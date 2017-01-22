Emperor Baby Fists’ inaugural crowd was the opposite of bigly & he’s so mad

Emperor Baby Fists is now officially the 45th president of the United States of America. Perhaps he will be our last president, because I’m sure he’s trying to figure out a way to declare himself Lord Commander of The Wall for life. Ugh, so let’s do this. I’m hoping to knock out a lot of different sh-t in one post so I don’t have to go on and on about it.

Fashion notes: the one nice thing I’ll say about La Familia de Baby Fists and this entire sh-tshow was that I genuinely thought Melania looked nice. Traditionally, Republican wives wear red to inaugural events, but Melania chose an ice-blue Ralph Lauren suit for the inauguration and a white gown by Hervé Pierre for the inaugural balls. Apparently, Melania approached Pierre for the gown, and he says that she already knew exactly what she wanted.

The inaugural speech. Bless anyone who could watch it without breaking their televisions or barfing on someone or something. I did not watch his speech and I’m not going to. I heard that it was petty, angry, dictatorial and rude towards President Obama. What a shock. This also happened:

Cake & Photo Plagiarism. Apparently, Baby Fists’ cake was plagiarized from a cake made for President Obama. Baby Fists also used a photo on Twitter from Obama’s inaugural.

Michelle Obama was all of us. No explanation needed.

The Crowd, Part I. This issue wouldn’t be so f—king funny if Baby Fists didn’t care so much about it. Basically, the Emperor’s inauguration crowd was pathetic. While it’s mean (and funny) to compare the size of the crowd to Obama’s first inauguration – which was the largest event DC had ever seen – it seems like Baby Fists didn’t even get half the crowd/audience. See:

The Crowd, Part 2. BABY FISTS IS SO MAD. He’s so mad that the crooked media is talking about the small size of crowd. He has the most bigly crowd of all!!! Emperor Baby Fists went to the CIA on Saturday and during his speech, he whined about how the media was “lying” about the size of crowd. Again, it wouldn’t be so funny if he didn’t care so much – he actually WHINED TO THE CIA about it. Think about that. For what it’s worth – the Women’s March was probably more than double the size of Baby Fists’ inauguration.

A Nazi got punched in the face. Here’s a palate cleanser: every time a Nazi a–hole gets punched in the face, an angel gets his wings. I’m not saying you should punch every Nazi in the face, but I’m not NOT saying that either. This is footage of Alt-Right douchebag Richard Spencer getting punched in the face on Inauguration Day.

107 Responses to "Emperor Baby Fists' inaugural crowd was the opposite of bigly & he's so mad"

  akua says:
    January 22, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Hahahahahaha#sad

    Megan says:
      January 22, 2017 at 10:39 am

      Trump is unhinged. His inaugural address confirmed his world view that everything that came before him was a disaster and everything that he will do will be miraculous and wonderful. I'm not sure what the DSM disagnosis is for that personality disorder, but coupled with his pathological need to be worshiped and adored, he is truly terrifying.

  Sam says:
    January 22, 2017 at 8:49 am

    His inauguration size has gotten to him to the point where the WH speaker, Sean Spicer, lied about it in his first press conference. He said it was the biggest crowd ever seen for a presidential inauguration.

Hahahahaha WHAT!

    Hahahahaha WHAT!

  Chaucer says:
    January 22, 2017 at 8:51 am

    The best part about the Richard Spencer video is that he got punched AGAIN as soon as the cameras stopped rolling.

    Also, Mango Mussolini is claiming that the Women’s March photos are fake and were released by the federal government. The next four years will be a series of a opposite days.

  Maartje says:
    January 22, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Here’s a little something if you want to take a break from feeling that sense of impending doom and chaos:

    http://www.dumpert.nl/mediabase/7014531/cd0ea360/inauguratie_van_trumpet.html

  midigo says:
    January 22, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Unfortunately this is not what his fans want to listen to. The guy is here to stay.

    Ramona says:
      January 22, 2017 at 9:21 am

      Trevor Noah (who is actually getting really good) had a great Disney song rendition on his show called "No More Excuses Now" which perfectly laid out the problem with winning; your ideas become policy. That means Trumps administration is now faced with the same set of trade offs that Obama grappled with. In healthcare for example, he is about to lose a lot of those hardcore supporters because either half will have to pay more in so that others are covered or half will lose their health coverage. And lucky for us, he has house majority. This is lucky because he cant even blame Dems when he fails to deliver. Its all on him. So I think his popularity even among the republican base will dip within the first six months. And who knows what the Republicans in the House, especially those he humiliated, will do to him. I think an early impeachment is very likely.

