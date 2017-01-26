People: Brad Pitt has ‘a more positive outlook,’ he’s seeing more of his kids

Do you ever wonder why we’re still getting updates on Brad Pitt’s time with the kids even though both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have signed off on sealing everything having to do with their divorce and custody fight? It’s probably nothing! Or it could be that the only issue was when Angelina and her people were fighting back against Brad’s leaks. Now that Jolie isn’t saying anything, Brad is still leaking. Or maybe People Magazine just really, really wants you to know that Brad is feeling so much better and he’s gotten to see the kids more.

Things are looking up for Brad Pitt. It’s only been two weeks since he and Angelina Jolie decided to work out their divorce privately, but the change in Pitt’s attitude is already evident to those around him. “He seems to have a more positive outlook,” a Pitt source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Things seem much better now.” After the bitter end of his 12-year relationship with Jolie in Septemeber, Pitt initially agreed to weekly supervised visits with their six kids, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8. But thanks to the couple’s detente, he “can spend more time with them,” says the source. “He seems much happier,” says the source. “He has missed his kids terribly. The kids are his whole world. It’s all he cares about.” On Jan. 9, Pitt, 53, and Jolie, 41, released a joint statement saying they were working with a private judge to resolve their divorce and would “act as a united front” moving forward. “Brad is willing to work with Angie so they can have peace for the kids,” says the source. “What it ultimately comes down to is that he just wants to be with the kids.”

[From People]

He wants to be with the kids… and balloons. And booze. But sure, good for both of them. I hope this unofficial leak doesn’t reignite the whole thing and Angelina’s team doesn’t feel the need to “hit back” with the receipts on what’s actually going down with the temporary custody. It was all getting a bit fraught and if they can genuinely work out their sh-t privately, I think it will be better for both of them (and their fandoms).

Brad Pitt leaves hotel alone while assistant carries out balloons and champagne https://t.co/fSGcEEISVS pic.twitter.com/4jDOjvHJLX — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) January 25, 2017