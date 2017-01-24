Duchess Kate wore a Hobbs suit & a girlish blouse: super-keen in green?

The Duchess of Cambridge was out and about this morning, only I’m wondering if many people cared. Most photo agencies didn’t even bother to buy these photos! Kate made a trip to EACH (East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices) in Quidenham as part of EACH’s fundraising drive. For the stop, Kate surprisingly did not wear a coatdress. Shocking, I know. She chose a smart-looking green Hobbs suit… and then absolutely ruined it with that twee, belongs-on-Princess-Charlotte collar. If Charlotte wore a girly little blouse with a baby collar, it would look cute. On Kate, it looks like she needs a style intervention. How did poor Tash let her out of the house like that??? Anyway, the suit is reasonably priced for Kate – the jacket retailed at £189, and the skirt is priced at £129 (both are sold out).
Meanwhile, we’re coming up to the BAFTAs. They happen the same night as the Grammys, which you should look out for the next day, because we’ll have lots of coverage. For the past two years, BAFTA president Prince William has not attended the BAFTAs, nor has even shown up to the Kensington Palace reception the night before the BAFTAs. It’s a huge drama because it absolutely feeds into the narrative that William is a pissy work-shy dumbass. Well, funny story. William is in a “row” with the BAFTA organizers because he wants to bring Kate this year only they don’t want Kate to come? This absolutely sounds like an excuse.
The Baftas are involved in an awkward behind-the-scenes stand-off with their president Prince William over whether he will attend the awards with wife Kate. The Prince, 34, had intended to go to the film bash next month, after missing it the last two years. But The Sun has been told by two separate Bafta sources that senior staff at the organisation fear Kate, 35, could outshine A-list actresses. It is claimed they think Kate, 35, could detract from the presence of stars such as Emily Blunt and Naomie Harris at the film awards ceremony.
Last night one Bafta insider revealed: “William has faced serious criticism from the film industry for missing the Baftas the last two years, despite being our president. As a result of that feedback, he made it clear he wants to go this year and even bring Kate. It would be a real show of his commitment towards Bafta and create headlines around the world. But it was then expressed by senior staff within Bafta that Kate’s attendance will totally distract from all the film stars there.”
The issue is believed to have sparked tension, with Bafta chief executive Amanda Berry trying to smooth relations with Kensington Palace. A second Bafta source said: “Most people think William will end up getting his way by bringing Kate but it’s created awkwardness because her attendance shouldn’t have been in question.”
It would be Kate’s first time at the Baftas, which take place at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, February 12. Last night Kensington Palace refused to say whether William or Kate would attend.
A royal insider said: “William is known to change his mind at the last minute. But these enquiries are likely to force an announcement — there can’t be a public split between Bafta and their royal president.”
First of all, Kate can’t steal focus from anyone. As much as the British press wants Kate to be the most elegant scene-stealer in the room, she just isn’t. And it would be a coup for the BAFTAs to get Kate so I seriously doubt anyone over there is fussing about it. It’s far more likely that William is telling Kate that she can’t go because she’ll pull focus, then using Kate’s absence (which he forced) as an excuse for why he can’t attend. Just another reason why the BAFTAs should get a new president. I’m not even saying it should be Harry. The Countess of Wessex would have a lot of fun as BAFTA president, surely?
This may be the biggest Sure, Jan moment of all time.
Agreed. The woman wearing a green housecoat and twee collar is not going to outshine anyone. This is either Carole’s ploy to get Kate invited along or Bill’s excuse to skip for a third year.
Tough call, but I’m going to go with Carole’s involvement. I think even lazy Billy knows he can’t skip this event 3 years in a row without a stink being made.
It’s not really the clothes, it’s HER. Something about her is just BORING, no matter how much they keep hyping her. She just does not have that extra something special ,even when she wears tiaras something about her just falls flat. She lacks charisma.
Kate lacks charisma, she is so dull. She’s like watching a cardboard cut-out.
I got really excited at the title, thinking it was a pants suit. Sigh…
I know! This is so boring and outdated.
Someone described the fabric as golf course clubhouse carpeting.
or Astroturf
Margaret Thatcher crossed with a pool table.
She looks tired.
She looks like a Leprechaun bank manager in that outfit. All that money and access and she has zero taste.
Lol, honestly. Perfect! They would make either terrible or amazing bank managers (depending on your perspective) with their gold obsession.
LOL
She looks pregnant in the face, to me.
keen in green – *dead*
What the actual f**k was she thinking with that ridiculous collar?!
The suit by itself is pretty, although it looks a bit too snug on her in some photos.
I agree. The suit is pretty but the collar isn’t working.
