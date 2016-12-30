Ariana Grande: ‘Expressing sexuality in art is not an invitation for disrespect’

While I’m loath to take the side of a donut-licking America-hater, I have to give props to Ariana Grande this week. She did something interesting. First, she posted a disturbing story about a weird and sexist interaction with a fan, and then when people yelled at her on Twitter, she defended herself by making a really great feminist argument.

First, Ariana posted this on Twitter – go here to read her whole story (which includes some NSFW language). Basically, she was out with her boyfriend Mac Miller and a guy came up to them and told Mac that he was a big fan, then the guy said (in front of Ariana) “Ariana is sexy as hell man I see you, I see you hitting that.” Ariana wrote that she felt “sick and objectified” and that’s the kind of thing that contributes to women’s “sense of fear and inadequacy.” She writes that she is not a piece of meat and she’s in a relationship with a man who treats her with love and respect, not some object. When Ariana’s followers and random Twitter people were like, “Hey, but it was a compliment, you dress sexy so why are so bothered that someone thinks you’re sexy,” Ariana responded:

Pretty much. While I think Ariana had every right to be offended by her boyfriend’s fan objectifying her, I also think she knew she was going to get attention when she posted the original story on Twitter, and she was prepared to make the argument for making her own choices about being sexy or whatever, but that doesn’t give anyone else the right to treat her like a piece of meat. Anyway… well done, Ariana.

Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.

 

  1. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    December 30, 2016 at 7:52 am

    Donut licking Grande is right. point blank period. I am glad she stood up for herself online.

    I also hope she said something to her boyfriend about his fan disrespecting her. Maybe I am missing something because I did not see if she addressed her feelings with Mac as well. He cannot control what comes out of the fan’s mouth, but Mac can step up and tell the fan that he was being disrespectful to her and to knock it off. Hopefully, he did and she just left it out because she wanted to focus on expressing how she felt i the moment.

  2. Wellsie says:
    December 30, 2016 at 8:23 am

    Every once in awhile this kid says something smart. Good on ya, Donut Girl!

