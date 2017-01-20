Michael Douglas: We should give Emperor Baby Fists a chance, ‘he’s not an idiot’

Many celebrities knew Donald Trump before he ever ran for president. They thought he was tacky, of course, but they still invited him to parties back then, and they liked playing on his golf courses. Michael Douglas was one of those celebrities. He’s known Trump for years, and they’ve been social friends for a while. Michael even hosted a celebrity golf tournament for his charity at Trump’s golf club in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Anyway, long story short, Michael Douglas doesn’t think Emperor Baby Fists is an idiot, and he thinks we should give Baby Fists a chance.

President-elect Donald Trump is “not an idiot,” insisted actor and longtime Democratic donor Michael Douglas, who urged Americans to withhold judgment on his golf buddy for at least 100 days.

“I personally know the President-elect Donald Trump. I’ve spent time with him, played golf with him, my wife Catherine and I have the same birthday and have had him (Trump) at parties together,” Douglas, 72, told the website hubculture.com at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “I’ve always found him to be charming and have a self-deprecating humor — but then again, one of the things you learn playing golf is not to talk politics or religion. I think we have to wait. He’s not an idiot so I will be curious to see what plays out.”

Still, Douglas, who backed Hillary Clinton for president last year, said he’s concerned by Trump’s selection of Andy Puzder for labor secretary and Scott Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. The “Wall Street” actor — who owns property in Bermuda — noted that one of his top issues is mankind’s impact on climate change and that he sees, first-hand, the impact of global warming.

“We have a couple of salt water pools, at high tide the sea comes in and refreshes these pools,” he said. “Now it’s taking over some of the beach so you can definitely see an increasing water level there.”

[From Page Six]

I know that people living on islands are seeing the devastation of global warming up-close, but it does seem like Douglas is opening himself up to parody here: yes, he sees global warming outside of the window of his fifth mansion in Bermuda, the struggle is real. As for what he says about Emperor Baby Fists… here’s what I don’t get: like, Michael Douglas has known Trump for years, they’ve partied together, Douglas thinks he’s “charming” and funny… and that opinion of him holds throughout the entire campaign??? Like, do you know what would happen if I was social friends with someone and then they ran for president and started saying women should be punished for having abortions, and that most Mexicans are rapists and that when you’re a celebrity, you can do anything, you can grab her by the p-ssy? I would stop being social friends with that person. I would publicly condemn that person. I wouldn’t say “give him a chance, you guys!”

108 Responses to “Michael Douglas: We should give Emperor Baby Fists a chance, ‘he’s not an idiot’”

  1. Pip says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:04 am

    He may not be an idiot (although he bloody well seems one to me) but he is a racist, a misogynist, a sex pest, a narcissist, an erratic, inarticulate, orange, unevolved, tiny-fingered maniac.

    I thought about Hillary this morning: today must be the toughest day for her.

    Reply
    • Crox says:
      January 20, 2017 at 8:12 am

      He’s either an idiot or a genius that knows playing an idiot will get him far (by virtue of normalizing things he does with “this idiot could have done much worse”).

      Reply
    • Bichon says:
      January 20, 2017 at 8:19 am

      I agree. And Michael Douglas isn’t particularly deep or self-reflective.

      Reply
    • almondmilk says:
      January 20, 2017 at 8:51 am

      @Pip

      I bet Hillary wants to be anywhere else. She should have just let Bill Clinton go solo to his old golf buddies inaugural, and should have chilled with her grandkids.

      That said, here’s my take re Douglas:

      I’m old enough to recall reports of Michael Douglas being every kind of manwhore when he was with his first wife Diandra(pictured). That was why she eventually left, he was a cheater extraordinaire. Bigly. I believe he went to sex addiction rehab when they were married. Maybe a few times. She caught him with her best friend and that sealed the divorce deal.

      What i think re Trump and the occasional odd more liberal bed fellow giving him faint praise?

      I’m suspicious.

      My theory?

      I think there was a debauchery ring of some kind, where these middle aged to senior guys were ‘serviced.’ i would hope they were adult people, but considering the dropped rape trial of Trump’s it’s possible it was even worse than i can imagine.

      I think it crossed political boundaries. I think because he’s a hotelier/former casino owner/beauty pageant/model agency owner (cough cough on that last one) – it was reported he may have brought over ‘contestants’ from desperate Eastern bloc places.

      Trump has more secrets and more ish on people that you could imagine, i would bet the farm on.

      I think Douglas and Voight are people Trump has ‘partied’ with. bill Clinton too and assorted other wealthy and/or politically connected and showbiz types.

