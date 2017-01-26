Shia LaBeouf got arrested for shoving a Nazi who said ‘Hitler did nothing wrong’

For days now, Shia LaBeouf has been doing some performance art/street art performance in Queens. Basically, he’s been doing a live stream outside of a museum called “He Will Not Divide Us.” The “he” is Emperor Baby Fists, aka Agent Orange, aka Donald Trump. People can come and interact with Shia and he’ll talk to them and everything. So a guy came over to Shia last night, put his arm around Shia and said “Hitler did nothing wrong!” Shia shoved the guy away. And Shia got arrested for assault by the NYPD. He’s already been booked and released, apparently. This is the video of the guy saying “Hitler did nothing wrong.”
Shia LaBeouf has been arrested by NYPD, because of this video #HeWillNotDivideUs #FreeShia pic.twitter.com/Sj8RqP7uGm
— #HeWillNotDivideUs (@HWNDUS) January 26, 2017
Is it assault? I’m not trying to be nitpicky, I swear. I’m asking because if you’re standing arm-in-arm with someone and then you shove them away, isn’t it really about who made physical contact first? As in, if the Nazi guy put his arm around Shia first, Shia could justifiably say that the guy made contact first and he was just protecting himself from being assaulted by a Nazi. Maybe in this brave new world of Agent Orange’s America, shoving and punching Nazis should just be the official greeting. I retweeted something a few days ago, but it applies here: if it was a legitimate assault, I hear that a Nazi’s body just has a way of shutting that whole thing down. Case closed!
Additional video – NSFW for language.
Shia LaBeouf just got arrested on livestream after an allegedly attacking Neo-Nazis #FreeShia. #HeWillNotDivideUs pic.twitter.com/uQ81TyyZQM
— #HeWillNotDivideUs (@HWNDUS) January 26, 2017
RETWEET
For those of you who don't know what happened. Shia was attacked by a nazi. Shia got arrested. Nazi got away. #FreeShia #FreeShia
— #HeWillNotDivideUs (@HWNDUS) January 26, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Ugh this very one time Shia is definitely in the right. Takes a Nazi to make the kid look good. Ugh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, it is kinda ridiculous that to make him look good he had to be punched by a Nazi.
Thank God I don’t live in USA because I would have probably transformed myself into a Nazipuncher by now ( and I would also be jailed and tortured for it…)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I heard shoving is how Nazis shake hands.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oxymoron crap is this? You want to take a stand against something by doing this???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s ethnically Jewish on his mother’s side.
It seems threatening to have a Nazi put his arm around him and tell him Hitler was right. Chilling, even.
Shia had every right to get this guy away from him and push him. Shia can be a douchey hipster about a lot of things, this isn’t one of them. He is in the right for this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. This is probably the first and last time I’m Team Shia on anything. I don’t think he deserves any type of punishment for shoving off a Nazi who TOUCHED HIM FIRST and basically said people like him deserve to be tortured and killed. #FreeShia ( at least for this).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Otaku Fairy
Exactly. He was defending himself. He has the right to draw boundaries within his performance piece and if he felt unsafe with a Nazi arm around him (tbh who wouldn’t?!) he has every right to remove himself from that situation and push him away. I’m rarely Team Shia, and find his “art” obnoxious, but there is no way he should have been arrested for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha! I said the same thing. “Do I actually like something SHIA LABEOUF did?!” I feel so conflicted with my emotions. lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump’s America.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It hasn’t even been a week yet. I don’t know how we’re gonna make it. Trump needs to be removed from office for the good of everyone. We need to be hardcore focused on how to make that happen (legally so it’ll stick).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just hope Michael Moore is right and Trump will be impeached.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Impeached, convicted and removed from office…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mike Pence could be worse. You need to think what the alternative is.
