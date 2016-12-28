Duchess Kate is ‘privately resigned’ to moving back to London full-time this year

It occurred to me before Christmas that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had not released a family photo for the holiday. It’s strange that they did not, and I also find it strange that no one released the Cambridges’ Christmas card. As it turns out, the Cambridges decided not to release any Christmas photos or Christmas card images to the public this year. Their spokesperson (probably Poor Jason) said, “They are not releasing a Christmas card this year.” Which I take to mean that they sent out Christmas cards but they aren’t releasing the image for public consumption? Or did they not even bother to do cards this year? Either way, I think that’s a bad choice. As it turns out, William and Kate might have been too busy to send out cards. According to the Telegraph, William has been deep in thought during the holiday season, trying to figure out if he’s keen to take on more royal work.
Since they became parents three years ago, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have turned Anmer Hall in Norfolk into their perfect family home, offering a “normal” childhood for Prince George and Princess Charlotte away from prying eyes. In 2017, however, they are expected to leave it behind after deciding Prince George should be schooled in London and that Kensington Palace should be their full-time base.
The Duke and Duchess are also ready to step up their royal duties, with the Duke contemplating giving up his career as a helicopter pilot to take up a full-time public role. Sources close to the couple have said they are committed to expanding their own Royal Foundation charity by giving more time to pet causes including mental health. They have told friends they expect 2017 to be a milestone year, in which they settle into roles that will last until they become king and queen.
A source said: “The Duke, in particular, has a lot of thinking to do over the Christmas and New Year period. He has his job as an Air Ambulance pilot, which he enjoys very much, but he also wants to take on more royal duties, as does the Duchess. Decisions about schooling and nurseries are all part of that.” The Duke and Duchess are understood to have put Prince George’s name down for £6,500-a-term Wetherby School in London, the pre-prep school attended by the young Princes William and Harry.
Officially, they have made no final decision on schooling, but the Duchess is said to be privately resigned to moving back to London. An added factor is that the Duke’s two-year piloting contract comes to an end in March, and he will have to decide before then whether he is able to sign on for another lengthy period. One likely scenario is that he will continue working for East Anglian Air Ambulance until the summer, even though his contract with Bond Air Services expires in March.
“They want to be in a position that when they are asked to do more, they are in a position to say yes,” said one insider. “The Prince of Wales wants a slimmed-down monarchy and that will also have an effect in terms of the number of duties carried out by each of the core members. Also their ambition for their charitable side is increasing. The impact of the Heads Together mental health campaign, in particular, is making them want to be more active on the issues they care most about.”
I’ll believe it when I see it. Work-Shy Will and the Duchess of Chutney do this every year – it’s pretty much a Christmas tradition at this point, where they make some New Year’s resolutions to really gear up and commit themselves to charitable work. And then nothing much happens. March will roll around and Kate will shrug off the Irish Guards again and they’ll go on vacation to Mustique and then of course they can’t work because Pippa’s wedding is coming up and before you know it, we’ll be hearing that 2018 is the year they’re really focused on getting to work.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Pacific Coast News.
“He has his job as an Air Ambulance pilot” – when was the last time he was working lol?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a PR move to get ahead of the bad press they are getting as the 2017 work numbers are published. The two of them combined worked less than the 90-year-old Queen.
They need to put up or shut up about working. These PR games do them no favors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am calling this. She will be pregnant before March. Then will have to ” cut back” on official duties. Just watch
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope not. She seems so miserable since Charlotte’s birth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate’s problem is that she has to work for the lifestyle she chased after. She wasn’t expecting to have to actually work. Poor snowflake is stressed about having to work for her wiglets and Botox.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Digital: All the young royals are special snowflakes. As little work as possible, that is their slogan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh please, they will only step up if forced to thou I think that’s what happened and why the xmas trolling happened, they got told off and chucked their toys outta the pram. Plus I don’t think either of them r capable of deep contemplation.
They just kill me with their keenness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
More “work” for these two”? You can always see how much they enjoy “working” by their forced smiles and bored facial expressions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When they married 2011 I really thought this couple would be good for the British monarchy … I was naive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think they should feel obliged to release holiday pictures or cards. That’s unnecessary. Work, yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The comments on the Daily Fail article were hilarious yesterday. So many are fed up with them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate always looks like she just indulged in one good cry before stepping out, perhaps she is depressed like many of us despite all those shopping and vacation? I think she is regretting becoming a royal. You hear me, Markle? It’s not all rainbow and shopping and fairy tale.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IMO, only Mama Middleton wanted to marry into the BRF, Kate would be happier with a Sir Ben Ainslie.
Pippa is the lucky sister, not Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really can’t believe how much I dislike this couple. I always expected to be more neutral. I’m not British, I’m not a huge fan nor a detractor of the monarchy, it was never my thing. But I thought it was neat that she was a “commoner” (or whatever, not royal) and I did get swept up in the potential love story of it all, which I guess is why I delved deeper into their stories. They could not be more disappointing. I would have thought that she would have tried extra hard to fulfill the duties, because of her background. But no. I would have thought he would have tried to find a woman more like his mother, so empathetic and charitable. But no. But he’s not really like his mother either, it seems. It’s too bad Harry wasn’t born first
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Which is why tax-supported national persons of importance should not be there by accident of birth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am totally fed up with them after having cut them such slack for such a while. However, it’s obvious that Kate is rubbish at the whole Royal Job thing- she doesn’t have the charisma, the charm, the ease or the interest for it. However, having sucked at several jobs, I can totally relate to the increasing insecurity/panic/anxiety that failing at stuff can entail. That it’s all done in the full public glare must make it even worse. So, I’m not making excuses for her but can understand how she must feel resigned about committing herself to something so obviously not for her. For the rest of her life. She must love her William to have taken the plunge!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL, but you are still cutting them slack.
And Kate hasn’t failed at her job, she couldn’t possibly fail because everything was set up for her to succeed. People organize the events to her liking down to every detail, the expectations are so low at this point that she couldn’t possibly disappoint. The only problem is that she just won’t show up.
You say you sucked at several jobs. Maybe, but don’t forget that you showed your face at said job, you engaged, you tried, you committed. If Kate ever decides to engage and show up, the royal system will make sure she succeeds, she has a safety net. That is her privilege and that is why we shouldn’t compare ourselves to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“the duke contemplating giving up his career”
hahaha…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder what they’ll be “keen” about in 2017…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s quite obvious that Bland thought her life is going to be like a Disney princess movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My guess is we didn’t get a card because they knew we would get church pics so why give the peasants two looks at the kids. As for stepping up not a chance- third child is my guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Workshy Will has managed to squander every bit of goodwill he inherited as Princess Diana’s son. It’s pretty clear to me that William has not inherited a sense of royal duty from his father or caring for people from his mother. He could have absorbed the best qualities of both parents and been a wonderful modern King. Instead, he’s lazy, petulant, and entitled and will probably end the monarchy. His wife is the same. I saw the story in the DM today that headlined Prince Philip at 95 did twice the engagements of Duchess Dolittle. How pathetic is that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“giving up his career as a helicopter pilot”
I will translate: deciding he can’t be bothered to co-pilot once or twice a month for much longer, let alone finally get around to qualifying as a full pilot. It’s all too tiring for words.
Report this comment as spam or abuse