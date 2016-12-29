Benjamin Millepied left the Opera de Paris because of racism in the ballet world

In February 2016, we learned – quite suddenly – that Benjamin Millepied had left his position as dance director of the Opera de Paris. While it’s true that all of us blogging gossip-mongers normally don’t follow the comings and goings of the ballet world, Millepied’s exit was international news for several reasons. The biggest reason is that he’s married to Natalie Portman, and she had made such a big deal about moving to France with Benjamin and how the French were so much better than Americans and she loved France, etc. And then suddenly after Millepied’s exit, they moved back to America and everything in America was the best. Millepied’s exit was also interesting because the gossip for years had been that he was less of a ballet expert and more of a self-promoting fundraiser – that he had gotten the position at the Opera de Paris because of his celebrity connection and his ability to raise money, not because he knows everything about ballet. The gossip in Paris was basically that Millepied left before he got fired for being a terrible manager.

Well, apparently someone made a documentary about Millepied’s brief tenure at the Opera de Paris, and why he really left. The way Page Six makes it sound, the documentary seems to be just Millepied’s side of things?

Earlier this year, Natalie Portman’s husband, Benjamin Millepied, abruptly resigned as dance director of the Paris Opera Ballet for reasons that were never fully explained. Now, a new documentary sheds light on his troubled tenure in one of the biggest gigs in the dance world, which lasted just two years.

In “Reset,” which hits theaters on Jan. 13, Millepied — who paints the centuries-old institution as highly respected but outdated and out of touch — claims that when he arrived in late 2014, he was horrified to find racism there. “I heard someone say a black girl in a ballet is a distraction. If there are 25 white girls, everyone will look at the black girl. Everyone must be alike in a company, meaning everyone must be white,” he says in the film — which follows the creation of his triumphant debut production, “Clear, Loud, Bright, Forward” — adding of the task in front of him, “I have to shatter this racist idea.”

According the movie, during his short time in the job, “For the first time at the Opera de Paris, Benjamin Milliepied [gave] a mixed-race dancer the lead role in a classical ballet.” He also sniped in the FilmRise flick that the medical care provided for the dancers is out of date and said the company’s reputation had lost its sheen. “This company, from the 1800s to the 1950s, was reputed for its phrasing, for the way the dancers moved,” he says in the film. “This is sorely missing from the school today.”

The criticism expands on more oblique remarks he made when he announced his departure in February. While his official statement said he was quitting for “personal reasons” and to commit himself “100 percent to artistic and creative expression,” he also said in a press conference that, “I’ve realized that it’s too hard to turn this [organization] into what I think is most relevant for ballet today.”

In the past few months, Misty Copeland and FKA Twigs both discussed the racism they encountered in the ballet world, and how ballerinas of color are discouraged early on from pursuing careers in ballet. So I do believe that such a conservative old institution like the Opera de Paris would have old-school notions about having only white ballerinas. That being said, I don’t believe that racial issues were the only issues Millepied dealt with in Paris.

FFN_GG_GOTHAM_ARR_11282016_52242637

FFN_INI_Millepied_Benjamin_112816_52242485

  1. Ramona says:
    December 29, 2016 at 8:49 am

    I dont see a reason to disbelieve him unless theres objectively verified evidence of this so-called mismanagement. Its pretty expected that ballet types will gripe when an outsider is appointed. But much like most executive positions, you dont need to know how to make sausage just how to manage the business. And if he was pushing against centuries of racist practice and of that theres evidence, of course they will sling mud. Status quo always resists. But stuffy status quo resists bitterly.

  2. Almondjoy says:
    December 29, 2016 at 8:57 am

    “In the past few months, Misty Copeland and FKA Twigs both discussed the racism they encountered in the ballet world, and how ballerinas of color are discouraged early on from pursuing careers in ballet.”

    So true. I remember reading those posts about Misty and Twigs. So many people were denying that this could be true or trying to find other reasons as to why this was happening. Will people believe this now that Millepied is talking about it? 🤔

  3. Lingling says:
    December 29, 2016 at 8:57 am

    Honestly, it’s a pretty well known fact that ballet is incredibly prejudice. I completely believe his side of things. I’d need proof there wasn’t bigotry where he was before I’d come close to doubting him.

  4. Peanutbuttr says:
    December 29, 2016 at 8:58 am

    I see another Colin Kaepernick situation: taking what is a real and serious issue and using it to distract others from your real failings.

  5. Ankhel says:
    December 29, 2016 at 8:59 am

    If he was great at his job, I don’t believe they’d give a damn if he hired dancers who weren’t white – it’s not like they haven’t done it before him. Still, many will undoubtedly believe this.

  6. It'sJustBlanche says:
    December 29, 2016 at 8:59 am

    The two of them seem well matched. That’s not necessarily a compliment.

    Unrelated, but for 12 euros you can see this amazing ballet company. The seats are terrible but the dancing will spoil you for all other companies for life. Just incredible.

  7. Kate says:
    December 29, 2016 at 9:01 am

    If that was actually why he left, he wouldn’t have ever been doing this job in the first place since everywhere else he’s worked has the same issues.

    He did a lousy job and he got pushed out.

  8. Val says:
    December 29, 2016 at 9:04 am

    Suuuuure… jump on an important issue, make it yours, and pretend that THAT was why you got fired for your job. Not for being a diva, or a bad investment, or an arrogant prick… right.

  9. Hannah says:
    December 29, 2016 at 9:05 am

    I may have read this wrong, but the way he says, it sounds like he put a mixed race ballerina in the show just to promote his “I’m not racist” view, no coment on this person talent. Again, I may be completely wrong, it’s just the way it sounds.

  10. N says:
    December 29, 2016 at 9:10 am

    I am black and I sort of understand the whole distraction thing but isn’t there ways to get around that? Some black ballet dancers have worn white makeup and white nudes and from afar no one could tell.

  11. Kiki says:
    December 29, 2016 at 9:26 am

    I always believed BM and I can’t say I am surprised. It’s bad enough that ballet schools are stiff up the lip and people really believe the pretentious stature of their valued commodity. Therefore I am not surprised that are excluding black ballet racer from their schools for whatever “snot nose” reason and of course institutional racism. This is probably why Ballet is becoming a dying artform. However, I believe the people fire him because of his ego and his lack of self composure.

  12. ash says:
    December 29, 2016 at 9:45 am

    i kinda admire the guy on this….. literally leave on bad terms, and then SPILL DAT TEA.

    I have definitely been at jobs which i’ve since resigned and wanted to SPILL DAT TEA.