  Aussie girl says:
    January 22, 2017 at 8:56 am

    I would find it amusing if this wasn't so scary. It's like he is trying to control the media and what will be written about himself in history. This is to George Orwell, 1984 for comfort.
    "He who controls the past controls the future. He who controls the present controls the past."

  nemera34 says:
    January 22, 2017 at 9:01 am

    He sent his Press Secretary out to LIE to the PRESS, and Whine about how mean the PRESS is to them. And his obsession with the crowd size is beyond funny. He has more important things to do than read about the number of people at his inaugural. He is showing the world exactly how his presidency will go. He can't stop reading things about himself. He is thin skinned. "BAITED BY A TWEET".. Hillary nailed that for sure.
    He is an embarrassment. And the world is watching how easily it is to get to him. Don't you think other foreign leaders that want to get to him will know that all they have to do is tweet or make a comment that hits his ego. Obama had 8 years of the Republican throwing every nasty thing they could at him. YET they were never ever able to break him or make him react in a way that went against his principles. Trump won't be able to control himself. And he will always jump to the defense. He is a child. Sadly one that is leading this Nation.

  Jenni says:
    January 22, 2017 at 9:06 am

    What the F is going on with this world?! I have no words. Armageddon is coming.

  Jenns says:
    January 22, 2017 at 9:08 am

    So let’s recap the past 48 hours:

    He’s still tweeting about himself from his RealDonaldTrump Twitter account.

    He sent his press secretary out to LIE to the press because they reported facts he didn’t like.

    He went to the CIA and talked about himself and how many times he was on the cover of Time Magazine. And while doing this, he was standing in front of the CIA Memorial Wall, which the former CIA director ripped him for because it was disrespectful.

    The only things that he’s done so far that doesn’t involve him is make it harder for middle/lower class families to get a mortgage.

  SusanneToo says:
    January 22, 2017 at 9:11 am

    As for KC, I’ll just repost what I said last night:

    SusanneToo says:
    January 22, 2017 at 12:05 am
    Ha! SNL finally got Kellyanne ConJob right. They just showed her as a lying fameho rather than the poor, overworked innocent they were doing before.

    And I loved the To Sir, With Love salute to President Obama.

  boredblond says:
    January 22, 2017 at 9:12 am

    No surprises..low ratings infuriate him more than anything else on earth. It's ludicrous to think, as tv pundits keep saying, that this will change. In all the kiss up coverage, it went unnoticed that the entire section of information on the rights of those with disabilities vanished from the WH website. More to follow, I'm sure..

  Shell says:
    January 22, 2017 at 9:12 am

    The most ridiculous part of the crowd argument is the white grass protector made it difficult to see the crowds. in reality, black and white folks would be more visible against a white surface. I live in DC and Metro was sending tweets all morning letting folds know about the availability of parking spaces. yesterday there were hour long waits to get into the subways.

    Reply
  Alix says:
    January 22, 2017 at 9:13 am

    I will never, never, never, get used to the phrase "President Trump". And it'll be a cold day in hell before I ever refer to him as such, unless I get to preface it with the words "impeached" or "late".

  mia girl says:
    January 22, 2017 at 9:13 am

    The crowd size thing is just so pathetic. The man has SERIOUS issues.

    This just shows that he is totally THAT guy who all the while he is having “relations” makes every woman tell him how big he is and tell him she’s never had anything more bigly in her life. So so so pathetic.

    nemera34 says:
      January 22, 2017 at 9:30 am

      I doubt he is having relations with anyone outside of himself. A woman would really have to hate herself to let that on top of her. And I think Melania doesn't have to endure that anymore after giving birth. So if he is getting any it is from a "I hate myself" professional. And I hope the CIA lets that bit of info out at some point.

      Esmom says:
        January 22, 2017 at 10:29 am

        Oh that reminds me, I saw a clip of them dancing at an inaugural ball. Their body language was fascinating. They couldn't even look at each other and she kept leaning away from him. Someone commented how it looked like she was going to throw her back out she was leaning so far away! Again, such a contrast to the clearly loving relationship of the Obamas. As Trump would say, SAD!

