Malia Obama will reportedly have an internship with Harvey Weinstein this year

The Obamas are out of office now and the country and the world will never be the same. I’m trying to take solace in the little things, like the fact that Michelle and Barack Obama have raised two incredible daughters who will live incredible lives. Malia Obama is 18 years old and heading to Harvard as an undergraduate in the fall. She’s currently in the middle of her “gap year,” which is a more popular concept in Europe than America, but some American kids are doing it these days. Basically, Malia’s gap year sounds more interesting than what I’ve done in the past decade. Last fall, she spent three months traveling through Bolivia and Peru as part of the Where There Be Dragons program, where she studied “current political trends, social movements and environmental conversation efforts in the mountains and jungles of Bolivia and Peru.” She’s a fluent Spanish speaker, and the program is for students wanting an immersive Spanish-language education.
In addition to that, Malia also had a summer internship on the set of Girls back in 2015, so we already know that she has a vague interest in Hollywood. And now here’s further evidence: she’s reportedly going to intern for Harvey Weinstein. Oh, God.
While the Obamas line up their post-White House plans, we hear that first daughter Malia Obama’s already landed a plum gig for sometime in the future — an internship with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Sources buzzed about the gig before inaugural weekend.
Malia, 18, has already built up an impressive résumé in film and TV, even before she attends Harvard University later this year. In 2015, she landed a summer internship on the set of HBO’s Lena Dunham series “Girls,” and she was seen delivering coffee to the series’ cast and crew in hip Williamsburg. Before that she reportedly worked as a production assistant for Halle Berry’s CBS show “Extant,” which was executive produced by Steven Spielberg. She’s also reportedly had an internship at an unnamed fashion house.
Weinstein’s credits include current films “Lion” and “The Founder,” as well as Oscar winners “Shakespeare in Love,” “The King’s Speech” and “Pulp Fiction.”
I hope the internship isn’t for very long. Weinstein is a superb producer, obviously, but he’s rumored to be a pretty terrible human being and a really awful employer. I doubt he would treat Malia like he’s rumored to treat the other young women in his employ, so at least she’ll probably be unscathed. Beyond that… Malia really is living her best life. We could only hope to be as cool as Malia.
Pretty sure Weinstein does not want Michelle Obama ripping his throat out so I am sure he will be all professional with Malia
Right?! When I saw the news I was all “protect Malia” but then I remembered who her mama was and Michelle would END HIM.
That and Bo would probably make his ass disappear easily
Oh god no… Of all the disgusting producers out there, why him?
Love to hear what the long line of serious film students vying for a job like this would say..or feel uncomfortable saying. Oh well.
Yeah, I love the Obamas, but this is an obvious case of getting a gig because of who your parents are.
+1, she comes across as a lovely person but this is nepotism at its best. And aren’t the Obama’s aware of HW’s rep??
Weinstein is nothing but a sleazy pervert who preys on young women. Wouldn’t even go near that pig.
Gross. She’s lucky enough to be in a position where she doesn’t need to take an internship with such a vile man to get ahead, so it doesn’t make me think very highly of her. I’m sure there are dozens of other producers who’d be happy to give her a job for a few months.
Yes, kind of disappointed in this. But she’s only 18, and trying her wings. Pretty sure her parents aren’t too gung-ho about this. If they are, I’d be weirded out.
My nephew is in the very selective USC film school, and is devastated about the election results. I told him and my (otherwise very intelligent) daughter that I think watching and popularizing all that reality TV has no little part in this outcome. THEY may watch these shows with irony and schadenfreude, but that’s not so for millions of people who think that Trump is a successful businessman for real. And Hollywood and its magnates go with whatever best-seller idea works. That’s how people like Harvey Weinstein get rich (successful in the eyes of their world). Yes, scummy dude
DANGER RED ALERT! @Kaiser was almost kind with her remarks about HW, but I am going to say he is a piece of filth, and I hope she decides to seek out someone else, or someone else offers her something. He is revolting.
Wtf? Isnt he a sexist perv?
It is kind of disappointing that of basically having every option open to her she choose this sleaze, but I will miss that classy and inspiring family.
I’d be disappointed, too, if I was a qualified, but unknown, candidate for an internship with the Weinsteins, but that’s literally how Hollywood works. You work your connections and network (easier for some than others).
As others have mentioned, Malia’s presence will likely ensure that HW and any other a-holes who work for him will be on their best behavior when she’s around. So, silver lining?
I always remember an interview with MO (with “60 Minutes,” maybe). She said the girls played two sports each: one sport the girls chose, and one that MO chose because she wanted them to have “the experience of getting better at something they didn’t want to do.” What phenomenal preparation for life. Really, really smart training for being a grownup. I highly doubt the Obama girls will have Special Snowflake Syndrome.
