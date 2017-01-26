People: Brad Pitt has ‘a more positive outlook,’ he’s seeing more of his kids

Do you ever wonder why we’re still getting updates on Brad Pitt’s time with the kids even though both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have signed off on sealing everything having to do with their divorce and custody fight? It’s probably nothing! Or it could be that the only issue was when Angelina and her people were fighting back against Brad’s leaks. Now that Jolie isn’t saying anything, Brad is still leaking. Or maybe People Magazine just really, really wants you to know that Brad is feeling so much better and he’s gotten to see the kids more.
Things are looking up for Brad Pitt. It’s only been two weeks since he and Angelina Jolie decided to work out their divorce privately, but the change in Pitt’s attitude is already evident to those around him.
“He seems to have a more positive outlook,” a Pitt source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Things seem much better now.”
After the bitter end of his 12-year relationship with Jolie in Septemeber, Pitt initially agreed to weekly supervised visits with their six kids, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8. But thanks to the couple’s detente, he “can spend more time with them,” says the source.
“He seems much happier,” says the source. “He has missed his kids terribly. The kids are his whole world. It’s all he cares about.”
On Jan. 9, Pitt, 53, and Jolie, 41, released a joint statement saying they were working with a private judge to resolve their divorce and would “act as a united front” moving forward.
“Brad is willing to work with Angie so they can have peace for the kids,” says the source. “What it ultimately comes down to is that he just wants to be with the kids.”
He wants to be with the kids… and balloons. And booze. But sure, good for both of them. I hope this unofficial leak doesn’t reignite the whole thing and Angelina’s team doesn’t feel the need to “hit back” with the receipts on what’s actually going down with the temporary custody. It was all getting a bit fraught and if they can genuinely work out their sh-t privately, I think it will be better for both of them (and their fandoms).
No matter what Brad and Angie do or don’t do, people are going to write stories about them – they are 2 of the biggest stars in the world. That isn’t going to stop just because they sealed the court documents in regards to the custody case. And if the press doesn’t have fodder to write on – they will make it up and extrapolate.
Exactly. Why we act like the mags are bastions of truth telling I don’t know. For every one true story, there’s several made up ones. After years of Brad and Angie stories, they should’ve been married a dozen times, divorced as many, have a dozen children more (biological and adopted depending on the week) and more. It was a constant recycling because they sell mags. So far we only know what’s been in court documents and via their spokespeople.
Oh please. Any other celeb did this and everyone would call them out for their pr stunts, especially when it comes from celeb ass kissers like People mag . But not when it is golden boy Pitt, nope of course he would never according to some. This obvious pr plant by his people is treated like it was all tabloid lies instead of Pitt makes sure his image remains untarnished to hell with the legal agreement to no longer feed the media. It’s not like this is from In Touch or Star, but keep acting like Pitt is so above these games. I am sure those NEW close up pictures the Daily Mail has of him just walking around while looking at the pap was puuuuuure conicedence, just like the pictures of him leaving the hotel with balloons that were taken the previous Wednesday just happen to be held and released right after Jolie’s endorsement and donation announcement, because you know Pitt couldn’t possibly avoid being papped like he had in the past. Yup nothing to see here.
Yeah, almost like how people hate TSwift so much that they believe every single vague comment from a gossip mag.
To believe that it’s not at least a mixture of these things is silly. Sometimes it’s leaks. Sometimes it’s “well this is going to sell the magazine”. Sometimes it’s both.
I don’t understand why some people seem to think it has to be one or the other only. Or that just because you don’t believe a random story it’s because you’re supporting everyone to have ever been abusive. The kind of anger people get over certain celebrities is so weird – we don’t KNOW these people. Everything we see is either what they want seen, or what magazines have implied. Not everything printed is gospel. There are a lot of vague stories that imply things, but don’t go so far as to say that something definitely happened that are clearly being vague to avoid any denials/lawyer interference.
It’s a business. It’s a business for celebs. It’s a business for the gossip mags. Heck, it’s a business for sites like this. It’s not like they’re going to write articles about celebrities that don’t garner attention – and they shouldn’t. What would there be to read about? But at the end of the day, it’s business as usual for all involved.
He is reminding me of his ex Aniston and I am glad Angelina is not playing his game. He is poor pitiful Brad but she remains, to many tabloid and surprisingly other women’s chagrin, strong and silent. Angelina will always be the bigger person here in my eyes.
