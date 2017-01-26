Shia LaBeouf got arrested for shoving a Nazi who said ‘Hitler did nothing wrong’

wenn30536703

For days now, Shia LaBeouf has been doing some performance art/street art performance in Queens. Basically, he’s been doing a live stream outside of a museum called “He Will Not Divide Us.” The “he” is Emperor Baby Fists, aka Agent Orange, aka Donald Trump. People can come and interact with Shia and he’ll talk to them and everything. So a guy came over to Shia last night, put his arm around Shia and said “Hitler did nothing wrong!” Shia shoved the guy away. And Shia got arrested for assault by the NYPD. He’s already been booked and released, apparently. This is the video of the guy saying “Hitler did nothing wrong.”

Is it assault? I’m not trying to be nitpicky, I swear. I’m asking because if you’re standing arm-in-arm with someone and then you shove them away, isn’t it really about who made physical contact first? As in, if the Nazi guy put his arm around Shia first, Shia could justifiably say that the guy made contact first and he was just protecting himself from being assaulted by a Nazi. Maybe in this brave new world of Agent Orange’s America, shoving and punching Nazis should just be the official greeting. I retweeted something a few days ago, but it applies here: if it was a legitimate assault, I hear that a Nazi’s body just has a way of shutting that whole thing down. Case closed!

Additional video – NSFW for language.

wenn30536710

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

91 Responses to “Shia LaBeouf got arrested for shoving a Nazi who said ‘Hitler did nothing wrong’”

  1. Luca76 says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Ugh this very one time Shia is definitely in the right. Takes a Nazi to make the kid look good. Ugh.

    Reply
  2. Mrs.Curious says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Trump’s America.

    Reply
  3. Missy says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:25 am

    He was arrested for that?? Seriously?! He barely shoved him. I’m no fan of Shia but c’mon now..that was not assault.

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      January 26, 2017 at 8:57 am

      A good chunk of people on 4chan have been planning attacks on this. They scope out the feeds. They show up and purposely try to insult the people on them. They spout a lot of neo-nazi hate. It’s insane.

      Buzzfeed (I know) had an article on it yesterday – the comments section got hit HARD by the special snowflakes at 4Chan. Harassing people. Insulting people. Threatened contacting their bosses and workplaces because they dared insult the neo-nazi losers.

      It’s a scary world. It’s so disturbing that they’re organizing specific hits on stuff like this – and they have all their little pathetic friends hiding behind memes and screenames to attack anyone who speaks badly about them. I saw one of the guys who had posted also had been writing fake reviews on restaurants because they clearly had done something they deemed offensive.

      Reply
  4. Deedee says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Shia has to realize that if he does this, he will have people who will goad him and not react. And dont let people make contact with him so he can walk away with physical altercations.

    Reply
  5. Mogul says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:26 am

    New America, it is scary.

    Reply
  6. ell says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:27 am

    i understand the sentiment, but i think there’s something off about labeouf regardless of this. lots of people were trying to wind him up during this performance or whatever you wanna call it, and he always takes the bait. he seems to have problems that have nothing to do with the current political situation.

    that said, i’m all for nazi punching, especially since yesterday on the guardian there was an article where those nazis who call themselves alt-right (and i refuse to, they’re nazi/fascist) were complaining of being punched and doxxed, which is lmao since they talk of ethnic cleansing.

    Reply
  7. OriginallyBlue says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:27 am

    He shouldn’t have been arrested. I also hate how people are acting like he had a tantrum the last time one of these Nazis showed up at his exhibit and acted like the a**holes they are. No one should be embracing Nazis or acting like their views are valid and up for debate. Also Shia is Jewish so yes he’s going to be angry about those kinds of statements.

    Reply
  8. Margo S. says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:29 am

    I read that he got arrested and knew it had to be a trump thing. I think that the nazi mothereffer antagonize him, knowing shia is Jewish and knowing he’d get a reaction like that. I didn’t know that retaliating against hate speech was cause to get arrested….?

    Reply
  9. Cee says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:32 am

    If a Nazi or wannabe Nazi touched me I would punch them too. And that’s me being nice.

    Reply
    • Dragonlady sakura says:
      January 26, 2017 at 10:38 am

      Let’s all be real…who wouldn’t want to punch a Nazi in the face! Hell, I would do it right now. Team Shia! ✌🏽️

      Reply
      • Cee says:
        January 26, 2017 at 1:19 pm

        Exactly. There is NO excuse for a person to call himself or herself a Nazi and expect sympathy. Being a Nazi is despicable and wrong.