Edit: Just wanted to clarify, either scenario is terrifying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Laurie, hi I see what you’re saying for sure. However, I think what would sink pence&henchmen is that trump has the power of celebrity and charisma and pence doesn’t. Just anecdotally, for instance, one of my male cousins helped pence on a flight (he is an airline staff person) and said that he was an awful guy. And this is a cousin of mine that was a bush supporter for years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump America. We had a student tell another African American student to go sit at the back of the bus yesterday (his words,white people in front, black people in back). I was so appalled when I heard. We suspended him, and he has to do a research project on tolerance, race relations as well as write and speak a formal apology. Welcome to tRump America
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He was arrested for that?? Seriously?! He barely shoved him. I’m no fan of Shia but c’mon now..that was not assault.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A good chunk of people on 4chan have been planning attacks on this. They scope out the feeds. They show up and purposely try to insult the people on them. They spout a lot of neo-nazi hate. It’s insane.
Buzzfeed (I know) had an article on it yesterday – the comments section got hit HARD by the special snowflakes at 4Chan. Harassing people. Insulting people. Threatened contacting their bosses and workplaces because they dared insult the neo-nazi losers.
It’s a scary world. It’s so disturbing that they’re organizing specific hits on stuff like this – and they have all their little pathetic friends hiding behind memes and screenames to attack anyone who speaks badly about them. I saw one of the guys who had posted also had been writing fake reviews on restaurants because they clearly had done something they deemed offensive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah, I saw a few over at the Guardian comment sections trying to claim they were being persecuted for having “alternative” (i.e. NEO-NAZI) opinions.
And that the NDSAP (since they would not just type the word ‘Nazi Party’, nice attempt at obfuscation) wasn’t really so bad and just wanted to eliminate those scary Communists.
I can’t believe this is the world we live in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So they literally are asking for it, basically.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shia has to realize that if he does this, he will have people who will goad him and not react. And dont let people make contact with him so he can walk away with physical altercations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
New America, it is scary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thisss
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i understand the sentiment, but i think there’s something off about labeouf regardless of this. lots of people were trying to wind him up during this performance or whatever you wanna call it, and he always takes the bait. he seems to have problems that have nothing to do with the current political situation.
that said, i’m all for nazi punching, especially since yesterday on the guardian there was an article where those nazis who call themselves alt-right (and i refuse to, they’re nazi/fascist) were complaining of being punched and doxxed, which is lmao since they talk of ethnic cleansing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s amazing right? It’s almost like…they need a safe space.
Spencer was doxxed and we spent hours calling him. Couldn’t happen to nicer people. Oh and he was punched again yesterday
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes he was punched again 😂 (yay!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
you cant be a fascist , racist, homophobe who spews hate and then in turn around and be upset by others calling you a fascist , racist, homophobe who spews hate. thats how people get punched in the face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When the central tenet of your life is hate, why would you be surprised to learn pretty much everyone hates you?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah he might be taking the bait because he’s Jewish and being so is a particularly sore spot when dealing with Nazis.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He shouldn’t have been arrested. I also hate how people are acting like he had a tantrum the last time one of these Nazis showed up at his exhibit and acted like the a**holes they are. No one should be embracing Nazis or acting like their views are valid and up for debate. Also Shia is Jewish so yes he’s going to be angry about those kinds of statements.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um, only a complete degenerate would NOT be upset by those kinds of statements.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read that he got arrested and knew it had to be a trump thing. I think that the nazi mothereffer antagonize him, knowing shia is Jewish and knowing he’d get a reaction like that. I didn’t know that retaliating against hate speech was cause to get arrested….?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If a Nazi or wannabe Nazi touched me I would punch them too. And that’s me being nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s all be real…who wouldn’t want to punch a Nazi in the face! Hell, I would do it right now. Team Shia! ✌🏽️
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. There is NO excuse for a person to call himself or herself a Nazi and expect sympathy. Being a Nazi is despicable and wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He should be greatful a shove was ALL he got. Not everybody’s response to being threatened and dehumanized over being a minority is going to be polite and courteous. Now I’m sure a few Nazi sympathizers and Trump sympathizers all across the political spectrum will whine either in this comment section or on tumblr or something about how unfair this site is toward Those People, go high when they go low, free speech, (the irony), no more politics on celebitchy, being a racist is just a difference of opinion, etc…… basically the usual Captain Save A Neo Nazi rhetoric that’s become disturbingly popular in Trump’s America, but has always been around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course they would arrest him just for that but the f*cking nazi is free cause his ideology is inoffensive, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never thought I would be on Shia’s side on anything ever, but I am in this case.
