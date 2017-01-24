Oliver Hudson ‘joked’ about Kate Hudson & Brad Pitt’s tabloid romance

Pretty much the day that we learned that Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, media outlets were trying to connect Brad to various famous women. I’ll admit it, it’s where my mind went too: who will he date next? Will she be much younger? Will he go for a brunette or a blonde? My gut tells me that his next lady will be younger than Angelina. My fear is that he’ll go for a woman in her early to mid-20s, which would be #1 on the Mid-Life Crisis Agenda, like, he would end up with a Kendall Jenner or a Hadid sister. But I’m not really worried about the idea that he would end up with a famous lady like Kate Hudson. The tabloids have been trying to make Brad + K.Hud happen for months now and no one is really buying it. This week’s Star Magazine even put the “new couple” on their cover. Which brings me to this awkwardness… Kate’s brother Oliver Hudson ‘grammed the above shot of the Star cover. This was his comment:
Yeah and it’s been hell!! He’s messy as sh-t! He drinks out of the f–king carton and leaves the door open when he’s taking a dump!! And this is when he’s at MY house!!! He’s already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won’t speak to me.. he insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days.. thank god for amber alert.. my mom’s overtly flirting with him! Shes wearing these little nighties around the house now?! But ALL DAY!! Like at 3pm! And Pa just keeps saying “All right!! It’s Brad Pitt!!” Anyway not going well.. so BP.. it’s time to move out man.. I need my life back dog.. I’ll smoke one more bowl and then get the f–k out.. we thank you.. oh and I found your medical bracelet so I’ll get that back to you.. ok..
I mean, I get it? It’s supposed to be funny and hahaha we will never understand what these celebrities go through with all of the tabloid crap and let’s just make up a dumb story to go along with these photos, etc. Except… this might have been funnier if it came from Kate Hudson and not her brother? It might have seemed less “look at me, I’m famous too, isn’t it crazy that my sister is not banging Brad Pitt?” And if Oliver had to ‘gram about it, maybe don’t get so involved? Maybe just post the photo with the comment of “NOPE.”
Photos courtesy of Instagram, WENN.
Exactly! Just say rumor not true. Not rambling on with a fake unfunny neverending story. Think both kate & oliver love the limelight & are thirsty for more. Kate could of cleared this up on her instagram but is enjoying this story, it links her to brad pitt & keeps her in the news.
Thank you.
That was just the definition of ‘extra.’
Jeebus.
It is pathetic when so many people glom onto others to get attention. Nobody knows really who he is.. nor care. So he brings up Brad Pitt and WHAM he is a story.
Now I bored with him.. and I don’t really know who he is.
Thirsty family for publicity they are milking this nonsense story
+100000
I’m sorry but how would you even go from Angelina Jolie, juicy chocolate-covered strawberry, to Kate Hudson, wonderbread?
Classy comment, Shambles. It is too much to ask that we–here of all places–not compare women like objects?
Knowing Shambles, it’s more likely she was comparing two humans to each other.
My intention was to describe the reaction each woman illicits when I see them. Angelina is stunning in a way that’s like art, and I truly believe most of it comes from the inside out. Kate, to me, is as boring and conventional as a piece of bread. Sure, she’s sexy, but there’s nothing extraordinary about her to me. She’s a decent to alright actress. I wasn’t comparing them like objects, in my mind.
You mean Angelina goddess and philanthropist to ‘the hot girl’.
Shows what he really values.
ps. I was bingeing Lainey blinds yesterday, think this is Kate?
http://www.laineygossip.com/Tighten-up-and-regret-Blind-Riddle/41549?categoryId=1057
Granted, can’t hate Kate. She’s consistent, she wants to get with the Hot Dude until she’s bored. If this is true I’m thinking she’ll last longer than with the Jonas, but not as long as the Muse frontman.
I certainly thought it was her at the time.
The sad thing is people actually believe him. Throughout the day radio shows were reporting it as fact. Baffling considering some of the stupid claims.
Um hasn’t the election of the liar-in-chief shown you that people will apparently believe ANYTHING?
We’re living in a post-fact era remember?
I read it and thought it was kinda funny but then I was like uh-oh, idiots are gonna believe this aren’t they? *Heavy sigh.*
I think it’s funny.
