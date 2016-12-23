“Merry Christmas & happy holidays” links
Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all of our readers! While 2016 belongs in a garbage dump, we hope all of you have a happy, safe and joyful holiday. We’re taking the next three days off, but we will return next Tuesday (December 27th) with a light schedule through the New Year. Best wishes to all of you!

XOXOXO,
Celebitchy, Kaiser, Hecate & Corey

Enjoy some holiday links from our link partners!

The Monaco royal twins are so cute on their Christmas card! [LaineyGossip]
Evan Rachel Wood is probably dating her bandmate, Zach Villa. [Dlisted]
The Cruel Intentions reboot is dead, but it could rise from the ashes. [Jezebel]
Felicity Jones’ Erdem dress is possibly the ugliest thing ever. [Go Fug Yourself]
Eva Longoria is on vacation! Yay. [Celebslam]
Lyanna Mormont was one of the few bright spots of 2016. [Pajiba]
Rooney Mara will not be joining Taylor Swift’s squad, okay? [The Blemish]
Someone please pay attention to Bella Thorne. [Popoholic]
Courtney Stodden made a Christmas music video. [Starcasm]
A Vanderpump Rules star lost her dog. [Reality Tea]
Here’s a baby koala, please enjoy. [Buzzfeed]

  1. Deanna says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:32 am

    Merry Christmas everyone! Thanks for everything this year (:

    Reply
  2. frisbee says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:34 am

    Happy Christmas/Holidays to all Celebitches everywhere that includes people from the U.S. Oz.Canada, UK, France, Argentina, Portugal, Lithuania, Mexico – it’s amazing the range of people who lurk around here! Also wishing you ALL the very best for next year.

    Reply
  3. Lee says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:34 am

    Happy Holidays everyone!

    Reply
  4. Mia4S says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:36 am

    Happiness, health and safety to all!

    *Looks at Felicity Jones dress*

    Huh, that dress looked a lot nicer in the photo I saw earlier….where she was posing with Diego Luna and Donnie Yen….oh….yeah that would do it. 😉

    Reply
  5. Ariel says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:36 am

    Happy holidays to all the great Celebitchy writers, and thanks for the great stories and parsing of bullshit.

    Reply
  6. minx says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:37 am

    Yes, thanks to CB for being an oasis of intelligence. Happy holidays!

    Reply
  7. boredblond says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:39 am

    Yes, that Felicity Jones’ dress is bad..but if you’re a Celebitchy reader, you’ve seen worse! Happy Holidays to everyone!

    Reply
  8. anniefannie says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:40 am

    Happy holidays to all that contribute to this site to make it the BEST place to visit daily …..and to all a good year!!!

    Reply
  9. Jenns says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:42 am

    Happy Holidays to all! I hope the rest of the (awful) year finds you well. I myself will spend the next few days re-watching Rogue One, drinking and eating nachos. I’m sure there are worse ways to end a year.

    Reply
  10. lightpurple says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:44 am

    Merry Christmas! Happy Chanukah! Joyous Festivus!

    Reply
  11. Moxie Remon says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:47 am

    Happy holidays, guys!

    Reply
  12. Zapp Brannigan says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:48 am

    Sending Christmas joy and cheer from Ireland, thank you all for being a source of entertainment, joy and kindness all year round.

    Reply
  13. Ashamed 2 b a Fl girl says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:50 am

    Happy Holidays – thanks for getting me through…

    Reply
  14. Don't kill me I'm French says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:51 am

    Bon Noël à tous!

    Reply
  15. Tiffany27 says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:52 am

    This is my first Christmas with a tiny human so I’m nothing but love today. Have a safe, happy, and loving holiday everyone!

    Reply
  16. Mrs Fonzieface says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:55 am

    Merry Christmas! Thanks for all the everything this awful year! X

    Reply
  17. I Choose Me says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:57 am

    Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, Feliz Navidad! etcetera.

    Thank you Celebitchy writers and commenters for being my safe space this year.

    Reply
  18. paolanqar says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:01 am

    Franca Sozzani, Vogue Italia editor in chief, passed away yesterday.

    Here’s Anna Wintour heartfelt farewell letter to Franca. If you want to shed some tears, it is the right thing to read today.
    http://www.vogue.com/13514942/anna-wintour-remembers-franca-sozzani

    I wish her family a peaceful Christmas and to all of you an amazing Christmas and a very happy new year.

    Buon Natale :)

    Reply
  19. Lucy says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:02 am

    Felices Fiestas, everyone!! Despite everything that happened this year, it’s been fun in here. Have fun, be safe and eat all the food!!!