      • Otaku Fairy says:
        January 26, 2017 at 4:52 pm

        He should be greatful a shove was ALL he got. Not everybody’s response to being threatened and dehumanized over being a minority is going to be polite and courteous. Now I’m sure a few Nazi sympathizers and Trump sympathizers all across the political spectrum will whine either in this comment section or on tumblr or something about how unfair this site is toward Those People, go high when they go low, free speech, (the irony), no more politics on celebitchy, being a racist is just a difference of opinion, etc…… basically the usual Captain Save A Neo Nazi rhetoric that’s become disturbingly popular in Trump’s America, but has always been around.

  10. Spaniard says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Of course they would arrest him just for that but the f*cking nazi is free cause his ideology is inoffensive, right?

    Reply
  11. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:34 am

    I never thought I would be on Shia’s side on anything ever, but I am in this case.

    I honestly take small comfort in the fact that most of these Nazis are cowards. They go incognito in front of a camera and say gross things instead of proudly showing how vile they are. They pull a Richard Spencer and play sematic games because they know that if they tell the truth they will be dismissed whole heartedly.

    I think I have actually seen every last video of Spencer getting tapped in the jaw. That was not a punch, if it was a punch, then he should have been laid out cold on the ground. He had more than enough time to run away like the trash in the wind that he is. The Nazi Punks Fuck OFF one was my fav.

    Reply
  12. Chrisi says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:36 am

    So are Nazis getting protected from now on or what’s going on?

    Reply
  13. Jenna says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:42 am

    As a society, we need to be punching more Nazis. Other than that, they really sound like a cult.

    Reply
  14. Ever bloom says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Until now, I was just laughing on Trump tantrums but now, my blood boils hearing ignorant Americans praise Hitler. What does American school teach their kids? Yuck!
    You could practically get arrested in Germany for spewing verbal poison like that.

    Reply
    • alfaQ says:
      January 26, 2017 at 8:48 am

      Yeah, Germany and Austria have strict laws when it comes to Hitler.

      Reply
    • Who ARE these people? says:
      January 26, 2017 at 8:58 am

      Years ago I heard a young girl raised by liberal parents and sent to Montessori school say, “Say what you want about Hitler, he was one heck of a leader. ”

      Now where did she hear that. We can’t deceive ourselves. ..it’s everywhere.

      Reply
      • Mp says:
        January 26, 2017 at 9:23 am

        Well….he was, wasn’t he? He practically brainwashed people…leaders can be good and evil right?

      • Who ARE These People? says:
        January 26, 2017 at 10:06 am

        Yes, but at the same time it was dismissive of his actions — “Say what you want about Hitler…” That kind of sentence construction could only have been made by an adult, an adult who “blew off” Hitler’s evil deeds to praise an important ability. I would have found any one of countless other examples of leadership to praise — but that person found Hitler?

        It’s still questionable.

      • Mp says:
        January 26, 2017 at 11:28 am

        Sure you are right, but maybe she wanted to say something among the lines like “evil genius”? I mean no one in their right mind will ever defend Hitler, but maybe that was what she was trying to say?

      • Who ARE These People? says:
        January 26, 2017 at 1:21 pm

        She said what she said…she was about 10 years old and it came out so quickly and not as part of a larger discussion … you know how kids repeat what they hear? I’m not faulting that child, I am saying she heard an adult say it, and her adults would have identified themselves as “liberal.”

    • Nilber says:
      January 26, 2017 at 9:34 am

      My husband was stationed in Poland last year and luckily my son and I were able to visit. There were two places my son wanted to see the Berlin Wall and Auschwitz concentration camp. I will never forget the emotional day as long as I live. We decided to do a tour of the camps with an English speaking guide. She was passionate, informative and very reverent about everything. She stated facts and kept stressing that this was not a made up story. Later we found out that she was a guide for a group that believed the Holocaust was fake, it apparently turned into somewhat of an international incident. I was shocked. I don’t know how anyone who walked there would be able to hold on to that belief. My 12 yr old was shaking and had tears in his eyes as he walked over to her and apologized for their stupidity. It was a proud parent moment because he did it all on his own.
      Children are exposed to so much these days and it is our responsibility to make sure they understand it. We got a lot of backlash for taking him from some and it amazed me that they worried about his exposure to history. My child was asked by a teacher if he it bothered him because that was a lot for a 12 yr old to take in. He responded, “Of course, you do realize that all ages of children were taken to the camp? Why shouldn’t I see it at 12? I would be lucky now they would probably put me to work. Many kids never lived to see 12. We shouldn’t forget that either.” The teacher left him alone after that.
      That was a fun email from the teacher though…

      Reply
      • Who ARE These People? says:
        January 26, 2017 at 10:09 am

        Thank you for taking your son to these historic places. And please extend to him from this American Jew who lost family in those camps my thank you for being brave and honest and telling your teacher something so important. Son, you make us all proud.

