Lena Dunham struggled with ‘impostor syndrome’ while working on ‘Girls’

The final season of Girls begins airing in February. Considering the popularity and viewership of the show dropped off a cliff in the past few years, I’m actually hoping that we aren’t looking at wall-to-wall coverage of the final season. It’s not Sex and the City, people! Like, when SATC went off the air, people were truly sad and it was the end of an era. Is the end of Girls really the end of an era? Or was it always the poor-millennial’s version of SATC? Anyway, Glamour has put the four stars on the cover of their February issue. From left to right: Allison Williams, Zosia Mamet, Lena Dunham and Jemima Kirke. Do you like how Lena just had to wear hot pants? My thighs look more like Lena’s than Allison’s, and I would never wear hot pants, full stop. But I especially wouldn’t wear hot pants on a magazine cover! My God. Of course, Lena has already turned her cellulite into a massive drama – go here to read her Instagram about it.
You can read Glamour’s cover story here. I’m not going to excerpt very much from it because A) it’s SO boring, B) I don’t care about these people and C) the whole piece is written as a conversation between five people and that’s just difficult to try to cull. What I learned: Allison Williams always wanted a bigger part. Jemima almost quit the show after season 2. And Lena is a bundle of insecurity and narcissism. Shocking!!! Here’s Lena on what she would change if she could go back and do it all again:
Making my deal with HBO as a 23-year-old woman, I felt that I had so much to prove. I felt like I had to be the person who answered emails the fastest, stayed up the latest, worked the hardest. As much as I loved my job, I really, like, injured myself in some ways. If I had felt like, “You’re worthy of eight hours of sleep, not four; you’re worthy of turning your phone off on a Saturday,” I don’t think it would have changed the outcome of the show. [But] I could have worked with a sense of joy and excitement, rather than guilt and anxiety of being “found out.” The advice I would give any woman going into a job if she has a sense of impostor syndrome would be: There will be nothing if you don’t look out for you. And I can’t wait, on my next project, to go into it with the strength that comes from, like, valuing your own body and your own mental health. Jenni’s like, “We’ll believe it when we see it.”
As I so often feel with Lena Dunham, her message is okay-to-fine, it’s just the messenger I take issue with. Like, I think it’s important for women to have conversations with other women about impostor syndrome and having confidence in yourself professionally, and standing up for your needs at work. But I also think Lena should feel like an impostor – she’s one of the most overrated and overhyped “talents” to break through in the past decade. Did she work hard on her show? Sure. Maybe. But at the end of the day, was it a good show or just a showcase for white feminism and millennial navel-gazing?
Photos courtesy of Glamour.
Yawn…I just can’t with this girl. Cellulite is very common and not something most people run away from in horror, clutching their pearls.
And yet the appalled reaction to her having the nerve to wear hot pants in this article would suggest otherwise.
All the coverage and comments about this cover has been reactions to her cellulite, positive and negative (mostly negative).
Exactly. I am surprised to read such comments on this site, though. Good for her for wearing hotpants.
The rest I agree with, she often has a good message but she’s just so annoying as a person, such a strong case of special snowflake syndrom.
If someone is generally dislike around here you would be surprised what type of rude things are said.
Unfortunately I think that’s what she wants though. She seems to do things that she knows will provoke that sort of reaction, and then gets to step up on her soap box and lecture everyone about it.
I’m all for positive body image and wearing hot pants if you want to wear hot pants, I’m just so tired of her and this pattern of behavior.
I wished I had the confidence to wear hot pants and not care about my thighs and cellulite. ARGH, I stand with Lena on this.
I don’t fault her for being insecure. The naracissm yes, but we all are insechee about something. She just chooses to wear hers on her sleeve.
Every feeling Lena experiences is new and unique only to her. Nobody else has ever gone through what Lena has and thank goodness she’s here to tell us plebes how to process them.
Impostor syndrome is not solely a female nor youth issue. I’m a guy pushing 40 from the wrong side and i deal with it in my job daily.
Definitely not a unique situation, especially in showbiz. I listen to a lot of actor interview podcasts, and almost every single one of them has said they experience that impostor syndrome, even after working on dozens of projects.
I think it’s fine to talk about, but Lena automatically irks me.
This is what irks me about her. I know people like this – where whatever they’re feeling or thinking is somehow different and more special than other peoples’ experiences.
I’ve been at the same company for the last 5 years, but have held 4 different positions. Every time I’ve taken a promotion/new position I’ve thought to myself “Oh god, what have I done. Why would anyone think I could do this. Maybe I BS’ed too much in my interview”.
But as soon as I settled into the job, I’ve been pretty comfortable with my skill set / knowledge, and I tend to be pretty high on the upper end performance wise. I haven’t missed out on ‘exceeds expectations’ across the board more than once since I started my current job. But for the wait leading up to beginning the developer job, and for a week or two starting out (and when a wrench gets thrown into my work) I agonize over not being qualified enough, or competent enough. I’ll have recurring nightmares about work during that time. One of them was that I supposedly ‘forgot’ to build a website that had been assigned to me, and that I didn’t have access to a computer (because as we all know, websites can be built without touching a computer haha) but still had to somehow build it.
