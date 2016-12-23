“Merry Christmas & happy holidays” links

Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all of our readers! While 2016 belongs in a garbage dump, we hope all of you have a happy, safe and joyful holiday. We’re taking the next three days off, but we will return next Tuesday (December 27th) with a light schedule through the New Year. Best wishes to all of you!

XOXOXO,

Celebitchy, Kaiser, Hecate & Corey

Enjoy some holiday links from our link partners!

The Monaco royal twins are so cute on their Christmas card! [LaineyGossip]

Evan Rachel Wood is probably dating her bandmate, Zach Villa. [Dlisted]

The Cruel Intentions reboot is dead, but it could rise from the ashes. [Jezebel]

Felicity Jones’ Erdem dress is possibly the ugliest thing ever. [Go Fug Yourself]

Eva Longoria is on vacation! Yay. [Celebslam]

Lyanna Mormont was one of the few bright spots of 2016. [Pajiba]

Rooney Mara will not be joining Taylor Swift’s squad, okay? [The Blemish]

Someone please pay attention to Bella Thorne. [Popoholic]

Courtney Stodden made a Christmas music video. [Starcasm]

A Vanderpump Rules star lost her dog. [Reality Tea]

Here’s a baby koala, please enjoy. [Buzzfeed]