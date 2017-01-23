“You’ll never guess which film leads this year’s Razzie nominations” links
sad batfleck

The Razzie nominations are out & Sad Batfleck leads the charge. [Pajiba]
Bella Hadid misses The Weeknd. Go and get your man, Bella! [Dlisted]
Tilda Swinton went to Paris Fashion Week. [Go Fug Yourself]
Rudy Giuliani says words about the Women’s March. [Jezebel]
Blind item! I think this is Tom Cruise, right? [LaineyGossip]
I like Kate Beckinsale’s white dress here. [Popoholic]
Vanessa Hudgens needs to rethink her makeup. [Moe Jackson]
Amber Heard shops at the 99-cent store. [Celebslam]
A woman was kicked off a plane for insulting a Deplorable. [Buzzfeed]
Cleavage cutaways are a thing, I guess. [The Blemish]
It feels like everybody does Gatsby-themed parties these days. [Reality Tea]

whatever

 

42 Responses to ““You’ll never guess which film leads this year’s Razzie nominations” links”

  1. Sullivan says:
    January 23, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    Re: Lainey’s blind item, my first thought was Brad Pitt. His face has settled down and he lost a lot weight.

    Reply
  2. Ramona says:
    January 23, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    I hope even the title got a Razzie nomination because “Batman v Superman” is the worst unironic film title ever.

    Reply
  3. Isabelle says:
    January 23, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    BvS no doubt the worst movie of the year. Gods of Egypt you knew that was going to be awful but BvS sold itself as a great superhero movie. Zack Snyder, please step down as the director of these superman movies. They are just awful

    Reply
  4. prince says:
    January 23, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    really? jaret leto for worst supporting actor for suicide squad? that’s just hating. he was fantastic as the joker. his chemistry with margot robbie was beautiful

    Jennifer Lawrence deserves a nomination for that stinker passengers.

    Reply
  5. minx says:
    January 23, 2017 at 12:49 pm

    I’m glad that stupid Hillary movie got Razzied.

    Reply
  6. Don't kill me I'm French says:
    January 23, 2017 at 1:08 pm

    I also guess Cruise ( because of “blockbuster”)for the blind who even is not a blind if it is about Cruise.

    Reply
  7. Whyme says:
    January 23, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    My three guesses were Tom Cruise (The Mummy) Brad Pitt – his face suddenly got more gaunt (World War Z 2) or Ben Affleck (Justice League). Leaning towards Brad or Tom since their faces show no or less filler now.

    Reply
  8. lucy2 says:
    January 23, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    B v. S for the win (win? loss?) That was a truly terrible movie.
    “The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty ” Bwahaha

    Reply
  9. Tired says:
    January 23, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    I thought the Hillary movie was fantastic and spot on. I knew it would be either snubbed or shit on because liberal Hollywood wouldn’t dare give an oscar to something so accurate

    Reply
  10. Madpoe says:
    January 23, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    and in other unrelated news…I seriously need some Keanu Reeves here!

    My “baby daddy” :P is releasing John Wick 2 on my b-day!

    Reply
  11. Llamas says:
    January 23, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    I think it’s fine the woman got kicked off. I’m an insanely anxious flyer and if I had to witness anyone insulting someone and being all angry and making a scene I’d probably barf. I like planes to be completely calm with no conflict whatsoever.

    Reply
  12. nicegirl says:
    January 23, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Just came to vent that this Global Gag Rule crap is DEPLORABLE.

    Reply
  13. Bahare says:
    January 23, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Blockbuster says tom cruise to me and he certainly gets that puffy faced thing going on before he starts a movie. Affleck it’s hard to tell what is from his vices and which is from fillers. And yes from a perfectly superficial visual I would still take brad pitt anyway I could get him for my fantasy date. I hear my hubby coming home so I’ll ask him if he feels the same way.We are a loving bunch over here.

    Reply
  14. Veronica says:
    January 23, 2017 at 9:02 pm

    I know “alternative facts” sounds funny, but that’s seriously some Orwell level craziness there. Scary times ahead.

    Reply

