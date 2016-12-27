“Carrie Fisher is in stable condition, so says her mom Debbie Reynolds” links

Debbie Reynolds says that Carrie Fisher is in stable condition. [Dlisted]
Tom Arnold: the mystery of The Apprentice tapes is a far-ranging conspiracy. [Jezebel]
Even Mariah Carey can’t give me Christmas spirit. [LaineyGossip]
Salma Hayek’s year in fashion was the worst. [Go Fug Yourself]
Nick & Vanessa Lachey welcomed their third kid, son Phoenix. [Wonderwall]
Daisy Lowe does a strapless one-piece swimsuit. [Moe Jackson]
The best movie lines from 2016. [Pajiba]
Ariel Winter is a sexy Santa or something. [Popoholic]
They should just call Vanderpump Rules “More Mean Girling.” [Reality Tea]
Here are Buzzfeed’s top films of the year. [Buzzfeed]
