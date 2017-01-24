Duchess Kate wore a Hobbs suit & a girlish blouse: super-keen in green?

The Duchess of Cambridge was out and about this morning, only I’m wondering if many people cared. Most photo agencies didn’t even bother to buy these photos! Kate made a trip to EACH (East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices) in Quidenham as part of EACH’s fundraising drive. For the stop, Kate surprisingly did not wear a coatdress. Shocking, I know. She chose a smart-looking green Hobbs suit… and then absolutely ruined it with that twee, belongs-on-Princess-Charlotte collar. If Charlotte wore a girly little blouse with a baby collar, it would look cute. On Kate, it looks like she needs a style intervention. How did poor Tash let her out of the house like that??? Anyway, the suit is reasonably priced for Kate – the jacket retailed at £189, and the skirt is priced at £129 (both are sold out).

Meanwhile, we’re coming up to the BAFTAs. They happen the same night as the Grammys, which you should look out for the next day, because we’ll have lots of coverage. For the past two years, BAFTA president Prince William has not attended the BAFTAs, nor has even shown up to the Kensington Palace reception the night before the BAFTAs. It’s a huge drama because it absolutely feeds into the narrative that William is a pissy work-shy dumbass. Well, funny story. William is in a “row” with the BAFTA organizers because he wants to bring Kate this year only they don’t want Kate to come? This absolutely sounds like an excuse.

The Baftas are involved in an awkward behind-the-scenes stand-off with their president Prince William over whether he will attend the awards with wife Kate. The Prince, 34, had intended to go to the film bash next month, after missing it the last two years. But The Sun has been told by two separate Bafta sources that senior staff at the organisation fear Kate, 35, could outshine A-list actresses. It is claimed they think Kate, 35, could detract from the presence of stars such as Emily Blunt and Naomie Harris at the film awards ceremony. Last night one Bafta insider revealed: “William has faced serious criticism from the film industry for missing the Baftas the last two years, despite being our president. As a result of that feedback, he made it clear he wants to go this year and even bring Kate. It would be a real show of his commitment towards Bafta and create headlines around the world. But it was then expressed by senior staff within Bafta that Kate’s attendance will totally distract from all the film stars there.” The issue is believed to have sparked tension, with Bafta chief executive Amanda Berry trying to smooth relations with Kensington Palace. A second Bafta source said: “Most people think William will end up getting his way by bringing Kate but it’s created awkwardness because her attendance shouldn’t have been in question.” It would be Kate’s first time at the Baftas, which take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, February 12. Last night Kensington Palace refused to say whether William or Kate would attend. A royal insider said: “William is known to change his mind at the last minute. But these enquiries are likely to force an announcement — there can’t be a public split between Bafta and their royal president.”

[From The Sun]

First of all, Kate can’t steal focus from anyone. As much as the British press wants Kate to be the most elegant scene-stealer in the room, she just isn’t. And it would be a coup for the BAFTAs to get Kate so I seriously doubt anyone over there is fussing about it. It’s far more likely that William is telling Kate that she can’t go because she’ll pull focus, then using Kate’s absence (which he forced) as an excuse for why he can’t attend. Just another reason why the BAFTAs should get a new president. I’m not even saying it should be Harry. The Countess of Wessex would have a lot of fun as BAFTA president, surely?