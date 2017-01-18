Ariana Grande thinks she’s ‘the hardest working 23 year old human being on earth’

A photo posted by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jan 13, 2017 at 11:24am PST

Ariana Grande posted this Instagram several days ago and she still hasn’t taken it down. It actually took me a while to find this particular Instagram because Ariana LOVES IG and she’s constantly posting new photos. Like so many women in their early 20s, Ariana pretty much lives on Twitter and Instagram. Save that thought. Ariana posted this IG with this message:

when you’re cute but you’re also the hardest working 23 year old human being on earth #cute #butalso #CEO #unf–kwitable #haventsleptinyears

Obviously, it’s the “hardest working 23 year old human being” thing which has riled people up. While Ariana annoys the crap out of me, I will defend her on some things, like when she makes a good point about the culture of objectification, or when… oh, that was the only time I defended her, I think. Mostly I think Ariana is a bratty diva, and I don’t think you should talk about how you’re the “hardest working” anything when you reportedly demand to be carried around like a baby wherever you go. Truly hard-working people walk from point A to point B without throwing a tantrum about it.

Now, all that being said… I don’t hate the fact that Ariana has always put herself out there as someone who works hard for what she has, and that she’s very organized and driven and ambitious. Those are not bad words, but when those words are applied to women, they’re often seen as a negative. Still, the hardest working 23-year-old? No. Not when there are medical students working two jobs to pay for their education. Not when there are farmhands and manual laborers working sixteen-hour days without needing a bottle of tonic water, bunny slippers and a bodyguard to carry them to their velvet chaise lounge. Not when you have time to document everything on Instagram.