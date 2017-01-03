Duchess Kate is now a ‘lifetime honorary member’ of the Royal Photographic Society

For Princess Charlotte’s first birthday last May, the Duchess of Cambridge released some new photos of Charlotte. When I say that Kate released the photos, I mean that Kate actually took the photos and the Kensington Palace press office released the images. It’s all part and parcel of the Cambridges’ media strategy, which is to limit their kids’ exposure to the royal press and general public, and to skip the “middleman” of the royal press. Will and Kate love to release professionally-taken (and not so-professionally-taken) portraits of themselves and their kids in lieu of actual photo-ops. And this week, that choice is being celebrated by the Royal Photographic Society. Kate is being made a “lifetime honorary member” of the Royal Photographic Society because, hey, she’s a published photographer now.
The Duchess of Cambridge is one of the world’s most photographed women, but her intimate portraits of her two children have proved that she is as adept behind the camera as she is in front of it. After all, she studied photography as part of her university degree at St Andrews, and took the unusual but welcome step of taking many of the official photographs of Prince George and Princess Charlotte herself.
Usually these pictures were taken at the family’s home of Amner Hall in Norfolk.
Now the duchess has been made a lifetime honorary member of the Royal Photographic Society in recognition of her skill with the camera and her dedication to the art of photography.
Chief executive of the society, Michael Pritchard, said, “The Duchess of Cambridge has had a long-standing interest in photography and its history.
“She is the latest in a long line of royal photographers and the society is pleased to recognise her talent and enthusiasm through honorary membership. We look forward to a continuing relationship with her.”
Yeah… okay. While Kate’s photos of her kids are pretty cute, I think calling her a talented and enthusiastic photographer is a bit of a stretch. When she was first married, she took photos during her trip to Borneo and those photos were later published… to little acclaim. I have no doubt that if Kate applied herself and took some time to learn more about the craft of photography, she would be a half-decent photographer. But it feels like she just half-asses it and takes boring photos of her kids and everybody bends over backwards to kiss her ass for her trouble. That being said, Kate definitely lacks the steady stream of honors that most royal women enjoy, so I suppose being made an “honorary member” of something is a nice enough recognition for Kate’s bare minimum efforts. Just as long as the Royal Photographic Society isn’t counting on Kate to actually show up to any events or anything!
Photos courtesy of WENN, Fame/Flynet and the Duchess of Cambridge/Kensington Palace.
… while actually talented photographers struggle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My class from our BA in Photojournalism is absolutely seething at the continued sycophancy re her photography ‘skills’, whilst we’re all doing our very best to break even.
She. Is. A. Mediocre. Snapper.
Why do people keep falling over themselves to commend her fuzzy pictures from Borneo?!
I’m guessing she and Brooklyn Beckham must’ve attended the same photography course *roll eyes*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Borneo pics are lame and some of them are really bad, for example the orangutan photo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some of those Borneo shots look like they’ve been badly photoshopped. The pro photographer I the article basically says this, he says that some of them were originally in colour and then changed to black and white.
The one with the orangutan was horrible, you can’t really see it it’s so dark.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, some of them are really badly photoshopped.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Urge more Cambridge ass kissing. Waity is mediocre at anything she is ‘interested’ in so why should this be any different. I remember during the gf years she went round all the galleries trying to get them to exhibit her photography ‘work’ they all said no. She thinks she’s creative but nope.
A, sure we’ll see a lot more article likes this to gloss over the xmas trolling they did, esp when the Queen was so ill. It made them look so so bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chasing William for ten years with her mother has really paid off. This Middleton woman receives awards etc. only for being William’s wife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honorary member for couple ordinary photos of the kids and dozen horrible photos of a nature… It’s so ridicules, how they can’t see that? Oh, of course, she is duchess, not some secretary Mary Johnson.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a PR stunt for the Society. Look at all of the free advertising they are getting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, I think it’s marvellous. Did you realise that she has kids? Once you take a moment to consider how stressful it is to be a mum with two kids, albeit with a nanny and a stay-at-home dad, you may appreciate a little more how much commitment, hard work and adversity Kate has had to surmount in order to take these photos. Such tenacity. I think it’s a miracle she managed to find the time to have kids at all, let alone take photos of them.
Gawd bless ‘er! I knows my place.
Yours sincerely, No-one Ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, being wealthy enough to have to hire a nanny to take care of one’s children means one just MUST hire a nanny and then relay everything the nanny does wrong to the world and then one might be judge for hiring a nanny and it is just so awful! At least, that is what I get from the Eva Amurri story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I need a ‘like’ button for this comment 👍👍👍
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In all fairness, it’s really hard to take a bad picture of a cute kid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Esp when u have pro lighting going on. Am no professional photographer but u can see that Charlotte was lit i those shots. They have a studio vibe to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just don’t understand why some people worship Bill and Kate Middleton.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not like you have to be good at photography or anything.
A lifetime membership for someone Katie Keen’s age costs £2,800. So they’ve basically bunged her a couple of grand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s nice, times are tough at Buck House, must be down to their last few squillions.
More importantly, congrats to you Sixer on your epic drunk darts victory over Christmas.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you! Last night, my nephew put me in my place. Stood in front of the dart board and nonchalantly threw treble 20, treble 19 and treble 18. Horrid child stole my thunder!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a bit like the RSA, anyone can become a fellow and have those letters after their name. I know a few pretentious twits who are RSA fellows and just love to drop it into a conversation. I used to go to their talks a lot but stopped after one painful Q&A sessions with a middle aged idiot who asked the most obvious questions all while trying to sound intelligent.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Still, they got themselves headlines for a day or two for the measly outlay of £2,800. Which, presumably, is what they wanted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sometimes I ask myself whether TQ realizes that the Cambridges could mean the end of the British monarchy or not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When will Miss Perfect receive her honorary doctorate degree?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mommy gets honored because she has an outdated title, great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not an honour. She’s been gifted a purchasable membership of an organisation.
I’m a member of the National Trust. Cos I like going to heritage sites and am prepared to pay for it.
She’s a member of the Royal Photographic Society. Cos she likes to take photos and someone else was prepared to pay for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Next year she will receive a cookery award because she knows how to make Chutney.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dolittle knows how to use a camera and push buttons. She’s a genius!
Report this comment as spam or abuse