      • Juls says:
        January 26, 2017 at 11:39 am

        My 11 year old son is out sick from school this week, but I am making sure he is still getting an education while at home. We have been watching WW2 documentaries together and, yes, I know he is old enough to handle it. He is constantly asking questions, and I hit pause on the TV to answer those questions honestly and thoroughly. I feel it is my duty, and I have told him repeatedly that we have to understand what happened in the past and that it is happening again before our eyes because so many people in our country have blinders on. I took him to the Holocaust memorial in Boston when we visited last year (powerful and moving) and he didn’t really understand it then. Now, he does.

      • teacakes says:
        January 26, 2017 at 1:12 pm

        @Juls – good on your son, he did all right-thinking people proud there.

        @Nilber – I think 11 is definitely old enough to learn about the Holocaust, I learned about it when I was 9 and got taken to Schindler’s List/given the Diary of Anne Frank for a present. Too many people refuse to credit children with the capacity to comprehend, when they actually do.

      • Crimson says:
        January 26, 2017 at 3:27 pm

        You are doing your kids a world of good, Nilber and Juls. As parents, it is our responsibility – our DUTY even – to teach our children the history of our world so that horrible mistakes are not repeated. Very young children ARE able to understand these things. Simplify the explanation into terms they can understand. Telling them, “Hitler was a very bad man who hurt many people and separated families” is easy for a young child to understand. As they grow older and their vocabulary and understanding increases, the subject can be elaborated upon.

        We teach our children the difference between right and wrong from birth. The history of Hitler is a valuable lesson in teaching “wrong.” I hate it when we’ll-meaning teachers try to psychoanalyze their students. They need to leave that to a professional if they feel a child is reacting poorly to something they’ve learned, and their best action would be to inform the parent(s).

  15. Eric says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:47 am

    If you’re going to get arrested, might as well give the Chachi an Alt-Right to the chin. PERIOD!

    Reply
  16. tifzlan says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:54 am

    The fact that fcuking neo-NAZIS are getting the benefit of the doubt, the fact that it’s even up for debate whether or not we have the right to refuse to engage with neo-Nazi rhetoric and belief is just absolutely bewildering to me. Who would’ve thought that neo-Nazis are the most special of the snowflakes? People are gross man. SO GROSS.

    Reply
  17. Who ARE these people? says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:55 am

    For people who think the neo-Nazi presence is a factor of geography and New York, California, Massachusetts etc. are “safe states,” this took place in New York City in a very diverse borough.

    Reply
  18. Darkladi says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Thank you Shia!

    Reply
  19. Lucy says:
    January 26, 2017 at 8:59 am

    Let’s talk about the fact that there’s such a question as “is it okay to punch a Nazi?” nowadays. Like, what in the World?

    Reply
  20. Lolo86lf says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:08 am

    I totally understand where Shia is coming from but adding one more misdemeanor/crime to his record will not enhance his life. Clearly he needs psychiatric help. There was no need to get violent and no one should be encouraging this type of behavior.

    Reply
  21. Veronica says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:21 am

    This is the only way people like that can be dealt with, but this is what we should prepare for over the next four years. When your government is the one enabling hate, doing the right thing will put you at risk.

    Reply
  22. Clare says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Shia may be a brat, but I appreciate that he puts his money where his mouth is. While I appreciate the outrage of my friends and family who have the privilege of being white – we need more than your outrage, we need your words and actions.

    Reply
    • Who ARE These People? says:
      January 26, 2017 at 10:13 am

      I’m seeing one by one, among people who have felt insulated from this crisis, concern slowly turn to outrage, and outrage into action. Hang on. We need to encourage good people into action, giving them the tools they need but might not seek out. Is it irritating? Yes. There’s a lot of analysis paralysis and lot of procrastination, because they feel “safe” and just want to wring their hands. Others had no idea that even making calls could make a difference (and it does). But we have to keep nudging till they get on board.

      And we CANNOT at any moment let the perfect be the enemy of the good.

      Reply
  23. poppy says:
    January 26, 2017 at 9:51 am

    well, isn’t there a case to made regarding hate speech here? imo just as much as there was an assault.
    take it to court on that claim before all liberal and moderate judges are ejected.

    Reply
  24. serena says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:01 am

    God, I swear I don’t condone violence normally but I would have done the same.

    Reply
  25. WendyNerd says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Reminder that LaBeouf IS Jewish. He was the assault-e.

    Reply
  26. I Choose Me says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:14 am

    I don’t understand why Shia keeps doing the performance art thing. I don’t think he’s emotionally well. That said, I’m on his side here. Shoving away someone in close physical contact with you who says something offensive is not assault.

    Reply
  27. Shambles says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:22 am

    I’m… overly disturbed by the fact that we now have to use the word “Nazi” as an actual noun to describe a current, active, and semi-large group of people, rather than as a term to reference a group of people in history. I know the neo-Nazis have always been around, but damn.

