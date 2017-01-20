Michael Douglas: We should give Emperor Baby Fists a chance, ‘he’s not an idiot’

Many celebrities knew Donald Trump before he ever ran for president. They thought he was tacky, of course, but they still invited him to parties back then, and they liked playing on his golf courses. Michael Douglas was one of those celebrities. He’s known Trump for years, and they’ve been social friends for a while. Michael even hosted a celebrity golf tournament for his charity at Trump’s golf club in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Anyway, long story short, Michael Douglas doesn’t think Emperor Baby Fists is an idiot, and he thinks we should give Baby Fists a chance.

President-elect Donald Trump is “not an idiot,” insisted actor and longtime Democratic donor Michael Douglas, who urged Americans to withhold judgment on his golf buddy for at least 100 days. “I personally know the President-elect Donald Trump. I’ve spent time with him, played golf with him, my wife Catherine and I have the same birthday and have had him (Trump) at parties together,” Douglas, 72, told the website hubculture.com at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “I’ve always found him to be charming and have a self-deprecating humor — but then again, one of the things you learn playing golf is not to talk politics or religion. I think we have to wait. He’s not an idiot so I will be curious to see what plays out.” Still, Douglas, who backed Hillary Clinton for president last year, said he’s concerned by Trump’s selection of Andy Puzder for labor secretary and Scott Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. The “Wall Street” actor — who owns property in Bermuda — noted that one of his top issues is mankind’s impact on climate change and that he sees, first-hand, the impact of global warming. “We have a couple of salt water pools, at high tide the sea comes in and refreshes these pools,” he said. “Now it’s taking over some of the beach so you can definitely see an increasing water level there.”

I know that people living on islands are seeing the devastation of global warming up-close, but it does seem like Douglas is opening himself up to parody here: yes, he sees global warming outside of the window of his fifth mansion in Bermuda, the struggle is real. As for what he says about Emperor Baby Fists… here’s what I don’t get: like, Michael Douglas has known Trump for years, they’ve partied together, Douglas thinks he’s “charming” and funny… and that opinion of him holds throughout the entire campaign??? Like, do you know what would happen if I was social friends with someone and then they ran for president and started saying women should be punished for having abortions, and that most Mexicans are rapists and that when you’re a celebrity, you can do anything, you can grab her by the p-ssy? I would stop being social friends with that person. I would publicly condemn that person. I wouldn’t say “give him a chance, you guys!”