      A leopard can’t change his stripes that much (Douglas). While i think his much younger next wife(CZJ) at the time slowed him down as did his illness, i think here was probably a time pre his marriage to her, that he went to the Donald properties for some ‘relief.’ parties, etc.

      golfing… Heh.. Ok.. Michael.

      Reply
      • Kitten says:
        January 20, 2017 at 9:26 am

        This is a really entertaining theory that I thoroughly enjoyed reading. Because I like it, I’m choosing to believe it lol.

      • PunkyMomma says:
        January 20, 2017 at 9:37 am

        I’m on board with this theory. Michael Douglas was/is a total douchebag regarding women.

        Birds of a feather, and all that . . .

      • Radley says:
        January 20, 2017 at 10:30 am

        I can believe that. I was actually watching CNN one of those days before the election when Luther Campbell (Luke Skyywalker of 2 Live Crew) said Trump partied so hard he felt the need to excuse himself from the proceedings. He declined to elaborate further. But this is the dude that gave the world “As Nasty as They Wanna Be”. Trump was evidently too nasty for him. Let that sink in.

        My husband thought that was wild. I told him these rappers write about fictionalized debauchery. These old rich white guys with lots of money live the debauchery with no fear of consequences.

        Trump’s for sure got plenty of skeletons. It’s past time to let them out of the closet. But better late than never. Spill the tea. I know you’re out there.

      • KiddVicious says:
        January 20, 2017 at 11:42 am

        I can get behind this theory. There’s proof of these rich men hanging out with Jeffrey Epstein, what actually happened on that private island, or private plane is anyones guess, but I’m thinking it wasn’t all tea and golfing.

      • Elgin Marbles says:
        January 20, 2017 at 1:24 pm

        You’ve made my day.

      • AnnaKist says:
        January 21, 2017 at 1:09 am

        Almond Milk: I believe it all. Over many years, some insiders and victims have very carefully alluded to the corruption, amorality, exploitation, excess, depravity, lust, perversion, vice, and yes, worse, of the big players in the entertainment industry, a world that seamlessly merges with big business. law enforcement, politics and the judiciary. They protect each other because everyone holds the secrets of others. It’s a world of dark, dark secrets, and anyone daring to expose anything is very quickly silenced by a ruined career, threats of violence to themselves or loved ones and likely, disappearing. I’m sickened by all of them.

      • Ain'tNoTelling says:
        January 21, 2017 at 12:57 pm

        @almond milk: Decent theory. The real story? Michael Douglas was a HUGE cheat, but he had a “type”. All 18 and over and all African American. Mostly actresses and models. The actresses he would meet at parties if he knew they were attending, and the models, he would pick from catalogues. He even fell madly in love with one of them and was with her for years.

        True story.

    • Tiffany :) says:
      January 20, 2017 at 12:19 pm

      I think he is absolutely an idiot. He might be powerful (and has been his whole life because of being born into privilege), but that doesn’t make him smart.

      His cabinet choices, his lack of preparation on so many important issues before the debates and before the inauguration, not taking his intelligence briefings….these are not the actions of an intelligent person. They are the actions of a powerful idiot.

      Reply
    • Ama says:
      January 20, 2017 at 2:47 pm

      Hillary didn’t look good, but neither did Bill-he looked ill. Did anyone notice how she did let go of Bills hand just short after he grabbed her hands, or whas it the other way? (just before walking out on the platform before the inauguration). She hardly looked at Bill. I have the feeling she hates him now.

      Reply
      • YepIsaidit says:
        January 22, 2017 at 7:10 am

        Good. I hate him too. I think he was always jealous of the idea of her being president. He’s a freak and she should have dumped him YEARS ago. She’ll be fine with her daughter and grandkids.

        Can’t stand bill or any of those other old perverted farts.

    • Sarah says:
      January 20, 2017 at 7:28 pm

      Amen. And how easy for a very, very wealthy white man to tell us to give him a chance.

      Douche.

      Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:05 am

    *side eye*

    Reply
  3. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Shut up, Michael!

    Reply
  4. ..... says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:07 am

    … I feel so exhausted since Trump won and all these rich people who won’t suffer because of President Trump open their mouths.

    Reply
  5. Tobbs says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Like Trump gave Obama a chance? Please. Trump has wasted all his chances.

    Reply
  6. Aang says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:09 am

    🙄 Another rich white guy who’ll be dead before we see the long term ramifications of this mess telling us not to worry. I feel better already.