@Erinn: You are right about some things, but my main point was how only a favored few like Pitt are never really accused of feeding the tabs even when it comes from more legit sources like People. But with others even Grazia originated tab stories get believed as the gospel and as if the celeb was the source of the story.
All the way up until this divorce People mag has been seen as a direct mouth piece for celebs, but now all of a sudden people have problems with this gossip source ? Now all of a sudden people are upset because this mag uses “sources”? How convienent to feel that way now only because your fave is the one that is partaking in these pr games. That’s all I am saying.
+1000 @Jinni
I knew this was a Pitt backed piece because that entire excerpt, mentioned nothing/nada/zilch about WHY Pitt can’t see his kids when he wants. LOL
If you had just dropped in from Jupiter and didn’t know anything about the situation, you’d just think, ‘Oh, two people who just couldn’t make it work are getting along a tad better.’
Sure, maybe you’d scratch your head about *why* Dad isn’t seeing his kids, maybe re-read the piece to see if you missed the reason…but when you didn’t see anything explaining that…you’d shrug and move on and assume the wife is being a bish and treating him bad. Poor Brad.
Mission accomplished Brad.
@Erinn You are so spot on. And it’s not true that Brad doesn’t get accused of leaking stories. Brad’s recent haters on this site (I said recent because a few months ago he was still their beloved Brad) have accused Brad of leaking stories. IMO they were both leaking stories.
Also for the last few years posters on this site have said that People magazine has become just as trashy as other tabloid magazines. So no, it’s not all of a sudden.
Angie is accused of leaking information way more than Brad. Yes, Brad is accused of leaking information but that’s mainly from pro-Angie fans. I rarely see anyone that isn’t a hardcore Angie fan accuse Brad of leaking stuff like they do Angie. I’ve read every other Brad or Angelina comment section and I’m just giving my honest opinion.
If this were an article from PEOPLE, with “Angelina sources”, I would see way more people saying she leaked it, than there are on here. I would see fewer people saying PEOPLE isn’t reliable. It would suddenly become the gospel.
It would be, Angie is media savvy and she surely leaked this story. It happens with Brad, but not like it does with Angie. Finding comments that say Brad is leaking stuff that aren’t from Angie fans is like finding a needle in a haystack.
Let his people keep talking, everyone now knows the receipt of the temporary custody, but the narrative of Brad loves his kids, care about his kids…on and on is tiring, we know Brad you a great dad you have nothing to prove their your kids but recognise you made one time mistake and is human everyone make mistakes
Hope the kids get to go to school and live in one place. Will be important for them as they learn to spend quality time in one place. They have lots of experience traveling the nomadic, homeschooled life. Maybe they should have an opportunity to live in one place and find out what stability is like. I hope Brad gets them in school at least during his 50% of the time with them.
To be fair @friend of – and I’ve defended Brad here several times – he’s been just as responsible for their nomadic existence as Angie has. He’s had them in the UK for months due to his filming WWZ a few years ago, had then in different locations for film shoots.
Both Brad and Angie and going to have to adjust their lifestyles to accommodate this split and the sharing of their kids. Neither will be able to take them out of the US without the others permission from here out. That’s a big change for both of them.
It’s presumptuous and demonstrably wrong to assume that the only route to “stability” – however you choose to define it – is by living in one place for set periods of time. That is no guarantee of stability just as frequent moving or travel is no guarantee of instability.
As a former military brat I can tell you stability is not necessarily tied to residential arrangements.
For someone whose children are his “whole world”, he was spending a lot of time away from them in the year before he and Angie split up. Not buying it.
That isn’t true. Brad probably spent more time with his children then fathers who work none to five everyday. But this meme of Brad’s absence during the past year is a fallacy.
@Carmen You are correct.
Yes, I am still wondering why these stories are still being run since they both “supposedly” agreed to shut EVERYTHING down due to the kid’s privacy, but yet here we are still getting updates from anons from his camp. He is giving off Ben Affleck levels of fake fuckery.
Also, Angie is not worse than Brad for presenting facts when falsehoods are being released about her and the case.
@ Aiobhan Targaryen: Fuckery indeed. Pitt is exhausting.
Yes Ben Affleck vibes indeed. Both men need to get themselves into proper rehab and cut the BS.
Don’t you know as long as Pitt looks hot everyone over looks that he has issues he needs to work. I’m pretty sure if Affleck looked like he did during The Town his ways would be downplayed too.
