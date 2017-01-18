Ariana Grande thinks she’s ‘the hardest working 23 year old human being on earth’

Ariana Grande posted this Instagram several days ago and she still hasn’t taken it down. It actually took me a while to find this particular Instagram because Ariana LOVES IG and she’s constantly posting new photos. Like so many women in their early 20s, Ariana pretty much lives on Twitter and Instagram. Save that thought. Ariana posted this IG with this message:
when you’re cute but you’re also the hardest working 23 year old human being on earth #cute #butalso #CEO #unf–kwitable #haventsleptinyears
Obviously, it’s the “hardest working 23 year old human being” thing which has riled people up. While Ariana annoys the crap out of me, I will defend her on some things, like when she makes a good point about the culture of objectification, or when… oh, that was the only time I defended her, I think. Mostly I think Ariana is a bratty diva, and I don’t think you should talk about how you’re the “hardest working” anything when you reportedly demand to be carried around like a baby wherever you go. Truly hard-working people walk from point A to point B without throwing a tantrum about it.
Now, all that being said… I don’t hate the fact that Ariana has always put herself out there as someone who works hard for what she has, and that she’s very organized and driven and ambitious. Those are not bad words, but when those words are applied to women, they’re often seen as a negative. Still, the hardest working 23-year-old? No. Not when there are medical students working two jobs to pay for their education. Not when there are farmhands and manual laborers working sixteen-hour days without needing a bottle of tonic water, bunny slippers and a bodyguard to carry them to their velvet chaise lounge. Not when you have time to document everything on Instagram.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, WENN.
girl your phone was build by children who work harder than you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Savage! Excellent point, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bullseye
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BURN!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sadly true!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*clapping*
I find this little girl (and yes, though she’s 23 I’m calling her that because she ACTS like a little girl and tries VERY HARD to stay looking like a little girl) to be insufferable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, i cant stand women who play act like a young, immature girl. She is so obvious about it too. For example, that time she wore a skimpy outfit with Mickey mouse ears. Ugh, cant stand her!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she really plays up the whole “lolita” thing.
it’s gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, you win the internet today. Also, great point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
**Slow Clap**
This x1000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Girl…I have no words, awesome comment!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS.
For every step forward she makes, it’s ten steps back. I would assume that her recent comments were simply born out of her own narcissism. She will surely take notice of, say, child exploitation once she gets an award for charity work…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There will be no steps forward here. I read a reddit thread last week where people were recounting stories of going to school with famous people. There were several people there who went to school wth her and they all said she was a horrible person. Went to school in a super rich area of Florida and laughed at others whose parents had less money (but objectively were still loaded). She apparently bullied someone very badly, but then once she got famous told the press she was the victim of bullying. Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mic drop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bwahahahahhahahhaa!
That’s all I have to say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Please. What the f*ck ever.
What I really need to talk about are her hair extensions. They offend me personally. You would think after two years she would stop with that ridiculous sh!t.
Let’s talk about the 23 year old Indian woman who had to sell her hair so Ariana could look like a toddler in drag. How hard does she work?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha “they offend me”. That is incredible! I’m offended too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its not Ariana’s fault that Indian woman doesnt work as hard as Ariana. She should really consider extensions and a music career /sarcasm
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They make my head hurt, man. It must be SO heavy feeling. I always look at certain celebs with extensions and think “It looks so good… I kind of want some” but the price and effort involved in the whole thing just isn’t worth it for me. I work in tech. I am currently sitting in a cubicle in an office where they’ve literally had to send out emails asking people not to wear pajama pants as work attire.
Migraines and fibromyalgia make my scalp hurt enough as it is.
