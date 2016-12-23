“Merry Christmas & happy holidays” links

Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all of our readers! While 2016 belongs in a garbage dump, we hope all of you have a happy, safe and joyful holiday. We’re taking the next three days off, but we will return next Tuesday (December 27th) with a light schedule through the New Year. Best wishes to all of you!
XOXOXO,
Celebitchy, Kaiser, Hecate & Corey
Enjoy some holiday links from our link partners!
The Monaco royal twins are so cute on their Christmas card! [LaineyGossip]
Evan Rachel Wood is probably dating her bandmate, Zach Villa. [Dlisted]
The Cruel Intentions reboot is dead, but it could rise from the ashes. [Jezebel]
Felicity Jones’ Erdem dress is possibly the ugliest thing ever. [Go Fug Yourself]
Eva Longoria is on vacation! Yay. [Celebslam]
Lyanna Mormont was one of the few bright spots of 2016. [Pajiba]
Rooney Mara will not be joining Taylor Swift’s squad, okay? [The Blemish]
Someone please pay attention to Bella Thorne. [Popoholic]
Courtney Stodden made a Christmas music video. [Starcasm]
A Vanderpump Rules star lost her dog. [Reality Tea]
Here’s a baby koala, please enjoy. [Buzzfeed]
Merry Christmas everyone! Thanks for everything this year (:
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Christmas!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Christmas CB, Kaiser, Corey, Hecate, and all of my CB family. Happy Hanukkah, Kwanza, Diwali, and any other holiday you could think of. Happiest New Year, as we finally leave the garbage fire of 2016 behind. Thank you for being my sanctuary this crazy, crazy year. I love you guys.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shambles: I love your greetings towards the CB family. <3
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all my fellow bitches!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Happy Kwanza, Happy Dawali, And Happy Holidays to one and all. Here’s to wishing for a better year in 2017!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Definitely thank you for providing an outlet during this stressful year! Have a wonderful holiday season!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Christmas/Holidays to all Celebitches everywhere that includes people from the U.S. Oz.Canada, UK, France, Argentina, Portugal, Lithuania, Mexico – it’s amazing the range of people who lurk around here! Also wishing you ALL the very best for next year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Italy here
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hello Italy buon Natale to you paolanqar!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Buon Natale anche a te frisbee
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Buon Natale a tutti voi!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Christmas to ALL from another Britisher!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And a Merry Crimbo to you Sixer full of tea and Marmite sarnies and really good sprouts
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sixer, just bobbing in to say a big Happy Crimble to you, Mr Sixer, Major, and Minor. I rely on you to be the voice of reason, and can’t tell you how much I always appreciate your comments. You make me laugh, cry, and think in equal measure. I shall leave our differences over yeasty spreads pour le moment, in the spirit of the season. Take care of yourselves, and I hope 2017 will be a great year for all of you. I will be off Downunder just after Christmas, visiting rellies etc, but look forward to reading Celebitchy on my travels, and will be keeping a weather eye on you, and all my fellow CBers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sprouts with bacon!
Have a lovely time Down Under, antipodean!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Christmas Celebitchy & Celebitches!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good Ol’ USA.
Happy Holidays folks on Celebitchy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Christmas frisbee, Sixer, LAK and my other Celebitches across the pond!
Christmas crackers for everyone! I had to give instructions on how to open them properly yesterday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And a very merry Crimbo to you from an raving insomniac from over this side of the puddle XOXOXO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Holidays everyone!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happiness, health and safety to all!
*Looks at Felicity Jones dress*
Huh, that dress looked a lot nicer in the photo I saw earlier….where she was posing with Diego Luna and Donnie Yen….oh….yeah that would do it. 😉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw this video of Diego in Dirty Dancing 2 the other day. So. Damn. Hot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy holidays to all the great Celebitchy writers, and thanks for the great stories and parsing of bullshit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, thanks to CB for being an oasis of intelligence. Happy holidays!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, that Felicity Jones’ dress is bad..but if you’re a Celebitchy reader, you’ve seen worse! Happy Holidays to everyone!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy holidays to all that contribute to this site to make it the BEST place to visit daily …..and to all a good year!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Holidays to all! I hope the rest of the (awful) year finds you well. I myself will spend the next few days re-watching Rogue One, drinking and eating nachos. I’m sure there are worse ways to end a year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Christmas! Happy Chanukah! Joyous Festivus!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Say Merry Christmas to your aunt for me, darling? And to you, of course.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Will do! She is busily re-arranging the ornaments I put on her little tree, oblivious to the fact that my cat is sleeping in her nativity scene. I think her hearing aides need new batteries because the cat is snoring loudly. Merry Christmas to all the Sixers!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Christmas to you both…(with special shout-out to Minor!) see you in the New Year when Lord Dragonfly emerges from his hibernation.
