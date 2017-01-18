Ariana Grande thinks she’s ‘the hardest working 23 year old human being on earth’

Ariana Grande posted this Instagram several days ago and she still hasn’t taken it down. It actually took me a while to find this particular Instagram because Ariana LOVES IG and she’s constantly posting new photos. Like so many women in their early 20s, Ariana pretty much lives on Twitter and Instagram. Save that thought. Ariana posted this IG with this message:

when you’re cute but you’re also the hardest working 23 year old human being on earth #cute #butalso #CEO #unf–kwitable #haventsleptinyears

Obviously, it’s the “hardest working 23 year old human being” thing which has riled people up. While Ariana annoys the crap out of me, I will defend her on some things, like when she makes a good point about the culture of objectification, or when… oh, that was the only time I defended her, I think. Mostly I think Ariana is a bratty diva, and I don’t think you should talk about how you’re the “hardest working” anything when you reportedly demand to be carried around like a baby wherever you go. Truly hard-working people walk from point A to point B without throwing a tantrum about it.

Now, all that being said… I don’t hate the fact that Ariana has always put herself out there as someone who works hard for what she has, and that she’s very organized and driven and ambitious. Those are not bad words, but when those words are applied to women, they’re often seen as a negative. Still, the hardest working 23-year-old? No. Not when there are medical students working two jobs to pay for their education. Not when there are farmhands and manual laborers working sixteen-hour days without needing a bottle of tonic water, bunny slippers and a bodyguard to carry them to their velvet chaise lounge. Not when you have time to document everything on Instagram.

55 Responses to “Ariana Grande thinks she’s ‘the hardest working 23 year old human being on earth’”

  1. QueenB says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:42 am

    girl your phone was build by children who work harder than you.

  2. giraffe says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Bwahahahahhahahhaa!

    That’s all I have to say.

  3. Shambles says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Please. What the f*ck ever.

    What I really need to talk about are her hair extensions. They offend me personally. You would think after two years she would stop with that ridiculous sh!t.

    Let’s talk about the 23 year old Indian woman who had to sell her hair so Ariana could look like a toddler in drag. How hard does she work?

    • Margo S. says:
      January 18, 2017 at 8:56 am

      Hahaha “they offend me”. That is incredible! I’m offended too!

    • gene123 says:
      January 18, 2017 at 9:12 am

      Its not Ariana’s fault that Indian woman doesnt work as hard as Ariana. She should really consider extensions and a music career /sarcasm

    • Erinn says:
      January 18, 2017 at 9:41 am

      They make my head hurt, man. It must be SO heavy feeling. I always look at certain celebs with extensions and think “It looks so good… I kind of want some” but the price and effort involved in the whole thing just isn’t worth it for me. I work in tech. I am currently sitting in a cubicle in an office where they’ve literally had to send out emails asking people not to wear pajama pants as work attire.

      Migraines and fibromyalgia make my scalp hurt enough as it is.

      Also – wasn’t her excuse that she had fried her hair doing Victorious? From bleaching and dying it bright red so often? I assumed the extensions were a temporary thing.

    • Li says:
      January 18, 2017 at 11:42 am

      A few days ago I saw a meme floating around Instagram with her. It compared her hairline from when she started wearing those extensions and now. The high, tight ponytails and excessive hair is thinning out her real hair.

  4. GigiC says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Whoa, that last picture! All her tanning and tweaking morphed her into Snooki!

  5. paolanqar says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:46 am

    I will reword it for her:
    ‘when you’re cute but you’re also the try hard-er 23 year old human being on earth’

    There. Now it makes sense.

  6. Slowsnow says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:48 am

    She meant in the UNIVERSE because there are some aliens and astronauts out there, phewwww, really lazy.

  7. Margo S. says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Didn’t think i could have more hate on for a trick. Is she serious?! B!tch you don’t know work!! You get carried around by body guards ffs!!!!