Gotta agree, jinni. His looks have protected him from a lot of shit. Funny how it hasn’t worked that way for her.
I see why she was being transparent at the start. His PR is similar to Aniston’s wouldn’t be surprised if the same CAA team is driving his damage control. Smells familiar.
If it were up to Brad and his camp, no one would be the wiser about what actually happened, and the public would be even more vicious constantly trying to guess at *what Angelina had put Brad through*.
Somewhat off topic–
Have you guys heard that Trump wants to cut U.S. funding to the UN, not surprised as Republicans usually want to cut anything that’s to the betterment of the world and people in it… But i was very surprised it specifically said to the Intnl refugee program. He’s already scheming how to keep them out of the country, you’d think they’d at least continue to fund programs keeping persecuted millions safe and fed. But… Nah.
Not quite ready to say he’s going after Angelina’s division because he’s still bizarrely obsessed. He was vicious to her. So i worry. I worry she’ll wind up in his crosshairs if she does her work abroad. He’s the type to interfere and shut her down. We all know her Dad certainly will never have her back. It’s really sad she can’t count on Brad either.
Still, she’s strong and pretty brilliant. She’ll be okay.
@Almondmilk Thank you for the truth. Perhaps trumpt wants a meeting with the Dame Angelina in person and wants her to beg him for more money in which she will never do.
We only know they agreed to seal court documents and use a private judge not that there is some gag order in place. He still could be fulfilling his legal obligation.
Didn’t Lainey confirm that Brad’s team promised exclusives if the media were nice to him?
So they are being nice to him at the moment and just waiting for the exclusive.
Let’s see what he says on those interviews? Will he finally be a true husband and father by finally admitting to the world that he is the one who messed up? That Angelina only did what a true mother would do and that his sons were only protecting their mother?
Or will he throw them under the bus and continue to choose his image?
If he starts blabbing, he would be betraying Angie and they’re privacy. If he does what you wish, he had better have her ok on the questions and answers. If she is smart, she’d tell him not to speak of it. NO ONE wants the dirty details of their lives in gossip magazines. Angie has already faced enough negative press. Let her get on with her life and put him behind her and create a new narrative of her own. I have been married. We split after 20 years together and 30 of knowing each other. For our kids, we kept things private. If I were to tell of some awful incidents he pulled that wrecked the marriage, well then, he’d have to tell the things I did that were not my finest moments. If you believe only one person in this marriage is to blame for the split, then you would simply be wrong.
Seems she had a goal after the sealing and that’s to move on I read she will be in Cambodia the second week of February screening her film and she has her perfume promotion coming up so she’s busy and doing her own thing. Hopeful things will remain civil between the two going forward for the kids.
Agree, Anna. Our partners see us in the best and worst moments, over sharing is just mutually assured destruction because we are all less than perfect.
This is Tulip Garden. I don’t know how I messed that up! Trip gardening sounds totally different than cultivating tulips!
Lainey confirmed a deal in which Brad would allow them exclusives about HIS OWN life in exchange for them not filing an opposition to his court petition to seal the custody dispute. This was of course at the time when Angie was still dropping chum in the water with bombs like ‘what kids, he is just protecting himself’ and ‘I havent told this juicy tabloid moving story yet but boy is there a story’, which only increased public interest and increased the kids exposure. Also, I do believe that Perez Hilton and Melissa Etheridge confirmed that Angies tactic was the “stick approach”, sending threats to sue against coverage unfavourable to her.
So she went with the stick, he went with the carrot. His approach was quite clearly the smarter one. She was unable to clamp down on the unfavorable stories while he was able to cultivate a media relationship thats now useful moving forward. And the more it all played out in public, the worse her public perception got so eventually she had to agree to go completely private on the custody case too. Purely on PR terms, he has emerged far better than her. On the custody issue, the kids are finally winning a little bit now that their family life isnt plastered on every paper. Progress.
Ramona: Thanks for explaining that – I always thought Angelina was the PR-genius of the two but maybe Pitt is even better at it? Or perhaps he learnt a few things during their relationship from the master of PR that he is now utilizing? Whatever the case is Angelina is not coming off looking good in the media since the divorce.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As stated in the documents filed in court,Angie would only file to seal if Brad followed their original agreement giving her temporary sole physical custody.
It had nothing to do with the public’s perception of her.