I honestly take small comfort in the fact that most of these Nazis are cowards. They go incognito in front of a camera and say gross things instead of proudly showing how vile they are. They pull a Richard Spencer and play sematic games because they know that if they tell the truth they will be dismissed whole heartedly.
I think I have actually seen every last video of Spencer getting tapped in the jaw. That was not a punch, if it was a punch, then he should have been laid out cold on the ground. He had more than enough time to run away like the trash in the wind that he is. The Nazi Punks Fuck OFF one was my fav.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So are Nazis getting protected from now on or what’s going on?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Nazi snowflakes need their safe spaces in order to be allowed to spout hateful speech without risk of getting hurt for it, wahhh!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They don’t like it when you call them snowflakes lol they always say that we are “whiney snowflakes” but I have seen them crying a lot lately when somebody criticizes or makes fun of Donald or Melania.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a society, we need to be punching more Nazis. Other than that, they really sound like a cult.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They were, they are, and they always will be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Until now, I was just laughing on Trump tantrums but now, my blood boils hearing ignorant Americans praise Hitler. What does American school teach their kids? Yuck!
You could practically get arrested in Germany for spewing verbal poison like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, Germany and Austria have strict laws when it comes to Hitler.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Years ago I heard a young girl raised by liberal parents and sent to Montessori school say, “Say what you want about Hitler, he was one heck of a leader. ”
Now where did she hear that. We can’t deceive ourselves. ..it’s everywhere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well….he was, wasn’t he? He practically brainwashed people…leaders can be good and evil right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, but at the same time it was dismissive of his actions — “Say what you want about Hitler…” That kind of sentence construction could only have been made by an adult, an adult who “blew off” Hitler’s evil deeds to praise an important ability. I would have found any one of countless other examples of leadership to praise — but that person found Hitler?
It’s still questionable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure you are right, but maybe she wanted to say something among the lines like “evil genius”? I mean no one in their right mind will ever defend Hitler, but maybe that was what she was trying to say?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She said what she said…she was about 10 years old and it came out so quickly and not as part of a larger discussion … you know how kids repeat what they hear? I’m not faulting that child, I am saying she heard an adult say it, and her adults would have identified themselves as “liberal.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My husband was stationed in Poland last year and luckily my son and I were able to visit. There were two places my son wanted to see the Berlin Wall and Auschwitz concentration camp. I will never forget the emotional day as long as I live. We decided to do a tour of the camps with an English speaking guide. She was passionate, informative and very reverent about everything. She stated facts and kept stressing that this was not a made up story. Later we found out that she was a guide for a group that believed the Holocaust was fake, it apparently turned into somewhat of an international incident. I was shocked. I don’t know how anyone who walked there would be able to hold on to that belief. My 12 yr old was shaking and had tears in his eyes as he walked over to her and apologized for their stupidity. It was a proud parent moment because he did it all on his own.
Children are exposed to so much these days and it is our responsibility to make sure they understand it. We got a lot of backlash for taking him from some and it amazed me that they worried about his exposure to history. My child was asked by a teacher if he it bothered him because that was a lot for a 12 yr old to take in. He responded, “Of course, you do realize that all ages of children were taken to the camp? Why shouldn’t I see it at 12? I would be lucky now they would probably put me to work. Many kids never lived to see 12. We shouldn’t forget that either.” The teacher left him alone after that.
