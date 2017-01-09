“Ryan Reynolds & Andrew Garfield kissed at the Golden Globes” links
  • January 09, 2017

  • By Kaiser
Andrew Garfield & Ryan Reynolds made out at the Globes. [Dlisted]
Ruth Negga’s party-wear game is tight as hell. [LaineyGossip]
Donald Trump is a jackass, part one bajillion. [Jezebel]
Mahershala Ali is so underappreciated. [Go Fug Yourself]
Kellyanne Conway defends Baby Fists’ beef with Meryl Streep. [Pajiba]
Ariel Winter wore a relatively conservative one-piece swimsuit. [Popoholic]
Hillary Clinton got a standing ovation at The Color Purple. [The Blemish]
Hailee Steinfeld is having fun with fashion. [Moe Jackson]
Kyle Richards is excited about Alicia Silverstone’s new role. [Reality Tea]
So we’re just naming babies “Phoenix” now? [Starcasm]
Seriously, Emily Ratajkowski, just wear a different dress. [Celebslam]

36 Responses to ““Ryan Reynolds & Andrew Garfield kissed at the Golden Globes” links”

  1. Lucy says:
    January 9, 2017 at 11:04 am

    That was pretty amazing. My brother’s ceellphone background is a drawing of Spiderman recreating the upside-down kiss with Deadpool, so he was thrilled to see that. Also, no Hot Guys post? Huh.

    Reply
  2. Caitlin Bruce says:
    January 9, 2017 at 11:12 am

    I loved it. It wasn’t a half arsed kiss either. The best part was Emma’s reaction video to it. She wasn’t paying much attention to the conversation until they said “Andrew Garfield” and she perked up and was like “whhaaaastttt no way did they kiss!”

    Reply
  3. Brea says:
    January 9, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Can we talk about Ryan Gosling’s speech? It was such a sweet way to acknowledge Eva’s work.

    Reply
  4. als says:
    January 9, 2017 at 11:23 am

    I didn’t get the kiss. And right when Ryan Gosling was going on stage.

    Reply
  5. effy says:
    January 9, 2017 at 11:25 am

    They could have done it another time, Ryan Gosling was accepting a well-deserved award, Renolds looked like a bad loser trying to steal the spotlight…

    Reply
  6. Shijel says:
    January 9, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    I never thought Ryan Reynolds to be all that eye-catching, but aging looks very good on him.

    I’m ok with the show-stealing smooch. Considering what Reynolds was nominated for.

    Reply
  7. Don't kill me I'm French says:
    January 9, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Last year,The Big Short team also French-kissed each other at CCA when they won

    Reply
  8. Original T.C. says:
    January 9, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Anyone notice how Kellyanne Conway now has the money to redo her face and wear high quality makeup. Not making fun of her looks just noticing all Trump flunkies are getting rewarded with new jobs and indirectly with money. Now Kelly Anne too.

    Reply
    • Juls says:
      January 9, 2017 at 1:02 pm

      Well she still looks like a snake to me. She makes my blood boil. Focus on what’s in Trump’s heart and not the words that come out of his mouth?! What the…..?! Is she insane?!

      Reply
    • Enny says:
      January 9, 2017 at 1:05 pm

      Uh, Kellyanne is married to one of the richest and most influential attorneys in NYC. Pretty sure she’s had enough money for a decent makeup budget for quite some time. It’s more that she’s now in the public eye and has decided to make her appearance more of a priority, I think…

      Reply
      • Original T.C. says:
        January 9, 2017 at 2:26 pm

        She was in the public eye the ENTIRE two months leading to Election Day. She was literally on TV every. single. day defending Trump’s daily brain farts. I’m a political Jukie and she was on every news talk show I watched. Saying nothing but nasty attacks on HRC because she couldn’t think of a good defense of Trump. I am very familiar with her face.

        Most of Trump’s defenders are also filthy rich but are still taking jobs and perks he is passing out! Maybe her husband thought it was frivolous to spend his money on cosmetic alterations but in 10 seconds you can google her image pre-election and see she looks different now.

    • Lahdidahbaby says:
      January 9, 2017 at 3:43 pm

      She DOES look different now! I’ve been noticing that too. But I think it’s more about finally having TIME, rather than having more money. No matter how she tries, though, she has awful styling taste.

      Reply
  9. NastyWoman` says:
    January 9, 2017 at 12:56 pm

    My little nephew’s name is Phoenix. Thought it was odd at first, but now there are so many Phoenixes…

    Reply
  10. JennaR says:
    January 9, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    If you like Mahershala Ali, you should check out his interview on NPR at http://www.npr.org/2016/10/21/498880681/moonlight-a-film-about-a-black-mans-coming-of-age-in-south-florida. You’ll love him even more!

    Reply
  11. Rocio says:
    January 9, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Hahaha it was hillarious. Ryan Gosling seemed unimpressed but I love Blake Lively’s reaction. I think there was like “I dare you not “situation.

    Reply
  12. RussianBlueCat says:
    January 9, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    So the police in Paris arrested 17 people in connection with the robbery of Kim Kardashian . Never thought they would catch the people

    Reply
  13. Lama Bean says:
    January 9, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    When I first heard that story about the announcer, I actually cried for this man. I know. I’m a wimp.

    Reply
  14. Amy Tennant says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Spideypool 4-eva

    Reply
  15. Linabear says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Why is it okay for supposedly heterosexual non single people to kiss people of the same sex? Isn’t it still cheating? If Ryan had casually made out with a platonic female friend people would have been up in arms and yet here they are applauding.

    Reply
    • Sam says:
      January 9, 2017 at 3:29 pm

      His wife is sitting right there. She’s applauding and clapping too. Clearly she’s not upset or offended by it. Also they’re not just two heterosexual guys. It’s Deadpool and Spider-Man. Both Ryan and Andrew have spoken up about wanting boyfriends for the characters they play. And on to the fact that Deadpool and Spider-Man have a relationship in the comics aka Spidey-pool, this was every comic book nerd’s dream.

      Reply
    • detta says:
      January 9, 2017 at 4:33 pm

      So kissing and making out in roles in movies and theatre, or at an award show in this case, is cheating now? You do realise that for these people being at the Globes is a business gig, not a private get together? I am not a comic book aficionado, but this is entertainment and it sure was a super fun moment for the nerds.

      Reply
    • detritus says:
      January 9, 2017 at 4:36 pm

      Why wouldn’t it be OK? Blakiepoo is sitting and clapping while he fulfilled the slashfic dreams of many a spiderman/deadpool fan. If she was sitting clapping while he fake made out with some lady, I would also support it. You have no idea what their boundaries are, and Blake’s language seems to suggest this is A OK.

      Also, how do you know they are straight? Marrying a woman doesn’t mean they don’t like the D.

      Reply
  16. Ari says:
    January 9, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    spideypool forever!

    Reply