If she cared about public perception she would not have filed for divorce in the first place and certainly would not have asked for sole physical custody.
Also she went ahead and requested minor’s counsel something Brad did not want and that was after their joint statement.
If Brad wants to be fully reunified with his children in a long lasting way, he has no choice but to work with Angie.
People Mag&their sources need to stop, they are making it look like he wasn’t always willing to work with her for the benefit of the children.
Also the letters she sent out were about the welfare of the children and not about her.
All she has ever done is remind people that this is about the welfare of six minor children and reminded Brad what his actions have caused.
The internet is not the public.
@Ramona & Jenny: ITAWY!
Brad’s team needs to stop with the “sources”. “Brad sees his kids for the first time”, “Brad doesn’t see his kids”, ” Brad is getting more time with the kids”. I thought they were making things private. I guess not. Maybe if this was In Touch or OK magazine I wouldn’t believe it was PR driven.
Gennline-
>>>Also she went ahead and requested minor’s counsel something Brad did not want and that was after their joint statement.
Where did you get this information? I have not seen any current legal details that claim to have been released after their joint statement.
You still ignoring why she had to filed the agreement with court, don’t be like Trump and ignore fact as it was clearly on the email. She and the therapists were trying to give the kids a little time before the therapists make evaluations so he can get more visit
@Ramona “I do believe that Perez Hilton and Melissa Etheridge confirmed that Angies tactic was the “stick approach”, sending threats to sue against coverage unfavourable to her”, I never comment but what a laughable statement, the letters sent (as stated by glennline) regarded lies about her children, specifically the eldest with blame for the Sept incident seemingly being attached to him. As for the nonsense in your second paragraph, his approach wasn’t smarter it was desperate. He played the only card he could knowing it would work/muddy the waters, not because he is Brad Pitt and popular as you seem so determined to believe, but because he’s a white man and they are never short of advocates. He relied on misogyny, feeding blatant lies to the press about Jolie “preventing” him from seeing his kids, the dog whistle “no self regulating mechanism” otherwise known as “she’s crazy”, etc. Those are the unfavorable stories you’re referring to, but again despite your claims the tide did turn as the tone of reporting 180′d, especially after the stipulation and order was filed. And he hasn’t “cultivated” anything, he’s using the tabloid press to repair his image and they are all ears given their specific demographics.
As for her losing the pr war, seriously, get off the internet. The comments section here and at D listed, etc, are not reflective of the wider public’s views. It might shock you but most people don’t care. I mean, other than the gossip sites news outlets have steered clear of their divorce only reporting on official statements and not play by play details. Details incidentally, that would have been private a lot sooner had Pitt not been agitating (clear from the emails), but keep telling yourself that she had to go private because she “lost a pr war”.
@GUNNAR
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Gunnar: Tawy! + 1000000000
There was no such confirmation whatsoever. It was a rumor and remains a rumor.
Gunnar-
>>>> I never comment but what a laughable statement, the letters sent (as stated by glennline) regarded lies about her children, specifically the eldest with blame for the Sept incident seemingly being attached to him.
This is just blatantly false. A simple Google search finds that Jolie’s lawyers threatened Perez regarding a post entitled “Brad Pitt ‘Wrecked’ by not seeing his children since divorce news broke.” This headline is basically the extent of the article. There are no lies about the children, no mention of the eldest and no casting blame.
I respect your opinions but I prefer facts to be factual.
Perhaps I should have been more specific, the letter I was referring to was sent at the same time as the reports I described were swirling. as in it was designed to quell false reporting on the entire situation (particularly the children) and not merely to combat unfavorable press about Jolie as Ramona claimed. As for “there are no lies about the children, no mention of the eldest and no casting blame”, maybe not in that particular article but again, there were reports elsewhere, hence the letters. Respectfully, that is the context I was referring to not just Hilton/Ethridge.
@Gunnar you’re right. Angie’s lawyer Bert Fields sent out a letter to media publications( not just Perez and Etheridge) both made a big deal out of it because they knew it would garner attention. Perez acting like his feelings were hurt. Perez attacked like he was personally attacked because he’s a drama queen. The letter wasn’t addressed only to him.
The letter was made to address the false allegations about Angelina and the kids. Fields addressed the situation with DCFS, and how the media ( Perez isn’t the only media source) was creating false stories about a delicate situation. A situation that involves six minor children. I’m going to find the letter.
Thanks Gunnar for clarifying. Yes Paige. Find the letter. The one I read tried to shut down multiple divorce stories for the “health of the children.” It got press for being threatening and therefore was not a smooth move on their part. Of course the press was going to cover the divorce. Since then, there have been all sorts of despicable stories involving minor children but this was not what her lawyer’s were addressing at the time.
I found the letter. Actually two letters. I was inaccuate about a letter not being addressed to Perez Hilton. One letter was addressed to Perez. However letters were sent to other publications that were printing false stories like Gunnar said.
I don’t think printing false stories about the divorce was the problem, if you read the second letter. Bert Fields doesn’t speak of the divorce. He’s addressing the situation, the DCFS investigation that involves Angelina and the kids.
The problem was media outlets printing false information about the custody of the children and the DCFS sitiation especially. The media has written things about Angie in the past. She never addressed them. It was different this time because it involved her children. If she wanted to sue about unfavorable coverage about her “only” like Ramona claims why didn’t she do it before she had kids or any other time before the divorce. We’re talking about a woman that has had tabloid stories written about her for 15 plus years. She never threatened to sue any of them. Why the change now? Kids. The letters are below:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BLcxwGIA-QI/
https://2.bp.blogspot.com/-bYodEKPru9k/V_MRHdw9mmI/AAAAAAABszI/7oeMF-1OnBIHpiEi5d9SMOC5MdMBkx3rQCLcB/s1600/Angelina_Jolie_Moves_From_Malibu_to_Hidden_Hills_Details_on_Her_New_Residence_-_2016-10-03_22.16.26.png
People Magazine used to be a reliable source but since Jess Cagle has taken over, it’s horrible. The only thing you can read is “sources”, “sources” and oh “sources”.
Their sources also say Scarlett is single again but no confirmation from herself.
Thanks Amy for co-signing what I said up-thread about posters condemning People magazine for years. Some on here are saying that it’s all of a sudden that people think People Magazine is unreliable.
It’s Jess Cagle’s fault. He is also responsible for Entertainment Weekly and some EW subscribers complained about him too because a lot of things have changed – but not for good.
Ian Halperin plans to make a documentary about their divorce.
He is a sleazeball and is always proven wrong. This has just given him a chance to out from under the slime.
Ian lies a lot, yes, but many people don’t know or don’t care about it as long as they are getting entertained. Plus if this documentary concentrates on “evil Angelina” more people will dislike her.
That idiot is not a journalist.He wrote a “biography” and posted the wrong date as the twin’s birthday.One of dozens of facts he got wrong.Something a 1st grader could Google.He is an idiot.Almost everything he says are “alternative facts “.
Facts don’t matter to the people who are not fans of the celebrities he writes a book about or in this case makes a documentary. They’re happy as long as they can gossip about it.
That’s gross.
Isn’t he a known plagerist? His wiki seems to have been scrubbed but I remember him being a total sleaze.
No idea if he is a plagerist.
Ian halperin is a proven liar & fantasist. He’s looking for his own fame & to cash in. This is a man who lied under oath, said micheal jackson was blind in one eye & could no longer walk even though he was dancing round the stage. Type in his name & hack & you will see for youself. He is very pro Brad & hates Angelina so i bet his documentary will make her look like cruella de ville.
Well people who aren’t fans of Brangelina will probably believe this documentary because when you’re not a fan you don’t really do researches.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They should and will ignore it anything they do will generate controversy and publicity and make more people intrigued. They are public figures and have no legal grounds to keep it from being made or released. After it is released they would have to prove it was untrue, done with malice and no due diligence, and had a negative financial impact on their careers. It would blow up in their face. If they did peruse it they would open themselves up to depositions where he could ask questions to learn all the sordid details, straight from them, under oath. Tom Cruise did it and his deposition lead to way more information being made public about Katie, his marriage, Suri, custody, and the divorce. It would be giving him a lot of legal access to them and he could easily use what he learns to cash in even more.
@Lindsey,
What you posted was very much in line with what I didn’t take the time to say. I was specifically thinking of Tom Cruise’s court case when I commented!
@Gennline Thank you for the truth!
If your image is built by the media they will make you the ideal human being that walks on water in order for the public to like you. Remember the media built Woods image and know how he finally showed his true self. Same with Brad the golden boy image, you really do not know what’s behind the mask the media created. He is obligated to the media they made him.