    Reply
  20. Nancy says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:06 am

    Happy Holidays to my CB friends. I don’t know about any of you, but I plan on having a trump free holiday and think positive thoughts of hope and faith with my family and friends. And if that doesn’t work, I’ll just drink myself into oblivion! xoxo

    Reply
  21. JenB says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:07 am

    Merry Christmas! Happy Holidays! Hope you can spend some time with the ones dearest to you.
    Thank you for being the best source of intelligent discussion and loving snark! Also, whoever recommended Cholula hot sauce in a thread this year-yaaas! I am loving it.
    This is us:
    https://instagram.com/p/BOIQuLMg2Wq/

    Reply
  22. Nemera77 says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:08 am

    Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all the posters, lurkers. Enjoy the people you love and embrace the ones that love you. Here’s to hoping that 2017 brings healing, love and understanding.

    Reply
  23. original kay says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:09 am

    Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone!

    Thank you to all for making 2016 that much better, with insightful posts and much needed humour.

    XOXO

    Reply
  24. NastyWoman` says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:11 am

    Happy Holidays, everyone. This site rocks. Never seen so many intelligent, rational people (mostly women) in one spot.

    Reply
  25. Original T.C. says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:16 am

    Happy holidays to all CB writers and pals. Eat lots of yummy food!

    Reply
  26. Green Is Good says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:34 am

    Merry Christmas, CBers. Thanks for the 🐨!

    Reply
  27. greenmonster says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:41 am

    Frohe Weihnachten from Germany. Thanks to all of you for another year of sharing thoughts and opinions.

    Reply
  28. Luca76 says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:41 am

    Merry Christmas! Happy Hanukkah!! Happy Holidays!!! Xoxo

    Reply
  29. hey-ya says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:42 am

    …happy holidays to sandra rose & all her (5) posters…tee hee….

    Reply
  30. Tifzlan says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:46 am

    Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and blessed holidays to all on CB! I will be away for Umrah until the 5th of January. Will pray for a better year ahead and happiness, health and love for everyone of us. Looking forward to another year of gossiping, btiching and opining with all of you!

    Reply
  31. mia girl says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:58 am

    Mad love to Celebitchy, Kaiser, Corey, Hecate and all my fellow CBers this holiday season.

    Peace, love and gossip to us all!

    Reply
  32. Fa says:
    December 23, 2016 at 10:09 am

    Happy holidays to you too all

    Reply
  33. TeamAwesome says:
    December 23, 2016 at 10:28 am

    Happy Holidays to all! This site has been a fabulous oasis of sanity and snark during this insane year.

    Reply
  34. antipodean says:
    December 23, 2016 at 10:48 am

    Happy EVERYTHING to EVERYBODY, and especially our hard working team at Celebitchy. Your site has been a balm to the soul and the saviour of my sanity over this last annus horribilis. I do hope that 2016 will never be repeated, it was one for the garbage dump. Onwards and upwards! To all my CB mates the best of wishes to you, and your nearest and dearest. Gods bless us every one.

    Reply
  35. Lynnie says:
    December 23, 2016 at 10:57 am

    🎅🏾🎄MERRY CHRISTMAS AND HAPPY HOLIDAYS EVERYONE!🎅🏾🎄

    Hope everyone’s vacations and plans are super relaxing and everything they hoped for! Don’t know how 2017 will go, but it can’t be that bad if we all have each other 😊

    Reply
    • greenmonster says:
      December 23, 2016 at 12:38 pm

      Happy Holidays to you as well. You said it perfectly, 2017 can’t be that bad if we all have each other. Celebitchy is my go to place in the early afternoon. The place where I find sense, community and inside. So, let’s all face 2017 together. I have the feeling we will need each other.

      Reply
  36. smcollins says:
    December 23, 2016 at 11:02 am

    Merry Christmas/Happy Holidays, everyone!

    Reply
  37. OTHER RENEE says:
    December 23, 2016 at 11:12 am

    Blessings to all of you for a Happy New Year. I love all your intelligence, wit and occasional snark! ☺️❤️💕🌹😎

    Reply
  38. KiddVicious says:
    December 23, 2016 at 11:31 am

    Happy Holidays, everyone! Celebitchy has become my favorite place to hang out.

