Lena Dunham struggled with ‘impostor syndrome’ while working on ‘Girls’

The final season of Girls begins airing in February. Considering the popularity and viewership of the show dropped off a cliff in the past few years, I’m actually hoping that we aren’t looking at wall-to-wall coverage of the final season. It’s not Sex and the City, people! Like, when SATC went off the air, people were truly sad and it was the end of an era. Is the end of Girls really the end of an era? Or was it always the poor-millennial’s version of SATC? Anyway, Glamour has put the four stars on the cover of their February issue. From left to right: Allison Williams, Zosia Mamet, Lena Dunham and Jemima Kirke. Do you like how Lena just had to wear hot pants? My thighs look more like Lena’s than Allison’s, and I would never wear hot pants, full stop. But I especially wouldn’t wear hot pants on a magazine cover! My God. Of course, Lena has already turned her cellulite into a massive drama – go here to read her Instagram about it.

You can read Glamour’s cover story here. I’m not going to excerpt very much from it because A) it’s SO boring, B) I don’t care about these people and C) the whole piece is written as a conversation between five people and that’s just difficult to try to cull. What I learned: Allison Williams always wanted a bigger part. Jemima almost quit the show after season 2. And Lena is a bundle of insecurity and narcissism. Shocking!!! Here’s Lena on what she would change if she could go back and do it all again:

Making my deal with HBO as a 23-year-old woman, I felt that I had so much to prove. I felt like I had to be the person who answered emails the fastest, stayed up the latest, worked the hardest. As much as I loved my job, I really, like, injured myself in some ways. If I had felt like, “You’re worthy of eight hours of sleep, not four; you’re worthy of turning your phone off on a Saturday,” I don’t think it would have changed the outcome of the show. [But] I could have worked with a sense of joy and excitement, rather than guilt and anxiety of being “found out.” The advice I would give any woman going into a job if she has a sense of impostor syndrome would be: There will be nothing if you don’t look out for you. And I can’t wait, on my next project, to go into it with the strength that comes from, like, valuing your own body and your own mental health. Jenni’s like, “We’ll believe it when we see it.”

[From Glamour]

As I so often feel with Lena Dunham, her message is okay-to-fine, it’s just the messenger I take issue with. Like, I think it’s important for women to have conversations with other women about impostor syndrome and having confidence in yourself professionally, and standing up for your needs at work. But I also think Lena should feel like an impostor – she’s one of the most overrated and overhyped “talents” to break through in the past decade. Did she work hard on her show? Sure. Maybe. But at the end of the day, was it a good show or just a showcase for white feminism and millennial navel-gazing?