    Reply
  7. Shell says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Life must be lonely in that bubble of entitlement. Should remember that Trump is not the friend of Jews he claims to be. Steve Banning anyone?

    Reply
  8. Ever bloom says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:11 am

    A smart orange who doesn’t understand how global warming works, idiot indeed.

    Reply
  9. Aims says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:13 am

    He has the luxury of saying that . He’s a wealthy white man, he has nothing to lose . I will not watch this ahole or his inauguration .

    Reply
  10. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:13 am

    None of his supporters have basic human decency. I am not shocked or surprised by this at all. Noted asshole supporting another asshole. It is almost as if he just came out from under a rock and missed everything that Donald said for two damn years. Let’s not even talk about how Agent Orange publicly persecuted the Central Park 5 ( and still believes that they did it even though they were exonerated) and his scamming people he is currently in business with. He has a very long history of being consistently odious, but we need to give him a chance? To do what?

    I guess because he did not say anything negative about a group that he is a part of he does not real issue with Agent Orange and can just dismiss everything else he said.

    Reply
  11. Lucy2 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Sorry, “not an idiot” is too low a bar for president of the United States.
    Every choice Trump has made so far has been terrible, so forgive us, Michael Douglas, if we’re not sitting quietly and patiently to see how long it is before he destroys everything.

    Reply
  12. Esmom says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I have a hard time understanding how someone can separate a person from their politics. To me they are so fundamentally intertwined. Douglas and his poor saltwater pools can eff off.

    Reply
    • IlsaLund says:
      January 20, 2017 at 8:53 am

      Thank you! It’s part of who you are….your belief and value systems. I just don’t know how you separate the two.

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      January 20, 2017 at 9:31 am

      Agreed and lol @ “poor saltwater”.

      Reply
    • Lucrezia says:
      January 22, 2017 at 5:08 am

      I know you’re talking about the American context and American politics are intensely partisan … but as a non-American it seems strange to be unable to separate a person and their politics. A huge chunk of voters here (Australia) swing back and forth between the main 2 parties (estimates up to 40%). The big reason for that is that there tends to be a smaller ideological division between our 2 parties (at the moment you can barely tell the difference) than in the US, but it does mean that political alignment is seen as fairly fluid down here. It’s not such a solid part of someone’s identity like it seems to be in the US.

      What really confuses me is that the intensity of the D/R divide in the American public doesn’t seem to be an accurate reflection of what actually happens in your congress. Compared to the Aussie parliamentary system, your politicians vote against their own parties a LOT! (Less lately, since the R’s decided to be the “party of NO!”, but I’m talking historically, over the last few decades.) The D’s from reddish states are far more conservative than the R’s from blueish states.

      I can see why that works for the US – you don’t have a multiple party system so you end up with a wide range of views within your 2 parties … but then, given that the D/R divide within congress isn’t always clear-cut, why do the American public seem to have such strong identification with the D or R label?

      Reply
  13. Mike says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Nice to know that the rich old white guy feels safe. I was worried

    Reply
  14. smee says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Tell it to your buds at the home, gramps.

    No doubt they did some totaine snorting and p-grabbing together, bitd.

    Yuck.

    Reply
  15. HK9 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Yes he is an idiot. He is.

    Reply
  16. NastyWoman` says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:18 am

    I’m implementing a media blackout on the inauguration: not watching it live or on demand or on YouTube. I refuse to give this Orange Neanderthal any clicks.

    Reply
  17. Veronica says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:20 am

    If I was a wealthy, old white man, I probably wouldn’t worry about the future since I wouldn’t know better.

    Reply
  18. robyn says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:20 am

    I don’t care if he’s an idiot or not an idiot. Giving a chance to someone who spits on groups of people and individuals through insults and personal assaults doesn’t deserve to be anywhere near any kind of power. Hopefully corrupt p*ssygrabbing conman Trump will be impeached sooner rather than later.

    Reply
  19. Jem says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Hitler wasn’t technically an “idiot” either. This is not about intelligence or lack of it. The man has no SOUL.

    Reply
  20. Kristen says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:23 am

    How do people arrive at their opinions?!?! I feel like I’m taking crazy pills!

    Trump does dozens of moronic, decidedly uncharming things … at what point do you decide that MAYBE he is NOT actually charming and intelligent like you may have previously believed? After 18 months of hateful rhetoric, you still think we should take a “wait and see” approach? Let’s see if this hate turns out to… what? Make America Great Again?

    GTFO, Michael Douglas. Nobody cares.