I actually wear a lot of Hobbs London. It’s reasonably priced (think slightly less than Kate Spade) and ridiculously flattering if you have a large bust/smaller waist/big hips ratio going on. I never have to size up to accommodate my boobs, which is a huge savings for me.
Oh, good to know. *off to shop*
I love, love, love the colour of her outfit. I just don’t think it’s her colour. The collar is just silly. Don’t know what she was thinking there.
Agreed that someone’s talking out their hat re Kate stealing the focus from the actresses. By that logic they should have exactly one actress attending so other actresses don’t steal her focus. So I don’t believe anyone said that, or if they did they’re trying a polite way to discourage her attendance.
At least she isn’t camera whoring and she looks genuine. She looks relaxed and happy to be there. Some little girl who gave her a sketch drawing of her looked so happy to meet her and that is what counts, to make someone’s day special.
Exactly she is visiting a children’s hospice, just think about those two words for a moment.
Two of the saddest words in the English language.
Thank you Shelly and Ever bloom for introducing some perspective.
Your comments are spot on. She made a little girl happy. A girl at a children’s hospice. That’s actually enough for me.
I thought she looked totally happy to be there and if attention is brought to EACH then awesome!
Can we stop with this? Her outfits will always and irrevocably be “fine.” Just fine. Never amazing, never tragic. Fine.
Exactly. After almost 6 years of being the Duchess of Cambridge, she is not going to suddenly wake up and be a Diana-level fashionista. She will always spend way too much on “meh” outfits. Unfortunately, once we stop talking about her clothes, there’s really nothing else except her lack of work.
There’s absolutely no reason for Kate to go -what’ll she do.? Walk the carpet and sit on a seat in the front row. Williams the president he’s the one who’ll be presenting an award. She’ll get to wear a new dress walk the carpet get her picture taken and call it work.
I hate this suit it looks like that uptight green woollen coat she wore for the first time in Australia just as seperates.
Forgive me. I’m in a mood today. But, in my head, Will doesn’t want Kate to go to stop her from fangirling over Ryan Gosling or any of the hot actors nominated. Cheer up, Wills. Taking her may result in a lot of passionate cuddle time. It would for me if I got too near to Ryan.
Lol at Kate potentially outshining celebrities. She was quite literally upstaged at her own wedding!
..by her sister’s bum. It seemed everyone was talking about Pippa’s bum, not Kate.
I wonder if Kate will try to get revenge for that at Pappas wedding. But how?
A boob job would be funny.
W&KM have been issuing their own alternative facts since before their engagement. The DM story, as usual, is worded so poorly that it’s difficult to understand what W is whining about.
They are such poor excuses for adults. At this point, they should be relegated only to ribbon cutting ceremonies because they aren’t mature enough, intelligent enough and don’t have the energy to competently represent the people who pay for their lavish lifestyle.
I think this phony row with the BAFTA people is that William is concerned about being upstaged by his wife. I doubt BAFTA would care one way or another if Kate was there.
Kate’s suit looks too tight to me. There isn’t much ‘ease’. It would look better with a black turtleneck underneath, as the way Hobbs showed it on their website. The jacket is too tight, and the skirt is too. Hair flying all over and terrible posture as always. Nothing has changed and probably never will.
That skirt doesn’t fit very well-and the collar is silly. I do like the color on her. It’s all fine. Fashion icon-not so much.
Diana cosplay re collar. Also too tight a fit, this is actually a really functional suit, all the royals have something similar, this just is not right though.
When asked by a young girl what it was like being a princess “Kate said she’s very lucky that she’s very well looked after by her husband” ! Seriously, what 35 year old mother of two needs to be looked after?! And what a thing to say to a young girl, as if “being looked after” by others is a goal any woman should aspire to!!! Kate could have earned a lot more respect if she had answered that question with “being a princess is wonderful because of all of the incredible people I meet and the wonderful charities I get to be involved in” or something to that effect.
Agreed, 100%.
These kinds of comments cement my belief that she is quite a simpleton. Not very aware or educated or worldly in the real sense of the term. A well-taken care of pretty face.
OMG, I can’t believe she actually said that! Now I really don’t want her to speak in public at all.
It’s the kind of statement she wanted to get back to her husband.
That is truly a weird thing to say. Even though I’ve been a stay at home mom/housewife for 20 years I would never think of my husband as “taking care of me”.
Most SAHMs I know look after their husbands, if there’s any looking after to be done.
Sophie, The Countess of Wessex has my vote as the new BAFTA president!
No, should wait for a year to dethrone William and then give it to MM if she marries Harry.
I wish William would have given Kate her own ring.
