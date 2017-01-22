Malia Obama will reportedly have an internship with Harvey Weinstein this year

The Obamas are out of office now and the country and the world will never be the same. I’m trying to take solace in the little things, like the fact that Michelle and Barack Obama have raised two incredible daughters who will live incredible lives. Malia Obama is 18 years old and heading to Harvard as an undergraduate in the fall. She’s currently in the middle of her “gap year,” which is a more popular concept in Europe than America, but some American kids are doing it these days. Basically, Malia’s gap year sounds more interesting than what I’ve done in the past decade. Last fall, she spent three months traveling through Bolivia and Peru as part of the Where There Be Dragons program, where she studied “current political trends, social movements and environmental conversation efforts in the mountains and jungles of Bolivia and Peru.” She’s a fluent Spanish speaker, and the program is for students wanting an immersive Spanish-language education.

In addition to that, Malia also had a summer internship on the set of Girls back in 2015, so we already know that she has a vague interest in Hollywood. And now here’s further evidence: she’s reportedly going to intern for Harvey Weinstein. Oh, God.

While the Obamas line up their post-White House plans, we hear that first daughter Malia Obama’s already landed a plum gig for sometime in the future — an internship with Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Sources buzzed about the gig before inaugural weekend. Malia, 18, has already built up an impressive résumé in film and TV, even before she attends Harvard University later this year. In 2015, she landed a summer internship on the set of HBO’s Lena Dunham series “Girls,” and she was seen delivering coffee to the series’ cast and crew in hip Williamsburg. Before that she reportedly worked as a production assistant for Halle Berry’s CBS show “Extant,” which was executive produced by Steven Spielberg. She’s also reportedly had an internship at an unnamed fashion house. Weinstein’s credits include current films “Lion” and “The Founder,” as well as Oscar winners “Shakespeare in Love,” “The King’s Speech” and “Pulp Fiction.”

I hope the internship isn’t for very long. Weinstein is a superb producer, obviously, but he’s rumored to be a pretty terrible human being and a really awful employer. I doubt he would treat Malia like he’s rumored to treat the other young women in his employ, so at least she’ll probably be unscathed. Beyond that… Malia really is living her best life. We could only hope to be as cool as Malia.