  Becky says:
    January 22, 2017 at 9:16 am

    I feel bad for laughing at that vid, I never wish bad things to happen to other human beings, but it’s Richard Spencer so..

    That said I do wish bad things on the slime of humanity, Bashar al-Assad

    Reply
  Shambles says:
    January 22, 2017 at 9:20 am

    I’m truly amazed that he thinks he can lie about something that we can literally see right in front of our eyes, but I shouldn’t be. That’s his MO, and that of his supporters too. Right after the election, the Trump people were saying, “Give him a chance because the crooked media just twists everything he says!” And I was like… The media doesn’t need to twist what he says. You can just listen to the actual words he says and that’s reason enough to be terrified. Lol @ being gaslighted.

    Michelle Obama’s expressions throughout the day were both empowering for those of us who feel just like she does, and totally heartbreaking. As was the grace, class, and evident pain of Madame Hillary Clinton, pantsuit queen and the People’s President. Also, the Obamas are too good for us.

    There’s this photo going around of Barack and Michelle, each with a gracious and comforting hand on Melania’s back as Trump glides unfeelingly ahead. That truly made me sad for her. Someone said, “anyone watching knows what’s up with her marriage, and so do the Obamas.” She looked so stiff and scared. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if she was in an abusive situation.

    original kay says:
      January 22, 2017 at 9:43 am

      we are now all in that same abusive situation, without the gilded NYC penthouse, or even adequate healthcare.

      No sympathy for her, none at all. My sympathy is being directed towards the millions who will suffer from lack of food, affordable housing, basic healthcare, while trying to prosper under this fascist regime.

  Justme says:
    January 22, 2017 at 9:22 am

    I was appalled when that press conference was held yesterday lambasting the media because of their reporting. I thought to myself…Why does this man care? This is rediculous but then I came across an article that basically said while that news briefing was going on and we were busy paying attention to cakes and marches, and the size of his inauguration, meetings were held to try to push through Trump's decision for SCOTUS. The news wasn't even reported and I felt sick.

http://theresurgent.com/donald-trump-will-keep-winning-because-of-this-one-little-thing/

    http://theresurgent.com/donald-trump-will-keep-winning-because-of-this-one-little-thing/

  Miss Jupitero says:
    January 22, 2017 at 9:25 am

    170,000 here in Boston for the women’s march!

    Also there is a looping video on YouTube if you want to watch the nazi get punched over and over.

  SusanneToo says:
    January 22, 2017 at 9:30 am

    For anyone who did not see our warnings yesterday, you are now a follower of trump on twitter if you do not unsubscribe to @POTUS. BHO is now @POTUS44. trump's numbers are being inflated because twitter kept Obama's followers there when trump took over the account. Same with FLOTUS and VP. They are now @….44. They also have their personal accounts under their names. Just a suggestion.

    Insomniac says:
      January 22, 2017 at 9:41 am

      Yeah, I unfollowed right quick when I realized Tinkles now had that account. Fortunately I still followed Barack Obama’s account.

      Michelle Obama’s face in those photos is exactly how I felt that day, although I didn’t watch the inauguration. (Nor did a lot of other people, it sounds like. Much lower ratings than Obama’s!)

      And my reaction to the video of the Neo-Nazi f*ckstick getting clocked was “I should really disapprove of that but HAHAHAHAHA let me play it again.”

    bluhare says:
      January 22, 2017 at 10:32 am

      I got that as soon ask saw trump on my feed. Got rid of both of

  20. Eric says:
    January 22, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Nice first day in office Emperor Zero! Your broccoli got steamed because your inaugural crowd was dwarfed by the Women’s March and you told Press Secretary Sean (SS) Spicer to lie about it?? Didn’t think that anything else could have been more important on your first day?

    3000 buses were chartered for the ’09 inauguration, 1200 yesterday for the Women’s March and 393 for your inauguration. Bwahaha!

    You failed King Joffrey!

  21. Nico says:
    January 22, 2017 at 9:31 am

    So how many days until he’s impeached? Because it’s been two days, and this is already a mess.

  22. MellyMel says:
    January 22, 2017 at 9:35 am

    President Snow’s you know what is clearly really small because he is OBSESSED with size! Everything has to be big or excuse me, “bigly” & if it’s not he throws a tantrum like a two year old. Sad!

    Also Michele’s facial expressions and side eyes were giving me life! Same girl…same!