    I want all of these disgusting humans to go visit a concentration camp and then come back and talk to me about “Hitler did nothing wrong.” I went to Dachau in 2012, and the sheer heaviness of the energy in that place is overwhelming. Death, evil, and despair are still palpable in the air. We cannot let history repeat itself

    Reply
    • teacakes says:
      January 26, 2017 at 1:05 pm

      @Shambles – the thought that this is a thing happening IN THE PRESENT DAY makes me want to vomit. Did the world learn nothing from the Holocaust?

      Reply
    • Lady D says:
      January 26, 2017 at 7:22 pm

      ” Death, evil, and despair are still palpable in the air. ” Made me think of Srebrenica and the massacre that saw 8000 Muslim Bosniaks, mostly men and boys slaughtered in 11 days. The Holocaust is the stuff of nightmares. That people would even attempt to deny it happened sickens me. I’ve never hit another person, ever. I believe totally that it is wrong to hurt someone, but I think I’d punch a Nazi, too.

      Reply
  28. Mia4S says:
    January 26, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Of course I’m good with any and all Nazis being punched and often, but on the issue of Shia this is concerning. His mental state has certainly not been shown to be the greatest and it’s worrying what he could potentially goaded into.

    Let’s be clear, I’m concerned for his personal security and health, not any Nazis who attract his wrath.

    Reply
  29. LinaLamont says:
    January 26, 2017 at 11:15 am

    “Maybe in this brave new world of Agent Orange’s America, shoving and punching Nazis should just be the official greeting.”

    Normally, I don’t believe words are ever license for a physical response, but, I like your idea.

    Reply
    • WendyNerd says:
      January 26, 2017 at 11:39 am

      I think when someone tells a person that the man who engineered a genocide of six million of your people in an attempt at wiping them out altogether “did nothing wrong”, that counts as a threat. And yes, threats are a license for physical response.

      Reply
      • LinaLamont says:
        January 26, 2017 at 12:16 pm

        @WendyNerd

        Well, if we’re being perfectly serious here, no, that wasn’t a threat… and, it’s wading into very dangerous territory. My people were first-hand victims of that genocide, but, I still believe words do not justify a physical response. But, I don’t see that LaBeouf assaulted him…did he hit him or just shove him away? Those are 2 different things.

      • K2 says:
        January 26, 2017 at 7:01 pm

        He just shoved him away. I think that’s pretty clear self-defence, because the guy laid hands on a Jewish man, and told him Hitler was right in killing millions of other Jews. The dots aren’t hard to join.

  30. Frigga says:
    January 26, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Shia should not have been arrested. Wonder if the dude he pushed reported him or what. Either way, Shia did the right thing!!!

    Reply
  31. ashley says:
    January 26, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    The Nazi should have been arrested for assault, and Shia for self defense. Assault does not need to involve touching. Words of malice that put someone in fear of imminent harm are enough. I feel like Shia could argue that here fairly successfully. It was a targeted attack. I read somewhere that there’s been a reddit thread started with the purpose of baiting him, so it was probably premeditated, too.

    Reply
  32. Marley says:
    January 26, 2017 at 2:25 pm

    Anyone watched him in American Honey yet?

    Reply
  33. Nymeria says:
    January 26, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Tolerance, so long as you agree with my ideology.

    Reply
    • Otaku Fairy says:
      January 26, 2017 at 5:27 pm

      Nymeria, if you think the kind of beliefs that encourage the Dylan Roofs of society and the Adolf Hitlers of society to go out and do the things they did are just ‘disagreements’ that we’re all supposed to display tolerance for, you’re revealing at least 2 things about yourself:
      1.) You’re unable or unwilling to see the difference between tolerance and apathy (which causes you to see it as some kind of hypocrisy when people who promote tolerance and equality for people of different races, ethnicities, genders, and sexualities don’t promote tolerance for people who want to discriminate against and dehumanise people over those things).
      2.) You see the safety, humanity, and basic rights of other people as trivial things that it’s harmless for people to ‘disagree with’ and think all opinions on that subject should be treated equally when they’re not.

      Reply
  34. Bee says:
    January 26, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    I was watching the live stream the other day for about 30 minutes and Shia went after another guy who was being mouthy, offensive and obnoxious. The camera is attracting the odd attention seeker and lunatic. Though the majority seemed onboard with the objective and participated with enthusiasm.

    Reply
  35. JRenee says:
    January 26, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Stranger hugging me, no don’t touch me or get in my personal space.

    Reply
  36. K2 says:
    January 26, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    This is the very first time my sympathies and respect are aimed at LaBeouf. But good for him – and the guy laying his own hands on him and speaking those words should be arrested, not LaBeouf for defending himself against it.

    The shut it down response is just beyond perfect.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment