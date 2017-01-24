Oliver Hudson ‘joked’ about Kate Hudson & Brad Pitt’s tabloid romance

A photo posted by Oliver Hudson (@theoliverhudson) on Jan 20, 2017 at 5:44pm PST

Pretty much the day that we learned that Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, media outlets were trying to connect Brad to various famous women. I’ll admit it, it’s where my mind went too: who will he date next? Will she be much younger? Will he go for a brunette or a blonde? My gut tells me that his next lady will be younger than Angelina. My fear is that he’ll go for a woman in her early to mid-20s, which would be #1 on the Mid-Life Crisis Agenda, like, he would end up with a Kendall Jenner or a Hadid sister. But I’m not really worried about the idea that he would end up with a famous lady like Kate Hudson. The tabloids have been trying to make Brad + K.Hud happen for months now and no one is really buying it. This week’s Star Magazine even put the “new couple” on their cover. Which brings me to this awkwardness… Kate’s brother Oliver Hudson ‘grammed the above shot of the Star cover. This was his comment:

Yeah and it’s been hell!! He’s messy as sh-t! He drinks out of the f–king carton and leaves the door open when he’s taking a dump!! And this is when he’s at MY house!!! He’s already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won’t speak to me.. he insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days.. thank god for amber alert.. my mom’s overtly flirting with him! Shes wearing these little nighties around the house now?! But ALL DAY!! Like at 3pm! And Pa just keeps saying “All right!! It’s Brad Pitt!!” Anyway not going well.. so BP.. it’s time to move out man.. I need my life back dog.. I’ll smoke one more bowl and then get the f–k out.. we thank you.. oh and I found your medical bracelet so I’ll get that back to you.. ok..

I mean, I get it? It’s supposed to be funny and hahaha we will never understand what these celebrities go through with all of the tabloid crap and let’s just make up a dumb story to go along with these photos, etc. Except… this might have been funnier if it came from Kate Hudson and not her brother? It might have seemed less “look at me, I’m famous too, isn’t it crazy that my sister is not banging Brad Pitt?” And if Oliver had to ‘gram about it, maybe don’t get so involved? Maybe just post the photo with the comment of “NOPE.”