. ❤ JetBlue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 this story is written slightly dishonestly to imply she chose coach, and then to imply a setup, when there was no other choice. Bizarre.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There was another choice. The plane she had fueled and waiting, which is what she eventually took.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@light purple. See above. Not accurate
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I fly JetBlue. The “more room” is only in rows 1-5 and you pay more (which I gladly fork over the extra $40). The rest of the seats have standard leg room. But yes, every seat does have a TV.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
JetBlue’s standard leg room is still more than a regular plane. My knees don’t hit the back of the seat in front of me, even when that person is reclining on JetBlue. Other airlines and I’m squished.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Such a divided country, the next four years are going to be interesting.
Or should I say eight years because Trump already said he thinks he’s going to be president for eight years lol?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He won’t make four years, so need to be concerned about an 8 year fascist Presidency.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Look! Someone else who has no idea was “fascist” means!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
C’mon, Robin, give it try, explain what fascism means. We’ll make two columns and see what fits into Trump’s message.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, dear Robin, do tell us what “Fascist” means. Funny that you didn’t come back to answer that one. I’m sure you have quite the extensive knowledge of the subject, considering that you seem to support our fascist commander in cheif quite fervently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When he wrecks the country we may not be so divided by the end of his Presidency. He will only have his hard core cult members defending him. Read an article in WAPO where some of voters are already upset he is actually going to follow through on cutting Obamcare. A lot of his voters voted blindly and will regret it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Given the chance I would never EVER fly coach when I have a whole private jet at my disposal.
Sounds like a set up but whoever screams at a woman while with her children is an asshole in my book regardless of who she is or who she politically supports.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She doesn’t get a pass because she’s a mother. The men weren’t threatening her kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess some of the Dump supporters missed Obama’s recent remarks stating that we should be calling out racism when we see it.
As far as I am concerned, that guy is doing exactly what he is supposed to do. What they are doing is no different than Dump’s own remarks during his klan rallies. Actually, the loud mouth on the plane was a tad bit more respectful than Dump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What has ivanka said that was racist?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s supporting her father?? Whose entire campaign revolves around bigotry, racism, misogyny, and intolerance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She supports and defends her corrupt father who showed NO class with anyone and that includes way back with Rosie O’Donnell. He hits back twice as hard and she’s okay with that even though her old man is a p*ssygrabbing assaulter who also talked about her body in uncomfortable ways.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just want to know why she spreads Vaseline all over her face as one would slather butter on bread. Was she going for that look I wonder.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lib logic. “Barack says call out racism.” Check. ( By harassing a woman on a plane who hasn’t said any hung racist but “supports dad”. )
“MIchelle says go high when they go low.” **Crickets**
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes because as Libs, we have a duty to always exercise empathy, compassion, and kindness (even towards the administration that seeks to deny us our basic rights) while Cons get a free pass to be as hateful as they want (see Shaun King’s Twitter).
Conservative “Logic”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lots of Luck: I don’t think you meant to insult yourself but thanks for admitting you and other dump supporters are on the low end of things and racists as well.
She is just as bad as her father as she refuses to acknowledge that some people think what he is saying is vile, offensive and corrosive to a good portion of this country. She either outright denies it or does not acknowledge it at all. She praised him for being blunt, so we are taking a page out of the book that her father wrote and are being just as blunt as he still is. If she and her family cannot handle it, then she should not stand by and support it.
“MIchelle says go high when they go low.” **Crickets**
That term does not mean what you think it means. It does not mean we ignore racism when we see it. We are confronting it head on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ivanka isn’t going high. She is diving deep into the pool of corruption, sitting in meetings where she does not belong and using information she gains for insider trading to profit herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, please, Kitten, you take that race-faker Shaun King seriously? Come on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL….”race faker”? Holy crap Robin. Please get help.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kitten…unfortunately is is that way and its why Michelle has called us to go the high road. Conservatives don’t want us to act like them, oh the irony of their hate. Don’t know maybe we should rethink it and spew vitriolic like them but honestly I can’t stomach acting like them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m just curious how they have secret service with them? Aren’t they ‘normal’ people like us or this basically confirms that both of them or one of these horrid individuals will be in government by January? These people are mega rich and they have secret service is disgusting and a waste of public money.
Can’t stand the whole family!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Presidential immediate family always receives protection. Even if they don’t live in DC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not quite: it’s the spouse & children 16 & under who automatically get Secret Service protection. That trump’s adult children get SS protection is one of the many screwy things about the coming apocalypse.
As for the alleged incident, I’m leaning toward set-up. I also have my doubts that the guy ‘screamed’ anything. He could have simply made that statement, even in a loud voice, but it wasn’t necessarily a scream. That’s just people trying to put him in a worse light to keep Ivanka on her pedestal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The whole thing sounds sketchy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A few years ago there was an incident on a plane where someone made comments about Kim K and North. I believe there was a post on this site about it. People were saying it was made up. Not saying in this case it was made up but parts of this incident do not add up
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This was a set up.
I don’t believe for a second that this family would set foot on a JetBlue plane with the “common folk.” This was a set up. They have a private plane. They’re manipulating the media again to get good press.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What was the thinking behind the set up? Just asking out of curiosity, I loathe Trump like the sane among is. To show she’s “regular folk” and flies coach? Or were they hoping someone “attacked” her so they could be scream outrage and persecution? Just trying to understand the thought process…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know what they would gain… maybe justify his family needs protection and explain the use of private jet… Or to change the focus while The President-Elect and his tram is doing something that they do not want press coverage…
But this story screams set-up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ivanka is finally now being scrutinized by NPR, The New York Times, The Washington Post and the Wallstreet Journal since it was leaked that she is planning to occupy her own East Wing offices in the White House. Meaning she is going to be part of the administration, just without a formal title to avoid violating nepotism laws.
I would guess she is starting to feel the burn from being held to account for the first time without hiding behind her father and husband. Need to gain sympathy again so the press can back off. I’m sure her husband was part of this stunt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Without a title, she also avoids the full brunt of ethics laws over government workers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read yesterday that the Jet Blue flight was originally booked, and taken as planned. The private jet was the 2nd flight, from CA to HI, and it was prearranged, *not* in response to this incident. Not sure why these facts were left out of the report above.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. People, just…wow. I need a Xanax after reading these comments. Oh, and the article is not factual, as others commented.
Ivanka, her husband, and three children were on the flight on Jet Blue from NY to San Francisco. They had a private plane (pre-arranged!) waiting in San Francisco to take them to their destination…Hawaii. They did NOT just leave the JB seats and fly private after all this happened. As for them flying JB and coach, maybe this was a spur of the moment decision for Christmas vacation and all they could get for the first leg was JB? Even private planes can be unavailable if you need them without advance warning. Dad’s plane was probably in Fla which I believe is where they are spending the holidays. Nahhh…has to be a set up. Right!?!
People commenting that there was no “hatred” in these comments, only *passion*??? Wha…??? If that’s passion…
I bet there would be a different vibe to these comments if it were Saint Angie with her kids on board a plane and someone started yelling at her!! That dude would be ANIHILATED in these comments and castrated as well!! How DARE someone do that to Angie in front of her kids!!! Doesn’t matter who or what Angie, Ivanka, or Gertrude from the next block, support. It doesn’t give anyone the right to do what he did! What kind of parent does that anyway?? A parent (with a child in his arms no less!) should know better! And the husband tweeting that the guy was chasing Ivanka and family down IN THE TERMINAL to harass them!! He is no better!!
I know this won’t stay up but I gave it anyway!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In front of children : questionable judgement.
But seriously! Ivanka and her husband are you stinking rich. What were they doing in coach on a Jet Blue flight? That’s really odd.
