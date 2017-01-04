Kate Beckinsale: ‘I’ve never actually had an entire glass of anything alcoholic’

Despite my better judgment, I still really like Kate Beckinsale. My affection for her is a lot like my affection for Kate Hudson. I feel like both women are good at staying in their lane, not complaining and not trying to prove that they’re so serious and put-upon. Beckinsale is great at social media and she works consistently, surprisingly enough. She’s currently promoting Underworld: Blood Wars, and I still don’t understand how and why they keep making these Underworld movies, but there you go. Kate covers the January/February issue of Shape, and she says some interesting things about fitness and diet.
How she keeps her 43-year-old bod in shape: “I work out hard with Gunnar [Peterson] five or six times a week. I do circuit training interspersed with brutal cardio, such as crazy things on a nonmotorized treadmill. That part is torture. But the thing I like about circuit training is that you’re never doing one thing for very long. You get to the point where you almost can’t bear it, and it changes to something else. I start out absolutely dreading it, do an incredibly punishing workout, bitch about it the whole time, and end up feeling 100 percent better when I leave. Working out is basically nature’s antidepressant.”
She used to be a yoga fanatic: “I love yoga, and that’s all I used to do, but hard-core workouts have really made a big difference in my life. I have a lot of internal energy, and intense exercise helps me channel that energy. I find balance by doing a workout that makes me pour sweat. I never was that girl before, but I am now.”
She eats clean & doesn’t drink: “[My 17-year-old daughter] Lily and I eat clean—we have a lot of sautéed vegetables like brussels sprouts and broccoli and chicken and fish. Also, I don’t drink alcohol. I feel [its effects] very quickly, so I’ve never actually had an entire glass of anything alcoholic.”
It’s possible that Kate just has an undiagnosed intolerance to alcohol, which happens with a small segment of the population. I rarely drink these days and I noticed a huge change in my body, my sleep patterns, my mental health and my general mood once I quit about five years ago. I quit because I was tired of hangovers and empty calories, and I would recommend that everyone try to go dry for a few months just to see how it changes everything in your life. That being said, I bought some wine coolers following the election, and I did drink ONE wine cooler the day after Donald Trump became PEOTUS. I suspect that I will find more “reasons” to get my booze on in the coming months. But I’ll try to stay strong. I also agree with Kate about working out being “nature’s antidepressant.” It’s so true!
Now, all that being said… Kate’s tweaked face makes me so sad. When she tried to speak at the Critics’ Choice Awards in early December, you could really see how Botoxed and filler’d she is. She doesn’t need all of that crap!
Photos courtesy of WENN, cover courtesy of Shape.
She seriously is too beautiful to tweak with her face. I feel the same way about Charlize. They have two of the most stunningly beautiful faces in Hollywood, they do not need to mess with them. Just age gracefully, you will look even better!
Totally agree. Absolutely stunning women and no need to screw with the beauty nature already gave them.
She should have stopped at the nose job she had way back when.
Agreed. She is absolutely stunning, always has been. I’m not defending the decision, but clearly aging in Hollywood puts A LOT of pressure on women (of all ages)…and this seems to be the unfortunate result: beautiful women jacking up their faces in an attempt to stay relevant and youthful looking. If only she knew that she looked incredible to begin with, for any age.
Leave your face alone, Kate!
She and her ex husband are a great example of classy Co parenting. I have always loved her just for that.
She is pretty great in the roles that suit her. She was great as Lady Susan.
I very very rarely drink. I don’t think I ever got drunk. I just don’t like it, so I have a glass of something every few months but that’s about it. It did cause massive social issues when I was younger. People act like you’re crazy if you don’t drink.
Why is liking her against your better judgment? She’s very funny and seems down to earth. She was also really excellent in Love & Friendship this year. To be fair I find Kate Hudson very annoying, so grouping them together doesn’t make sense in my brain.
She is in amazing shape. Definitely agree she needs to leave her face alone, she’s lovely and shouldn’t mess with it at all.
She seems pretty high maintenance to me, but then she never really pretends otherwise. I really came to like her after she was on Graham Norton and she was so filthily funny. Loved her in Love and Friendship too! She’s completely wasted in all those paint-by-numbers action movies.
I like Kate Beckinsale and always have. She’s beautiful and actually a decent actress when she’s in the right project. I always liked her relationship with Michael Sheen and the way they co–parented their daughter and stayed closed. And I liked the way she was kind/accepting to Sheen’s romantic partners over the years as opposed to being catty about them. I also remember liking her calling out Michael Bay for the way he treated her on Pearl Harbor.
Don’t even put Kate in the same category as Kate Hudson. They aren’t remotely on the same level. I’ll also say this….literally every man I know thinks Kate Beckinsale is like the hottest woman in the world.
