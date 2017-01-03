Duchess Kate is now a ‘lifetime honorary member’ of the Royal Photographic Society

For Princess Charlotte’s first birthday last May, the Duchess of Cambridge released some new photos of Charlotte. When I say that Kate released the photos, I mean that Kate actually took the photos and the Kensington Palace press office released the images. It’s all part and parcel of the Cambridges’ media strategy, which is to limit their kids’ exposure to the royal press and general public, and to skip the “middleman” of the royal press. Will and Kate love to release professionally-taken (and not so-professionally-taken) portraits of themselves and their kids in lieu of actual photo-ops. And this week, that choice is being celebrated by the Royal Photographic Society. Kate is being made a “lifetime honorary member” of the Royal Photographic Society because, hey, she’s a published photographer now.

The Duchess of Cambridge is one of the world’s most photographed women, but her intimate portraits of her two children have proved that she is as adept behind the camera as she is in front of it. After all, she studied photography as part of her university degree at St Andrews, and took the unusual but welcome step of taking many of the official photographs of Prince George and Princess Charlotte herself. Usually these pictures were taken at the family’s home of Amner Hall in Norfolk. Now the duchess has been made a lifetime honorary member of the Royal Photographic Society in recognition of her skill with the camera and her dedication to the art of photography. Chief executive of the society, Michael Pritchard, said, “The Duchess of Cambridge has had a long-standing interest in photography and its history. “She is the latest in a long line of royal photographers and the society is pleased to recognise her talent and enthusiasm through honorary membership. We look forward to a continuing relationship with her.”

Yeah… okay. While Kate’s photos of her kids are pretty cute, I think calling her a talented and enthusiastic photographer is a bit of a stretch. When she was first married, she took photos during her trip to Borneo and those photos were later published… to little acclaim. I have no doubt that if Kate applied herself and took some time to learn more about the craft of photography, she would be a half-decent photographer. But it feels like she just half-asses it and takes boring photos of her kids and everybody bends over backwards to kiss her ass for her trouble. That being said, Kate definitely lacks the steady stream of honors that most royal women enjoy, so I suppose being made an “honorary member” of something is a nice enough recognition for Kate’s bare minimum efforts. Just as long as the Royal Photographic Society isn’t counting on Kate to actually show up to any events or anything!