And yes, she and the other money grubbing chinless wonders had better realize that they are going to hear from the American public whose tax dollars they are fleecing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have no trust in anything the Trump camp does. Why is she even on coach. This smells like a setup to me too. Secret service? Is she president now. I think these deplorables are looking to get their supporters riled up and it sure doesn’t take much. They need to act like victims to create some sympathy because a lot of people can’t stand this spoiled egotistical bunch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Obama’s daughters have secret service officers that attend to her safety. Why wouldn’t Trump’s daughter? Especially when there are people out there who are willing to accost her while she’s with her young children (and proud of it), and there are commenters on this thread who say things like “better get used to it”. It sounds like every member of his family will need extra security.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because Obama’s daughters are minors and Ivanka Trump is not.
Also, I don’t see the Secret Service agreeing to her flying in coach.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just because she’s an adult doesn’t mean she can defend herself from the threats every relative of a big (in this case the biggest) politician can face. Especially when that politician is arguably the most hated man on earth.
I detest this family and Im not buying this story but come on now. Let’s not fall into irrational territory. Or do you seriously think Michelle Obama, not a minor either, walks around without protection?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just read about how the SS works and private security. I was talking out of my ass. Sorry. Her kids were there, though, and they are Trump’s grandkids. I imagine the service can extend to them as well?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@lightpurple Malia is no longer a minor, and she still has secret service agents that pull her out of parties before the police show up. There was just a news story about it. And if they were attending her while she was flying coach, why do you say “I don’t see the secret service agreeing to her flying in coach”? Clearly they did agree to it. She has the right to fly coach if she wants to!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like the idea of anyone being accosted. However, when you support someone who has insulted his way to the top and who has said the most outrageous things to instill hate, you really do need to get used to “enjoying” a similar blow back. You reap what you sow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
valkenburg, yeah that nasty Malia parties so much she needs the SS to keep her out of trouble. Time to take your ball and play elsewhere, nice try.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Valkenberg, the Blessed Saint Ivanka the Corrupt took herself off the Jet Blue flight, along with her blessed spawn, Jared the Impregnator, and the cousins and boarded a waiting private plane. But I’m sure she is ever so grateful for your defense. She’ll be posting yet another picture of herself and the blessed spawn opening Christmas presents or lighting a menorah or something special just for you in the next few days, while her father declares war on China or calls for internment camps for Muslims or something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@valkenberg, the Secret Service objected to some of the illegal acts Jenna Bush committed but she did them any way and got arrested. See how that works? So, the Secret Service may have objected to Saint Ivanka the Corrupt flying on Jet Blue but she put her butt on the plane any way. And then, she took it off and put it on a private plane. Also, police show up at teenage parties all the time because they tend to be loud; it doesn’t mean the kids attending the party are doing anything wrong other than being loud.
@Josefina, Michelle Obama gets a Secret Service detail because the President’s spouse always gets Secret Service protection. The issue is who is likely to be a target.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because, Valkenberg, the lunatic threats against Obama, his wife and daughters increased dramatically from the normal threats against the President because they are African American. The same racist scum that has now risen to the surface thanks to T-Rump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Accosted”? Drumpf supporters really like throwing themselves pity parties, huh? The commenters on this thread (including your truly) have explained thoroughly and at length why this dude’s actions were free speech at work. Go cry on Drudge Report or Breitbart if you want a safe space.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Accosted”? Drumpf supporters really like throwing themselves pity parties, huh? The commenters on this thread (including your truly) have explained thoroughly and at length why this dude’s actions weren’t harassment. Go cry on Drudge Report or Breitbart if you want a safe space.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The comment I was responding to was deleted! Please disregard
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Surprised the commenters haven’t deleted more
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The guy should have just called her a “hot piece of ass” and grabbed her by the pussy. After all, that is the example not only her father, but the newly elected president, has set for all of america.
Don’t yell, just grab people or call for the “2nd amendment people” to solve your issues.
She doesn’t get a pass. I’m sorry for her children, but she does NOT EVER get a pass for what she and her family are doing to the entire world. The time for appropriate response is over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one should be sexually assaulted, regardless of your political views.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Victoria Yes, you are right in this. You should send an email or handwritten letter to the President-elect to let him know what he did to his victims was wrong.
Also, tell that to every person who voted for Trump that what he did was wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Victoria. Please file a brief on behalf of the thirteen year old child trump raped, will you, please.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bill Clinton also sexually assaulted people.
But I don think condone any sexual assault and I think it’s wrong for you all to condone it for Ivanka.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Llamas – Bill Clinton did not “sexually assault people”. He had more than willing female participants in his extra-marital affairs. Original Kay is not condoning sexual assault for Ivanka, merely making a sarcastic remark on the behaviour of her father.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Women came forward and said he sexually assaulted them. They accused him. Are you going to say that these women are liars because it’s BC?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Llamas….Paula Jones accused him of exposing himself to her. The accusation was sexual harassment, not sexual assault. Big difference. Judge Susan Wright granted Clinton’s motion for dismissal, ruling that Jones could not show that she had suffered any damages. She later posed for Penthouse magazine. All other women were willing partners. Period.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
original kay: Had I seen your post first, I wouldn’t have bothered to post mine. “The time for appropriate response is over.” You said it all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you original kay….you said exactly what I am feeling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t like her, don’t trust her. Don’t understand why she would fly coach with her children with her wealth and new found status. Makes no sense. If she is willing to put her children who she loves in potential jeopardy, where does that leave us. I think we all know the answer to that question.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her father answered that question yesterday with his Tweet about restarting the Nuclear Arms Race.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And isn’t it odd that poor little ivanka is today’s discussion rather than nuclear build-up by putin’s poodle?
One would almost be suspicious about the timing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right. He literally tweeted that. There are no words left. He is mirroring Putin. If he isn’t reigned in, we are doomed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And today, he is twitterwhining about how poor Eric can’t donate money to the cancer-stricken kids he loves so much and it is such a shame. Such a liar. Eric can donate all the money he wants; he just can’t sell access to his father. Not a single ethical cell in the bodies of any of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, the imbecile uses twitter like his diary, like the little girl that he is. His sons are idiot boys, that’s why he chose ivanka as his non-elected advisor, cohort, she can play the sly spy quite well. @SuzanneToo: That’s the way he rolls, he’s completely aware the attention his tweeting draws, so decides what he wants to be discussed at the moment. F me, this is the president of our country we’re talking about, not some drunk uncle. I have to slide into holiday mode before I go full metal jacket before 10 am on Christmas Eve Eve! Good luck everybody!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Regarding the son’s charity — Apparently most if not all the money supposedly goes to St Jude’s. Why can he and other donors simply donate straight to the research hospital?
Oh, but that might prevent sonny from having his name on a room or wing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Nancy “like the little girl that he is”
Might want to rethink that phrasing, it says a lot about your own beliefs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You might want to look up the meaning of sarcasm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Definitely a set up in my opinion. However, IF he/they? did scream at Ivanka infront of her kids and was being disruptive then that is not cool and the Jet Blue employees were within their rights to remove him/them from the flight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t care that she had her kids with her. The guy did not yell at her kids. Trump supporters are trying to portray her as some Sacred Madonna, blessed Mother figure and she uses her kids as shields and posts pretty pictures of them as distractions whenever her father does something horrible, which he did yesterday. Yesterday, her father decided to mess with a UN vote, when he is not yet President, overturn decades of US -Israel policy, and restart the arms race with his Twitter account and pull another insider trading move with Boeing. And what is getting the most coverage? A gay guy, holding his own child, yelled at the Precious Sacred Mother Ivanka on an airplane, in coach, during the holiday season.
People seem to think that she is a calming, saner influence on the madman that spawned her. This sainted, Sacred Vessel Madonna Ivanka. No, I don’t see it at all. From what I have seen of her behavior in the past month, she is an unethical, money-grubbing grifter, out to bilk the US taxpayers out of all she can. How much money does she stand to make out of official government meetings she has attended over the past few weeks? How much Boeing stock did she buy up after her father crashed its value in the past two weeks? To me, this woman has a future in a federal prison for insider trading and it cannot come fast enough.
