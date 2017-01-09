“Ryan Reynolds & Andrew Garfield kissed at the Golden Globes” links

Well if we can't get Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone back together at least we have Andrew making out with Ryan Reynolds. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/I3Ic8YIV6K
— Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) January 9, 2017
That was pretty amazing. My brother’s ceellphone background is a drawing of Spiderman recreating the upside-down kiss with Deadpool, so he was thrilled to see that. Also, no Hot Guys post? Huh.
ya, true! Where’s the hot guys post?
I loved it. It wasn’t a half arsed kiss either. The best part was Emma’s reaction video to it. She wasn’t paying much attention to the conversation until they said “Andrew Garfield” and she perked up and was like “whhaaaastttt no way did they kiss!”
Can we talk about Ryan Gosling’s speech? It was such a sweet way to acknowledge Eva’s work.
I know at first they seemed like an odd couple but their whole relationship does seem sweet. And that moment was beautiful. Especially when you think of other hubby’s who screw it up (cough, Ben Affleck, cough, cough).
I thought it was beautiful, but my husband was pretty irritated by it because he left his wife to deal with everything on her own.
I didn’t get the kiss. And right when Ryan Gosling was going on stage.
They could have done it another time, Ryan Gosling was accepting a well-deserved award, Renolds looked like a bad loser trying to steal the spotlight…
My thoughts exactly.
Garfield’s been acting thirsty lately, name dropping Emma Stone and reminding us they used to date. And now this.
It’s not like they did while he was speaking. He was still making his way to the stage.
I had a flashback to the MTV movie awards when Jim Carrey tried to french Will Smith. Back then it was hilarious and shocking. So off the cuff. And yes I’m showing my age.
I thought it was in poor taste. Having fun is great, but maybe not when someone else is being acknowledged for THEIR work? This might be the only time Gosling gets up to get an individual performing award this season, so maybe let the guy enjoy his moment? It seemed very Justin Timberlake to me.
Agree! Gosling made a very sweet speech, dedicated the award to his brother in law who passed away, and this is all everyone’s talking about…
I never thought Ryan Reynolds to be all that eye-catching, but aging looks very good on him.
I’m ok with the show-stealing smooch. Considering what Reynolds was nominated for.
Last year,The Big Short team also French-kissed each other at CCA when they won
Anyone notice how Kellyanne Conway now has the money to redo her face and wear high quality makeup. Not making fun of her looks just noticing all Trump flunkies are getting rewarded with new jobs and indirectly with money. Now Kelly Anne too.
Well she still looks like a snake to me. She makes my blood boil. Focus on what’s in Trump’s heart and not the words that come out of his mouth?! What the…..?! Is she insane?!
Uh, Kellyanne is married to one of the richest and most influential attorneys in NYC. Pretty sure she’s had enough money for a decent makeup budget for quite some time. It’s more that she’s now in the public eye and has decided to make her appearance more of a priority, I think…
She was in the public eye the ENTIRE two months leading to Election Day. She was literally on TV every. single. day defending Trump’s daily brain farts. I’m a political Jukie and she was on every news talk show I watched. Saying nothing but nasty attacks on HRC because she couldn’t think of a good defense of Trump. I am very familiar with her face.
Most of Trump’s defenders are also filthy rich but are still taking jobs and perks he is passing out! Maybe her husband thought it was frivolous to spend his money on cosmetic alterations but in 10 seconds you can google her image pre-election and see she looks different now.
She DOES look different now! I’ve been noticing that too. But I think it’s more about finally having TIME, rather than having more money. No matter how she tries, though, she has awful styling taste.
My little nephew’s name is Phoenix. Thought it was odd at first, but now there are so many Phoenixes…
As far as the ‘different’ names go, Phoenix really isn’t that bad. It’s kind of cute. I think a lot of the names just take a certain kind of family to pull it off. Sometimes it comes off as try-hard, and other times it’s just cute.
If you like Mahershala Ali, you should check out his interview on NPR at http://www.npr.org/2016/10/21/498880681/moonlight-a-film-about-a-black-mans-coming-of-age-in-south-florida. You’ll love him even more!
Great interview. I only know him as Remy on HoC–so talented.
I never got into HoC. Now I’m thinking I should.
Hahaha it was hillarious. Ryan Gosling seemed unimpressed but I love Blake Lively’s reaction. I think there was like “I dare you not “situation.
So the police in Paris arrested 17 people in connection with the robbery of Kim Kardashian . Never thought they would catch the people
17 ppl! Wow. Kim is lucky these types if thieves never get caught.
When I first heard that story about the announcer, I actually cried for this man. I know. I’m a wimp.
Spideypool 4-eva
Why is it okay for supposedly heterosexual non single people to kiss people of the same sex? Isn’t it still cheating? If Ryan had casually made out with a platonic female friend people would have been up in arms and yet here they are applauding.
His wife is sitting right there. She’s applauding and clapping too. Clearly she’s not upset or offended by it. Also they’re not just two heterosexual guys. It’s Deadpool and Spider-Man. Both Ryan and Andrew have spoken up about wanting boyfriends for the characters they play. And on to the fact that Deadpool and Spider-Man have a relationship in the comics aka Spidey-pool, this was every comic book nerd’s dream.
So kissing and making out in roles in movies and theatre, or at an award show in this case, is cheating now? You do realise that for these people being at the Globes is a business gig, not a private get together? I am not a comic book aficionado, but this is entertainment and it sure was a super fun moment for the nerds.
Why wouldn’t it be OK? Blakiepoo is sitting and clapping while he fulfilled the slashfic dreams of many a spiderman/deadpool fan. If she was sitting clapping while he fake made out with some lady, I would also support it. You have no idea what their boundaries are, and Blake’s language seems to suggest this is A OK.
Also, how do you know they are straight? Marrying a woman doesn’t mean they don’t like the D.
spideypool forever!