    Reply
  21. lightpurple says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:24 am

    He had his chance. He appointed a moron who thinks we need guns in elementary schools to protect from grizzlies as head of Education. He appointed an orthopedic surgeon who passes legislation to benefit his own companies while ignoring the zika virus and wants to throw cancer patients into high risk death pools as head of health and human services. He believes his nominee for HUD is qualified because he lived in public housing for a short time 50 years ago. He nominated a secretary of energy who doesn’t know what the agency does. He called all of us who voted for his opponent illegal – way to reach out to us. He has deliberately provoked China. He has had his corrupt daughter sit in on policy meetings and meetings with foreign diplomats when she has no reason to be there except for insider trading purposes. He had his chances. He blew them

    Reply
  22. Betsy says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Sure. He may have been fine. But it honestly sounds like Donald has dementia, which i do not say flippantly or in defense of his egregious behavior, but to say that however much of a non idiot he may have been, when someone develops dementia, all of what you knew about their personality is torn away.

    Reply
    • RussianBlueCat says:
      January 20, 2017 at 8:35 am

      Serious question here, if it turns out a President elect has a pre existing condition like dementia. Does that make his taking oath of office invalid? Wouldn’t it be like someone being of ” sound mind” when they sign a legal document?

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn (aKa Betti) says:
      January 20, 2017 at 8:49 am

      Trump is NOT showing signs of dementia I know what those signs r by watching my mother succumb to the situation. Trump has always been like this and getting all this power has gone to his head and made his NPD worse. He clearly has mental health issues but they r not related to dementia.

      Reply
    • Lululululu says:
      January 20, 2017 at 10:48 am

      I do believe Trump has some kind of age related dementia or mental health issue.

      On Twitter I read a discussion among diabetes sufferers speculating that the middle of the night tweets are related to poorly administered insulin injections in the early evening. A common side effect is middle of the night insomnia and a resulting adrenalin surge. Considering Trump’s girth (those suits hide NOTHING) I can see this being a partial factor.

      Reply
    • Ashamed 2 b a Fl girl says:
      January 20, 2017 at 1:31 pm

      But baby fists has been like this for forty years. ffs

      Reply
    • Ain'tNoTelling says:
      January 21, 2017 at 1:12 pm

      @Betsey, this is the most spot on comment here.

      Question: how many of you here have spent a decent amount of time with someone who has been diagnosed with Dementia? Donald Trump speaks like people who have Dementia speak.

      If I had to place bets, I’d bet all of it on it. It’s glaringly obvious to people who have spent time with those who have been diagnosed. I have a now deceased grandmother, and an uncle who had/have it, and they constantly contradicted/contradict themselves, just like Trump, and made up/make up words like “bigly”.

      Reply
  23. paranormalgirl says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:27 am

    He’s an idiot. And so is Michael Douglas.

    Reply
  24. dotdotdot says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:28 am

    What kind of argument is this even? Just because someone is “not an idiot” doesn´t mean they are not capable of terrifying things. Lenin was smart, didn´t stop him from mass-killings of his own freaking people. Putin is smart, yet he steals money from my country, grabs all of the power that he can, imprisons/assassinates his opponents, commits election frauds in Russia and US., etc. Like??? Just grab your tax break and shut up, rich white man!

    … also not even sure that Trump isn´t an idiot

    Reply
  25. Shijel says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Six bankruptcies and how many lawsuits against him? Not an idiot? Oh dear.

    Reply
  26. Tate says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:34 am

    No Michael Douglas, just no.

    Reply
  27. Who ARE These People? says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Says he as he watches the rising waves replenish his salt water pools. Clueless.

    It’s true, this stuff just writes itself.

    Reply
  28. amy says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Sorry rich old white man, your opinion doesn’t matter to me when it comes to important things like that.

    Reply
  29. Boxy Lady says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:37 am

    If that Old Hollywood rumor about Kirk Douglas and Natalie Wood is true, it isn’t surprising that there are aspects of Donald Trump that Michael Douglas would overlook.

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      January 20, 2017 at 8:54 am

      And sonny boy had his own alleged sex addiction and issues years ago. He’ll overlook nepotism and all the other ‘boy talk’.

      Michael must just love to golf on the back of ‘charity’, too. Several years ago, I traveled across the country to attend a work conference in Vegas. Had my room booked four months in advance. When we arrived at the well known hotel, I was assigned a different (micro sized) room type with an awful bed. I had to press for an answer as to why the regular room type I had reserved was not available. The desk attendant finally confessed that it was due to the Douglas’ golf tournament, and their last-minute attendees apparently were allowed to just show up and take rooms out of the conference block.