Angelina when she was young was honest about who she is and what she done. She told the good and the bad things about herself. She did not let media control her narrative. She let the public decide if you liked her or not.
By being honest and up front about herself she is telling the media and public I do not care if you like me or not. You are not going to control my life.
Angelina I respect.
She is thought to be a PR mastermind. She cares how she comes across to the public. It also could be argued that her “honesty” was less about being up front, this is me take it or leave it, and more about standing apart and differentiating from other actresses and building an intriguing public persona that would be controversial and talked about by both fans and her detractors and the media’s during their hand wringing and pearl clutching.
I respect the brains and talent it takes to do what she has done alone (both her breakthrough and evolutions, transformations, reinvention. As an actress and someone who uses her celebrity to promote causes she cares deeply about – she cares what people think. It’s a bit naive to believe she doesn’t care even if it’s part of the public persona she built for herself.
He does too. He just recognizes his limitations and lets professionals build his public image and persona and give suggestions on how to tweak it and evolve as he has. Obviously, he cares too. Nothing wrong with it. All public figures care about being liked and more people liking you leads to all sorts of incentives like money, fame, and a public platform for causes they care about. Absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to have a positive public image/wanting to be liked especially when your job depends on it.
This sounds a little too much like it came from his camp, rather than just tabloids making stuff up. If that’s the case, they need to stop.
What makes you say that? It’s pretty vague. To me it’s a coin toss. Just curious…
@LadyT
After the documents were sealed Anthony McCartney from the Associated Press put a document on Twitter.
It was redacted except for the title.
Paraphrasing ‘Petitioner submits Memorandum of Points in reply to her Request for Order to appoint Minor’s Counsel’.
So it doesn’t say Brad was against it.
And where does it say BP was not happy about it?
In the original emails Wasser asks about minor’s counsel to Speigel and says ‘ which your client does not agree with’.
I think he has possibly changed his mind at this point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for the source Gennline.
I’m not a lawyer but my personal deduction is they are not in agreement as to how to move forward re: custody. Normally in family court if the parties’ agree on a plan that’s the end of it. More lawyers come in for the children when it’s necessary to work out an arrangement.
@Gunnar Great Analysis!
I don’t know if he arranged this or not, but i don’t even see what the big deal is if he did. He didn’t disclose details of the divorce, he didn’t trash his ex-wife, he didn’t say anything about the kids other than he’s happy to see them more. It’s basically a meh article about how he’s moving on with a positive outlook on life. I definitely don’t understand the outrage here.
Some people like to obsess over things like that.
In one of the major tabloids the heading reads “Brad wins Angelina turns over children to him. If you were a low information person than you would probably believe the headline. It’s an untrue headline.
Good that you’re telling us that it is untrue because otherwise everybody would have believed that headline.
/sarcasm
Oh thank god! I was worried about HIM, not the minor children that were in that plane, that had their lives turned upside down, by officials and therapists. Phew 😅
I’m glad to know the 53 yr old man that caused all of that, then trashed his wife and threw her to the wolves , is doing good. Please I would like daily updates from his team via people, I won’t function otherwise.
ROTFLMAO got to save the ass of a 53 year old guy from evil ex. As long as his image is good all is good.
Sometimes when I read the Kate Middleton and A&B threads It feels like groundhog day, another thread, the same few people saying the same things.
No disrespect to anyone, but it does get like a echo chamber in here at times.
When it comes to rather Brad is leaking things of not, I don’t think every single article that isn’t negative or positive is from either camp. I love how people seem to take these “sources” seriously when they are trashing or supporting the person they hate or love.
Though any other time everyone is like, “this is fake news”
People pick and choose what to believe to fit the immature team they are on.
Either Brad is a horrible man, or Angie is a horrible women.
God forbid that they are people who are as flawed and troubled as the rest of us. God forbid someone doesn’t condemn someone for something we barely know anything about.
His minions are talking that he see his kids more now so people magazine have pictures of him from yesterday and they put online again the story with the picture and daily mail which didn’t post the story yesterday now report the story because they need picture of him to go with the story, great publicity job well done
I just watched Access Hollywood they had Melissa Ethredge on there.Last year she claimed she had no contact with Brad because of AJ.So they asked her have they been in contact since the split, over 4 months ago.She said no because he has been busy.
No Bih If you were a CLOSE friend he would return your call or call you.
LMAO
