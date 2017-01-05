Kristen Stewart & Stella Maxwell are still loved up & eating salads in LA

Back in December, we learned that Kristen Stewart had once again switched girlfriends. For most of the fall, she was loved up with St. Vincent, who seemingly dumped Cara Delevingne for K-Stew. Kristen, as we know, was in the midst of her on-and-off drama with Alicia Cargile – Alicia and Kristen had been together over the summer, but Kristen now seems to date women seasonally. Soko for the spring, Alicia for the summer, St. Vincent for the fall, and now Stella Maxwell for winter. Stella Maxwell is a model and she’s from Northern Ireland (which I only recently learned). Stella visited Kristen on-set in Georgia in December, then they apparently spent Christmas together in LA.

These photos are also from LA, from this week. Stella and Kristen were seen at Lassens Natural Foods & Vitamins in Los Feliz. They apparently grabbed some salads and smoothies. They seem well-suited for each other, although my guess is that by spring, Kristen will have another girlfriend. New York Magazine did an interview with the founder of the @celebians Twitter account, an account which tracks the comings and goings of Hollywood’s hottest young celebrity lesbians. The unnamed woman (?) running the account refers to Kristen as Millennial Shane (it’s an L Word reference) and the analysis of Kristen’s dating habits is pretty interesting (and non-judgmental) – go here to read more.

What else is going on with Kristen these days? She’s still repping Chanel, and she’s about to star in a new campaign for Chanel’s spring collection, which was shot by Karl Lagerfeld himself. She’s one of the faces along with Pharrell Williams, Cara Delevingne and Caroline de Maigret.