ETA: I just discovered Darvilles of Windsor Earl Grey and I LOVE IT. The lady at the British Emporium gleefully exclaimed I was drinking the Queen’s Tea. Does this mean I’m pretentious? I was looking for something robust… eek!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just so long as you don’t play polo while drinking it. Because if you do, Sixer will have to do unto you as she did unto The Bloke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope you are drinking that in a bone china cup and raising your pinkie as you drink!
You two have a fab time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy holidays, guys!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sending Christmas joy and cheer from Ireland, thank you all for being a source of entertainment, joy and kindness all year round.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And a Nollaig Shona dhaoibh! (I hope that’s a rough approximation…).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Holidays – thanks for getting me through…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bon Noël à tous!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bon Noël à vous aussi!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is my first Christmas with a tiny human so I’m nothing but love today. Have a safe, happy, and loving holiday everyone!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations Tiffany!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations!!! Bet she/he is a cutie!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Christmas! Thanks for all the everything this awful year! X
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, Feliz Navidad! etcetera.
Thank you Celebitchy writers and commenters for being my safe space this year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1,000! This site has been my therapy and safe space during this insane year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Franca Sozzani, Vogue Italia editor in chief, passed away yesterday.
Here’s Anna Wintour heartfelt farewell letter to Franca. If you want to shed some tears, it is the right thing to read today.
http://www.vogue.com/13514942/anna-wintour-remembers-franca-sozzani
I wish her family a peaceful Christmas and to all of you an amazing Christmas and a very happy new year.
Buon Natale
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Felices Fiestas, everyone!! Despite everything that happened this year, it’s been fun in here. Have fun, be safe and eat all the food!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Holidays to my CB friends. I don’t know about any of you, but I plan on having a trump free holiday and think positive thoughts of hope and faith with my family and friends. And if that doesn’t work, I’ll just drink myself into oblivion! xoxo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah Nancy I am trying to forget about his nuclear winter wonderland too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Christmas! Happy Holidays! Hope you can spend some time with the ones dearest to you.
Thank you for being the best source of intelligent discussion and loving snark! Also, whoever recommended Cholula hot sauce in a thread this year-yaaas! I am loving it.
This is us:
https://instagram.com/p/BOIQuLMg2Wq/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha!very nice! Happy Holidays to all. Stay the course!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all the posters, lurkers. Enjoy the people you love and embrace the ones that love you. Here’s to hoping that 2017 brings healing, love and understanding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone!
Thank you to all for making 2016 that much better, with insightful posts and much needed humour.
XOXO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Holidays, everyone. This site rocks. Never seen so many intelligent, rational people (mostly women) in one spot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy holidays to all CB writers and pals. Eat lots of yummy food!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Christmas, CBers. Thanks for the 🐨!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Frohe Weihnachten from Germany. Thanks to all of you for another year of sharing thoughts and opinions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Christmas! Happy Hanukkah!! Happy Holidays!!! Xoxo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…happy holidays to sandra rose & all her (5) posters…tee hee….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m intrigued. Please elaborate …
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah and blessed holidays to all on CB! I will be away for Umrah until the 5th of January. Will pray for a better year ahead and happiness, health and love for everyone of us. Looking forward to another year of gossiping, btiching and opining with all of you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mad love to Celebitchy, Kaiser, Corey, Hecate and all my fellow CBers this holiday season.
Peace, love and gossip to us all!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And to @gnat who I miss very much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously, where the f*ck is GNAT?!