I don’t understand how people can just jump into a job and feel super confident and carefree about it. It’s just not how I’m wired, I’m way too hard on myself and way too tightly wound to not feel like an impostor sometimes.
Ha, Erinn, sounds like me. I went freelance and so I’ve been away from my last full time job for over 15 years…but I still have recurring nightmares. Mine usually involves being caught doing absolutely nothing, similar to my recurring nightmare about college where I show up to a final after having skipped class for most of the semester.
One of the greatest insights of my now former career (in advertising) is that everyone is just making it up as they go along.
Esmom, ha! That’s one of my biggest insights from my career so far and I’m an engineer 😀
Now I can’t look at any profession with full confidence that they know 100% what they are doing, I just always hope for the best 😀
Esmom – that’s funny, because that’s another dream I have. Having to write a college exam in a class I never really attended. It must just be anxiety type dreams – because I’m someone who likes to be PREPARED for everything. And those dreams are always about being unprepared in some form or another.
i think men cant really admit it publicly. a man with no confidence is no man in western society.
for actors and people in the arts generally its more common because you dont really pass a test that says “you can act/write”. it also obviously attracts certain kinds of people.
This show. I can’t even.
i love the show. especially jemima. i could write a whole thesis about why girls is so wonderful and important. i appreciate that these female characters are absolutely unapologetic. i find that so liberating. girls was fearless in it’s portrayal of (young-ish) female bodies and ugly sexuality. i can’t think of a single show that showed sex in such an authentic and unsexy way.
Odd. I could have sworn she was left back in 2016.
I don’t think working too hard to prove something is a women’s-only problem. I have it for sure, but so does my boyfriend. We both do it for the same reasons. Not everything has to be about feminism.
Does she google every ailment on the planet just so she can have something to whine
about in every interview she does.Why can’t men and women in hollywood for once say
i’m very happy for my sucess and hope to continue to do well in the future.If she thinks she’s
got it rough try visiting a childrens cancer ward and tell them how hard your life is.
Why won’t you wear hot pants? Do they make your legs too cold? Do you not like the way you look in them? Does it embarrass you? Do you think people will judge you or criticize your thighs?
WHATEVER. Wear hot pants. Do you. And eff what anyone else and your own overly critical mind thinks.
Signed,
Fab hot pants-wearer
Indiscriminate shamelessness doesn’t make those hot pink hot pants a good fashion decision.
I would add: you don’t want to wear hot pants? Cool. Someone else wants to wear hot pants? Even on *gasp* a magazine cover? Cool.
I just don’t hear anything about this show anymore except when Lena Dunham says something questionable. It feels like the show had its breakout star (Adam Driver) and is now limping to the finish line. I mean congrats but… *shrug*.
I love Adam, and didn’t watch Gurls so I don’t know how talented the rest of the cast is, but it’s kinda sad that the breakout star of a show that was supposed to be about women is a ( white) guy.
I think it shows how charismatic he is though. I watched the first season…..I honestly wanted to slap everyone BUT him…….and he was pretty disgusting/douchebaggy, but his character was the only “real” one that I felt anything from.
It’s sad, because I do think Lena is talented and can write and weave storylines–but her narcissism touches EVERYTHING.
Yeah, but he is the best part of the show, and unlike the girls (except maybe for Jemima) he is quite remarkable- tall, dark, deep voice, charismatic…
Sad? Maybe. But certainly not unsurprising when you see how terribly unlikable and one-dimensional the female characters are.
The more complex male characters are the only reason to watch that show at all and Adam is particular is really interesting IMO.
generally i agree it happend sadly with lots of other shows but im happy that the nepotism girls hopefully will disappear.
My goodness, Adam Driver is winning right now though. Isn’t he in the new Scorcese film about the Jesuits? Cannot wait for that.
She is such a pioneer.
This chick makes Goopy seem self aware.
What I dont get is that she always talks about being body positive to the point of throwing it in our faces, which fine by itself,but when people want to refer to her as plus sized or bigger or feels she (seemingly gets) rejected/ignored by people like Odell Beckham Jr she throws a hissy fit. Like just stand in your sh*t and either be okay with how you look or not. Instead of making a hoopla over it all – take notes from people with “unconventional body types” like Ashley Graham, Serena Williams etc…
This show jumped the shark awhile ago.
She single handedly ruins everything women fight for. She can make decent points but coming from her mouth invalidates them.
Everyone needs to stop giving her a platform to make things harder.
She is such a Tri- Hard, probably went to the Lawrence-Schumer school of publicity, ugh, I can’t even!!
to be fair Lena was offensive, racist and stupid before both of them. she is a trailblazer!
this: “But I also think Lena should feel like an impostor – she’s one of the most overrated and overhyped “talents” to break through in the past decade. Did she work hard on her show? Sure. Maybe. But at the end of the day, was it a good show or just a showcase for white feminism and millennial navel-gazing?”
I am trying desperately hard not come HARD for Lena on that magazine cover. Struggling for words.
I like the pink hair on the girl on the right. That’s all I have for today.