  23. grabbyhands says:
    January 22, 2017 at 9:35 am

    It’s sadly astonishing how easy it was to call, that he would flip out about how poorly attended his inauguration was, but even I was taken aback at the level he was ready to stoop to -having his press secretary call a press conference for no other reason than to spout easily disprovable lies about attendance numbers and then walk out without talking questions, co-opting his own appearance at the CIA to compliment the agency that he recently compared to Nazis, to whine about media meanies etc. What has been even worse for me is how many people just dug in further in their defense of this moron-basically now it’s not just the US that is fake news, it’s a vast global news conspiracy to make him look bad.

    And the hypocrisy. Oh lord, the unending hypocrisy. And I’m supposed to unite with these people? Yeah, F*CK that.

  24. IlsaLund says:
    January 22, 2017 at 9:38 am

    His whining over crowd size was ridiculous. To be fair, though, if you were looking out from the viewpoint of the Capitol then you would (mistakenly) believe the crowd was larger than it was. But the aerial photos don’t lie. I choose to believe what my eyes and ears tell me. But as this article discusses, there’s a rationale for the crazy that we’re hearing from Drumpf and his minions.

    http://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/1/21/14347952/trump-spicer-press-conference-crowd-size-inauguration:

    This, along with much else Spicer said, was plainly untrue. But there’s a strategy at work here. The Trump administration is creating a baseline expectation among its loyalists that they can’t trust anything said by the media. The spat over crowd size is a low-stakes, semi-comic dispute, but the groundwork is being laid for much more consequential debates over what is, and isn’t, true.
    Delegitimizing the institutions that might report inconvenient or damaging facts about the president is strategic for an administration that has made a slew of impossible promises and takes office amid a cloud of ethics concerns and potential scandals.
    It also gives the new administration a convenient scapegoat for their continued struggles with public opinion, and their potential future struggles with reality. This kind of “dishonesty from the media,” Spicer said, is making it hard “to bring our country together.” It’s not difficult to imagine the Trump administration disputing bad jobs numbers in the future, or claiming their Obamacare replacement covers everyone when it actually throws millions off insurance.

  25. Embee says:
    January 22, 2017 at 9:39 am

    He’s already a brat when SNL or someone makes fun of him. He’s already got the lowest approval rating, but not having anyone show up must really have him seething! Now that he’s actually president, he can’t throw tantrums and tweet like an immature creep about the people who didn’t go

    • nemera34 says:
      January 22, 2017 at 9:51 am

      Actually he is still tweeting on his old account..

      evidence
      Donald J. Trump ‏@realDonaldTrump 2h2 hours ago
      More
      Had a great meeting at CIA Headquarters yesterday, packed house, paid great respect to Wall, long standing ovations, amazing people. WIN!

      and more recent
      Donald J. Trump ‏@realDonaldTrump 2h2 hours ago
      More
      Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly.

      *****************
      He is using his old twitter account to talk.. and that is insane. It should have been closed. Why wasn’t it.

      • lightpurple says:
        January 22, 2017 at 10:05 am

        I emailed the White House this morning about those tweets, pointing out that yes, those people did vote and that his continued insistence that he won the popular vote is not going to unite the country, he needs to reach out to us and heed our anger; that the celebrity comment makes no sense and he is a celebrity himself, nothing more; that he swore to uphold the Constitution, which includes our rights to assembly and speech and if he is not prepared to do that he should resign immediately; that he is insulting the American people with these tweets; and oh yes, get him off Twitter now.

      • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
        January 22, 2017 at 10:20 am

        His WH press team will control that account but for how long.

      • Jayna says:
        January 22, 2017 at 10:28 am

        “Long standing ovations.” He is just pathetic with his self-aggrandizing tweets.

  26. Kat says:
    January 22, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Melania did look very lovely though. Really like the suit and the colour. Had she not looked like she was about to vomit, it would have been perfect.

    Reply
  27. Izzy says:
    January 22, 2017 at 9:44 am

    They didn’t just plagiarize the cake. Bannon the Supreme Nazi Turd apparently wrote the inaugural address, and here’s what else was plagiarized.

    The “putting America first” language comes from a WW2-era spedch given by Charles Lindbergh, in which he attacks Jews as a shady cabal that wants to drag the US into a war and already controls bankng and media.

    The language about returning Washington to the people was lifted almost word for word from one of the Batman movies – it’s a quote from the villain Bane.