And if the Trumps don’t want the spawn of the Sacred Madonna Ivanka exposed to the anger many of us feel about their crap, she should keep them out of crowded places. If I encounter her, I do not intend to restrain myself from telling her precisely what I think of her and I don’t care if she is in the process of birthing another one at the time.
Also, SAVE THE ROCKETTES! The producers have signed them up to perform at the Inaugural, although most of them do not want to participate. If they refuse to perform, they will lose their jobs. Contact information is on their website. There is also direct contact information for their management people floating around on Twitter (Patton Oswalt posted it.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m wondering if anyone has the guts to officially call out the ethics issues, or if this will go unchecked for years.
I don’t recall anything like this in my lifetime. Tricky Dick, overrated Ronnie and Dumbya look tame by comparison.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is the job of the US Office of Government Ethics to monitor and investigate. People should contact them about every unethical appearing thing the Trump clan does. This is the website https://www.oge.gov/ They already told Trump he has to sell everything.
Also, contact Senators and Representatives and encourage them to file complaints with the OGE (statutorily, they tend to have more clout) and to investigate within the House and Senate. They wasted hundreds of millions of our tax dollars on Benghazi, emails, and Whitewater. I want the Trump interactions with Boeing and Lockheed investigated.
Meanwhile, Eric got himself in ethics trouble trying to sell access to his father, supposedly as a cancer fundraiser. Daddy is all over Twitter this morning saying how horrible it is that Eric can’t give money to kids with cancer any more He is lying. Nothing is stopping Eric from donating money to cancer organizations. He just can’t sell access to his father, a big difference that the Trumps want the world to ignore
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I posted this up thread as well, but I once checked out his son’s foundation. Their primary if not sole charitable recipient is St Jude. Anyone can give to the children’s research hospital (I do every year — they have helped children I personally know). Nothing is stopping dear son from giving money directly to them.
However, he may miss the little perks he gets from having his own foundation to funnel money to them (and have either a room or wing named for him, which I recall they had done).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dude, TOTALLY.
This was a complete set up and EVERYONE bought it. Don’t want your kids put in the line of fire? Quit using them as props to keep your rabid fanbase in line. Easy!
But he has a dedicated water carrier in his daugther-it is really creepy how easily she does his bidding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have the most wonderful mental image of you very calmly telling Sacred Madonna Ivanka that she’s an unethical grifter with a future in federal prison as she’s in labor now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m an attorney. I’m trained and experienced in getting my point across, calmly, professionally, skillfully.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t it great? That image is going to make my day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tax attorney here. All of it is appalling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Save the Rockettes is right and so typical a choice for corrupt Russian puppet Trump. He likes his women kicking up their legs … it makes p*ssygrabbing so much easier.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA with every word, LightPurple.
F*ck Ivanka.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cosign every word you said, lightpurple. Loved it. This trick deserves to be called out for the lying, treacherous witch she is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love you.
Thank you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree lightpurple. Bigly.
All this to garner sympathy, paint her in a positive light because of daddy rage tweeting about nukes, kissing Poutine’s ass (typo and it stays – autocorrect for the win!) and reports that she will have offices in the white house.
Yup – I call shenanigans!! Those f-kers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can you guys comment on the Daily Mail article? The comments there are always so pro Trump, need some liberal comments
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The DM is a right-winger paper. This website attracts more Trump supporter than opponents.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The DM is a lost cause. Not worth the effort.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe the Daily Mail culls their comments section thoroughly so that the negative comments won’t show up. They do this a lot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess thats why a lot of my comments dont show up!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DM is our TMZ. Garbage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So why does a woman like Ivanka Trump, whose family probably owns more than one private jet and has zero reason to get within a hundred yards of a Jet Blue plane, much less fly economy (at least, it didn’t look like she was in first class)?
Could it be because they knew that this was exactly what would happen and that it would garner them lots of sympathetic attention for her, while at the same time dangling something shiny in front of the base to further distract them from her father’s continued horribleness and recent remarks about how he is no longer interested in “draining the swamp”?? This was PR and nothing else.
And people, left and right, fell for it hook, line and sinker.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, he drained the swamp alright! He had to in order to get to the bottom-feeders so he could appoint them to his cabinet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder how things would’ve gone if it was Hillary Clinton and a Trump supporter. We all know how shy they are.
And yeah, this looks sketchy as hell. It makes no sense for her to be flying coach.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She isn’t spending the holiday with daddy?? The whole story ( which I hadn’t heard before) smells a bit..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this is absolutely a set-up to get a story out there about how anti-trump americans are ‘terrible’.
how transparent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even if it was a set up, someone still had to take the bait.
Just because you have the right to free speech doesn’t mean you get to exercise it on private property. I don’t care if you are the racist woman in the Kentucky J.C. Penney berating the Hispanic women or this guy, feeling the need to spew your hatred at a stranger is harrassment regardless of how politically correct/incorrect you think your assumptions are. I wish the mall had kicked her out immediately and I’m glad this guy was removed from the plane. Even if she is Trump’s daughter and I don’t like a lot of things about their family but at that moment she was woman on a plane with her family, not at a political function.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ah ..a voice of reason, self respect and personal accountability for poor behavior. Thank you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you. Some unhinged guy yelling at a woman (no matter who she is) traveling with children would frighten anyone and he should have been removed. I think Ivanka showed a lot of grace in ignoring the guy and the secret service allowed the airline to handle the situation. I am appalled at the apparent break down in civility over the election and surprised that so many people are crying fake news or a set up. These same people believe anything the media reports about Trump supporters. I see that she’s being criticized for flying commercial–but on the other hand is lambasted for showing her wealth. Maybe she was trying to show her children that most people don’t have private jets. By the way, Jet Blue does not have first class–it’s all coach.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because that’s really not the Trump style to run elbows with the non-rich. You don’t think it’s odd that they coincidentally had the private jet on standby, fueled and ready to go? Ivanka Trump has spent years trying to curate her image and is very aware of her ‘brand’. Setting up something like this to make her look more like a regular mom and to elicit sympathy (especially in the face of that icky access kerfuffle with Eric Trump, or Trump deciding he’s done with “drain the swamp”) is absolutely something she would do. The Trump family has proven that they’re excellent at going viral.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Unhinged” because he (they) stated accurate facts, with no threats or cursing? LOL thanks for the laugh, I needed that!
As usual, free speech for the right means they say or do whatever they want with no repurcussions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The guy was part of the set up too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you! So many posters here are choosing to ignore that
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you actually think they would set this up and risk no one verbally attacking her? Oh no, he was a plant too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A gay married liberal college professor traveling with spouse and child was a plant?
Theres 0 evidence of a conspiracy here. You are spinning complete fallacy with no evidence whatsoever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is classic manipulation to keep the angry hordes quiet. Trump uses Ivanka as a shield. He can do any terrible thing he pleases, dangle Ivanka in harm’s way, and when someone says something mean to her, everyone screams about how awful and nasty the liberals are. In general, polite behavior is important to me, but I’m not going to allow myself to be manipulated to sit quietly while Trump destroys the country just because people might scold me for my rudeness when I speak up. Trump is using Ivanka as a shield. Ivanka is using her children as a shield. I’m not buying it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The woman was spouting hate.
This man was speaking out against hate and bigtory.
See the differnence?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously? When and how did Ivanka spout hate?
She was on a vacation. He interrupted that vacation, and he interrupted that flight, and he inconvenienced people on it with his self serving rant that got him, his family booted off the flight and delayed.
He behaved as a classless moron. No different than Trump does. And both are personally accountable for Their behavior. His husband pre tweeted his intent for goodness sake
What did his little temper tantrum accomplish actually ….????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Set up. It worked with Hamilton, now this.