Happy Holidays! I will be curling up with the cats and reading Tipi Hedren’s new autobiography.
Peace be with us all!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I asked several times if anyone knew where GNAT was to no avail since my comments weren’t posted. I hope she and Mr. GNAT are well. Have a good read, although Tipi probably was the genesis of my general non appeal to birds! JK…Merry Xmas!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, GNAT is very much missed. A fabulous holiday gift would be the return of GNAT.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, Nancy, you too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, glad you said something, I miss GNAT too and hope all is well. It would have been a painful election season for her too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy holidays to you too all
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Holidays to all! This site has been a fabulous oasis of sanity and snark during this insane year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy EVERYTHING to EVERYBODY, and especially our hard working team at Celebitchy. Your site has been a balm to the soul and the saviour of my sanity over this last annus horribilis. I do hope that 2016 will never be repeated, it was one for the garbage dump. Onwards and upwards! To all my CB mates the best of wishes to you, and your nearest and dearest. Gods bless us every one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And you to Antipodean – don’t go mad with the Vegemite!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you frisbee, I appreciate the shout out, and will have a special roasty spud with lashings of Vegemite, in your honour. I may even do some toast as well. Happy Festivus to you and yours.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
🎅🏾🎄MERRY CHRISTMAS AND HAPPY HOLIDAYS EVERYONE!🎅🏾🎄
Hope everyone’s vacations and plans are super relaxing and everything they hoped for! Don’t know how 2017 will go, but it can’t be that bad if we all have each other 😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Holidays to you as well. You said it perfectly, 2017 can’t be that bad if we all have each other. Celebitchy is my go to place in the early afternoon. The place where I find sense, community and inside. So, let’s all face 2017 together. I have the feeling we will need each other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Christmas/Happy Holidays, everyone!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Blessings to all of you for a Happy New Year. I love all your intelligence, wit and occasional snark! ☺️❤️💕🌹😎
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Holidays, everyone! Celebitchy has become my favorite place to hang out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Holidays from Romania! Craciun fericit si La multi ani! It will be our first Christmas with a baby, too ( he is 3 weeks old). We don’t know what the heck we are doing, hope it gets easier. CB is my happy place, in my country we had a shitty election as well, the corrupted won once again. Coming here has helped a lot. Everybody here is amazing: both writers and commenters. Hugs and 💋
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations on your new baby, Monette! Don’t worry, you’ll get it all figured out soon enough! I remember bringing my daughter home for the hospital and looking at her Dad and saying, “What do we with her!?” She’s over 20 now and apparently survived our early ineptitude. 😉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happiest Holidays to you all!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for the early XMas gift in the form of the Koala 🐨 link! Started the Ivanka post, but had to bail on it this close to Christmas! Happy Holidays to the awesomely talented CB writers AND commenters!! Love it here more than I can say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Peace and happiness to everyone from Seattle!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone.
Sometimes I hate the bitchiness of the commenters to each other on this site, but I just can’t bring myself to leave.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy holidays Celebitchy writers and thank you and to you Celebitchy commentators who prove there is still critical thinking and wisdom in the world! Raises glass chin chin
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t celebrate Christmas, but I hope all who do have a Merry one ! Man it sucks for us that don’t celebrate because everything is closed and there is NOTHING on TV lol. Oh well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Celebrate friendships – that is always a good excuse!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Movie theatres are open Christmas Day. We used to go to late movies after Christmas dinner. Many Chinese restaurants are open. Our favorite one in the neighborhood is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy holidays to everyone!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A Happy Time to you too, Abbess, I always like it when you show up. You often echo my own thoughts, so I don’t have to comment, you do it for me. Take care of yourself, and see you in the New Year, if the trumpenfurher, and his cronies, don’t destroy us all in the meantime.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Late to the party as usual…. but Happy Holidays to the writers and all you brilliant comment people. Your knowledge and insights have been a real gift throughout the year…looking forward to more in what promises to be an eventful 2017. Take care of yourselves! Hugs & kisses!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy holidays to everyone! Stay safe and enjoy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy holidays!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Christmas everyone, think of me on 25th eating my annual single brussel sprout.
