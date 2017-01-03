Wendi Deng, 48, is on vacation with her 21-year-old Hungarian model boyfriend

Wendi Deng fascinates me. She’s gone from the young “Tiger wife” of Rupert Murdoch to the alleged mistress of Tony Blair and Vladimir Putin, to her current situation… which is sort of a socialite/hostess/professional friend to the rich and famous. She’s tight with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, because played matchmaker for them. She’s tight with most media figures in New York. She’s friendly with a lot of the fashion people too. But it’s not all dinner-hostessing, power-dating and oligarch-lover-juggling. Apparently, Wendi has a new boyfriend… and he’s 21 years old. Wendi is 48 years old. Oh, Wendi.
New year, new man! Wendi Deng, the ex-wife of billionaire media mogul Rupert Murdoch, rang in 2017 with 21-year-old Hungarian model Bertold Zahoran, who made their relationship Instagram official on Sunday with a photo in which the duo are smiling and holding hands.
Zahoran captioned the snap with wishes for a happy new year in several different languages.
The 48-year-old businesswoman and her new beau spent the holiday weekend in St. Barts with her daughters — Grace, 15, and Chloe, 13 — from her relationship with Murdoch. The couple spent time strolling on the beach hand in hand. Although Deng did not share a photo with Zahoran, she posted photos with each of her children during the getaway. The Murdoch daughters posted a picture jumping into the crystal-blue water with supermodel Karlie Kloss during the trip.
My guess is that Wendi has reached that stage of every society woman’s life where she no longer gives a crap about leveraging herself to get high-powered lovers. Like, Wendi doesn’t want to bang “men of the world” anymore. Now she wants to take it easy and just have a young, pleasant boy-toy, just something pretty to look at. And this kid Bertold Zahoran IS pretty. He’s got a nice body too. Perfect boy-toy material, I’d say. More power to her. Granted, the age difference is not great, but no one says this is forever.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, WENN.
I would buy her memoirs in a heartbeat. That’s some life she’s had.
I wanna know if she really dated Putin.
‘She’s tight with most media figures in New York.’ I wonder about this – surely the New York media types went to Rupert in the divorce? If for no other reason then because he runs shit?
I just do not understand, when I’m at home in Hungary never see boys like him.
What an interesting life!!! Didn’t she hit someone in the face over Murdoch once? The stories she could tell!!! I would buy her memoirs too. Well go Wendi with your toy boy. She looks fantastic too.
I believe she slapped/pushed a prankster who was about to chuck a pie in Rupert’s face while he was testifying to parliament about his newspaper’s antics hacking a dead girls voicemails…or something like that…I can’t bring myself to look this up to confirm. Basically she and her ex husband are both scum of the earth – regardless of how good she looks.
I don’t like her husband either, I just find her rise socially interesting. That’s right it was over the pie incident.
Age is just a number he whispered in her ear as she handed him her credit card. Hooking up Ivanka and her husband speaks volumes. This relationship will last as long as trump’s yellow hair between colorings. I don’t care about the age difference, I don’t like her or her friends. The End.
Bleh, 21 is just too young. I’m 28 and I wouldn’t want to date a 21 year old. I have no problem with her dating young, but I would want a guy without a college mentality.
Why bring that around your kids?
Probably first time she’s enjoyed sex…in a while.
Bingo.
LOL
Good for her!
Oh Wendi ( and really I Loathe to But at the same time I HONK for Wendi Deng Stories) … She has arrive at the Ivanna Trump portion of her love life… I Mean I can’t even front like I Hate it, Having money and time to just look hot world travel and on top of that get the prettiest piece to Carry on with?! Lord the stamina of Young Genes… Ooff! *fans self* (I hope at least she is picking them talented at the bedding arts cause i’m fairly sure pretty is only going to last Wendi a couple weeks)
I think she might be my spirit animal. Minus the part where I think she might actually be evil.
Does anyone know details of why and what led to the Wendy/Rupert divorce?
Seems Wendy likes to get under Rupe’s skin.
