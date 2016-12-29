Kris Jenner donated 100 gourmet meals to homeless youth for Christmas

As many of you know, I have a lot of hate-respect for Kris Jenner. Like, I think her children would have been better off being raised by wolves, but on the other hand… you have to admit that Kris is actually a good manager and a good businesswoman. She made her pact with Satan and her family is famous and rich and infamous. But did you know that Kris also has a charitable heart? It’s true. She’s actually a regular church-goer and she donates time and money to several charities. And she did something genuinely nice (I think) for Christmas:
Kris Jenner brought a little Calabasas flavor to Skid Row with her own kind of meals-on-wheels. Kris surprised the good folks at Red Eye — a community outreach program that benefits the inner-city youth — by calling the organization’s director, Justin Mayo, to tell him she wanted to donate 100 gourmet chef-prepped meals for the homeless on Christmas day.
We’re told the menu had it all — white truffle mac and cheese, sweet potato soufflé, turkey, ham, braised short ribs, and mashed potatoes. For dessert — pies and cookies. Kris wasn’t there but the hearty meals went a long way in an L.A. section that, save for the holidays, goes largely ignored.
It’s a somewhat regular occurrence in LA for some celebrities to volunteer on Thanksgiving or Christmas at one of the Feed-the-Homeless charities in downtown LA. I kind of think this might be better, at least where the Kardashian-Jenner clan is concerned. I mean, there’s no photo-op so it doesn’t feel exploitative. Kris obviously donated the cost of the meals and the transport to get the meals to the organization. She didn’t ask for special treatment, she just donated the food. Good for her. Also: I remember when Kanye and Kim were living with Kris, she loved that Kanye had a full-time chef on his staff and she reportedly became pretty close to the chef. I wonder if that’s the guy who made the meals?
Ehhh, that’s nice but I still think that with all the influence and money they have they can still make a better impact on the world. They all have an opportunity to influence different causes and contribute and show their worth and I would be more impressed with them if they made themselves more philanthropical on a regular basis…it would make all the plastic surgery and selfies less frustrating..
she reminds me of Megyn Kelly but Brunette.. AS much as I am not K and J fan I applaud. i don’t want to be sarcastic.
Good for Kris. We rarely hear about her doing anything like this.
The body language in that pic with Corey 😩 She has a death grip on his arm and he’s making no effort to touch her.
I wouldn’t feel too bad for him. He is younger than a couple of her daughters or near the same age. He is just another one of the kids she is giving free meals to.
Who cares about how many selfies they take or surgeries they have.. they haven’t asked me to pay for it, so who honestly cares? Good for Kris for actually doing that. We need good in this world, no matter who it is that’s doing it.
Tax write-off. This is a wealthy family who sells their used clothing on eBay and The Real Real, a small fraction of the proceeds to charity, the rest to their bank accounts.
I wish I wasn’t so negative, but all I can think about is these poor homeless kids eating all that rich food, and maybe not having easy access to a bathroom. The money would have been better spent with healthier food choices, and maybe a warm blanket and a clean pair of socks and undies.
+1 on the socks, especially as Rob is a “sock mogul”
I don’t think it really matters why she did this, I am just glad that people that are in need had help.
Negative nelly here too then bcos that was my exact thought
Yeah and money towards setting up habitat for humanity a much better choice. Kris loves her private chefs so she thinks homeless youth will love some creme brulee too. Bizarre, but par for the course for this family.
Helping children in need can never be faulted. So good for her. Sad time in society when my first thought was damage control, but whatever her motives, kids got fed, gourmet food of course.
The intention is good but gourmet meals? I’ve lived in abject poverty, we would go months on bread, rice, beans and the occassional packet of milk. No fruit, no veg. Sometimes no gas or power to cook the beans, so no beans either. If you had given me this white truffle mac and cheese, I would have been extremely happy. And then the following day, resuming my rice and beans, I would have cursed you to hell and back. Give me a month of hearty balanced regular meals over your gourmet white truffle mac and cheese, any day.