🎅 🎅 🎅
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for another roller coaster ride of entertainment. I especially want to wish all the male posters on this site a happy holidays as we don’t get much recognition around here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Everything Everyone! Hoping for a better year ahead. ❤️ ✌️ 🤗 from this little corner of Galway, Ireland 😍
Report this comment as spam or abuse
🗺🌎🌍🌏🎄 Happy Holidays friends on Celebitchy! 🎄🗺🌎🌍🌏
Thank you, Celebitchy writers, for the great articles and providing refuge and sanity on the forums throughout the year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Diwali to everyone here at CB – to the team, the regulars, the lurkers!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy holidays all!
Just read about Carrie Fisher – here’s toasting to the end of one f-up year
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hugs, thoughts, and good wishes for Carrie Fisher. Good riddance to 2016.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Holidays to a bunch of folks with intact reality testing and the wonderful snarkiness that comes of it! The thing is, there are many kind and funny people on this site and I wish you all a better 2017 ahead. Those of you with new babies, love them all you can and enjoy – I’m with my grown babies now and the time is so fleeting! Wishing everyone fierce Joy, Happiness and gossipy times ahead. And an Absolutely Fabulous New Year!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Prayers and thoughts for Carrie Fisher. Can this year just end?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Preach. Hope she pulls through.
Thanks to CB, Kaiser and everyone here for allowing up to comment and debate intelligently. It’s a sign of integrity that owners of a site like this allow such a wide breadth of insight and opinion. Happy Holidays to you all – see you in 2017
Report this comment as spam or abuse
TheOtherSam,
Just signing off on what you’ve already said. This is a great site. I haven’t had time recently to comment as much as I used to, but I still read the comments pretty regularly, and everyone here – from the writers to the commenters – have offered a lot of comfort during some pretty bleak times in 2016. Thanks and Happy Holidays to everyone here!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Xmas and happy holidays to everyone from Australia. This site has been an oasis of sanity during a truly shitty and scary year.
The invitation stands for anyone who wants to escape Trumpland, although we still feel the reverberations here in Oz, unfortunately. Don’t know how we’re all going to get through the next 4 years, but hopefully venting in the Celebitchy comments will provide some much-needed relief.
Have a good break everyone!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!! 💕
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Christmas CB and thank you for the great posts and humor!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy holidays all!!! I am consistently grateful for this site and the people who run it/comment on articles. Thank you especially to Sixer, Shambles, Original Kay, and Q.Q. (i think I’m missing some people, forgive me). You ladies are the reason I stop by here!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays All! 🎄🎁💃🏾😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Many thanks to the writers and commenters here for the laughs and voices of reason. The election coverage was especially stellar and is helping me survive these dark days. Peace and love to all!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Peace and blessings Celebitchy friends! Happy holidays to you and yours❤
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Happy Holidays to all the writers and commenters! Cheers!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays, all!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mele Kalikimaka from Hawaii! 🏄♀️🎄🐠 Thank you all! 🌺👣
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THANKYOU CELEBITCHY FAM for my morning read and snickers with my coffee every AM. Looking forward to 2017. Happy Holidays!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Christmas everyone and the happiest of New Year’s to you all. Thanks for the awesome snark, the laughs and for being my safe space in this past year of utter horrors. See you in 2017!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Веселих свят! Happy holidays from Ukraine! Thank you for entertaining us throughout the year) xx
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish for a better New Year for us all and appreciate having had this site to express some of my feelings post-election. A corrupt male chauvinist pig who called out to racists and bigots won while a smart experienced woman who wanted to do good and was verbally assaulted I feel throughout the campaign lost. The feeling of being assaulted by Trump and his camp transferred onto me as well. I realized how undervalued I am in society even as a white woman and now America seems undeserving of the Statue of Liberty that stands at its shores. The injustice revealed hurts and as Michelle Obama said, this is what having no hope feels like. I can see how hatred can creep in when hope is lost so my goal in the New Year is to not let that happen to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen, robyn. I’ve really enjoyed reading your comments, keep ‘em coming. Best to you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Merry Christmas everyone. I’ve really enjoyed reading the articles and comments on this site. Keep up the good work 🎄🎄🎄😀
Report this comment as spam or abuse