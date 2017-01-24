Scott Baio needs a safe space, someone lunged at him at the inaugural ball

A day & night to remember. #Inauguration @MrsScottBaio pic.twitter.com/LLUqXuX511
— Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) January 21, 2017
Following the election, Republican Scott Baio claimed he was assaulted at his kids’ school. Baio had been a vocal defender of Emperor Baby Fists, even speaking at the Republican National Convention. He didn’t even back away from supporting Baby Fists when the p-ssy-grabbing tape came out. The woman who allegedly assaulted Baio was Nancy Mack, wife of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith. Their kids go to the same school, and Nancy Mack allegedly berated Baio at their kids’ school function. Mack might have even tried to grab Baio by the p-ssy. I thought it was a feel-good story because I believe in that if you think p-ssy grabbing is A-OK, you should be prepare to have your p-ssy grabbed. And if you publicly supported a bigoted fascist, of course people are going to say “you supported a bigoted fascist.”
Well, as it turns out, Scott Baio was invited to the Liberty Ball, one of the big inaugural balls in Washington. Emperor Baby Fists and Melania danced on stage and all was well. Except someone else tried to grab Scott Baio by the p-ssy, I think.
Trump supporter Scott Baio was roughed up by protesters in DC on Friday night. Witnesses said Baio was attacked as he arrived at the Liberty Ball with Fox Business star Charlie Gasparino.
A protester “called Scott a f - - king fascist and lunged at him” before Gasparino pushed the protester away.
Later, another group of protesters approached Baio and wife Renee as they made their way to the Freedom Ball “and they had be extracted by the police.” A rep for Baio didn’t get back to us Sunday night.
Baio did complain about it on Twitter, claiming that someone threatened to throw urine on him – I would imagine to protest Baby Fists’ golden showers??? – and retweeting the claim Charlie Gasparino that he (Gasparino) “stopped a thug from attacking” Baio. Isn’t it so cute when all of these deplorable snowflakes need safe spaces to avoid being sexually assaulted and verbally abused???? It’s not that I think anyone – man or woman – should be assaulted or abused. I do not condone violence at all. It’s just that it’s difficult to feel much sympathy for the same people who mock the very idea that women would need a safe space, or mocking the idea that women coming forward about abuse and assault would be telling the truth.
All of which reminds me, once again. Nazi/alt-right douchebag Richard Spencer got punched in the face on Inauguration Day. There are about a million musical remixes of this now. It’s not funny, I swear. Violence is never the answer. Punching Nazis in the face is never, ever the answer.
Alt Right white supremacist Nazi Richard Spencer get's SABOTAGED!!! Beastie Boys style. pic.twitter.com/8uq4vPTUmm
— Ǥ@ɃɌƗɆŁǤɌ@Ɏ (@GBRIELGRY) January 21, 2017
Was it Joanie? She loves Chachi.
LMAO. I just came to say this headline was the funniest thing I’d read all day. Your comment, too, thank you.
Well, he certainly was not sympathetic to her in recent years, so maybe. (He gave some comment to the effect he had his own problems to worry about.)
Routinely the insult i see thrown around on FB by Trump fans is that anyone who opposes him is a delicate snowflake who needs a safe space. Oh the irony, considering the most delicate (albeit homeliest) snowflake of all is now leading the country.
Baio was never cute, hot or anything. He’s got a face like the dish that ran away with the spoon, no talent and a hideous personality to boot.
Oh and I read that whoever was harassing him was referring to him as Chachi.
Snowflakes are beautiful, they can be used for tons of fun stuff and a million snowflakes can make a hell of a storm- or a deadly avalanche. I am proud to be a snowflake!
referred to him as Chachi? ooof…you don’t need to actually physically assault him. calling him by that name, which firmly puts him in the “where are they now?” category, is enough shade. I bet if you punctuated everything you said to him with “Chachi” (Hey now, Chachi, why you supporting a racist? Are you a racist, too, Chachi? Or are you just trying for relevance and to get out from under the Chachi references, Chachi? OH, and how’s Joanie, Chachi?”) he’d go ballistic.
ETA: in fact, I think that Celebitchy should ONLY refer to him from now on as “Chachi”.
my take on the above photo of him and his wife: he needs a tux that fits and she needs a dress that doesn’t look like a nightgown covered in bats.
Lol. Maybe we should refer to anyone who supports Trump and his alternative facts as “Chachi.”
“Ok, Chachi” can be the new “Sure Jan.”
Please let’s everyone always call him Chachi.
@esMom I think Chachi is much better than Deplorable. ‘Don’t waste your breath arguing with him, he’s a Chachi.’
My take on the above photo agrees with yours except i would also advise Chachi to lay off the hair dye and the wife to step away from the Botox.
Haha on calling him Chachi. Maybe Emperor Zero should have compared the intelligence community to a bunch of Chachis.
“What is this? Chachi Germany?”
Careful — someone may pop up on this thread and start telling us how incredibly wealthy Chachi is. Like his hero, very sensitive about has-been labels or implying he’s not super well off.
Baio’s wife is certifiable. She posted this yesterday: Renee Baio @MrsScottBaio
,@AshleyJudd U can get a hysterectomy 2 stop bleeding.U have 0 kids so your p**** must only be 4 pleasure!Vaginas aren’t political ideology
WTF
this cant be real.
come to think of it… wake me up when its over…
praying for 4 (not 8) years.