  8. tegteg says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:53 am

    When you’re a plastic popstar, but you’re also delusional and thirsty. #Unshutupable

  9. Lucy says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I’m guilty of enjoying some of her songs (not that many, though) and I’m sure she has a solid work ethic. Now, about being the most hard-working one out there…well, nah.

  10. minx says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Ugh, I cannot stand this little tartlet.

  11. Patricia says:
    January 18, 2017 at 8:57 am

    I’m juts cracking up over it. Totally can’t take her seriously enough to get offended. She’s ridiculous.

  12. Londerland says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:06 am

    What even is the point of the picture with that caption? I don’t get how they relate to one another. “When you’re cute but also soooo hardworking, it forces you to pose on the street with your enormous coat falling off, apparently gazing coyly through fake eyelashes at your own right shoulder”?

    I kind of have to give her props for not being ashamed of her ridiculous vanity. I mean, it’s better than if she was all fake-bashful, coy, “oh no I have my insecurities just like all girls, cute? Me? No way!” Nah, she’s just all “Yeah, damn I’m cute. Yep, I’m rocking my Fauxlita thing and proud of it.”

  13. Becky says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:23 am

    What a clueless woman.

  14. kimbers says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Button better work harder bc her last tracks were not all that and it’s a good thing the tweens overlook her conceited self.

    She needs to work on her acting/modeling in interviews … Ppl are beginning to notice the look down, look up, tilt to the side, chin up routine.

  15. AppleTartin says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Even her own brother Frankie said when he was on Big Brother that everything came easy to Ariana. He worked for years to get an agent and couldn’t get one. Frankie said Ariana was on Broadway met with a top agent of Friday, signed her on saturday and by Monday she had signed on to her first Disney series.

    She was raised rich by her grandfather’s wealth and her mother now runs all his companies.

    I get she thinks she works hard but when you have a fun job that doesn’t exactly move the needle anywhere in society. Except for disposable pop music sales. Nothing really to brag about. It’s like actors complaining how much they hate sitting in trailers shooting movies. Shut up and be grateful you have the life you have.

    Also the only time she really talks about objectifying is when it has to do with her and her treatment. I don’t exactly see her out there fighting for women’s rights.

  16. Juliaoc says:
    January 18, 2017 at 9:52 am

    I’m a nurse on an a busy oncology unit and I’ll bet my 20-something co-workers all work MUCH harder than Ariana Grande.

  17. Aminah says:
    January 18, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Yikes. I thought Kim and Kylie overdosed on the self tanner, but Ariana has somehow managed to go even further. She must have that weird DHA smell following her everywhere.

  18. JenB says:
    January 18, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Wow, it’s amazing she even found the time to contaminate those innocent donuts.

  19. Grant says:
    January 18, 2017 at 11:10 am

    I’ll always defend her because 1) I think she has a lovely voice and she’s improved her enunciation with the most recent album, 2) her most recent album slays, and 3) she’s the most woke out of all of her peers. I really respect the fact that she’s started a conversation with her literal millions of followers on feminism, consent, and respect. She’s also taken a lot of sh!t for her feminist stance, which just makes me respect her more.

  20. Loula says:
    January 18, 2017 at 11:15 am

    Is she trying to look like one of those Burmese ‘giraffe necked’ tribal women? Because that’s the effect the falling off coat gives at first glance.

  21. Lucy2 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Nope. Not even close.
    If you have time to document yourself being “cute” on social media all the time, you are NOT the hardest working anything.

  22. paranormalgirl says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    hmm. At 23, I was in med school and working every free moment I had. I certainly wasn’t licking donuts and being carried places.

  23. Holly Wouldn't says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Miss Lolita may be physically cute, but her personality totally cancels it out.

  24. naomipaige says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    Gee, what a dope!

  25. Brittany says:
    January 18, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    When I was 23, I was working full-time while putting myself through law school. Have a seat.

  26. Moonstone says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    Licking donuts is a lot of work you guys!!!

