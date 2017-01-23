“You’ll never guess which film leads this year’s Razzie nominations” links

The Razzie nominations are out & Sad Batfleck leads the charge. [Pajiba]
Bella Hadid misses The Weeknd. Go and get your man, Bella! [Dlisted]
Tilda Swinton went to Paris Fashion Week. [Go Fug Yourself]
Rudy Giuliani says words about the Women’s March. [Jezebel]
Blind item! I think this is Tom Cruise, right? [LaineyGossip]
I like Kate Beckinsale’s white dress here. [Popoholic]
Vanessa Hudgens needs to rethink her makeup. [Moe Jackson]
Amber Heard shops at the 99-cent store. [Celebslam]
A woman was kicked off a plane for insulting a Deplorable. [Buzzfeed]
Cleavage cutaways are a thing, I guess. [The Blemish]
It feels like everybody does Gatsby-themed parties these days. [Reality Tea]
Re: Lainey’s blind item, my first thought was Brad Pitt. His face has settled down and he lost a lot weight.
She specifically mentions an “upcoming” “action” “blockbuster”. Thats obviously Tom Cruise.
I also thought Cruise. His face was super puffy for a while.
I agree it’s Cruise. He usually shows up with a “freshened” face right before each movie.
To me, sounds totally like Batfleck. He was looking mega puffy there for a min. Then in the title of the blind she mentions “deflate” which could, perhaps, trace back to deflegate, Tom Brady and Ben’s nanny and the picture with all the Super Bowl rings? The blockbuster being Justice League movie? Maybe?
Both good guesses but give the reference to the before he filmed his latest “blockbuster”, I say it’s Cruise. None of Pitt’s films in the past year or so were anywhere near the wannabe blockbuster the Mummy is. It’s Cruise.
I love how upset some of Twitter gets about the Razzies. 😏
I guessed Batfleck for his next DC movie. His face has been looking quite “refreshed” lately
My first thought was Pitt too but I’m not aware of any upcoming action films, so it probably is Cruise. Batfleck also needs to do something about his tweaks.
It’s Ben – his face was scarily puffy around the release of BvS and is normal again, he has Batman shooting in a few months, and the Deflategate rant.
Ben Affleck’s face is still puffy, though. I agree that the blind item is someone else. The wording of the blind makes it sound like the movie has already been filmed and The Batman doesn’t even have a final script yet. If it were Affleck, the blind would read “the producers ARE concerned that he looks puffy” not “they WERE concerned”…
I hope even the title got a Razzie nomination because “Batman v Superman” is the worst unironic film title ever.
BvS no doubt the worst movie of the year. Gods of Egypt you knew that was going to be awful but BvS sold itself as a great superhero movie. Zack Snyder, please step down as the director of these superman movies. They are just awful
I actually liked it. Though I’m just glad Gal Gadot was not mentioned in the worst actress or supporting actress category. Most said she was the best thing about BvS. It gives me hope for WW.
She was the best part of the movie.
It wasn’t the worst film. I don’t think it need all that nomination. The Razzie award just nominated it for the buzz.
really? jaret leto for worst supporting actor for suicide squad? that’s just hating. he was fantastic as the joker. his chemistry with margot robbie was beautiful
Jennifer Lawrence deserves a nomination for that stinker passengers.
I agree with them honestly..there might have been chemistry but he was just annoying.
Lawrence deserved a nod for her acting in the last Xmen movie.she looks more bored than Melania Trump having sex with her husband
Agree to disagree. I thought Robbie was strong but Leto was terrible!!! Maybe too much hype for what turned out to be a nothing role but in the end I would have been happy to never see him it that role again.
See also: Eisenberg, Jesse as Luther. Horrendous.
Eh Leto was an AWFUL Joker. One of the worst parts of the movie. All that “method acting” (ie him acting like an ass) did not pay off. Heath is still the reigning Joker for me
Jen deserves it for XMen more than Passengers. Chris Pratt deserves it for passengers…I didn’t think her acting was bad there. The script was the most offensive part of the entire thing.
I didn’t like his Joker either. He was trying to hard and fail flat.
I don’t even remember the plot of Suicide Squad. Use bad guys to stop other bad guys but what were they stopping them from again? Was it the same old someone wants to blow up or take over the world?
Jared Leto was absolutely rotten in SS. I heard much of his part was cut. Thank goodness for that.
I’m glad that stupid Hillary movie got Razzied.
I also guess Cruise ( because of “blockbuster”)for the blind who even is not a blind if it is about Cruise.
My three guesses were Tom Cruise (The Mummy) Brad Pitt – his face suddenly got more gaunt (World War Z 2) or Ben Affleck (Justice League). Leaning towards Brad or Tom since their faces show no or less filler now.
Sadly I don’t think Affleck’s bloat is fillers. 😕
Same for Depp…that’s not surgery related.
Yeah that’s alcohol related. Mariah Carey gets that same alcohol bloat to her face.
B v. S for the win (win? loss?) That was a truly terrible movie.
“The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors / Collateral Beauty ” Bwahaha
I thought the Hillary movie was fantastic and spot on. I knew it would be either snubbed or shit on because liberal Hollywood wouldn’t dare give an oscar to something so accurate
D’Souza is a convicted felon, disgraced academic and all around dweeb.
Agreed. Dinesh is such a troll
“accurate”? I guess so, if by “accurate” you mean accurate by using “alternative facts”.
LOL… Perfect time for the use of that term. I give you an award.
I think you’re supposed to be over at Breitbart. Buh-bye.
I think that everyone is entitled to their opinion. I’m also wondering why this celebrity gossip site has become a political site instead.
and in other unrelated news…I seriously need some Keanu Reeves here!
My “baby daddy” is releasing John Wick 2 on my b-day!
I will be celebrating your birthday with you. Because I am so there on opening night.
I have to wait because Lego Batman is coming out the same day and my kid wants to see it. I have high hopes for John Wick.
I think it’s fine the woman got kicked off. I’m an insanely anxious flyer and if I had to witness anyone insulting someone and being all angry and making a scene I’d probably barf. I like planes to be completely calm with no conflict whatsoever.
Just came to vent that this Global Gag Rule crap is DEPLORABLE.
Blockbuster says tom cruise to me and he certainly gets that puffy faced thing going on before he starts a movie. Affleck it’s hard to tell what is from his vices and which is from fillers. And yes from a perfectly superficial visual I would still take brad pitt anyway I could get him for my fantasy date. I hear my hubby coming home so I’ll ask him if he feels the same way.We are a loving bunch over here.
I know “alternative facts” sounds funny, but that’s seriously some Orwell level craziness there. Scary times ahead.