    Reply
  39. monette says:
    December 23, 2016 at 11:39 am

    Happy Holidays from Romania! Craciun fericit si La multi ani! It will be our first Christmas with a baby, too ( he is 3 weeks old). We don’t know what the heck we are doing, hope it gets easier. CB is my happy place, in my country we had a shitty election as well, the corrupted won once again. Coming here has helped a lot. Everybody here is amazing: both writers and commenters. Hugs and 💋

    Reply
    • OTHER RENEE says:
      December 23, 2016 at 12:29 pm

      Congratulations on your new baby, Monette! Don’t worry, you’ll get it all figured out soon enough! I remember bringing my daughter home for the hospital and looking at her Dad and saying, “What do we with her!?” She’s over 20 now and apparently survived our early ineptitude. 😉

      Reply
  40. lucy2 says:
    December 23, 2016 at 11:49 am

    Happiest Holidays to you all!

    Reply
  41. GingerCrunch says:
    December 23, 2016 at 12:18 pm

    Thanks for the early XMas gift in the form of the Koala 🐨 link! Started the Ivanka post, but had to bail on it this close to Christmas! Happy Holidays to the awesomely talented CB writers AND commenters!! Love it here more than I can say.

    Reply
  42. Koolkitty says:
    December 23, 2016 at 12:19 pm

    Peace and happiness to everyone from Seattle!!!

    Reply
  43. Zombie Shortcake says:
    December 23, 2016 at 12:26 pm

    Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone.
    Sometimes I hate the bitchiness of the commenters to each other on this site, but I just can’t bring myself to leave.

    Reply
  44. Doc says:
    December 23, 2016 at 12:29 pm

    Happy holidays Celebitchy writers and thank you and to you Celebitchy commentators who prove there is still critical thinking and wisdom in the world! Raises glass chin chin :)

    Reply
  45. me says:
    December 23, 2016 at 12:30 pm

    I don’t celebrate Christmas, but I hope all who do have a Merry one ! Man it sucks for us that don’t celebrate because everything is closed and there is NOTHING on TV lol. Oh well.

    Reply
  46. Abbess Tansy says:
    December 23, 2016 at 12:45 pm

    Happy holidays to everyone!

    Reply
    • antipodean says:
      December 23, 2016 at 2:07 pm

      A Happy Time to you too, Abbess, I always like it when you show up. You often echo my own thoughts, so I don’t have to comment, you do it for me. Take care of yourself, and see you in the New Year, if the trumpenfurher, and his cronies, don’t destroy us all in the meantime.

      Reply
  47. Who ARE These People? says:
    December 23, 2016 at 12:51 pm

    Late to the party as usual…. but Happy Holidays to the writers and all you brilliant comment people. Your knowledge and insights have been a real gift throughout the year…looking forward to more in what promises to be an eventful 2017. Take care of yourselves! Hugs & kisses!

    Reply
  48. Insomniac says:
    December 23, 2016 at 1:18 pm

    Happy holidays to everyone! Stay safe and enjoy.

    Reply
  49. Malibu Stacy says:
    December 23, 2016 at 1:52 pm

    Happy holidays!!

    Reply
  50. spidey says:
    December 23, 2016 at 2:34 pm

    Merry Christmas everyone, think of me on 25th eating my annual single brussel sprout. :lol:

    🎅 🎅 🎅

    Reply
  51. Rico Shew says:
    December 23, 2016 at 3:24 pm

    Thanks for another roller coaster ride of entertainment. I especially want to wish all the male posters on this site a happy holidays as we don’t get much recognition around here.

    Reply
  52. Peridot says:
    December 23, 2016 at 4:22 pm

    Merry Everything Everyone! Hoping for a better year ahead. ❤️ ✌️ 🤗 from this little corner of Galway, Ireland 😍

    Reply
  53. Rina says:
    December 23, 2016 at 4:44 pm

    🗺🌎🌍🌏🎄 Happy Holidays friends on Celebitchy! 🎄🗺🌎🌍🌏

    Thank you, Celebitchy writers, for the great articles and providing refuge and sanity on the forums throughout the year.

    Reply
  54. Nanea says:
    December 23, 2016 at 4:46 pm

    Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Diwali to everyone here at CB – to the team, the regulars, the lurkers!

    Reply
  55. SnazzyIsAlive says:
    December 23, 2016 at 5:02 pm

    Happy holidays all!
    Just read about Carrie Fisher – here’s toasting to the end of one f-up year

    Reply
  56. Trashaddict says:
    December 23, 2016 at 5:18 pm

    Happy Holidays to a bunch of folks with intact reality testing and the wonderful snarkiness that comes of it! The thing is, there are many kind and funny people on this site and I wish you all a better 2017 ahead. Those of you with new babies, love them all you can and enjoy – I’m with my grown babies now and the time is so fleeting! Wishing everyone fierce Joy, Happiness and gossipy times ahead. And an Absolutely Fabulous New Year!