Next up, Jared Kushner will innocently attend the BETs and be shocked at the fallout.
What are Steve Bannon, McConnell and Ryan doing over the holidays, that’s what I want to know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Set-ups can go dangerously wrong. And kids there too? Unbelievably stupid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So you’re saying the Hamilton cast was participating with Trump in an elaborate set-up to humiliate the VP-elect?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t you people get tired of being purposefully obtuse?
Obviously she means that Pence went to the show with the expectation that the cast would acknowledge his presence and say something negative about the administration. Trump & Co probably hoped they would say something rude but they were classy af so it didn’t work as well as they hoped.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The VP-elect was not humiliated. He said so himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No what poster is saying, when a very big article came out on Trump in NYT, they sent Pence to Hamilton. Knowing the cast would probably address his presence and they did. Taking attention off yet another scandal. Trump always pulls stunts like this when his as* gets in trouble. His remark on Nukes yesterday made a big splash and now this happens. His Putin love in the last few weeks as well. Its a trend with him. don’t forget Ivanka was also on his show, she is just like her father and is aware of how to manipulate the “audience”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Something in the milk aint clean.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why do they have Secret Service protection anyway? I thought it was for minor children. I don’t think Reagan and Bush 41′s adult children received protection. The Kushners could easily pay private security. But why pay when you can grift?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Malia is an adult now. She still has secret service. The Bush twins even as adults had SS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Bush twins and Obama children were underage when they started receiving protection. Adult children do not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The adult children of Ford, Carter, Reagan and Bush I did not take SS protection. ivanka could choose not to take it, also, but the trump grifters will take the taxpayers for every cent they can(eg-melania remaining in NY at a cost of a million dollars a day).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also smell set up. This is to distract from Agent Orange starting a nuclear arms race on Twitter. And Eric Trump’s foundation being called out by the IRS for basically be a scam to make the Trump family richer.
These grifters are obvious with their manipulations at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also those kids grandfather is Trump. Do you really think they haven’t already been exposed to some sincerely vile vocabulary? Especially when Kushners parents and family have been very open about their disgust with Jareds involvement with the campaign. You know they’ve seen some ish go down.
How about this? I think she is a crap mom for taking her kids on Jet Blue even with secret service when she’s knows whats going on right now. It would only make sense its some sort of stunt.
They have multiple planes. You know people are mad as fark and so you drag your babies out like that? If its not a set up (it is) then she is stupid. How many nannies were on the plane? That would be telling info too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And, she got off the plane and boarded a private one! This was a set-up!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They got off the plane in CA (as did all of the other passengers), and boarded their 2nd flight to HI, which was a preplanned private jet. Apparently the private 2nd flight was not in response to this incident.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jerkface, I couldn’t agree more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“But the Deplorables were in full meltdown mode…”
You’ll come to find that the deplorables are in a perpetual state of full meltdown mode; the only thing that changes is what trivial topic they’re freaking out about. Just ask Leslie Jones, Zoe Quinn, Anita Sarkeesian, Chanty Binx (not real name) or Rebecca Watson, among others, the vast majority of whom are women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After reading the comments here, I don’t think it’s the Deplorables who are in meltdown mode.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As soon as I saw Ivanka & Jet Blue together I thought this can’t be true because we all know they fly private. I side eye this story hard….I think it’s a set up for sympathy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel bad for the kids. I don’t feel bad for her. I hope the next few years wind up being as hellish for her as it will be for the rest of us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I may feel sorry for her kids, but her? Not at all. I happily say she deserved this. She lied through her nose to help her disgusting dad get elected.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course both “flightgate” and Emperor Zero’s tweet (ffs!) about nukes coincided. Every time something controversial occurs in Orange Julius Caesar’s transition, a smaller but more newsworthy piece of controversy occurs. Rex as SoS vs the Kanye meet’n'greet.
Genghis Con and his transition team are now probing the State Dept to inquire about issues regarding women’s rights/equality in government. Very concerning. I’m surprised we haven’t heard that Melania broke a nail or the Kray sons had a dispute at their tailor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, the media was talking about Trump’s love of nukes when this minor incident occurred. Deflect, deflect, deflect …….. we never learn.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone in the media should keep track of incidents like this that happen when donald makes more important statements(ie: increasing the nuclear weapon stockpile )
Does seem like there is a pattern….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A poster on an older thread said an FB friend had created a timeline. Would LOVE to see that laid out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The probe of State Department employees who work on women’s issues is being ignored because poor Eric has been told by the IRS that he can’t help kids with cancer any more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The whole thing was clearly a set up. What kind of parent puts their kids in harm’s way to draw attention away from their destructive father/grandfather’s latest political faux pas?
Ivanka and her husband knew what they were doing and deserve to be called out for such a cheap stunt. Typical classless Dump family behavior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awful. I can’t stand Ivanka, but he was acting like a deplorable and giving liberals a bad name. His behavior was an embarrassment to the Democrats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t fall for it, Jayna. Also, did he declare himself a Democrat?
They are filthy rich. She flies privately all the time. It’s a stunt. So revolting but typical of that sociopathic family. I wouldn’t be surprised that this entire episode was set up by these psychos.
Meanwhile, the Orange Abomination wants more nuclear weapons, because thousands and thousands are not enough. That’s the real story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And he wants us all to feel sorry for his poor son Eric because he has now been told twice by the IRS that he can’t sell access to the Presidency and isn’t that a horrible thing for the IRS to do to all those poor kids with cancer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Hmmm, I didn’t fall for anything. I have no doubt flying coach for that leg of the flight was a publicity stunt, I’m of the people. LOL
But his behavior was out of line, and don’t forget his partner was bragging on twitter about what his partner was doing beginning in the terminal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her face looks so frozen in the last photo. That’s all I got.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ivanka was on a Jet Blue middle seat coach flight to Hawaii. Right. Something in the milk ain’t clean.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perfect. This♡
Report this comment as spam or abuse
JetBlue doesn’t have first and coach classes. And maybe she was in the middle seat so she could have her kids on either side of her to take care of them better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh honey, she has staff for that. This was a stunt and your comments on here today show you clearly suffer from either cognitive dissonance or a serious case of ignorant ‘Merican.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The private plane was prebooked for the second leg of the trip. The Jet Blue portion was booked in a calculated attempt to show they are just like us. What I want to know is why a family of Orthodox Jews is going to Hawaii to celebrate Christmas. Ivanka is the least orthodox Orthodox Jew I have ever seen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is also Hanukkah which they would celebrate. Why not celebrate at home and then go away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know, but the news story said Christmas holidays.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hanuka starts on Saturday night, like Christmas. That said, Hanuka is not like Rosh Hashanna and Yom Kippur where work and travel etc aren’t permissible. We work all 8 days of Hanuka, and light the candles at sunset. No level of Judaism changes that – we all celebrate the same way (candle lighting, singing songs, eating latkas and sufganyot and fighting over who won the last game of dreidle). You can learn more about it on myjewishlearning.com. No snark at all, just a Jew clearing up some facts.