But seriously, anyone can comment on tabloids or gossips, but people who are affected by rumors can’t?
It’s like people bashing Guillaume Canet cause he commented about the Marion/Brad rumor. It’s kind of crazy, Marion is his wife, they gonna have a second baby together but if the guy defends his wife, he’s a famewhore.
Celebs or their family, have the right to point out misinformations about them without us thinking they have dubious motives.
I agree in principle, but I don’t think they are comparable. Canet had the press making horrific unfounded accusations about his marriage and the paternity of his baby, very negative and damaging rumours (his child may well one day read press articles claiming its dad isn’t really its dad) and simply issued a straight denial.
Kate Hudson probably either started or encouraged the rumour herself, it’s a flattering positive rumour, it doesn’t involve her brother in any way, and he didn’t simply deny it but made an attention grabbing weak joke. I don’t think he’s done anything wrong, just a bit trashy, but he deserves to be ragged for it.
I thought it was genuinely funny.
I mean – look at how most of us comment on this blog. All sorts of silly scenarios get made up as a joke. But because he’s an actor – and not a huge presence in hollywood – he can’t?
He didn’t tag anyone in it, he didn’t hashtag it into infinity – it was just something funny he posted on his own instagram. People had to already be following him to see it – or have someone who follows him show them. I don’t see anything wrong with it.
Same. And O-Hud is apparently famous enough to be talked about here.
Yeah I laughed .
I laughed too. And I have a soft spot for Oliver; Rules of Engagement was so good.
Lot of rumours that Kate started the story herself.
Pretty sure Lainey started this train rolling when she suggested them as a potential couple. The gossip that they were actually together started a couple of months after that.
I thought it was funny.
I actually thought it was funny too 😂😂
I thought it was funny as well. Much better than just NOPE.
Random note I went to college with him at UC Boulder. He was cute and I saw Goldie and Kurt come visit him.
He is cute!
I had no idea he was Kate Hudson’s brother! I only know him as the guy from Scream Queens.
Ha ha. It was funny. Don’t demean another woman. Wow, calling Kate Hudson wonderbread. And we think men are the sole cause of why women get treated badly.
it’s not like she came out right away deny it. Free publicity: look I’m worthy of this type of gossip..
Um, I thought it was funny and pretty harmless. I think folks are reading more into this one-off than there really is.
Yes! And he can’t crack a joke about tabloid lies, but it’s OK to be lied about? Huh. I hope he keeps going with this “source” material lol
I thought it was funny. But yeah it was thirsty. Also funny would have been just to say “#alternativefacts.”
I don’t know him.As he mocked other tabloid covers of his sister.With all the celebs she HAS dated I am sure there have been other tabloid lies or #alternativefacts written about her.Has he addressed them in the past.
Yesterday TMZ Live asked Goldie about the rumors she laughed hysterically.
I saw a video where she was asked too. She did laugh hysterically but she didn’t deny it, which kind of makes me think they are happy for this rumour to be out there.
Hahaha I thought it was funny. I don’t mind either Kate or Oliver. They seem harmless and he was just trying to make light of a stupid rumor. People need to chill and not over think jokes. 🙄🤔😉
Kate made one throw away comment on a radio show and now she is the other woman, pregnant and living with Brad Pitt.
Did Olivier draw more attention to the rumour? Yes, but the post is funny and totally harmless.
I bet Brad doesn’t mind that people are gossiping about this fake relationship and not his divorce.
But that’s his instagram – he’s always posting funny shit. OLIVER HUDSON IS UNDERRATED GUYS (RIP Jeff Fordham)
Considering that apparently BP has to get drug tested monthly, I’m guessing all the marijuana references would not be too funny to him . . .
It is funny just because it’s exactly Oliver’s style. Look at his instagram, it’s full of funny video or captions.
Does anyone remember the Hudson Brothers show on Saturdays in the ? mid 70s?
All I can think of when I see her is, “No thanks (insert their hand gestures here), we’re trying to cut down!”
Funniest thing is that these tabloids circle Kate’s stomach to prove a point while she is supposed to be fit as f*ck. I am sure she is furious that they consider her fat but she can’t say anything for the sake of free PR.