Both their accounts have been unbelievable, with hers the worse of the two.
I laughed at the remix of Spencer. No, it wasn’t right but I am not sorry.
I admit I became aware of ‘Sabotage’ a bit late and OMG, I LOOOOOVE its use here!!!
Trust me. You’re not the only one who laughed
to paraphrase Chris Rock…
“I ain’t saying that guy should’ve punched him, but I understand”
and I’ll add, yeah, I laughed, too. don’t condone violence but if some piece of excrement like this gets punched, ohwellthatstoobad.
I find all of the Spencer remixes hilarious. They warm my cold heart.
I’m sure it’s always right to punch a nazi in the face. Hard.
Twice.
I heard punching is how Nazis hug.
ya know, now that you mention it…
I’ve seen Captain America punch Hitler in the face. I guess punching Nazis is an American thing to do.
Spencer got an Alt-Right to the face.
boom! nice one.
Indiana Jones would agree that punching nazis in the face is ALWAYS the answer.
Violence is never the answer. I watched the video of Spencer getting punched. And I didn’t laugh, I swear. I swear I did not yell “YES!”
Not even… a little bit?
Despite my dedication to nonviolence in general, I had to laugh at the intro “It’s not funny, I swear. Violence is never the answer. Punching Nazis in the face is never, ever the answer.” Followed intentionally of course by the video so we can watch it again and again and again ….. I’ll have to wait for my internet connection to settle down before joining in the fun– um, I mean deep concern about Nazis getting punched.
I still love the sign at the women’s march saying something like “I came here to knit hats and punch a Nazi, and I’m all outta yarn!”. That and “Grandma is pissed”.
Yes you did and so did I. Some f@ckers are just asking for it.
If someone is going to punch someone in the face, I hope the person they punch is a neo-Nazi or white supremacist.
The women’s march gave me so many feelings and hope, but I can’t maintain in the face of all this bullsh*ttery that keeps coming out of Dear Orange Leader’s offices. So honestly, eff this guy and that guy and the other dude… I have no plans to start punching people but I’m fresh out of sympathy for the people who made this sort of behaviour a normal part of our society. Welcome to Thunder dome you fascists.
word.
Amen.
I know two wrongs don’t make a right . It would feel a little good to knock one of them out.
Yes, I think it would feel good too. But thank god we don’t do whatever we feel like doing otherwise the world would be even crazier!
Of course . We’re better than that .
These men like Scott whine and cry when someone looks at them the wrong way, but actual sexual assault against women is just “locker room talk” and we should just get over it, or the women are all liars, blah blah blah. Did poor little Chachi feel unsafe for a few minutes? Now he knows how women feel ALL THE TIME.
But if this (allegedly) did not happen, fewer people would know that Fonzie’s cousin and his former bunny got to go to the dance!
I initially misread the headline as “laughed at him” and thought doesn’t that happen all the time?
I forgot, who is Scott Baio again?
Bob blah blah. His recent memorable work was the human artifact preserved by aliens in the Mexican avocado commercial.
Oh well.
(Playing worlds smallest violin) Baio can suck eggs! So everything is okay and shrugged off when it’s your guy, right? Nevermind all the racist, sexist and bullying behavior Our Cheeto-in-chief displays, as long as he belongs to the Republican Party, it’s all good. 😡
Jezabel is reporting that Lady Liberty herself came to Chachi’s rescue. Yes, manly man Scott Baio needed the assistance of scrawny old Kellyanne Conway.
http://theslot.jezebel.com/why-wont-the-white-house-say-who-kellyanne-conway-repea-1791560770?rev=1485273328153&utm_campaign=socialflow_jezebel_facebook&utm_source=jezebel_facebook&utm_medium=socialflow
The comments are hilarious btw.
Sorry. Some people DO need to be punched in the face. Nazis are one of them. So is Chachi.
On the contrary, violence is always, always the answer with a Nazi. Always. What else? You wanna debate them?
Seriously.
It shouldn’t be called the Freedom Ball anymore.
Oh Chachi, is this the only way you can get anyone to pay attention to you anymore?
Oh no honeys, face punching Nazis is what Americans do! It’s patriotic!
Wow! Since this is so funny, why don’t you all go to a senior citizen facility and push some old folks down some flights of stairs
You’d surely get a big laugh at the sight of that
And…
I believe there is some confusion as to who needs and occupies the safe rooms ..apparently the rooms are in need of padding
You make it impossible for people on the fence to jump to your side. You are like a bunch of rabid rats. You can out smart ass the next. Well. Have fun.
Oh my! I guess the satire upset you.
None of these anonymous commenters blowing off steam would find it amusing to pushing old people down the stairs. Usual logical fallacy.
On the other hand, however, actual legislators with names and power are talking about depriving old people, and people who will be old, of pension payments for which they were taxed throughout their working years, health insurance, affordable prescription medicine, and nursing-home care.
We don’t find that funny at all. And I doubt you’re on the fence.
Scott Baio is genius. Defending Trump is a great way to keep him in the news. Showbiz is full of liberals so Chachi will definitely stand out. See also Stephen Baldwin.