And, for what it’s worth majority of the Jewish community in NYC is going to Hawaii during Hanuka and for winter break in January. My boss, a Jewish attorney, just landed in Hawaii this morning until after the New Years. You can’t technically celebrate at home and then go, because the celebration lasts for 8 days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dani, I appreciate this. Thank you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know this but I stand by my comment that she is the least orthodox, Orthodox I have ever run across. My friends would not bare their bodies as she does, show her hair as she does, or behave as she does. As only a cultural Jew (my father hated all religion after WWII) I do not attempt to appropriate the faith but know enough to know she ain’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh FFS. Maybe they just wanted to go to Hawaii.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
let me make this clear NO love for ivanka.
one should never confront another passenger pre-flight or on a plane. if one must, wait to disembark. if there is a whiff of instability or the possibility of other passengers being uncomfortable, the airline should remove the cause.
an airplane is not the place to get into with someone. you are locked in a can 40k feet in the air. the probability of escalation is too great a risk.
it isn’t safe and is extremely inconsiderate to the other passengers.
that said, she is awful. this seems like another plastic bag of debris swirling in the sh¡t storm that is president rump. there is something stinky about them flying jetblue. my guess is it was for reasons we will never know but like much of what they try and manipulate, it didn’t turn out as planned yet somehow better than expected.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was on this flight and was seated right by the guy too. I boarded near the end so I didn’t see how much of a scene he made, but he was complaining pretty loudly. It was notable because everyone else was just trying get settled. I didn’t even realize she was there until I heard him.
I’ve seen people say there isn’t first class, but there was definitely a nicer section at the front of the plane. Though all of the seats looked full. Also, it looked like most people got off the plane at SFO too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Complaining pretty loudly”? Is that supposed to be an indictment? Geez.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, but from how it was handled it seemed like a judgement call on the crew’s part. Allow one passenger to continue causing a ruckus and/or hope he stops and that it doesn’t escalate – especially once you’re in the air for a 6 hour flight. Or choose to nip it in the bud before there’s potentially a bigger problem.
I didn’t see how he behaved in the terminal or even how he reacted once he saw her. But as a passenger I also wouldn’t have wanted to hear him whine about sharing a plane with her for the rest of the flight. So she’s in coach? Would he have felt better if she’d been at the front with the “luxury” seating area? No, she’d still be there. And so would everybody else that he’s disturbing.
Should she be flying commercially? Probably not. But she isn’t the first or last high-profile person to do so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He also was pursuing them through the airport prior to the flight, trying to harass them. He doesn’t sound very stable. And yes, “complaining pretty loudly” on an airplane is a pretty good way to get the flight crew to notice you, and if they think you might escalate, get you removed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Robin, Are you trying to say that the man was following them around, harassing them in the airport, while the SS did nothing? And then he “happened” to be on the same fight with them as well? That sounds very strange.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Goldstein boarded the plane with the intent to harass her. His husband was an ass to post his intent on Twitter. I don’t care how much anyone hates Trump. Only a moron acts up on a plane these days. Common Sense 101.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How on earth can anyone know that ivanka trump is going to be on a particular flight? I have never in my life known the name of other passengers when I book a flight. That is utter nonsense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From Lasner’s now deleted Twitter account: “Ivanka and Jared at JFK T5. My husband chasing them down to harass them #banalityofevil”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both of those men sound like complete jerks. Harassing anyone like that is ridiculous, and doing so in an airport or on an airplane is downright stupid, and doing it while holding your own child is simply contemptible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had insomnia last night and went on the internet. Can I just say I got a thrill reading how Trump still has barely secured anyone for his inauguration parties. Cover bands were listed and Washington DJs. No lie. Cover bands. Ha-ha. He’s got for the ceremony Jackie Evancho. He has the Rockettes and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
Then to read his pouting, high school tweet about it and the twitter replies to it put a big smile on my face. The replies were priceless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And The Rockettes themselves don’t want to perform. It’s a labor-management issue. People are calling the producers and asking that they be allowed to refuse to perform without repercussions. The contact names and numbers are all over Twitter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reportedly the Trumpster is even having trouble getting local marching bands…. One band from another state committed to it before the election and now would like to get out of it.. There must be bands in Trump Country who would be willing if transportation and housing were paid, though.
Andy Borowitz at the New Yorker has a satirical piece claiming Putin is willing to sing at the inauguration. Apparently Vlad fancies himself as quite talented! It might come down to that. Can Scott Baio sing? Maybe Kanye could do an incoherent rant in celebration.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melania can always strip, especially if her boy Vlad is in the audience. From one Commie to another, with love.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone is entitled to voice their opinion freely. No doubt, this is American and it’s part of our right. But to brag about chasing her and her family in JFK to harass them is pretty gross. You can’t even deny that because they openly tweeted about it. It’s harassment, and had this been done to Chelsea Clinton, it would be just as horrible and inexcusable. She’s gross for backing her father, sure, but subjecting little kids to it – regardless of private jet or not (it clearly started at the Jetblue terminal) – is not cool. Bragging about harassing someone is not cool, it’s not hip, it’s not freedom of speech.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with your post wholeheartedly. Plus, it reduces us down to the Deplorables’ level. And she had her little ones with her. I would have just given her a whithering stare.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for this +1
There are some comments I have read here, that are on the level of deplorables as well to me. It makes me incredibly sad to see it too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicole, you are so right. As we wait to lose our reproductive rights, health insurance, civil liberties, etc, we must never forget to be polite. From now on, I will try to remind myself to be just as polite as Trump is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL @ steerpike
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Steerpike, no one said you had to be polite or friendly. That doesn’t mean the extreme, you chase someone down an airport terminal, according to his partner bragging on twitter, (who deleted that tweet later and tried to change the story) and in a very confined space on a plane, with her children there, go over to Ivanka and verbally berate her as she is sitting there.
I’m just as devastated and depressed and worried for this country like my fellow Dems. But I call it like I see it.
I watched on YouTube the other day the most amazing concert at “Desert Run” by Neil Young. It was highly reviewed as the best performance His music was transforming. I was blown away by it, and it reinvigorated me regarding becoming more of an environmental activist like him(albeit in a smaller capacity) regarding our earth and resources and climate change.
I am terrified how we are going backwards in this area because of Trump. It doesn’t mean I will go verbally attack Ivanka on an airplane.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Steerpike – Your comment is a prime example of what I find sad. You don’t think, I a first generation born American born Vietnamese, that didn’t speak a lick of English until the age of 8 has not been faced with the hatred that unfortunately a lot of Trump supporters have thrown my way, and my son’s way over the years? You don’t think I have faced disgusting racism, or looked down upon? Or the fact that Asians weren’t even able to become naturalized citizens until the 70′s? Or that I really want someone taking my rights to birth control away? Or anything else? Or how about the fact that a good majority of my significant other’s relatives live in Iowa (Trump state), and when visiting gave me interesting looks? I live in California, am liberal, and Agnostic. I am 100% a Bernie supporter. I have green and blue hair, a ton of tattoos, and piercings. I am by far, so removed from conservative, it’s not funny. Please, go somewhere else with that noise of yours. The difference between me and you is, I refuse to continue the cycle of hatred. I refuse to allow myself to be lowered to THOSE types of people. When a person calls me a Chink, I respond to them “Have a good day”. Because when I react like them, I am them, and I am ABOVE them. If you can’t understand that rationale, then I don’t know what else to tell you. Now, have a wonderful day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It makes me sad how many people think that accosting a private citizen on a plane is just fine and dandy. What is happening to civilized behavior and civil discourse? 50% of the people have different political views than you…what makes it okay to act like this in public?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No one is advocating violence. Trump is the master at that. Knowing how conman Trump operates, however, it is understandable that some people smell a rat and think this was a setup by Trump’s team to change the narrative and drum up sympathy. And it’s working, by the way. That is all the news is talking about this morning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Listen, I 100% detest Trump. I don’t like what he stands for, and everything that has come about because of him. The reverse discrimination is so obvious, its gross. We live in a country that everyone has the right to live their life the way they want. When we as a people are so focused on hating people to the point where we are doing exactly what we are condemning them for, it is hypocritical.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicole and Megan– Thank you for these comments. I am with you 100%.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree, it’s not okay. And can’t believe the number of people defending this behavior. So much hypocrisy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She wasn’t assaulted. Someone popped off to her. She’s not a private citizen anymore, she is willingly acting as an advisor and will be helping her father set policy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Civil discourse died the moment the man you voted for said Mexican are rapists. There.