    Welcome to America – now spelled with three k’s instead of a c.

  28. original kay says:
    January 22, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Did anyone else shudder when Seam said that because of the dishonest media, trump will be bringing his message to the people himself, thus bypassing media?

    every time I think it’s the scariest thing I hear/read, we hit another one. This is terrifying :(

  29. Carmen says:
    January 22, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Unfuckingbelievable. He’s the president of the United States and he acts like a spoiled brat. Why is he making such a major stink out of such a trivial issue? Why should he care how big his crowds were? Can anyone imagine Bush or Obama acting like that? I honestly think Trump is on the verge of a major psychotic break. He acts like he’s losing it.

    • Esmom says:
      January 22, 2017 at 10:33 am

      I could see him having a breakdown, too. The demands of this job are so wide-ranging and he’s so woefully unqualified to handle pretty much any of them that he’s just focusing on the same old crap that he did as a “civilian.” The pressure has got to be eating away at him.

  30. Lolo86lf says:
    January 22, 2017 at 9:51 am

    The cheeto-in-chief cannot tolerate any event outdoing his. He will lie to downgrade anything to make himself appear grandiose. He is NOT my president. He never will be.

  31. LinaLamont says:
    January 22, 2017 at 9:52 am

    And, now, we have our very own Kim Jong-un.

  32. I'mScaredAsHell says:
    January 22, 2017 at 10:04 am

    And everyone kept saying once he assumed office, He would comform to the Office of President and become more presidential. That ain’t happening….it’s going in reverse. The Office of the President is becoming dumbed down, tainted and orange glowed by Trump. It will no longer be held in high regard.

  33. Jayna says:
    January 22, 2017 at 10:19 am

    mia girl says:
    January 22, 2017 at 9:45 am
    “Can you believe that Kellyann Succubus Conway just told Chuck Todd that “Sean Spicer was offering “alternative facts” not falsehoods.” Todd was like, uh you mean a lie?

    We are all so effed.”

    Yes, I can believe it, and because she flips her bleached blonde hair extensions and talks in circles and is petite, far too often she gets away with her bullshit, instead of being pressed.

    Trump’s latest tweets were hilarious . He was bragging how his TV ratings were higher than Obama’s. The idiot thinks if he says it it’s true. No one compares a second term for a president to the ratings of a newly elected president in his first term. Did he think he was going to get that over on anybody? Obama’s TV ratings were I think almost seven million higher comparing the first terms as incoming presidents.

    And Spencer is an absolute joke. He went out there with marching orders from Trump and made a fool of himself. All they do is talk about lies, and they are the ones perpetuating falsehoods.

    Trump’s press conference made me want to puke. Is he insane? The media reported on his comments about the CIA, his tweets, but he stood there and blamed his riff with the CIA on the media. And he stands there patting himself on the back, bragging, as usual about all kinds of other things.

    I watched Rachel Maddow and her discussion about his press conference back when he announced his candidacy, where he kept going over how thousands had showed up and how no other candidate had that and how impressed he was. Trump had hired an agency to provide actors for that press conference, to stand out there with signs. I would laugh at the absurdity of this, but this carnival barker became our POTUS. It’s no laughing matter.

  34. Too Curious says:
    January 22, 2017 at 10:26 am

    My gosh. Give this president a chance. I watched the inauguration and the crowd photo you have is wrong. It filled out much more. My guess is that the liberal media chose a photo of the crowds filing in before the inauguration because that was way fewer than what I saw on TV. His speech was excellent. It was populist and it was the first speech where it wasn’t I, I, I, but we, as in the people, will be involved in making this country a better place. I wish you would give him a chance. I am guessing he was right. When I eyed the crowd, I would say it was 1 million or more. I know this because I compared it to William and Kate’s wedding and it looked like he had more people at his inauguration. I am objective. And yes, I think the liberal media lies a lot. And sorry, Obama didn’t do very much for this country. He was lucky that he had a Republican House and Senate to curb his socialist policies. I would attribute our economic improvement to them not him–as they are the ones that can fillibuster any bills he tried to pass through. Also, the economy is cyclical in nature and it just so happened that he was lucky to leave when it was on an upswing. Basic economics.

  35. Juliette says:
    January 22, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Sean Spicer reminds me of Baghdad Bob, despite all evidence to the contrary – he will just invent the truth. Hilarious if it wasn’t so pathetic and scary.