      Reply
  30. PHAKSI says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Except he is an idiot

    Reply
  31. Eric says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:39 am

    There’s a kinship between Michael Douglas and Diaper Bigly…nepotism!

    Reply
  32. MI6 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:40 am

    If he were only an idiot, we’d be a lot better off.

    Reply
  33. cindy says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Why are you talking Michael Douglas?

    Reply
  34. IlsaLund says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Are people so willfully ignorant that they’re not paying attention to the actions this man has taken thus far? Just look at the people he has surrounded himself with and nominated to his cabinet. That tells me all I need to know about him and his plans for this country. We don’t need to wait and see what happens…if you truly open your eyes and pay attention to his actions and not just listen to his hollow words, you can see where all this is headed.

    Reply
  35. Merritt says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:57 am

    I don’t have to give people who discriminate against me a chance. I don’t have to give people who try to take my bodily autonomy away a chance. I don’t owe Trump or his cronies a damn thing.

    Reply
  36. huh says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Time for the urn Michael…

    Reply
  37. seesittellsit says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:23 am

    No fan of The Donald here (I am originally from the tri-state area, so I kind of “get” him in a way), but in some way I agree with Douglas: Trump should be given enough rope to hang himself, allowed to fail legitimately on failed policies and promises. The country does need to heal, and while I get the boycotters’ feelings, they don’t seem to realize hey’re sticking two fingers up to those Trump voters in PA, and OH, and WI, and FL that they lost, not just to Trump. They’re playing right into his hands by boycotting the inauguration – he can blame them for helping to keep the country divided.

    The integrity of the system and the office is more important than any one politician occupying it for a few years.

    So I disagree with the boycott of the inauguration by Democrats for those reasons. Let Trump fail on what he does in office, not the stupidities of the campaign trail.

    Reply
  38. Sarah B says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:37 am

    I hope Paul Dano plays Donald Trump in a bio pic.

    Reply
  39. Snowflake says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Somebody at our meeting of course had to say, well, trump is getting sworn in today, we just need to give him a chance. I said, why, they didnt Obama. Dead silence then change of subject. I prob pissed off a whole bunch of people. My husband tells me dont talk about politics at work, you’re gonna piss people off. But I’m tired of listening to this right wing shit. You bring it up, its hard for me not to respond. I am so upset that fucking racist got elected President. I am so disappointed in America, this has really shown me how racist America. I’m so sorry, POC, i thought America was better than this. I was wrong.

    Reply
  40. ashipper says:
    January 20, 2017 at 9:59 am

    I was speaking with a Republican woman I know who voted for Trump and one of the explanations she gave me was, “A friend of a friend of mine worked for him and said he was nice.” Like, we’re not supposed to believe what our eyes and ears have been telling us for years because someone, somewhere thinks he’s “nice.” Narcissists and sociopaths can be very charming when they want to be.

    Reply
  41. kri says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Well, look at the source. Michael Douglas is a disgusting human.

    Reply
  42. leigh says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:09 am

    His words are the statement of a wealthy, privileged, white man. Unlike Douglas, most of us won’t have the luxury of being safe no matter what Trump does. :/

    Reply
  43. KiddVicious says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Trump is wily and vindictive, that’s how he’s accomplished what he has. And I don’t think he’s an idiot, but he’s certainly not smart enough to be POTUS. This presidency is shaping up to be the least educated in decades, nothing but rich people who have bought their way in.

    Reply
  44. Ashamed 2 b a Fl girl says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    I’m not even reading the comments before I make this comment: Woody Johnson just was named ambassador to the UK – He is Michael Douglass’ cousin. STFU – and of course, J & J money. With baby fists you can buy anything! Now, I’ll go back and read and if i’m wrong I’ll eat my monitor.

    Reply
  45. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    January 20, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    ” He’s not an idiot so I will be curious to see what plays out.”

    Stated Douglas from his ivory tower wallpapered with $100 bills.

    I can’t believe that he doesn’t realize the reason they’ve remained golf buddies is because of what he DOESN”T know about tRump.

    Reply
  46. neil says:
    January 20, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    Douglass is partially right; we need to stop behaving like right-wing reactionaries and dismiss everything “their” side does. Whenever it is good for “us” say so and encourage more of the same, whenever it isn’t, make noise and demands for change. Pay attention and hold both his and the main-stream media’s feet to the fire.

    Reply