The gall of Trump supporters to ask fr civility and tolerance!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is the immediate reaction to someone not in agreement with you, have to be a Trump supporter? There are those of us, that believe in decent human courtesy no matter how differing your beliefs are from our own, even if we are faced with their hatred for us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How about you let the poster answer herself?
And no, I don’t believe in courtesy when it comes to Trump or his people. It’s like being afraid of ruining your manicure in a self-defense situation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most people here are saying that it should not have happened on a plane. It makes me sad that Ivanka supports her father’s plan to end health care coverage for millions of children in this country and that if she can find a way to make money off of it for herself, she will.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i do believe the intent is repeal and REPLACE. because when premiums are shooting up 40% and insurers are dropping out…..then it simply isn’t sustainable as it is.
I get the concern of not knowing the how’s and specifics of replacement. But everything I read says they will repeal in theory, freeze for a period of time (3 years has been repeatedly mentioned) and replwce with something else.
ACA is n r
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lotsofluck- the insurance companies are the reason for the premium hikes, not the ACA. They did the same to me long before the ACA. They were raising rates easily by 30% to 35% every year. I had to quit when it reached 53% of my income. That’s what happens when a medical insurance industry is practically unregulated. Subsidies should rise along with the premium increases, though, but I wouldn’t count on that with Trump in the White House. They can pretend to repeal with a long delay but then just underfund the programs to kill it prematurely.
If they repeal ACA with a delay, the insurers will most likely just leave the exchange now. They really want to get back their ability to deny or limit or charge more for pre-existing conditions and low lifetime limits on claims. Otherwise ACA was a bonanza for the insurance companies. They cancelled policies to force people onto the exchange, where the subsidies let them sell much more expensive policies to the same people with guaranteed money from the Feds. And many of them narrowed their networks so much just for the exchange people (knowing they didn’t have other options) that those policies were really just catastrophic insurance since emergency care had to be covered regardless.
ACA doesn’t need to be repealed to deal with such problems. They just need do some real regulation of those racketeers selling insurance (especially coming down hard if they try to narrow the network) and also move toward the public option we wanted in the first place. Offering Medicare starting in the fifties would be good, since the insurance companies start pushing us out of the pool then with higher and higher premiums and deductibles. Let them sell private insurance to people who want it and can afford it but provide a better option for the rest of us.
Trashing ACA will cause serious problems for hospitals, especially small ones in less densely populated areas. It includes money for other things besides subsidies for the policies. Hospitals may very well end up closing in some areas, leaving people with a very long ride to get care. In my area, we don’t even have intercity busses any more and there is just one cab company that is hard to reach. I would have to find an unemployed or retired friend to take me to the nearest in-network hospital, which is 1-1.5 hours away by car. A routine test would cost me for an entire day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It totally make sense that two BILLIONAIRES and the favorite children of the President-Elect would choose to take a cross-country flight for likely the first time in their lives and sit in Coach. Ivanka, you’re not as smart as you think, sweetheart. I hate this entire family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The right-wing media is going to make hay with this one (and I suspect, plant more stories – real or not – about scary non-rightwingers being mean to Trump, his kids and other so-called “alt-right” figures).
And the very legitimate and real reasons why people are angry, afraid and expressing it, are going to be lost in a haze of ‘look at these left-wing bullies’. I hope people don’t undermine their own cause this way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Teacakes, you said it better than me.
This.
“And the very legitimate and real reasons why people are angry, afraid and expressing it, are going to be lost in a haze of ‘look at these left-wing bullies’. I hope people don’t undermine their own cause this way.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And of course NONE of the stories of Trump supporters harassing people have proven to be false. Nope, not a single one. There was a plenty to see of the left-wing bullies as they vandalized things during their “peaceful” protest, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No offence, but if I were Ivanka Trump, I would not be flying economy class with three children. I would not put myself and my children in a position where they could be harmed, either verbally or physically, regardless of how much protection and how many secret service officers I have.
When you choose to become a public figure, especially one as contentious as herself and her family, you choose to undertake the risks that come with that. She knew perfectly well what the chances were of her being confronted. Her father is notorious for being thin-skinned, so I highly doubt that she hasn’t picked up a thing or two from him about protecting herself from any and all forms of criticism. And I have literally never, ever heard of her or her clan flying economy class. Especially with children involved. I’m sorry, but I really really fault her for taking that risk at all, and I do not buy that she wasn’t looking for some type of incident here. She has the means, she has the money, so why do this at all? Who would? Especially since she went ahead and flew on a private plane right after?
At any rate, I don’t like that the man was disruptive either. I don’t think him shouting was helpful–if I were him, I would have calmly and politely gone up to her and told her that her that, as a citizen, I believe her father is a bigot and is not taking the country in the right direction. That would be his right, as a concerned citizen of the country Trump is leading, to tell her as much. However, something tells me that even if he had been polite and respectful, somehow he would have gotten kicked off the plane for some strange reason. And that’s what bugs me the most about everyone else who bangs on and on about how Trump’s opponents should be, “polite” and “go high when he goes low.” It doesn’t matter if you go low or go high as heaven–the fact and the problem of the matter is that you’ve gone at all. And so long as you go in any direction that threatens to oppose Trump’s regime, his supporters will mark you for some form of revenge. No matter if you send your message with cupcakes or with screaming.
ETA: Since some other folks are talking about how this is potentially a set-up, I would keep an eye out for any potential stories about Trump’s future policies as president. Either in terms of another cabinet appointment or his future foreign policy. He’s already made headlines today about something related to a nuclear arms race. We shouldn’t let his camp force is to not see the forest for the trees, if that is indeed what he’s doing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG you are all drinking too much koolaid… seriously! If this happened to the Obamas you would all be losing your minds. From a human perspective nobody deserves to be harrassed on a flight. EVER! She didnt make a big deal about it. But its absolutely disgusting to read all of your justifications that this type of behaviour is ok. Its not. I have never seen so many butt hurt babies as i have since trump was elected. Have some class! You look so petty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Since you voted for the classiest candidate in the history of American politics, go meow somewhere else (that’s the PG version of my message, mind).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most people are saying that it should not have happened on the plane. Or did you miss that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Again, they are allergic to critical thinking…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@jmeow
Well some of us have been harrassed on flights. It happened to me and it was much worse than what is being described here.. All I did was pull my seat back when I wanted to sleep. The guy behind me was annoyed and preceded to harras me in a verbally abusive and physical way by kicking his knees in the back of my seat. Nothing actually happened to the cranky middle aged WHITE guy who harassed me, I had to move seat to get away from him ..i didn’t get any celebrity treatment where they move the people who cause the problem. And please don’t compare trump with Obama, Obama never villified specific groups of people. This was a gay couple and their child and if you’re are a minority you’d know that a lot of us feel vulnerable because of what’s happening, but of course we are supposed to be nice and polite while being villified by the trumps and their ilk. Of course now that he won only they are allowed to express them self freely ( or be “honest” as they like to call it). I don’t believe it’s right to harrass trumps family members in any way but to be fair ivanka sits in on the president elects meetings she’s is practically part of the trump administration. Since she chooses to be so closely linked with his administration what did she expect? This is the most divise administration in recent memory and she’s more or less part of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another sore winner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mr. Trump spent the better part of a year sowing hate and intolerance and is now quite surprised to be reaping the rewards of all that hate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I took a JetBlue flight to NYC from Vegas in September and Don Jr was on it, sitting in an exit row, so it doesn’t surprise me that the Trump kids fly it.
He had tweeted and retweeted some horrendous things while we were waiting to board so if I had been sitting closer, I may have said something politely, likely asking him why he said/retweeted those things. But I was seated way in the back of the plane.