That was a fun email from the teacher though…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for taking your son to these historic places. And please extend to him from this American Jew who lost family in those camps my thank you for being brave and honest and telling your teacher something so important. Son, you make us all proud.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My 11 year old son is out sick from school this week, but I am making sure he is still getting an education while at home. We have been watching WW2 documentaries together and, yes, I know he is old enough to handle it. He is constantly asking questions, and I hit pause on the TV to answer those questions honestly and thoroughly. I feel it is my duty, and I have told him repeatedly that we have to understand what happened in the past and that it is happening again before our eyes because so many people in our country have blinders on. I took him to the Holocaust memorial in Boston when we visited last year (powerful and moving) and he didn’t really understand it then. Now, he does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Juls – good on your son, he did all right-thinking people proud there.
@Nilber – I think 11 is definitely old enough to learn about the Holocaust, I learned about it when I was 9 and got taken to Schindler’s List/given the Diary of Anne Frank for a present. Too many people refuse to credit children with the capacity to comprehend, when they actually do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are doing your kids a world of good, Nilber and Juls. As parents, it is our responsibility – our DUTY even – to teach our children the history of our world so that horrible mistakes are not repeated. Very young children ARE able to understand these things. Simplify the explanation into terms they can understand. Telling them, “Hitler was a very bad man who hurt many people and separated families” is easy for a young child to understand. As they grow older and their vocabulary and understanding increases, the subject can be elaborated upon.
We teach our children the difference between right and wrong from birth. The history of Hitler is a valuable lesson in teaching “wrong.” I hate it when we’ll-meaning teachers try to psychoanalyze their students. They need to leave that to a professional if they feel a child is reacting poorly to something they’ve learned, and their best action would be to inform the parent(s).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you’re going to get arrested, might as well give the Chachi an Alt-Right to the chin. PERIOD!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m wrong for cackling at this but I don’t care.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The fact that fcuking neo-NAZIS are getting the benefit of the doubt, the fact that it’s even up for debate whether or not we have the right to refuse to engage with neo-Nazi rhetoric and belief is just absolutely bewildering to me. Who would’ve thought that neo-Nazis are the most special of the snowflakes? People are gross man. SO GROSS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For people who think the neo-Nazi presence is a factor of geography and New York, California, Massachusetts etc. are “safe states,” this took place in New York City in a very diverse borough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone should become familiar with the US Hate Map that is published by the Southern Poverty Law Center:
https://www.splcenter.org/hate-map
“The number of groups on the American radical right, according to the latest count by the Southern Poverty Law Center, expanded from 784 in 2014 to 892 in 2015 — a 14% increase”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you Shia!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s talk about the fact that there’s such a question as “is it okay to punch a Nazi?” nowadays. Like, what in the World?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally understand where Shia is coming from but adding one more misdemeanor/crime to his record will not enhance his life. Clearly he needs psychiatric help. There was no need to get violent and no one should be encouraging this type of behavior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Number 1. He’s a human being. Number 2. He’s jewish. Number 3. The Nazi freak shouldn’t have touched him in the first place. Number 4. He simply pushed him away, which is not assault. In this case Shia was not wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Go away with your fake concern.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the only way people like that can be dealt with, but this is what we should prepare for over the next four years. When your government is the one enabling hate, doing the right thing will put you at risk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shia may be a brat, but I appreciate that he puts his money where his mouth is. While I appreciate the outrage of my friends and family who have the privilege of being white – we need more than your outrage, we need your words and actions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m seeing one by one, among people who have felt insulated from this crisis, concern slowly turn to outrage, and outrage into action. Hang on. We need to encourage good people into action, giving them the tools they need but might not seek out. Is it irritating? Yes. There’s a lot of analysis paralysis and lot of procrastination, because they feel “safe” and just want to wring their hands. Others had no idea that even making calls could make a difference (and it does). But we have to keep nudging till they get on board.
And we CANNOT at any moment let the perfect be the enemy of the good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And we CANNOT at any moment let the perfect be the enemy of the good.
A much needed reminder WATP. Thank you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
well, isn’t there a case to made regarding hate speech here? imo just as much as there was an assault.
take it to court on that claim before all liberal and moderate judges are ejected.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God, I swear I don’t condone violence normally but I would have done the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reminder that LaBeouf IS Jewish. He was the assault-e.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t understand why Shia keeps doing the performance art thing. I don’t think he’s emotionally well. That said, I’m on his side here. Shoving away someone in close physical contact with you who says something offensive is not assault.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m… overly disturbed by the fact that we now have to use the word “Nazi” as an actual noun to describe a current, active, and semi-large group of people, rather than as a term to reference a group of people in history. I know the neo-Nazis have always been around, but damn.