I agree! The interesting thing is that Diana didn’t even wear it all the time.
Agree Kitty. I thought it was a bad omen. I mean that was such an unhappy marriage. Just once I would like to see her without it.
I felt so sorry for her with Diana’s ring. Can’t help thinking it brings a lot of bad Karma with it. Also shows what poor judgement William has.
Just never understood why he would do that? Now Kate will never get out of Diana’s shadow.
*eye roll* I think Willy’s problem is her getting more press attention the next day than him. Thou saying that its only the Daily Fail that makes a fuss over her and thats because Mummy told them to.
I like the collar. And it works with the suit neckline. At least it wasn’t a pussy bow!
For two whole seconds I thought she was actually wearing pants.
Distract from who? The camera people? She was upstaged at her own wedding, by her sister AND cousins-in-law, She certainly can’t pull focus from a bunch of actors. Please!
I don’t think this is Will I think this the BAFTAs long form of ousting him from the job. Then he can save face. And they’ll get someone else royal who will actually show up.
It’s a nice suit in a lovely colour but Waity, as usual, manages to make her outfit look blah. Like most of her clothes, it is too snug. There is very little room for movement in it. Only Waity would think it appropriate to turn up at a hospice for sick children with her hair flopping all over the place.
Regarding the Baftas, I agree with other people’s comments about Whiny just looking for an excuse not to go.
The suit itself is appropriate for a visit to a children’s hospice (speaking of putting things in perspective) but the twee Peter Pan collar is an absurd touch, even for such an appearance. She could have worn a pretty camisole with a lace top with the zipper down further, or beads . . . anything but that collar, which, like puffed cap sleeves and ribbons in the hair, should be verboten on any female over 30.
She seems to be working more this year!
The gift of a drawing Kate was given by a little girl got me wondering why she never shows up with anything for the charity. I’m not talking massive donations, I mean why can’t she show up with a big basket of blueberry muffins for the children or packages of crayons for everybody if children? If the crayons were stamped with W&K names, these children would probably be thrilled, and it would require very little effort or expense on their part. Is there a royal protocol that says you must receive, not give?
I realize muffins might not be the best idea because of allergies, but surely there is something children in hospice might like. Would any of you go to a hospice, especially a children’s hospice empty-handed?
None of them do that.
I know. The queen has been receiving gifts for 60 years now. Could you imagine if she handed out gifts/mementos wherever she went? She’d need a double decker bus on call all the time. I also imagine if W&K did bring gifts, it would start a huge brouhaha with slighted feelings and accusations of ‘she likes them better’ coming from all sides. Having said that, I still think you should make an exception for ill/dying children.
Things don’t look good when she’s always hunched over. She has terrible posture. The collar is a little bit Judge Judyish
Yes! judge Judy!! I was trying to place that collar in my mind and you are so right! Bahaha
Maybe Ed Sheeran can step in at the BAFTAs. Just every time they shirk something, send in Ed Sheeran.
Sorry, back to the dolly blouse. Has this woman ever heard of tasteful scarves, statement necklaces, even a small faux mink collar? I do despair….
Sorry, I’m not singling you out but I don’t generally care what Kate wears. She can wear what she likes; she’s not a living doll for us to dress.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m down with a little fashion sense snark but after a while, it seems like overkill.
1 Word: Haircut.
I think her horrible prissy outfits are all about rehabilitating her flasher image in light of the French court case. She is obsessed and thinks the judge will rule in her favour when she/ he sees her newly restrained image. I agree there is a strong resemblence to a leprechaun in the top photo.
Ps. The 1950′s children department called – it wants its blouse back!
+1
Maybe she’ll wear this if she does the Irish Guards this year.
She already broke a century old tradition. Why even bother?
It still irks me that she treated them so badly. I lost a lot of respect for her as a result.
Well maybe not a lot…I didn’t have all that much by last year. What little I had I lost, that’s better.
I’m with you, Tough Cookie. I made excuses for her and for him for a very long time. But that was the final straw.
I think she looks very chic. Very pretty!
Bafta execs think Kate would steal the focus from the film stars? I can’t believe that this is an issue at all. She would , of course, get some attention, but the show is televised and it’s not like the cameras would be on her all the time anyway. What is going on at Bafta? Bill must have seriously pissed them off for a story like this to be doing the rounds. Maybe if Kate is there it might change the seating plan, or take the focus from Patron William himself….now there’s a thought! And what nonsense that they can’t announce that William is going yet – Royal calendars are prepared so far in advance.
I like the suit and its greeness. It is ruined by the 1980s sloane ranger style white collar. There are so many other things she could have had at the neck: black turtleneck, jewellery…..