I’m curious what his actual tone was when he spoke to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was he flying with his nazi friends or hookers?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hating her father doesn’t pave the way for people to abandon every ounce of human decency and comparing these people’s actions to other people who have behaved “deplorably” doesn’t excuse it either. And no , I’m not a Trump fan, but come on people! I would be equally outraged if it happened to Chelsea or any other first daughters. People need to lead by example and not act like the orange orangutan acts. Most of us are better than that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Free speech baby, free speech. She has always always had the option to distance herself from the racism/sexism/everything else ism, and instead she helped get those qualities in the White House. Stating facts isn’t harassment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Free speech baby, free speech. She has always always had the option to distance herself from the racism/sexism/everything else ism, and instead she helped get those qualities in the White House.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LP- Yes free speech is a wonderful thing, but it’s not without consequences. In this case, the consequences were getting kicked off a plane. Only the people involved can say if it was worth it, but based on their tweets and comments, it appears not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@riley
She shouldn’t be harrassed on planes but don’t give me that her father is not her bullshit.Ivanka sits in on meetings. She’s really not that far removed from him. Her husband is his advisor. They are practically part of his administration. This isn’t the bush daughters or the Obama daughters just trying to live their life in spite of their fathers position. Ivanka made a choice to be part of this. And the reality is that politicians get harrassed, this happens to left wing politicians as well as right wing politicians. If this was Tiffany or Barron I would feel bad for them. But ivanka made a choice to be very much part of her fathers rule.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Inez.
You make a good point that she is part of what got him elected and much more active than Tiffany, etc. I guess the part that got me was her little kids were there. I’m not advocating to like or respect this woman, but people need to check themselves on whether or not it’s the proper setting to engage. As I previously stated, denouncing him for acting like the fool he is, while demonstrating the same behavior isn’t the best way to get your message across.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And if Ivanka did take a private jet all the way to Hawaii, everyone would be screMing that she’s too rich and elite and ruining the environment!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Ivanka had flown a private jet, we never would have known, just like every other time she’s flown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, Jan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just like Ivanka Trump and her family do not care about me or my children, I do not care about them. Her children are scared? So are many children, thanks to Donald Trump. Cry me a river!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If children are scared about Trump, it’s their parents’ fault for traumatizing them. Leave the kids out of politics entirely. Let them be kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fine Robin, you try prying their smartphones, i-pads, computers, and televisions from their sticky little hands and let us know how that goes honey. Oh I was talking about the children, not trump. Didn’t want you to get confused with the tiny hands part of what I said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t tell if Robin incredibly naïve or disgustingly privileged or both.
LOL @ jerkface
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What should they do when Trump eliminates the programs that pay for the kid’s medically necessary medicine and health care treatments? You do know that is what he plans to do , don’t you?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And if Ivanka’s children are afraid of people speaking out about their grandfather, whose fault is that? Answer: Donald Trump’s!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Robin- kids are scared of Trump because they are being bullied by other kids (and much more rarely, even by teachers) at school in his name. This started with his campaign. It’s even worse after the election and much different from the usual type of schoolyard bullying.
The targets are immigrant, refugee, and Muslim kids especially. they are being told by the bullies that Trump is going to round them up and deport them. They are repeating his words. So the victims are not being made fearful by their parents, although the bullies might be hearing things from parents approving such language and behavior. Kids really zero in on anything said with high emotions such as the way people talk at Trump rallies, as any parent knows when the toddlers pick up certain language used, say, after smashing a thumb with a hammer….
Refugee kids are having an especially hard time since they are already so traumatized and are terrified about being sent back to a war zone. It’s such a problem, being reported by teachers all over the country, that a national education group has put together materials to help teachers address such issues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t get a chance to read anyone else’s comments but I feel this is a setup for the Trumps to now say “See we can’t fly commercial, it would endanger our lives. We tried to be just like normal folk like those that voted for us and we love but it’s too dangerous.” Voila, now they can all be on Air Force One and private planes. We may even hear a new tune coming from Trump on how he does need that new expensive plane. I don’t trust this family at all.
ETA: I don’t feel anyone should be yelling at anyone about political beliefs, democratic/republican/independent/not involved in politics. But, I just don’t believe this story. Forgive me but they are liars.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Look, I feel the need to clarify a few things . I’ve been a flight attendant for 24 years. JetBlue does NOT have a first class . Many celebrities fly on them because their whole concept is larger more comfortable seats for the whole plane . Also, I have had many celebrities , many super rich people flying in coach . I had Maria Shriver and all her kids and nannies in coach . A lot of times people rebook their tickets and change plans last minute and people take whatever seats they can buy tickets on . I’m not understanding how this could be a set up? Unless the man yelling was involved in the set up,. If any passenger starts berating, yelling before a flight takes off 99.9% of the time this passenger will be removed . No one wants to take off and have issues while midflight with everyone stuck in a metal tube at 30,000 ft. Some of these comments are so far off base that I just had to step in .!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it wouldn’t be too far fetched to suspect that man who said some things to Ivanka on the plane was paid by Trump supporters to do it. This is a lot more believable than the verbally abusive Trump insisting Obama wasn’t born in America.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok, first, I hate trump. I want to get that out of the way so assumptions aren’t made. However, the person kicked off has been very vocal on his twitter about how anti-Trump he was, even organizing rallies to do so. This was all over his twitter before he closed it down. I think extremist on both sides, makes the entirety of each group look terrible. I logically don’t understand how some people are justifying their hatred.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t approve of anyone yelling on a plane … too dangerous, especially nowadays and scary for everyone on board. Didn’t realize this guy had a twitter account where he voiced his dislike for Trump. In this hateful atmosphere created by Trump, I wonder if he was bought off. But if he wasn’t, he definitely choose the wrong time and place to vent. I guess he saw her and thought this is my chance to say what I think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The other celebrities you flew with were not the daughter of the newly elected and highly contested president who’s businesses are being aided by sitting in on meetings with foreign dignitaries. From a security standpoint alone it was foolish and careless.
The dude yelling very well could have been a plant. Part of his anti gay agenda.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. Trump and his family aren’t just your average celebs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It shouldn’t be hard for a reputable reporter to find out if the guy was who he said he was and genuinely opposed the Trumpster. I still think it was the wrong time and place, but it would be good to rule out the possibility of it being a Kardashian-like setup. People who were close enough to really see and hear what was going on could be interviewed to find out what noise level it really represented.
It does sound as though it’s not abnormal for Ivanka to travel commercial, but that can be verified also. I would wonder about why they didn’t go private because of the Secret Service and the size of the group. If she and her family require SS protection, a commercial flight sounds like a nightmare for the agents. On the one hand, she’s damned if she does or doesn’t, since some people will complain about the expense and environmental impact etc. of a private flight. But if she needs the Secret Service, the rules change.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Again, most people on this thread are saying that the guy should not have done it on the plane for the simple reason of it being on a plane and all that entails. We have all covered that Jet Blue doesn’t have first class.