    Reply
  57. Deanna says:
    December 23, 2016 at 6:07 pm

    Prayers and thoughts for Carrie Fisher. Can this year just end?!

    Reply
    • TheOtherSam says:
      December 23, 2016 at 7:11 pm

      Preach. Hope she pulls through.

      Thanks to CB, Kaiser and everyone here for allowing up to comment and debate intelligently. It’s a sign of integrity that owners of a site like this allow such a wide breadth of insight and opinion. Happy Holidays to you all – see you in 2017 :)

      Reply
      • bettyrose says:
        December 23, 2016 at 9:46 pm

        TheOtherSam,
        Just signing off on what you’ve already said. This is a great site. I haven’t had time recently to comment as much as I used to, but I still read the comments pretty regularly, and everyone here – from the writers to the commenters – have offered a lot of comfort during some pretty bleak times in 2016. Thanks and Happy Holidays to everyone here!!

  58. Kath says:
    December 23, 2016 at 6:37 pm

    Merry Xmas and happy holidays to everyone from Australia. This site has been an oasis of sanity during a truly shitty and scary year.

    The invitation stands for anyone who wants to escape Trumpland, although we still feel the reverberations here in Oz, unfortunately. Don’t know how we’re all going to get through the next 4 years, but hopefully venting in the Celebitchy comments will provide some much-needed relief.

    Have a good break everyone!

    Reply
  59. Nikki says:
    December 23, 2016 at 6:51 pm

    Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!! 💕

    Reply
  60. Eric says:
    December 23, 2016 at 7:10 pm

    Merry Christmas CB and thank you for the great posts and humor!

    Reply
  61. Blimey says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:33 pm

    Happy holidays all!!! I am consistently grateful for this site and the people who run it/comment on articles. Thank you especially to Sixer, Shambles, Original Kay, and Q.Q. (i think I’m missing some people, forgive me). You ladies are the reason I stop by here! :)

    Reply
  62. Lady Rain says:
    December 23, 2016 at 8:39 pm

    Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays All! 🎄🎁💃🏾😊

    Reply
  63. Esmom says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:00 pm

    Many thanks to the writers and commenters here for the laughs and voices of reason. The election coverage was especially stellar and is helping me survive these dark days. Peace and love to all!

    Reply
  64. jaimeboo says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:32 pm

    Peace and blessings Celebitchy friends! Happy holidays to you and yours❤

    Reply
  65. Miss M says:
    December 23, 2016 at 9:47 pm

    Happy Holidays to all the writers and commenters! Cheers!

    Reply
  66. Voldielocks says:
    December 23, 2016 at 10:08 pm

    Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays, all!

    Reply
  67. Hazel says:
    December 24, 2016 at 12:53 am

    Mele Kalikimaka from Hawaii! 🏄‍♀️🎄🐠 Thank you all! 🌺👣

    Reply
  68. silentbutdeadly says:
    December 24, 2016 at 1:30 am

    THANKYOU CELEBITCHY FAM for my morning read and snickers with my coffee every AM. Looking forward to 2017. Happy Holidays!

    Reply
  69. Juliette says:
    December 24, 2016 at 1:43 am

    Merry Christmas everyone and the happiest of New Year’s to you all. Thanks for the awesome snark, the laughs and for being my safe space in this past year of utter horrors. See you in 2017!!

    Reply
  70. Katherine says:
    December 24, 2016 at 6:11 am

    Веселих свят! Happy holidays from Ukraine! Thank you for entertaining us throughout the year) xx

    Reply
  71. robyn says:
    December 24, 2016 at 6:34 am

    I wish for a better New Year for us all and appreciate having had this site to express some of my feelings post-election. A corrupt male chauvinist pig who called out to racists and bigots won while a smart experienced woman who wanted to do good and was verbally assaulted I feel throughout the campaign lost. The feeling of being assaulted by Trump and his camp transferred onto me as well. I realized how undervalued I am in society even as a white woman and now America seems undeserving of the Statue of Liberty that stands at its shores. The injustice revealed hurts and as Michelle Obama said, this is what having no hope feels like. I can see how hatred can creep in when hope is lost so my goal in the New Year is to not let that happen to me.

    Reply
  72. Cerys says:
    December 24, 2016 at 8:23 am

    Merry Christmas everyone. I’ve really enjoyed reading the articles and comments on this site. Keep up the good work 🎄🎄🎄😀

    Reply

