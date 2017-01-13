Chance the Rapper: White people in Middle America ‘need to, uh, toughen up’

Over the past year, I’ve grown to like Chance the Rapper more and more. He’s not rapping about just lifestyle stuff, or money or women or whatever. He’s quite political in his music and in real life. He notably supported Hillary Clinton, even filming a PSA for her campaign, and he led an Election Day parade to get out the vote in his home city of Chicago. He’s also been outspoken about Chicago’s problems, whether it’s the ineffectual policies of Rahm Emanuel or the extrajudicial killings of unarmed people of color by the Chicago police. Chance covers the new issue of GQ, and I found his interview really interesting. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

He’s sort of Kanye West’s protégé: “I don’t think I ever wanted to be like Kanye in personality… I think I definitely want to, have always wanted to, have his boldness or assurance in myself. But I’ve definitely seen Kanye do things where I was like, ‘I’d never do that’ I’ve always been able to defend Kanye… Like when he went onstage with Taylor, I was like…well…Beyoncé kind of deserved that. I’m rationalizing everything that he does, but I can’t say that in the same position I would do the same things… I always wanted to be more a person that people enjoy. Somebody that will make you laugh. I’m talking about just my personality, not necessarily how my music sounds. Because I believe I’m a disrupter like Kanye in a lot of ways.”

“Rapper” is a stigmatized label: He was asked “’What’d you going to be be when you grow up?’…And I remember they asked me, and I said a rapper. And my dad laughed it off, like, ‘No he doesn’t…’ You know? And I remember that sh-t used to bother the f–k out of me because I thought Kanye West was the smartest man in the world. The best poet in the world. The freshest-dressed in the world. That’s what a rapper was to me, and I wanted everybody to feel that way about the word ‘rapper.’ And ‘rapper,’ to me, is pretty much synonymous with the world ‘black.’ It’s a stigma.”

His father and his feelings on Trump: “My dad’s the man. And I can’t say that enough. He has always stuck up for people. And he’s also always been a good dude. That’s who I want to be. I’m okay if the story seems boring to people because I’m a good guy. I’m cool with that. I’d be cool with people remembering me as a good, boring dude. As long as people say good… the good guy, in what I’ve seen happen so far, the good usually wins. That’s why I’m not afraid of a Trump presidency…”

On white people in Middle America: “You gotta just understand, like, sh-t has been f–ked-up, right? Like, ‘Make America Great Again,’ that’s not a real thing because sh-t ain’t really switched up for them. It’s not really going that bad for you. If you feel like you’re the under-represented, under-appreciated side of Middle America that is white––quote me––you need to, uh, toughen up, n-gga! Somebody gotta punch you in the chest, because sh-t is sweet for you. You know what I’m saying? I would say to everybody, you know, the world is coming together. Like––there’s every day people are becoming more a more, I’m not using this world in terms of emotion, but sensitive to real issues… and aware…. I would say the main reason not to be afraid is that I’m making music for your kids now. I’m coming so clean-cut with the message of hope and understanding, and the Word, that it’s like: What could you be fearful of?”