Maria Shriver let me cut in front of her in line in a ladies room once when I was having a “monthly emergency” problem. I will forever love her for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amazing how a flight attendant pops up with all sorts of info. Amazing, All in favour of Trump, of course.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Im so shocked people are mean to a family with clear nazi ties. Like oh my god why can’t we just respect the fact that this family has hired people with KKK affiliations to work against everything we have fought against since the birth of this pretty ok country. Like why can’t we just bend right over and let them go ahead and round us up into fun camps where we can have kool aid tea parties? This woman has given birth to three children which means absolutely nothing except that she is fertile. We should hire angels to put her on a fluffy cloud carry her over the ocean because no one else on this planet has three children either. Eye rolls till the nuclear end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love you
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This whole things reeks of a set-up. #1 – A jet blue flight – yeah right. #2 – there were trumps in coach – rubbing elbows with the common folk. I read this story to my resident household repub (yeah I know but he gives good back rubs and makes cute babies) and I made it as far as jet blue and he shouted – it was a set-up by trump. We see you dumf and your anime faced daughter too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never heard of anything like this before. If you do not bow down to the Ivanka, she and her daddy will have you disappeared. Trump has not even been swore in yet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Man, this comment section really makes me sad. I keep hoping for a better world for my kids to grow up in. One where they don’t see hatred, or are called derogatory names. Though people don’t use profanity, the hatred still is there. It’s like a living breathing entity amongst us that I don’t see dying anytime soon. Be mindful people, especially with the holidays so near, that although you may dislike a person and hate their beliefs, that when you combat their hatred with your own, you are demeaning yourself as a human being. Because you have now allowed yourself to be as hateful, as you are claiming the other party is. The world would be a better place with less hatred. Happy holidays everyone, and remember that love is greater than hatred.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The fact is that Trump won proving that Hate Trumped Love not the other way around and that’s what’s disturbing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trust me robyn, I totally agree with you. When I knew Trump won, I pictured the entire world laughing at us. I am scared for what the future brings. But at the same time, I always knew racism was just lying leniently under the surface. It has now basically been okay’d by the President-elect, and so its ugly head has reared again. But that still doesn’t mean, I will tolerate hatred either way. So I have personally decided that I will be different, and show my son empathy and to be better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What you see as “hatred” I see as passion, intensity, and rightful anger.
What you see as divisiveness I see as unity; a coming-together from people who refuse to let this hateful oligarchy forever ruin the country we adore.
Because the only thing more horrifying than a Trump presidency would be the kind of apathetic, benign, indifferent public reaction you seem to be calling for.
If you want love, look no further than this post and the commenters here who are uniting to rail against an administration that has no love for us.
Just a different perspective that I hope you will consider.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten – Thanks for your perspective, and I can understand it. And I agree with some of it actually. But from my perspective there is a fine line between hatred and passion amongst some. I am not trying to be apathetic to Trump, or his supporters. And here’s the thing, just because there are some (and there are alot of commenters that seem to feel the way I feel) that aren’t voicing their opinions in the way that some are, means they are benign. It is, they choose to standup for their own beliefs in a different way. Being peaceful, doesn’t mean you are indifferent. However, what I see is that those that are maybe more, passive? are being called Trump supporters. Accused of voting for Trump. Accused of wanting to take away women’s rights, insurance, or civil liberties. That isn’t passion to me. I hope you understand my perspective as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Always so passionate, articulate, and insightful, Kit. I love you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Nicole!!
YES!! Not spewing hate doesn’t mean that you agree or support Trump, but are choosing to not let him change who you are or what you believe in. These same people who were posting things like “Make America kind again” are now spewing hate which is exactly what they are rallying against. How about being what we expect others to be?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This isn’t bible school ladies. She was not accosted and I don’t see hate being spewed either. Thats just a fun thing to type when you guys don’t like the message being delivered.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jerkface
Your message is “Act anyway you want when you don’t get your way”
#Not. My. Message.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No Riley, my message is “Stop the g-d damn Nazis and KKK”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Accosting a woman who is with her children? This asshole deserved to be thrown off the plane. What did he actually think he was going to achieve by doing this? A change in foreign policy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay, unpopular opinion time: it’s not okay to cause a scene on a plane, ever. It’s really not okay to yell at a woman who is with her kids on a plane because you don’t like her dad. She can’t control who her dad is. The guy causing a scene had his toddler in his arms, also. So inappropriate on so many levels.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She cannot control her dad but she doesn’t have to join him in unethical behavior at the expense of the US taxpayers either, which she has done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am just stunned by what I’ve just read. I think Trump is absolutely awful and I hope Democrats obstruct, obstruct, obstruct like the Repubs did in congress for eight years but to harass Ivanka in front of her children is frankly deplorable and I can’t believe so many people here agree with this behavior. When Ivanka is alone then have at it but her children are innocent and don’t deserve to be traumatized by a crazy man yelling at their mother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How do feel about what Trump wants to do to Mexican and Muslim women and their children?
This isn’t about Dems and Repubs anymore. Its about all humans against New Nazis and the KKK in the whitehouse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s awful and I think all ire should go to Trump. Let’s not take it out on her children, that’s all I’m saying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now this guy and his family will receive death threats and be harrassed. His personal information should not have been released.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her father is now tweeting that people need to fight back against religion, apparently ALL Muslims, in response to the Berlin terrorist. He is encouraging hate crimes when it will be his job as President to prosecute them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Any American has the right to express him or herself. Knock yourself out. Any private business has the right to kick you out for doing so.
Personally, I think if your belief system has you yelling at anyone- grandma at Thanksgiving, kids waiting to see Santa in the mall, a Trump, a Clinton, whatever- then you need to chill out and reevaluate. Dehumazing people is wrong no matter why or when or whatever reason.
These guys have perfectly good reasons for having the passion that would lead them down this path- but volunteering, donating, educating are a better use for your existential energy than a publicity stunt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another disgusting trumper shows his a$$.
http://www.mediaite.com/online/trump-surrogate-wishes-death-on-obama-says-michelle-should-live-in-africa-with-apes/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read that, what a POS
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To see the deplorables the family hangs with, check Carl Palladno’s comments which hit the news today. What a total….I don’t even have words for his comments.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s in the link I posted above you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have to point out that it’s easy to get booted off a plane these days. If other passengers feel uncomfortable, that can be enough reason. With some predictable results in these intolerant times.
Apparently speaking Arabic to your mother will now get you removed from a US airliner:
http://mobile.nytimes.com/2016/12/21/world/delta-air-lines-adam-saleh.html
Didn’t occur to anybody that the last thing a terrorist will do is draw attention to himself by speaking Arabic…. The Arabic speaker was actually an American, he was talking to his mom on the phone before takeoff to tell her when the plane would arrive.
Don’t write mathematics either, that got an Italian fellow escorted off a plane. The equations made other passengers nervous.
I’ve heard other reports of other people getting booted for similar reasons. I can understand if someone is acting drunk or drugged or yelling or setting up a soapbox to complain directly to a Trump. A plane is a sealed box hurtling through the atmosphere and options for dealing with such problems in the air are limited. But this other stuff is pretty scary. If you can be removed from a flight for reading or speaking something other than English, something is very wrong. It can get stranger – I recall one young man who was interrogated vigorously some years ago and not allowed on a plane because he was carrying a Harry Potter book. Can’t remember all the details, but it was very weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Venting on the interwebs is cathartic, but here’s what we really need to do:
http://www.newyorker.com/news/john-cassidy/nine-ways-to-oppose-donald-trump
A poster above inspired me; she reminded me that Hillary won the popular vote, Dems gained seats in the house and senate. So… we have spoken. Let’s continue to do so; let’s continue the fight for 2018!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read today on facebook an evidence of a passenger on the flight, though didn’t remember a name of the guy, hence can’t bring a link to his facebook, anyways he told he sat just behind Ivanka on that same plane and flight was delayed because of Trumps’ boarding procedure. The guy who “offended” her was not happy about flight delay, so he said something like ‘not enough they ruined the country, they now ruined the flight’, and then about president elect himself. Very important is that evident guy mentioned it was not screaming, yelling, over neurotic etc. act in any way. He also mentioned Ivanka asked not to make a big deal of that. So the airline made it’s own decision whom to remove, and obviously it was not Trumps.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s pretty ridiculous to say it’s a set up. The guy was directing his words at a specific person and she had her kids with her. When you show aggression to a specific person it’s different than general angry ranting. That guy was banned for life rather than kicked off. This guy was kicked off but not banned for life. It’s really, really easy to get kicked off a plane these days as someone else mentioned.
And in case anyone thinks I support Trump in any way, no. I absolutely despise him, but I’m not letting my political beliefs influence the way I see this situation.
Sometimes liberals do and say dumb things. Just because it makes liberals look bad doesn’t mean it’s a set up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse