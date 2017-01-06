Kody Brown of Sister Wives on his daughter coming out: ‘total acceptance’

How #SisterWives' patriarch reconciles his conservative faith with accepting his lesbian daughter https://t.co/ejTkdsw7Fz pic.twitter.com/YyIJgTstUx — People Magazine (@people) January 5, 2017

When I first read the story about Sister Wives’ Mariah Brown revealing she was gay, the teasers for this week’s upcoming episode were baiting viewers to think that the family would struggle or at least be divided over the news. The Browns are polygamists who practice a form of Mormon fundamentalism that does not approve of homosexuality. However, according to People Magazine’s exclusive with the family, apparently her father Kody and the rest of the 22-member Brown clan are 100% supportive of Mariah. And it isn’t a begrudging acceptance; they are thrilled that Mariah knows who she is.

Homosexuality is against Kody Brown’s fundamentalist Mormon faith, but the Sister Wives star still supports his daughter Mariah coming out 100 percent. “I thought about this years ago, and I made a decision,” Kody says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. “My job as a dad is to love and respect and not to judge.” Just before Thanksgiving, Mariah sat down with her five parents — father, Kody, biological mother, Meri, and her mothers through polygamy, Janelle, Christine and Robyn — and told them that she was gay. “My reaction was just I am really glad she was born to us,” says Kody. “I made my peace with God on this and he gave you to me because he knows that I am going to love you. Total acceptance.” Kody’s wives and the entire Brown family feel the same way. “We’re just happy she’s figured out who she is,” says Janelle. “It’s tremendous when you see a kid do that.”

[From People]

“My reaction was just I am really glad she was born to us.” Color me impressed. To be upfront, I have no problem with polygamy if it is between consensual adults and goes both ways (which I realize the Browns faith doesn’t). Although there is no source of energy large enough to fortify me to look after more than one spouse, if someone else has found it, go for it. That said I was never a big fan of this crew. I thought slipping off to Vegas was dodgy and then their lawsuit against Utah was just odd. However, I can give them a slow clap here. It’s not just that they approve, it’s what they are saying. I love that the parents are expressing joy in their children realizing who they are.

Although Mariah was understandably nervous when she made her announcement, my take was that on some level she understood she would be met with acceptance. Maybe she didn’t know it would be 100% but she looked like she felt safe telling her family. For that, the Browns deserve credit. I imagine there are a host of reasons to knock Kody but I am giving him a pass today because what he’s said about Mariah is lovely. As a matter of fact, the person who had the hardest time accepting her sexuality was Mariah herself. She told People that she had heard so many times growing up that homosexuals were sinners, she became a homophobe to eradicate those feelings in herself. She was quick to add that none of the sin talk came from her parents, it was all her church. The Browns are not the first celebrities to choose family over their religion, both Marie Osmond and Anne Hathaway have spoken of this as well. I could get used to writing about these kinds of stories. Congrats to all!