I want all of these disgusting humans to go visit a concentration camp and then come back and talk to me about “Hitler did nothing wrong.” I went to Dachau in 2012, and the sheer heaviness of the energy in that place is overwhelming. Death, evil, and despair are still palpable in the air. We cannot let history repeat itself
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Shambles – the thought that this is a thing happening IN THE PRESENT DAY makes me want to vomit. Did the world learn nothing from the Holocaust?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
” Death, evil, and despair are still palpable in the air. ” Made me think of Srebrenica and the massacre that saw 8000 Muslim Bosniaks, mostly men and boys slaughtered in 11 days. The Holocaust is the stuff of nightmares. That people would even attempt to deny it happened sickens me. I’ve never hit another person, ever. I believe totally that it is wrong to hurt someone, but I think I’d punch a Nazi, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course I’m good with any and all Nazis being punched and often, but on the issue of Shia this is concerning. His mental state has certainly not been shown to be the greatest and it’s worrying what he could potentially goaded into.
Let’s be clear, I’m concerned for his personal security and health, not any Nazis who attract his wrath.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Maybe in this brave new world of Agent Orange’s America, shoving and punching Nazis should just be the official greeting.”
Normally, I don’t believe words are ever license for a physical response, but, I like your idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think when someone tells a person that the man who engineered a genocide of six million of your people in an attempt at wiping them out altogether “did nothing wrong”, that counts as a threat. And yes, threats are a license for physical response.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@WendyNerd
Well, if we’re being perfectly serious here, no, that wasn’t a threat… and, it’s wading into very dangerous territory. My people were first-hand victims of that genocide, but, I still believe words do not justify a physical response. But, I don’t see that LaBeouf assaulted him…did he hit him or just shove him away? Those are 2 different things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He just shoved him away. I think that’s pretty clear self-defence, because the guy laid hands on a Jewish man, and told him Hitler was right in killing millions of other Jews. The dots aren’t hard to join.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shia should not have been arrested. Wonder if the dude he pushed reported him or what. Either way, Shia did the right thing!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Nazi should have been arrested for assault, and Shia for self defense. Assault does not need to involve touching. Words of malice that put someone in fear of imminent harm are enough. I feel like Shia could argue that here fairly successfully. It was a targeted attack. I read somewhere that there’s been a reddit thread started with the purpose of baiting him, so it was probably premeditated, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Punching someone unless you feel as if your life is threatened is never a good idea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyone watched him in American Honey yet?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tolerance, so long as you agree with my ideology.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nymeria, if you think the kind of beliefs that encourage the Dylan Roofs of society and the Adolf Hitlers of society to go out and do the things they did are just ‘disagreements’ that we’re all supposed to display tolerance for, you’re revealing at least 2 things about yourself:
1.) You’re unable or unwilling to see the difference between tolerance and apathy (which causes you to see it as some kind of hypocrisy when people who promote tolerance and equality for people of different races, ethnicities, genders, and sexualities don’t promote tolerance for people who want to discriminate against and dehumanise people over those things).
2.) You see the safety, humanity, and basic rights of other people as trivial things that it’s harmless for people to ‘disagree with’ and think all opinions on that subject should be treated equally when they’re not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was watching the live stream the other day for about 30 minutes and Shia went after another guy who was being mouthy, offensive and obnoxious. The camera is attracting the odd attention seeker and lunatic. Though the majority seemed onboard with the objective and participated with enthusiasm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stranger hugging me, no don’t touch me or get in my personal space.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is the very first time my sympathies and respect are aimed at LaBeouf. But good for him – and the guy laying his own hands on him and speaking those words should be arrested, not LaBeouf for defending himself against it.
The shut it down response is just beyond perfect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse