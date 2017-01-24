Scott Baio needs a safe space, someone lunged at him at the inaugural ball

Following the election, Republican Scott Baio claimed he was assaulted at his kids’ school. Baio had been a vocal defender of Emperor Baby Fists, even speaking at the Republican National Convention. He didn’t even back away from supporting Baby Fists when the p-ssy-grabbing tape came out. The woman who allegedly assaulted Baio was Nancy Mack, wife of Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith. Their kids go to the same school, and Nancy Mack allegedly berated Baio at their kids’ school function. Mack might have even tried to grab Baio by the p-ssy. I thought it was a feel-good story because I believe in that if you think p-ssy grabbing is A-OK, you should be prepare to have your p-ssy grabbed. And if you publicly supported a bigoted fascist, of course people are going to say “you supported a bigoted fascist.”

Well, as it turns out, Scott Baio was invited to the Liberty Ball, one of the big inaugural balls in Washington. Emperor Baby Fists and Melania danced on stage and all was well. Except someone else tried to grab Scott Baio by the p-ssy, I think.

Trump supporter Scott Baio was roughed up by protesters in DC on Friday night. Witnesses said Baio was attacked as he arrived at the Liberty Ball with Fox Business star Charlie Gasparino.

A protester “called Scott a f - - king fascist and lunged at him” before Gasparino pushed the protester away.

Later, another group of protesters approached Baio and wife Renee as they made their way to the Freedom Ball “and they had be extracted by the police.” A rep for Baio didn’t get back to us Sunday night.

Baio did complain about it on Twitter, claiming that someone threatened to throw urine on him – I would imagine to protest Baby Fists’ golden showers??? – and retweeting the claim Charlie Gasparino that he (Gasparino) “stopped a thug from attacking” Baio. Isn’t it so cute when all of these deplorable snowflakes need safe spaces to avoid being sexually assaulted and verbally abused???? It’s not that I think anyone – man or woman – should be assaulted or abused. I do not condone violence at all. It’s just that it’s difficult to feel much sympathy for the same people who mock the very idea that women would need a safe space, or mocking the idea that women coming forward about abuse and assault would be telling the truth.

All of which reminds me, once again. Nazi/alt-right douchebag Richard Spencer got punched in the face on Inauguration Day. There are about a million musical remixes of this now. It’s not funny, I swear. Violence is never the answer. Punching Nazis in the face is never, ever the answer.

53 Responses to “Scott Baio needs a safe space, someone lunged at him at the inaugural ball”

  1. Libra girl says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Was it Joanie? She loves Chachi.

  2. Neelyo says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Routinely the insult i see thrown around on FB by Trump fans is that anyone who opposes him is a delicate snowflake who needs a safe space. Oh the irony, considering the most delicate (albeit homeliest) snowflake of all is now leading the country.

    Baio was never cute, hot or anything. He’s got a face like the dish that ran away with the spoon, no talent and a hideous personality to boot.

    Oh and I read that whoever was harassing him was referring to him as Chachi.

  3. NeoCleo says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:09 am

    I laughed at the remix of Spencer. No, it wasn’t right but I am not sorry.

  4. Nona says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:10 am

    Violence is never the answer. I watched the video of Spencer getting punched. And I didn’t laugh, I swear. I swear I did not yell “YES!”

  5. Megan2 says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:12 am

    If someone is going to punch someone in the face, I hope the person they punch is a neo-Nazi or white supremacist.

    The women’s march gave me so many feelings and hope, but I can’t maintain in the face of all this bullsh*ttery that keeps coming out of Dear Orange Leader’s offices. So honestly, eff this guy and that guy and the other dude… I have no plans to start punching people but I’m fresh out of sympathy for the people who made this sort of behaviour a normal part of our society. Welcome to Thunder dome you fascists.

  6. Aims says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:17 am

    I know two wrongs don’t make a right . It would feel a little good to knock one of them out.

  7. lucy2 says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:21 am

    These men like Scott whine and cry when someone looks at them the wrong way, but actual sexual assault against women is just “locker room talk” and we should just get over it, or the women are all liars, blah blah blah. Did poor little Chachi feel unsafe for a few minutes? Now he knows how women feel ALL THE TIME.

  8. third ginger says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:43 am

    I initially misread the headline as “laughed at him” and thought doesn’t that happen all the time?

  9. Eva says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:43 am

    I forgot, who is Scott Baio again?

  10. Nev says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Oh well.

  11. Dragonlady sakura says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:49 am

    (Playing worlds smallest violin) Baio can suck eggs! So everything is okay and shrugged off when it’s your guy, right? Nevermind all the racist, sexist and bullying behavior Our Cheeto-in-chief displays, as long as he belongs to the Republican Party, it’s all good. 😡

  12. badrockandroll says:
    January 24, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Jezabel is reporting that Lady Liberty herself came to Chachi’s rescue. Yes, manly man Scott Baio needed the assistance of scrawny old Kellyanne Conway.

    http://theslot.jezebel.com/why-wont-the-white-house-say-who-kellyanne-conway-repea-1791560770?rev=1485273328153&utm_campaign=socialflow_jezebel_facebook&utm_source=jezebel_facebook&utm_medium=socialflow

  13. Pandy says:
    January 24, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Sorry. Some people DO need to be punched in the face. Nazis are one of them. So is Chachi.

  14. Lambda says:
    January 24, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    On the contrary, violence is always, always the answer with a Nazi. Always. What else? You wanna debate them?

  15. serena says:
    January 24, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    It shouldn’t be called the Freedom Ball anymore.

  16. paddyjr says:
    January 24, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    Oh Chachi, is this the only way you can get anyone to pay attention to you anymore?

  17. a reader says:
    January 24, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Oh no honeys, face punching Nazis is what Americans do! It’s patriotic!

  18. Jennifer Wilkins says:
    January 24, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    Wow! Since this is so funny, why don’t you all go to a senior citizen facility and push some old folks down some flights of stairs
    You’d surely get a big laugh at the sight of that
    And…
    I believe there is some confusion as to who needs and occupies the safe rooms ..apparently the rooms are in need of padding
    You make it impossible for people on the fence to jump to your side. You are like a bunch of rabid rats. You can out smart ass the next. Well. Have fun.

    • Who ARE These People? says:
      January 24, 2017 at 3:42 pm

      Oh my! I guess the satire upset you.

      None of these anonymous commenters blowing off steam would find it amusing to pushing old people down the stairs. Usual logical fallacy.

      On the other hand, however, actual legislators with names and power are talking about depriving old people, and people who will be old, of pension payments for which they were taxed throughout their working years, health insurance, affordable prescription medicine, and nursing-home care.

      We don’t find that funny at all. And I doubt you’re on the fence.

  19. Adrien says:
    January 24, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Scott Baio is genius. Defending Trump is a great way to keep him in the news. Showbiz is full of liberals so Chachi will definitely stand out. See also Stephen Baldwin.

