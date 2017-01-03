Duchess Kate is now a ‘lifetime honorary member’ of the Royal Photographic Society

For Princess Charlotte’s first birthday last May, the Duchess of Cambridge released some new photos of Charlotte. When I say that Kate released the photos, I mean that Kate actually took the photos and the Kensington Palace press office released the images. It’s all part and parcel of the Cambridges’ media strategy, which is to limit their kids’ exposure to the royal press and general public, and to skip the “middleman” of the royal press. Will and Kate love to release professionally-taken (and not so-professionally-taken) portraits of themselves and their kids in lieu of actual photo-ops. And this week, that choice is being celebrated by the Royal Photographic Society. Kate is being made a “lifetime honorary member” of the Royal Photographic Society because, hey, she’s a published photographer now.

The Duchess of Cambridge is one of the world’s most photographed women, but her intimate portraits of her two children have proved that she is as adept behind the camera as she is in front of it. After all, she studied photography as part of her university degree at St Andrews, and took the unusual but welcome step of taking many of the official photographs of Prince George and Princess Charlotte herself.

Usually these pictures were taken at the family’s home of Amner Hall in Norfolk.

Now the duchess has been made a lifetime honorary member of the Royal Photographic Society in recognition of her skill with the camera and her dedication to the art of photography.

Chief executive of the society, Michael Pritchard, said, “The Duchess of Cambridge has had a long-standing interest in photography and its history.

“She is the latest in a long line of royal photographers and the society is pleased to recognise her talent and enthusiasm through honorary membership. We look forward to a continuing relationship with her.”

Yeah… okay. While Kate’s photos of her kids are pretty cute, I think calling her a talented and enthusiastic photographer is a bit of a stretch. When she was first married, she took photos during her trip to Borneo and those photos were later published… to little acclaim. I have no doubt that if Kate applied herself and took some time to learn more about the craft of photography, she would be a half-decent photographer. But it feels like she just half-asses it and takes boring photos of her kids and everybody bends over backwards to kiss her ass for her trouble. That being said, Kate definitely lacks the steady stream of honors that most royal women enjoy, so I suppose being made an “honorary member” of something is a nice enough recognition for Kate’s bare minimum efforts. Just as long as the Royal Photographic Society isn’t counting on Kate to actually show up to any events or anything!

26 Responses to “Duchess Kate is now a ‘lifetime honorary member’ of the Royal Photographic Society”

  1. Sarah says:
    January 3, 2017 at 7:41 am

    … while actually talented photographers struggle.

    Reply
  2. Digital Unicorn (aKa Betti) says:
    January 3, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Urge more Cambridge ass kissing. Waity is mediocre at anything she is ‘interested’ in so why should this be any different. I remember during the gf years she went round all the galleries trying to get them to exhibit her photography ‘work’ they all said no. She thinks she’s creative but nope.

    A, sure we’ll see a lot more article likes this to gloss over the xmas trolling they did, esp when the Queen was so ill. It made them look so so bad.

    Reply
  3. eXo says:
    January 3, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Chasing William for ten years with her mother has really paid off. This Middleton woman receives awards etc. only for being William’s wife.

    Reply
  4. Nikole says:
    January 3, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Honorary member for couple ordinary photos of the kids and dozen horrible photos of a nature… It’s so ridicules, how they can’t see that? Oh, of course, she is duchess, not some secretary Mary Johnson.

    Reply
  5. AideVee says:
    January 3, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Well, I think it’s marvellous. Did you realise that she has kids? Once you take a moment to consider how stressful it is to be a mum with two kids, albeit with a nanny and a stay-at-home dad, you may appreciate a little more how much commitment, hard work and adversity Kate has had to surmount in order to take these photos. Such tenacity. I think it’s a miracle she managed to find the time to have kids at all, let alone take photos of them.
    Gawd bless ‘er! I knows my place.
    Yours sincerely, No-one Ever.

    Reply
  6. Ashamed 2 b a Fl girl says:
    January 3, 2017 at 7:51 am

    In all fairness, it’s really hard to take a bad picture of a cute kid.

    Reply
  7. Mikasa says:
    January 3, 2017 at 7:52 am

    I just don’t understand why some people worship Bill and Kate Middleton.

    Reply
  8. Sixer says:
    January 3, 2017 at 7:53 am

    It’s not like you have to be good at photography or anything.

    A lifetime membership for someone Katie Keen’s age costs £2,800. So they’ve basically bunged her a couple of grand.

    Reply
  9. Mrs.Curious says:
    January 3, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Sometimes I ask myself whether TQ realizes that the Cambridges could mean the end of the British monarchy or not.

    Reply
  10. IMO says:
    January 3, 2017 at 8:05 am

    When will Miss Perfect receive her honorary doctorate degree?

    Reply
  11. European says:
    January 3, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Mommy gets honored because she has an outdated title, great.

    Reply
    • Sixer says:
      January 3, 2017 at 8:17 am

      It’s not an honour. She’s been gifted a purchasable membership of an organisation.

      I’m a member of the National Trust. Cos I like going to heritage sites and am prepared to pay for it.

      She’s a member of the Royal Photographic Society. Cos she likes to take photos and someone else was prepared to pay for it.

      Reply
  12. rocksn says:
    January 3, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Next year she will receive a cookery award because she knows how to make Chutney.

    Reply
  13. MunichGirl says:
    January 3, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Dolittle knows how to use a camera and push buttons. She’s a genius!

    Reply