Also – wasn’t her excuse that she had fried her hair doing Victorious? From bleaching and dying it bright red so often? I assumed the extensions were a temporary thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A few days ago I saw a meme floating around Instagram with her. It compared her hairline from when she started wearing those extensions and now. The high, tight ponytails and excessive hair is thinning out her real hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whoa, that last picture! All her tanning and tweaking morphed her into Snooki!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will reword it for her:
‘when you’re cute but you’re also the try hard-er 23 year old human being on earth’
There. Now it makes sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She meant in the UNIVERSE because there are some aliens and astronauts out there, phewwww, really lazy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t think i could have more hate on for a trick. Is she serious?! B!tch you don’t know work!! You get carried around by body guards ffs!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When you’re a plastic popstar, but you’re also delusional and thirsty. #Unshutupable
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m guilty of enjoying some of her songs (not that many, though) and I’m sure she has a solid work ethic. Now, about being the most hard-working one out there…well, nah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, I cannot stand this little tartlet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m juts cracking up over it. Totally can’t take her seriously enough to get offended. She’s ridiculous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What even is the point of the picture with that caption? I don’t get how they relate to one another. “When you’re cute but also soooo hardworking, it forces you to pose on the street with your enormous coat falling off, apparently gazing coyly through fake eyelashes at your own right shoulder”?
I kind of have to give her props for not being ashamed of her ridiculous vanity. I mean, it’s better than if she was all fake-bashful, coy, “oh no I have my insecurities just like all girls, cute? Me? No way!” Nah, she’s just all “Yeah, damn I’m cute. Yep, I’m rocking my Fauxlita thing and proud of it.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thoughts!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But that’s the problem; she’s not cute, she’s scary, scary as hell. Kiddo gives me the creeps.
If aliens are on our planet, I bet she’s one of them. She’s probably an ambassador from a planet full of divas and actually one of their sane ones. I say we let Emperor Baby Fists handle relations between Earth and Divan and practice his nuking skills on it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You said Fuaxlita tho. LMAO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a clueless woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Button better work harder bc her last tracks were not all that and it’s a good thing the tweens overlook her conceited self.
She needs to work on her acting/modeling in interviews … Ppl are beginning to notice the look down, look up, tilt to the side, chin up routine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WELL – http://www.telegraph.co.uk/women/sex/8153855/Attractiveness-is-all-in-tilt-of-the-head.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even her own brother Frankie said when he was on Big Brother that everything came easy to Ariana. He worked for years to get an agent and couldn’t get one. Frankie said Ariana was on Broadway met with a top agent of Friday, signed her on saturday and by Monday she had signed on to her first Disney series.
She was raised rich by her grandfather’s wealth and her mother now runs all his companies.
I get she thinks she works hard but when you have a fun job that doesn’t exactly move the needle anywhere in society. Except for disposable pop music sales. Nothing really to brag about. It’s like actors complaining how much they hate sitting in trailers shooting movies. Shut up and be grateful you have the life you have.
Also the only time she really talks about objectifying is when it has to do with her and her treatment. I don’t exactly see her out there fighting for women’s rights.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she has had things come easy to her, but I also think she’s more marketable than her brother. I sort of get why she’d land an agent so easily.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
plus she is ridiculously talented. Her brother is not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a nurse on an a busy oncology unit and I’ll bet my 20-something co-workers all work MUCH harder than Ariana Grande.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yikes. I thought Kim and Kylie overdosed on the self tanner, but Ariana has somehow managed to go even further. She must have that weird DHA smell following her everywhere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, it’s amazing she even found the time to contaminate those innocent donuts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll always defend her because 1) I think she has a lovely voice and she’s improved her enunciation with the most recent album, 2) her most recent album slays, and 3) she’s the most woke out of all of her peers. I really respect the fact that she’s started a conversation with her literal millions of followers on feminism, consent, and respect. She’s also taken a lot of sh!t for her feminist stance, which just makes me respect her more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I will always defend the donuts. 1) Because Donuts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
++++++1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oh shut up. she’s woke?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is she trying to look like one of those Burmese ‘giraffe necked’ tribal women? Because that’s the effect the falling off coat gives at first glance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope. Not even close.
If you have time to document yourself being “cute” on social media all the time, you are NOT the hardest working anything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
hmm. At 23, I was in med school and working every free moment I had. I certainly wasn’t licking donuts and being carried places.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Miss Lolita may be physically cute, but her personality totally cancels it out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gee, what a dope!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I was 23, I was working full-time while putting myself through law school. Have a seat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Licking donuts is a lot of work you guys!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse